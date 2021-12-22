News

TV Premiere Dates 2022

When will the most anticipated new and returning shows and TV and streaming films of 2022 premiere? Find out with our calendar of TV and streaming premiere dates.

Rotten Tomatoes’ premiere dates calendar keeps track of the most anticipated new 2022 TV premieres and your favorite returning shows. Bookmark this page to get updates on network schedules, when the latest Netflix series launch, when Disney+ shows will premiere, what films and specials are coming your way, and more.

This list also includes titles with to-be-announced premiere dates for 2022, either because of Covid-19–related Hollywood shutdowns or because some networks and streamers enjoy reveling in our anticipation.

Premiere Date Highlights

A new HBO and HBO Max sizzle reel has announced several new and returning titles for 2022. In addition to those 2022 shows we already knew about, like House of the Dragon and The Gilded Age and the second seasons of Euphoria and The Righteous Gemstones, 2022 will include: new seasons of Barry, Westworld, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and His Dark Materials and the series premieres of drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty; The Time Traveler’s Wife, starring Rose Leslie and Theo James; limited series The White House Plumbers, starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux; and miniseries We Own This City, starring Jon Bernthal.

And, aside from HBO Max titles previously confirmed — new series Peacemaker and special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts — the sizzle reel confirmed the return of Hacks, Sesame Street, and Gossip Girl season 2, and confirmed new titles for 2022 including Julia about late celebrity chef Julia Childs; comic-book adaptation DMZ, starring Rosario Dawson; David E. Kelley crime series Love & Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen; reboot Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin; new series Our Flag Means Death, a pirate comedy starring and directed by Taika Waititi; limited series The Staircase, based on the true-crime docuseries, with Colin Firth portraying Michael Peterson and Toni Collette as his wife, Kathleen Peterson, who died suspiciously; and animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, set in 1920s Shanghai.

Atlanta s3

(Photo by FX)

The long-awaited third season of FX’s Atlanta is spending the year abroad. The next chapter in creator and star Donald Glover’s Emmy-winning series will take place mostly in Europe and will premiere March 24 on FX. According to the logline, it will follow Glover’s Earn as well as Brian Tyree Henry’s Alfred, LaKeith Stanfield’s Darius, and Zazie Beetz’s Van during a successful European tour for Alfred’s blossoming music career. While there, the group members navigate their new surroundings as outsiders and struggle to adjust to the newfound success to which they had aspired.

Jodie Comer as Villanelle - Killing Eve _ Season 4

(Photo by Anika Molnar/BBCA)

Stick a knife in BBC America’s Killing Eve. The series is done after its fourth season, which premieres February 27 on the cable channel with two back-to-back episodes. The Sandra Oh–Jodie Comer hit will also air episodes on AMC and AMC+.

Just added: Barry, Westworld, A Black Lady Sketch Show, His Dark Materials, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty; The Time Traveler’s Wife, The White House Plumbers, We Own This City, Hacks, Sesame Street, Gossip Girl, Julia, DMZ, Love & Death, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Our Flag Means Death, The Staircase, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (2022 TBD); Atlanta (Mar. 24), Killing Eve (Feb. 27); Benjamin Franklin (Apr. 4); The Dropout (Mar. 3); Severance (Feb. 18); Better Things (Feb. 28).

January

Monday, Jan. 1
Mrs. Brown’s Boys New Year Special 2022, BritBox
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, HBO Max
Ghost Hunters, Discovery+
Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke, Netflix
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3, Netflix
Great Performance: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2022, 8 p.m., PBS
The Perfect Pairing, 9 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
New York Homicide: Season 1, 10 p.m., Oxygen

Sunday, Jan. 2
Football Night in America, 7 p.m., NBC
Home Town, 8 p.m., HGTV

- - The Equalizer: Season 2 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


Dirty Jobs, 8 p.m., Discovery Channel
Next Level Chef: Season 1, 8 p.m., Fox
Around the World in 80 Days, 8 p.m., PBS
NBC Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m., NBC

- - NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 13 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


This Came Out of Me: Season 2, 9 p.m., Discovery Channel
Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime, 9 p.m., Food Network
Alex vs America: Season 1, 10 p.m., Food Network

Monday, Jan. 3
Doctors 2022, BritBox
Antiques Roadshow, 8 p.m., PBS

- - Kenan: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC


- - 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox


- - The Bachelor: Season 26 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC


- - The Neighborhood: Season 4 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


- - Bob Hearts Abishola: Season 3 (2021) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


The Cleaning Lady: Season 1, 9 p.m., Fox

- - That's My Jam: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)


- - NCIS: Season 19 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


60% NCIS: Hawai'i: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


47% Ordinary Joe: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

Tuesday, Jan. 4

100% American Auto: Season 1 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)


- - FBI: Season 4 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


Action Pack: Season 1, Netflix
Speak Sis: Physical Health, 8 p.m., OWN
Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.: Season 8, 8 p.m., PBS
Judge Steve Harvey: Season 1, 8 p.m., ABC
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Greek Vacation, 8 p.m., Fox

- - Grand Crew: Season 1 (2021) 8:30 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)


Eggs Over Easy, 9 p.m., OWN [movie]
This Is Us: Season 6, 9 p.m., NBC

100% Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., ABC (time period premiere)


- - FBI: International: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


- - black-ish: Season 8 (2022) 9:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


- - FBI: Most Wanted: Season 3 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


- - New Amsterdam: Season 4 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


100% Queens: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


Frontline: American Insurrection, 10 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Jan. 5
Rebelde, Netflix
Four to Dinner, Netflix [movie]
Catfish: The TV Show: Season 9, 8 p.m., MTV
Speak Sis: Financial Health, 8 p.m., OWN

- - I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 (2021) 8 p.m., Fox


- - The Amazing Race: Season 33 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS


- - The Goldbergs: Season 9 (2021) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


- - Chicago Med: Season 7 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


95% The Wonder Years: Season 1 (2021) 8:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, 9 p.m., Magnolia (after previously airing on Magnolia’s Discovery+ channel)
NOVA: High-Risk High-Rise, 9 p.m., PBS
Worst Cooks in America: Season 23, 9 p.m., Food Network
Speak Sis: Let’s Talk About Sex, 9 p.m., OWN

- - Chicago Fire: Season 10 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


- - The Conners: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


- - Home Economics: Season 2 (2021) 9:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


- - Good Sam: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS


- - The Chase: Season 2 (2021) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)


- - Chicago P.D.: Season 9 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC


American Greed: Season 15, 10 p.m., CNBC
Moving for Love: Season 1, 11 p.m., HGTV

Thursday, Jan. 6
The Club: Part 2, Netflix
The Wasteland, Netflix [movie]

- - Women of the Movement: Limited Series (2022) 8 p.m., ABC


- - The Blacklist: Season 9 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


- - Young Sheldon: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


BattleBots, 8 p.m., Discovery
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, 8 p.m., Fox

- - United States of Al: Season 2 (2021) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union, 9 p.m., PBS
Go-Big Show: Season 2, 9 p.m., TBS
Growing Up Hip Hop: Season 7, 9 p.m., WE tv

94% Ghosts: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 23 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


- - B Positive: Season 2 (2021) 9:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


- - Bull: Season 6 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)


Let The World See, 10:01 p.m., ABC

Friday, Jan. 7

50% The Tender Bar (2021) Amazon Prime Video [movie]


- - Search Party: Season 5 (2022) HBO Max


El Deafo: Season 1, Apple TV+
Hype House: Season 1, Netflix
Johnny Test: Season 2, Netflix

- - Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 8 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW


RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 14, 8 p.m., VH1

- - Undercover Boss: Season 11 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS


- - Magnum P.I.: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)


- - Nancy Drew: Season 3 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)


Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse, 9 p.m., PBS
Love During Lockup: Season 3, 9 p.m., WE tv
Ladies Who List: Atlanta: Season 1, 9 p.m., OWN

- - Blue Bloods: Season 12 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

Saturday, Jan. 8
A Discovery of Witches: Season 3, Sundance Now
Wedding Veil (w.t.), 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]
Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 18 (returning from hiatus), 8 p.m., The CW
World’s Funniest Animals: Season 2 (returning from hiatus), 9 p.m., The CW
BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer, 9 p.m., A&E

Sunday, Jan. 9
Vera: Season 11, BritBox
Smiling Friends: Season 1, midnight, Adult Swim
27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, 7 p.m., The CW and TBS

- - Call Me Kat: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox


Pivoting: Season 1, 8:30 p.m., Fox

- - Euphoria: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., HBO


- - All Creatures Great and Small: Season 2 (2021) 9 p.m., PBS


- - The Righteous Gemstones: Season 2 (2022) 10 p.m., HBO


North to Home, 10 p.m., HMM [movie]
Vienna Blood: Season 2, 10 p.m., PBS

Monday, Jan. 10

- - Queens of Mystery: Season 2 (2021) Acorn TV


Undercover: Season 3, Netflix
Darcey & Stacey: Season 3, 8 p.m., TLC
David & Annie: After the 90 Days, 9 p.m., TLC
Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, 9:30 p.m., TLC
Black Market With Michael K. Williams: Season 2, 10 p.m., VICE TV

Tuesday, Jan. 11

- - Superman & Lois: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., The CW


Dear Mother, Netflix [movie]
Teen Mom: Family Reunion, 8 p.m., MTV
The Kings of Napa, 8 p.m., OWN
Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In, 9 p.m., MTV
American Masters: Ailey, 9 p.m., PBS
Naomi: Season 1, 9 p.m., The CW
Wipeout: Season 1: Part 2, 9 p.m., TBS
I Am Shauna Rae: Season 1, 10 p.m., TLC

Wednesday, Jan. 12

- - DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)


The Price is Right at Night, 8 p.m., CBS
NOVA: Butterfly Blueprints, 9 p.m., PBS
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules: Season 1, 9 p.m., E! (after a special sneak peek in December)

- - Batwoman: Season 3 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

Thursday, Jan. 13
Wolf Like Me: Season 1, Peacock
The Journalist: Season 1, Netflix
Peacemaker: Season 1, HBO Max
Brazen, Netflix [movie]
Photocopier, Netflix [movie]
Chosen: Season 1, Netflix
Next Influencer: Season 3, Paramount+
Walker: Season 2, 8 p.m., The CW
Married to Real Estate: Season 1, 9 p.m., HGTV

Friday, Jan. 14
24 Hours in Police Custody: Season 9, BritBox
The Tragedy of Macbeth, Apple TV+ [movie]
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Amazon Prime Video [movie]
The House, Netflix
Archive 81, Netflix
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure, Netflix
After Life: Season 2, Netflix
This Is Not a Comedy, Netflix [movie]
Scream: The True Story, Paramount+
Sex Appeal, Hulu [movie]
Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Season 2, 8 p.m., Disney Channel

- - Ray Donovan: The Movie (2022) 9 p.m., Showtime [movie]

Saturday, Jan. 15
Remix My Space With Marsai Martin, Discovery+
Safe Room, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Love is Trending, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]

Sunday, Jan. 16
Britannia: Season 3, tbd, Epix
Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins: Season 1, 7 p.m., Oxygen

- - Legends of the Hidden Temple: Season 1 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)


Real Murders of Atlanta: Season 1, 8 p.m. Oxygen
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3, 9 p.m., The CW
Somebody Somewhere: Season 1, 10:30 p.m., HBO

Monday, Jan. 17

80% 4400: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)


Urban One Honors, tbd, TV One
Summer House: Season 6, 9 p.m., Bravo
Independent Lens: A Reckoning in Boston, 9 p.m., PBS

Tuesday, Jan. 18
Father Brown: Season 9, BritBox
Mighty Express: Train Trouble, Netflix
How I Met Your Father: Season 1, Hulu
Great Performances: Reopening: The Broadway Revival, 9 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Jan. 19
Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye, Disney+
The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 2, Part 2, Disney+
El marginal: Season 4, Netflix
Heavenly Bites: Mexico, Netflix
Juanpis González – The Series, Netflix
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, Netflix
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3, Netflix
Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Season 4, 8 p.m., Nat Geo
The ’80s: Top Ten, 9 p.m., Nat Geo
Home Inspector Joe: Season 1, 9 p.m., HGTV

Animals with Cameras: A Nature Miniseries, 8 p.m., PBS
NOVA: Alaskan Dinosaurs, 9 p.m., PBS

Thursday, Jan. 20
La Fortuna, AMC+
Supernatural Academy: Season 1, Peacock
Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream, Netflix
The Royal Treatment, Netflix [movie]
Selling the Hamptons: Season 1, Discovery+
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: Season 7, 10:30 p.m., TBS
Single Drunk Female: Season 1, 10 p.m., Freeform

Friday, Jan. 21
As We See It: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
A Hero, Amazon Prime Video [movie]
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Apple TV+
Servant: Season 3, Apple TV+
Munich — The Edge of War, Netflix [movie]
Ozark: Season 4: Part 1, Netflix
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2, Netflix
Summer Heat: Season 1, Netflix

Saturday, Jan. 22
Vanished: Searching for My Sister, 8 p.m., Lifetime
Butlers in Love, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]

Sunday, Jan. 23
Billions: Season 6, 9 p.m., Showtime

Monday, Jan. 24
Three Songs for Benazir, Netflix
March: Season 1, 8 p.m., The CW
POV: Not Going Quietly, 9 p.m., PBS
The Gilded Age: Season 1, 9 p.m., HBO
Promised Land: Season 1, 10 p.m., ABC
American Dad!: Season 17, TBS
Snowpiercer: Season 3, TNT

Tuesday, Jan. 25
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2, Netflix
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, Netflix

Wednesday, Jan. 26
Let’s Make a Deal Primetime, 8 p.m., CBS
NOVA: Ancient Maya Metropolis, 9 p.m., PBS
Resident Alien: Season 2, 9 p.m., USA Network and SYFY
Astrid & Lilly Save the World: Season 1, 10 p.m., USA Network and SYFY

Thursday, Jan. 27
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery, Netflix
Fast Foodies: Season 2, 10 p.m., truTV
grown-ish: Season 4b, 10 p.m., Freeform

Friday, Jan. 28
In from the Cold, Netflix
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, Netflix
The Afterparty, Apple TV+
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, Disney+ [movie]
Angry Birds: Summer Madness, Netflix
Feria: The Darkest Light: Season 1, Netflix
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness: Season 1, Netflix
Home Team, Netflix [movie]
My Killer Body With K. Michelle: Season 1, 10 p.m., Lifetime

Saturday, Jan. 29
Great Chocolate Showdown: Season 1, 8 p.m., The CW
Romancing the Birthday Girl, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]
Million Dollar Hustle: Season 1, 10 p.m., Lifetime

Sunday, Jan. 30
Monarch: Season 1, 10 p.m., Fox
We Need To Talk About Cosby, 10 p.m., Showtime

Monday, Jan. 31
Hope Street: Season 1, BritBox
64th Annual Grammy Awards, 8 p.m., CBS
Independent Lens: Missing in Brooks County, 10 p.m., PBS

January TBD
Janet, A&E and Lifetime
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1, Netflix
I Am Georgina: Season 1, Netflix
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Season 1, Netflix

February

Tuesday, Feb. 1
Raising Dion: Season 2, Netflix

- - The Resident: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)


The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 12, 8 p.m., Bravo

Wednesday, Feb. 2
Pam & Tommy, Hulu
Celebrity Big Brother: Season 3, 8 p.m., CBS
NOVA: Arctic Sinkholes, 9 p.m., PBS

Friday, Feb. 4
A Través De Mi Ventana, Netflix [movie]
Reacher: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
Book of Love, Amazon Prime Video [movie]
The Legend of Vox Machina, Amazon Prime Video
2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, tbd, NBC

Sunday, Feb. 6
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, 9 p.m., Starz

Monday, Feb. 7
American Experience: Riveted: The History of Jeans, 9 p.m., PBS
Independent Lens: Owned: A Tale of Two Americas, 10 p.m., PBS

Tuesday, Feb. 8
Jeopardy! National College Championship, 8 p.m., ABC
American Masters: Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands, 9 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Feb. 9
Nature: Penguins: Meet the Family, 8 p.m., PBS
NOVA: Secrets in the Scat, 9 p.m., PBS

Thursday, Feb. 10
Real Husbands of Hollywood – More Kevin, More Problems, BET+

Friday, Feb. 11
I Want You Back, Amazon Prime Video [movie]
Inventing Anna, Netflix
Dollface: Season 2, Hulu

Sunday, Feb. 13
Bel-Air: Season 1, Peacock
Super Bowl LVI, tbd, NBC

Monday, Feb. 14
Independent Lens: Bulletproof, 10 p.m., PBS
State of the Union: Season 2, 10 p.m., SundanceTV

Tuesday, Feb. 15
American Experience: The American Diplomat, 9 p.m., PBS
Frontline: American Reckoning, 10 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Feb. 16
Nature: The Ocean’s Greatest Feast, 8 p.m., PBS
NOVA: Great Mammoth Mystery, 9 p.m., PBS

Friday, Feb. 18
Severance: Season 1, Apple TV+
Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Netflix [movie]
Sneakerella, Disney+ [movie]
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4, Amazon Prime Video

Sunday, Feb. 20
From, Epix
The Walking Dead: Season 11, Part 2, 9 p.m., AMC

Monday, Feb. 21
American Song Contest: Season 1, 8 p.m., NBC
All American: Homecoming: Season 1, 9 p.m., The CW
The Endgame: Season 1, 10 p.m., NBC
Independent Lens: Apart, 10 p.m., PBS

Tuesday, Feb. 22
Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America Reframed Special, 9 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Feb. 23
Nature: American Horses, 8 p.m., PBS
NOVA: Augmented, 9 p.m., PBS

Thursday, Feb. 24
Law & Order: Season 21, 8 p.m., NBC

Friday, Feb. 25
Vikings: Valhalla, Netflix

Sunday, Feb. 27
Killing Eve: Season 4, 8 p.m., BBC America
American Idol: Season 5, 8 p.m., ABC
28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 8 p.m., TNT and TBS
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, 10 p.m., Showtime

Monday, Feb. 28
Better Things: Season 5, 10 p.m., FX

February TBD
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Disney+
The Tinder Swindler, Netflix [movie]
Star Trek: Picard: Season 2, Paramount+

Winter TBD
Line Sisters, Lifetime
Single Black Female, Lifetime

March

Thursday, Mar. 3
The Dropout, Hulu

Sunday, Mar. 6

- - Riverdale: Season 6 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)


Outlander: Season 6, 9 p.m., Starz
Shining Vale: Season 1, 10 p.m., Starz
Unexpected: Season 5, 10 p.m., TLC
37th Independent Spirit Awards, tbd

Monday, Mar. 7
The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday, Mar. 8
The Thing About Pam: Season 1, 10 p.m., NBC

Wednesday, Mar. 9

- - The Flash: Season 8 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)


Survivor: Season 42, 8 p.m., CBS
Kung Fu: Season 2, 9 p.m., The CW

Thursday, Mar. 10
The Orville: New Horizons, Hulu

Friday, Mar. 11
Charmed: Season 4, 8 p.m., The CW

- - Dynasty: Season 5 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

Tuesday, Mar. 15
Young Rock: Season 2, 8 p.m., NBC
Mr. Mayor: Season 2, 8:30 p.m., NBC

Wednesday, Mar. 16
Expedition With Steve Backshall: Unpacked, 10 p.m., PBS

Friday, Mar. 18
Great Performances: Movies for Grownups with AARP the Magazine, 9 p.m., PBS

Sunday, Mar. 20
Call the Midlife: Season 11, 8 p.m., PBS
Sandition: Season 2, 9 p.m., PBS
Before We Die: Season 1, 10 p.m., PBS

Tuesday, Mar. 22
Frontline: Pelosi’s Gambit (w.t.), 9 p.m., PBS

Thursday, Mar. 24
Atlanta: Season 3, 10 p.m., FX

Friday, Mar. 25
Great Performances: The Conductor, 9 p.m., PBS

Sunday, Mar. 27
94th Annual Academy Awards, tbd, ABC

Monday, Mar. 28
Independent Lens: Writing with Fire, 10 p.m., PBS

Thursday, Mar. 31
How We Roll: Season 1, 9:30 p.m., CBS

March TBD
That Dirty Black Bag, AMC+ (could move to April)
Cheaper by the Dozen, Disney+ [movie]
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO
Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition: Season 19, WE tv

April

Sunday, Apr. 3
CMT Music Awards, 8 p.m., CBS

Monday, Apr. 4
Benjamin Franklin, 8 p.m., PBS

Spring TBD
Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, Disney+ [movie]
Better Nate Than Ever, Disney+ [movie]

Summer TBD
Tales of the Walking Dead: Season 1, AMC and AMC+
Baymax, Disney+
Ms. Marvel, Disney+
Stranger Things: Season 4, Netflix

September

(Photo by Amazon Studios)

Friday, Sept. 2
The Lord of the Rings prequel, Amazon Prime Video

November

November TBD
The Crown: Season 5, Netflix

Fall TBD
A Spy Among Friends, Britbox
Disenchanted, Disney+ [movie]
Hocus Pocus 2, Disney+ [movie]
Pinocchio, Disney+ [movie]

TBD 2022

Harry Wild, Acorn TV
Secrets of Playboy, A&E
The Boys: Season 3, Amazon Prime Video
Dead Ringers: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
A League of Their Own: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
Lightyears: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
Outer Range: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
The Outlaws: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
Paper Girls: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
The Peripheral: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
The Terminal List: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
Upload: Season 2, Amazon Prime Video
Undone: Season 2, Amazon Prime Video
A Very British Scandal, Amazon Prime Video
The Wilds: Season 2, Amazon Prime Video
Dark Winds AMC and AMC+
Interview with the Vampire, AMC and AMC+
The Black Pack: Excellence, The CW
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 4, The CW

The Mandalorian, season 2 poster

(Photo by © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.)

America The Beautiful, Disney+
Cars on the Road: Season 1, Disney+
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Disney+
Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, Disney+
The Mandalorian: Season 3, Disney+
Moon Knight: Season 1, Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+
Rise, Disney+ [movie]
Rodrick Rules, Disney+ [movie]
She-Hulk: Season 1, Disney+
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2, Disney+
Turning Red Documentary Series, Disney+
Willow, Disney+ [movie]
Zootopia+: Season 1, Disney+

Billy the Kid, Epix
Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Epix
War of the Worlds: Season 3, Epix
Barry: Season 3, HBO
A Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 3, HBO
His Dark Materials: Season 3, HBO
House of the Dragon: Season 1, HBO
The Time Traveler’s Wife: Season 1, HBO
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, HBO [movie]
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: Season 1, HBO
We Own This City: Season 1, HBO
Westworld: Season 4, HBO
The White House Plumbers: Season 1, HBO
Hacks: Season 2, HBO Max
Julia: Season 1, HBO Max
DMZ: Season 1, HBO Max
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, HBO Max
Love & Death, HBO Max
Our Flag Means Death: Season 1, HBO Max
Pennyworth: Season 3, HBO Max
Sesame Street, HBO Max
The Staircase, HBO Max
Untitled Lakers Docuseries, Hulu
The Valet, Hulu
The Fallen Angels Book Club (w.t.), Lifetime
Critter Fixers: Country Vets: Season 3, Nat Geo Wild
Heartland Docs DVM: Season 4, Nat Geo Wild
Secrets of the Zoo: Columbus: Season 5, Nat Geo Wild
Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa: Season 3, Nat Geo Wild

Alice in Borderland: Season 2, Netflix
All of Us Are Dead, Netflix
Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, Netflix
Bad Vegan: Season 1, Netflix
Blonde, Netflix [movie]
The Cuphead Show!, Netflix
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Netflix
Grace & Frankie: Season 7 Part 2, Netflix
First Kill, Netflix
Locke & Key: Season 3, Netflix
Magic: The Gathering, Netflix
The Midnight Club, Netflix
The Sandman, Netflix
Resident Evil, Netflix
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, Netflix [movie]
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3, Netflix
Untold: Season 2, Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix
Big Nate, Paramount+
Kiefer Sutherland Espionage Drama, Paramount+
The Great American Recipe, PBS
Let the Right One In, Showtime
Your Honor: Season 2, Showtime
The Seed, Shudder [movie]
Corrective Measures, Tubi [movie]
Chucky: Season 2, Network TBD
Supreme Models: Season 1, YouTube Originals

TBD 2022 or Later

Maggie: Season 1, ABC
Sherman’s Showcase: Season 2, AMC and IFC
Untitled Black Horror Anthology, AMC+ and Shudder
Big Man on Campus, Apple TV+
Cagefighter, Crackle [movie]
Colonia, Crackle [movie]
Eat Wheaties, Crackle [movie]
Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren and Stimpy Story, Crackle [movie]
Inside the Black Box, Crackle
The Jesus Roll, Crackle [movie]
The Machine, Crackle
Riding Phat, Crackle
Senior Moment, Crackle [movie]
Skyfire, Crackle [movie]
Trigger Point, Crackle [movie]
No Responders Left Behind, Discovery+
Rebel Hearts, Discovery+ [movie]

The Acolyte, Disney+
Agatha: House of Harkness: Season 1, Disney+
Ahsoka, Disney+
Armor Wars, Disney+
Disney Intertwined (Entrelazados): Season 1, Disney+
Echo: Season 1, Disney+
Genius: Martin Luther King, Jr., Disney+
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Disney+
I Am Groot, Disney+
Ironheart, Disney+
Marvel Zombies, Disney+
Night at the Museum animated film, Disney+ [movie]
Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney+ [movie]
A Real Bug’s Life, Disney+
Rangers of the New Republic, Disney+
Secret Invasion, Disney+
Sister Act 3, Disney+ [movie]
Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Disney+
Tiana, Disney+ [movie]
What If…?: Season 2, Disney+
X-MEN ‘97, Disney+
Clash of the Cover Bands: Season 1, E!
Botched: Season 7, E!
E! True Hollywood Story: Season 2, E!
Don’t Forget the Lyrics!: Season 1, Fox
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17, Fox
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1, FX
Little Demon: Season 1, FXX

Nicki Minaj Docuseries, HBO Max
Young Love, HBO Max
The 1619 Project, Hulu
Class of ’09, Hulu
Immigrant, Hulu
The Old Man, Hulu
Platform, Hulu
Sprung, IMDb TV
The ’80s: Top 10, Nat Geo
Brain Games on the Road, Nat Geo
Brain Games with Keegan-Michael Key: Season 2, Nat Geo
Cousteau, Nat Geo
Explorer, Nat Geo
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 4, Nat Geo
Into the Unknown, Nat Geo
National Parks: Season 1, Nat Geo
Life Below Zero: Port Protection: Season 4, Nat Geo
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Season 3, Nat Geo
Torn, Nat Geo [movie]
Wicked Tuna: Season 11, Nat Geo
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks: Season 8, Nat Geo

- - The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 18 (2021) Nat Geo Wild


- - Dog: Impossible: Season 2 (2021) Nat Geo Wild


Little Big Shots, NBC
8 Rue de l’Humanité, Netflix [movie]
Abla Fahita: Drama Queen, Netflix
Beauty, Netflix [movie]
Double Dad, Netflix [movie]
Escape from Spiderhead, Netflix [movie]
Fuimos Canciones, Netflix [movie]
O2, Netflix [movie]
The Pentaverate, Netflix
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Netflix [movie]
Untitled Alexandre Moratto, Netflix [movie]
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com, Netflix [movie]
Untitled Arnold Schwarzenegger Project, Netflix
Untitled Graham King, Netflix [movie]
A Week Away, Netflix [movie]
The Yin Yang Master, Netflix [movie]

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount+
Law & Order Hate Crimes: Season 1, Peacock
Take Note, Peacock
Vampire Academy: Season 1, Peacock
Eye Candy, Roku Original
American Gigolo, Showtime
The End, Showtime
Hits From the Bong, Showtime [movie]
Push It, Showtime [movie]
Untitled Ralph McDaniels Documentary, Showtime [movie]
The Case of Cyntoia Brown, Starz
Dark Side of the Football, VICE TV
Dark Side of the ’90s, VICE TV
Bear Witness, Take Action, YouTube Originals
Could You Survive The Movies?: Season 2, YouTube Originals
Home Courts, YouTube Originals
If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, YouTube Originals
Tab Time: Season 1, YouTube Originals
Untitled Interactive Special with Markiplier, YouTube Originals

