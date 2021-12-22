TV Premiere Dates 2022

Rotten Tomatoes’ premiere dates calendar keeps track of the most anticipated new 2022 TV premieres and your favorite returning shows. Bookmark this page to get updates on network schedules, when the latest Netflix series launch, when Disney+ shows will premiere, what films and specials are coming your way, and more.
This list also includes titles with to-be-announced premiere dates for 2022, either because of Covid-19–related Hollywood shutdowns or because some networks and streamers enjoy reveling in our anticipation.
A new HBO and HBO Max sizzle reel has announced several new and returning titles for 2022. In addition to those 2022 shows we already knew about, like House of the Dragon and The Gilded Age and the second seasons of Euphoria and The Righteous Gemstones, 2022 will include: new seasons of Barry, Westworld, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and His Dark Materials and the series premieres of drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty; The Time Traveler’s Wife, starring Rose Leslie and Theo James; limited series The White House Plumbers, starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux; and miniseries We Own This City, starring Jon Bernthal.
And, aside from HBO Max titles previously confirmed — new series Peacemaker and special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts — the sizzle reel confirmed the return of Hacks, Sesame Street, and Gossip Girl season 2, and confirmed new titles for 2022 including Julia about late celebrity chef Julia Childs; comic-book adaptation DMZ, starring Rosario Dawson; David E. Kelley crime series Love & Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen; reboot Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin; new series Our Flag Means Death, a pirate comedy starring and directed by Taika Waititi; limited series The Staircase, based on the true-crime docuseries, with Colin Firth portraying Michael Peterson and Toni Collette as his wife, Kathleen Peterson, who died suspiciously; and animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, set in 1920s Shanghai.
The long-awaited third season of FX’s Atlanta is spending the year abroad. The next chapter in creator and star Donald Glover’s Emmy-winning series will take place mostly in Europe and will premiere March 24 on FX. According to the logline, it will follow Glover’s Earn as well as Brian Tyree Henry’s Alfred, LaKeith Stanfield’s Darius, and Zazie Beetz’s Van during a successful European tour for Alfred’s blossoming music career. While there, the group members navigate their new surroundings as outsiders and struggle to adjust to the newfound success to which they had aspired.
Stick a knife in BBC America’s Killing Eve. The series is done after its fourth season, which premieres February 27 on the cable channel with two back-to-back episodes. The Sandra Oh–Jodie Comer hit will also air episodes on AMC and AMC+.
Just added: Barry, Westworld, A Black Lady Sketch Show, His Dark Materials, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty; The Time Traveler’s Wife, The White House Plumbers, We Own This City, Hacks, Sesame Street, Gossip Girl, Julia, DMZ, Love & Death, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Our Flag Means Death, The Staircase, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (2022 TBD); Atlanta (Mar. 24), Killing Eve (Feb. 27); Benjamin Franklin (Apr. 4); The Dropout (Mar. 3); Severance (Feb. 18); Better Things (Feb. 28).
Monday, Jan. 1
Mrs. Brown’s Boys New Year Special 2022, BritBox
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, HBO Max
Ghost Hunters, Discovery+
Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke, Netflix
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3, Netflix
Great Performance: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2022, 8 p.m., PBS
The Perfect Pairing, 9 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
New York Homicide: Season 1, 10 p.m., Oxygen
Sunday, Jan. 2
Football Night in America, 7 p.m., NBC
Home Town, 8 p.m., HGTV
- - The Equalizer: Season 2 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 13 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
Monday, Jan. 3
Doctors 2022, BritBox
Antiques Roadshow, 8 p.m., PBS
- - Kenan: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC
- - 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox
- - The Bachelor: Season 26 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC
- - The Neighborhood: Season 4 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - Bob Hearts Abishola: Season 3 (2021) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - That's My Jam: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)
- - NCIS: Season 19 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
60% NCIS: Hawai'i: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
47% Ordinary Joe: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
Tuesday, Jan. 4
100% American Auto: Season 1 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)
- - FBI: Season 4 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - Grand Crew: Season 1 (2021) 8:30 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)
100% Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., ABC (time period premiere)
- - FBI: International: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - black-ish: Season 8 (2022) 9:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
- - FBI: Most Wanted: Season 3 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - New Amsterdam: Season 4 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
100% Queens: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Rebelde, Netflix
Four to Dinner, Netflix [movie]
Catfish: The TV Show: Season 9, 8 p.m., MTV
Speak Sis: Financial Health, 8 p.m., OWN
- - I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 (2021) 8 p.m., Fox
- - The Amazing Race: Season 33 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS
- - The Goldbergs: Season 9 (2021) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
- - Chicago Med: Season 7 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
95% The Wonder Years: Season 1 (2021) 8:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
- - Chicago Fire: Season 10 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
- - The Conners: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
- - Home Economics: Season 2 (2021) 9:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
- - Good Sam: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS
- - The Chase: Season 2 (2021) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)
- - Chicago P.D.: Season 9 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC
Thursday, Jan. 6
The Club: Part 2, Netflix
The Wasteland, Netflix [movie]
- - Women of the Movement: Limited Series (2022) 8 p.m., ABC
- - The Blacklist: Season 9 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
- - Young Sheldon: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - United States of Al: Season 2 (2021) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
94% Ghosts: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 23 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
- - B Positive: Season 2 (2021) 9:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - Bull: Season 6 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)
Friday, Jan. 7
50% The Tender Bar (2021) Amazon Prime Video [movie]
- - Search Party: Season 5 (2022) HBO Max
- - Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 8 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW
- - Undercover Boss: Season 11 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS
- - Magnum P.I.: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
- - Nancy Drew: Season 3 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
- - Blue Bloods: Season 12 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)
Saturday, Jan. 8
A Discovery of Witches: Season 3, Sundance Now
Wedding Veil (w.t.), 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]
Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 18 (returning from hiatus), 8 p.m., The CW
World’s Funniest Animals: Season 2 (returning from hiatus), 9 p.m., The CW
BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer, 9 p.m., A&E
Sunday, Jan. 9
Vera: Season 11, BritBox
Smiling Friends: Season 1, midnight, Adult Swim
27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, 7 p.m., The CW and TBS
- - Call Me Kat: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox
- - Euphoria: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., HBO
- - All Creatures Great and Small: Season 2 (2021) 9 p.m., PBS
- - The Righteous Gemstones: Season 2 (2022) 10 p.m., HBO
Monday, Jan. 10
- - Queens of Mystery: Season 2 (2021) Acorn TV
Tuesday, Jan. 11
- - Superman & Lois: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., The CW
Wednesday, Jan. 12
- - DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
- - Batwoman: Season 3 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
Thursday, Jan. 13
Wolf Like Me: Season 1, Peacock
The Journalist: Season 1, Netflix
Peacemaker: Season 1, HBO Max
Brazen, Netflix [movie]
Photocopier, Netflix [movie]
Chosen: Season 1, Netflix
Next Influencer: Season 3, Paramount+
Walker: Season 2, 8 p.m., The CW
Married to Real Estate: Season 1, 9 p.m., HGTV
Friday, Jan. 14
24 Hours in Police Custody: Season 9, BritBox
The Tragedy of Macbeth, Apple TV+ [movie]
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Amazon Prime Video [movie]
The House, Netflix
Archive 81, Netflix
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure, Netflix
After Life: Season 2, Netflix
This Is Not a Comedy, Netflix [movie]
Scream: The True Story, Paramount+
Sex Appeal, Hulu [movie]
Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Season 2, 8 p.m., Disney Channel
- - Ray Donovan: The Movie (2022) 9 p.m., Showtime [movie]
Saturday, Jan. 15
Remix My Space With Marsai Martin, Discovery+
Safe Room, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Love is Trending, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]
Sunday, Jan. 16
Britannia: Season 3, tbd, Epix
Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins: Season 1, 7 p.m., Oxygen
- - Legends of the Hidden Temple: Season 1 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
Monday, Jan. 17
80% 4400: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Father Brown: Season 9, BritBox
Mighty Express: Train Trouble, Netflix
How I Met Your Father: Season 1, Hulu
Great Performances: Reopening: The Broadway Revival, 9 p.m., PBS
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye, Disney+
The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 2, Part 2, Disney+
El marginal: Season 4, Netflix
Heavenly Bites: Mexico, Netflix
Juanpis González – The Series, Netflix
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, Netflix
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3, Netflix
Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Season 4, 8 p.m., Nat Geo
The ’80s: Top Ten, 9 p.m., Nat Geo
Home Inspector Joe: Season 1, 9 p.m., HGTV
Animals with Cameras: A Nature Miniseries, 8 p.m., PBS
NOVA: Alaskan Dinosaurs, 9 p.m., PBS
Thursday, Jan. 20
La Fortuna, AMC+
Supernatural Academy: Season 1, Peacock
Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream, Netflix
The Royal Treatment, Netflix [movie]
Selling the Hamptons: Season 1, Discovery+
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: Season 7, 10:30 p.m., TBS
Single Drunk Female: Season 1, 10 p.m., Freeform
Friday, Jan. 21
As We See It: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
A Hero, Amazon Prime Video [movie]
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Apple TV+
Servant: Season 3, Apple TV+
Munich — The Edge of War, Netflix [movie]
Ozark: Season 4: Part 1, Netflix
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2, Netflix
Summer Heat: Season 1, Netflix
Saturday, Jan. 22
Vanished: Searching for My Sister, 8 p.m., Lifetime
Butlers in Love, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]
Sunday, Jan. 23
Billions: Season 6, 9 p.m., Showtime
Monday, Jan. 24
Three Songs for Benazir, Netflix
March: Season 1, 8 p.m., The CW
POV: Not Going Quietly, 9 p.m., PBS
The Gilded Age: Season 1, 9 p.m., HBO
Promised Land: Season 1, 10 p.m., ABC
American Dad!: Season 17, TBS
Snowpiercer: Season 3, TNT
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2, Netflix
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, Netflix
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Let’s Make a Deal Primetime, 8 p.m., CBS
NOVA: Ancient Maya Metropolis, 9 p.m., PBS
Resident Alien: Season 2, 9 p.m., USA Network and SYFY
Astrid & Lilly Save the World: Season 1, 10 p.m., USA Network and SYFY
Thursday, Jan. 27
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery, Netflix
Fast Foodies: Season 2, 10 p.m., truTV
grown-ish: Season 4b, 10 p.m., Freeform
Friday, Jan. 28
In from the Cold, Netflix
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, Netflix
The Afterparty, Apple TV+
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, Disney+ [movie]
Angry Birds: Summer Madness, Netflix
Feria: The Darkest Light: Season 1, Netflix
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness: Season 1, Netflix
Home Team, Netflix [movie]
My Killer Body With K. Michelle: Season 1, 10 p.m., Lifetime
Saturday, Jan. 29
Great Chocolate Showdown: Season 1, 8 p.m., The CW
Romancing the Birthday Girl, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]
Million Dollar Hustle: Season 1, 10 p.m., Lifetime
Sunday, Jan. 30
Monarch: Season 1, 10 p.m., Fox
We Need To Talk About Cosby, 10 p.m., Showtime
Monday, Jan. 31
Hope Street: Season 1, BritBox
64th Annual Grammy Awards, 8 p.m., CBS
Independent Lens: Missing in Brooks County, 10 p.m., PBS
January TBD
Janet, A&E and Lifetime
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1, Netflix
I Am Georgina: Season 1, Netflix
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Season 1, Netflix
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Raising Dion: Season 2, Netflix
- - The Resident: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Pam & Tommy, Hulu
Celebrity Big Brother: Season 3, 8 p.m., CBS
NOVA: Arctic Sinkholes, 9 p.m., PBS
Friday, Feb. 4
A Través De Mi Ventana, Netflix [movie]
Reacher: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
Book of Love, Amazon Prime Video [movie]
The Legend of Vox Machina, Amazon Prime Video
2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, tbd, NBC
Sunday, Feb. 6
Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, 9 p.m., Starz
Monday, Feb. 7
American Experience: Riveted: The History of Jeans, 9 p.m., PBS
Independent Lens: Owned: A Tale of Two Americas, 10 p.m., PBS
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Jeopardy! National College Championship, 8 p.m., ABC
American Masters: Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands, 9 p.m., PBS
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Nature: Penguins: Meet the Family, 8 p.m., PBS
NOVA: Secrets in the Scat, 9 p.m., PBS
Thursday, Feb. 10
Real Husbands of Hollywood – More Kevin, More Problems, BET+
Friday, Feb. 11
I Want You Back, Amazon Prime Video [movie]
Inventing Anna, Netflix
Dollface: Season 2, Hulu
Sunday, Feb. 13
Bel-Air: Season 1, Peacock
Super Bowl LVI, tbd, NBC
Monday, Feb. 14
Independent Lens: Bulletproof, 10 p.m., PBS
State of the Union: Season 2, 10 p.m., SundanceTV
Tuesday, Feb. 15
American Experience: The American Diplomat, 9 p.m., PBS
Frontline: American Reckoning, 10 p.m., PBS
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Nature: The Ocean’s Greatest Feast, 8 p.m., PBS
NOVA: Great Mammoth Mystery, 9 p.m., PBS
Friday, Feb. 18
Severance: Season 1, Apple TV+
Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Netflix [movie]
Sneakerella, Disney+ [movie]
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4, Amazon Prime Video
Sunday, Feb. 20
From, Epix
The Walking Dead: Season 11, Part 2, 9 p.m., AMC
Monday, Feb. 21
American Song Contest: Season 1, 8 p.m., NBC
All American: Homecoming: Season 1, 9 p.m., The CW
The Endgame: Season 1, 10 p.m., NBC
Independent Lens: Apart, 10 p.m., PBS
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America Reframed Special, 9 p.m., PBS
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Nature: American Horses, 8 p.m., PBS
NOVA: Augmented, 9 p.m., PBS
Thursday, Feb. 24
Law & Order: Season 21, 8 p.m., NBC
Friday, Feb. 25
Vikings: Valhalla, Netflix
Sunday, Feb. 27
Killing Eve: Season 4, 8 p.m., BBC America
American Idol: Season 5, 8 p.m., ABC
28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 8 p.m., TNT and TBS
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, 10 p.m., Showtime
Monday, Feb. 28
Better Things: Season 5, 10 p.m., FX
February TBD
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Disney+
The Tinder Swindler, Netflix [movie]
Star Trek: Picard: Season 2, Paramount+
Winter TBD
Line Sisters, Lifetime
Single Black Female, Lifetime
Thursday, Mar. 3
The Dropout, Hulu
Sunday, Mar. 6
- - Riverdale: Season 6 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
Monday, Mar. 7
The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, Amazon Prime Video
Tuesday, Mar. 8
The Thing About Pam: Season 1, 10 p.m., NBC
Wednesday, Mar. 9
- - The Flash: Season 8 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
Thursday, Mar. 10
The Orville: New Horizons, Hulu
Friday, Mar. 11
Charmed: Season 4, 8 p.m., The CW
- - Dynasty: Season 5 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)
Tuesday, Mar. 15
Young Rock: Season 2, 8 p.m., NBC
Mr. Mayor: Season 2, 8:30 p.m., NBC
Wednesday, Mar. 16
Expedition With Steve Backshall: Unpacked, 10 p.m., PBS
Friday, Mar. 18
Great Performances: Movies for Grownups with AARP the Magazine, 9 p.m., PBS
Sunday, Mar. 20
Call the Midlife: Season 11, 8 p.m., PBS
Sandition: Season 2, 9 p.m., PBS
Before We Die: Season 1, 10 p.m., PBS
Tuesday, Mar. 22
Frontline: Pelosi’s Gambit (w.t.), 9 p.m., PBS
Thursday, Mar. 24
Atlanta: Season 3, 10 p.m., FX
Friday, Mar. 25
Great Performances: The Conductor, 9 p.m., PBS
Sunday, Mar. 27
94th Annual Academy Awards, tbd, ABC
Monday, Mar. 28
Independent Lens: Writing with Fire, 10 p.m., PBS
Thursday, Mar. 31
How We Roll: Season 1, 9:30 p.m., CBS
March TBD
That Dirty Black Bag, AMC+ (could move to April)
Cheaper by the Dozen, Disney+ [movie]
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO
Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition: Season 19, WE tv
Sunday, Apr. 3
CMT Music Awards, 8 p.m., CBS
Monday, Apr. 4
Benjamin Franklin, 8 p.m., PBS
Spring TBD
Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, Disney+ [movie]
Better Nate Than Ever, Disney+ [movie]
Summer TBD
Tales of the Walking Dead: Season 1, AMC and AMC+
Baymax, Disney+
Ms. Marvel, Disney+
Stranger Things: Season 4, Netflix
Friday, Sept. 2
The Lord of the Rings prequel, Amazon Prime Video
November TBD
The Crown: Season 5, Netflix
Fall TBD
A Spy Among Friends, Britbox
Disenchanted, Disney+ [movie]
Hocus Pocus 2, Disney+ [movie]
Pinocchio, Disney+ [movie]
Harry Wild, Acorn TV
Secrets of Playboy, A&E
The Boys: Season 3, Amazon Prime Video
Dead Ringers: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
A League of Their Own: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
Lightyears: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
Outer Range: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
The Outlaws: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
Paper Girls: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
The Peripheral: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
The Terminal List: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video
Upload: Season 2, Amazon Prime Video
Undone: Season 2, Amazon Prime Video
A Very British Scandal, Amazon Prime Video
The Wilds: Season 2, Amazon Prime Video
Dark Winds AMC and AMC+
Interview with the Vampire, AMC and AMC+
The Black Pack: Excellence, The CW
Roswell, New Mexico: Season 4, The CW
America The Beautiful, Disney+
Cars on the Road: Season 1, Disney+
Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Disney+
Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, Disney+
The Mandalorian: Season 3, Disney+
Moon Knight: Season 1, Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+
Rise, Disney+ [movie]
Rodrick Rules, Disney+ [movie]
She-Hulk: Season 1, Disney+
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2, Disney+
Turning Red Documentary Series, Disney+
Willow, Disney+ [movie]
Zootopia+: Season 1, Disney+
Billy the Kid, Epix
Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Epix
War of the Worlds: Season 3, Epix
Barry: Season 3, HBO
A Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 3, HBO
His Dark Materials: Season 3, HBO
House of the Dragon: Season 1, HBO
The Time Traveler’s Wife: Season 1, HBO
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, HBO [movie]
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: Season 1, HBO
We Own This City: Season 1, HBO
Westworld: Season 4, HBO
The White House Plumbers: Season 1, HBO
Hacks: Season 2, HBO Max
Julia: Season 1, HBO Max
DMZ: Season 1, HBO Max
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, HBO Max
Love & Death, HBO Max
Our Flag Means Death: Season 1, HBO Max
Pennyworth: Season 3, HBO Max
Sesame Street, HBO Max
The Staircase, HBO Max
Untitled Lakers Docuseries, Hulu
The Valet, Hulu
The Fallen Angels Book Club (w.t.), Lifetime
Critter Fixers: Country Vets: Season 3, Nat Geo Wild
Heartland Docs DVM: Season 4, Nat Geo Wild
Secrets of the Zoo: Columbus: Season 5, Nat Geo Wild
Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa: Season 3, Nat Geo Wild
Alice in Borderland: Season 2, Netflix
All of Us Are Dead, Netflix
Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, Netflix
Bad Vegan: Season 1, Netflix
Blonde, Netflix [movie]
The Cuphead Show!, Netflix
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Netflix
Grace & Frankie: Season 7 Part 2, Netflix
First Kill, Netflix
Locke & Key: Season 3, Netflix
Magic: The Gathering, Netflix
The Midnight Club, Netflix
The Sandman, Netflix
Resident Evil, Netflix
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, Netflix [movie]
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3, Netflix
Untold: Season 2, Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix
Big Nate, Paramount+
Kiefer Sutherland Espionage Drama, Paramount+
The Great American Recipe, PBS
Let the Right One In, Showtime
Your Honor: Season 2, Showtime
The Seed, Shudder [movie]
Corrective Measures, Tubi [movie]
Chucky: Season 2, Network TBD
Supreme Models: Season 1, YouTube Originals
Maggie: Season 1, ABC
Sherman’s Showcase: Season 2, AMC and IFC
Untitled Black Horror Anthology, AMC+ and Shudder
Big Man on Campus, Apple TV+
Cagefighter, Crackle [movie]
Colonia, Crackle [movie]
Eat Wheaties, Crackle [movie]
Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren and Stimpy Story, Crackle [movie]
Inside the Black Box, Crackle
The Jesus Roll, Crackle [movie]
The Machine, Crackle
Riding Phat, Crackle
Senior Moment, Crackle [movie]
Skyfire, Crackle [movie]
Trigger Point, Crackle [movie]
No Responders Left Behind, Discovery+
Rebel Hearts, Discovery+ [movie]
The Acolyte, Disney+
Agatha: House of Harkness: Season 1, Disney+
Ahsoka, Disney+
Armor Wars, Disney+
Disney Intertwined (Entrelazados): Season 1, Disney+
Echo: Season 1, Disney+
Genius: Martin Luther King, Jr., Disney+
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Disney+
I Am Groot, Disney+
Ironheart, Disney+
Marvel Zombies, Disney+
Night at the Museum animated film, Disney+ [movie]
Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney+ [movie]
A Real Bug’s Life, Disney+
Rangers of the New Republic, Disney+
Secret Invasion, Disney+
Sister Act 3, Disney+ [movie]
Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Disney+
Tiana, Disney+ [movie]
What If…?: Season 2, Disney+
X-MEN ‘97, Disney+
Clash of the Cover Bands: Season 1, E!
Botched: Season 7, E!
E! True Hollywood Story: Season 2, E!
Don’t Forget the Lyrics!: Season 1, Fox
So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17, Fox
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1, FX
Little Demon: Season 1, FXX
Nicki Minaj Docuseries, HBO Max
Young Love, HBO Max
The 1619 Project, Hulu
Class of ’09, Hulu
Immigrant, Hulu
The Old Man, Hulu
Platform, Hulu
Sprung, IMDb TV
The ’80s: Top 10, Nat Geo
Brain Games on the Road, Nat Geo
Brain Games with Keegan-Michael Key: Season 2, Nat Geo
Cousteau, Nat Geo
Explorer, Nat Geo
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 4, Nat Geo
Into the Unknown, Nat Geo
National Parks: Season 1, Nat Geo
Life Below Zero: Port Protection: Season 4, Nat Geo
Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Season 3, Nat Geo
Torn, Nat Geo [movie]
Wicked Tuna: Season 11, Nat Geo
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks: Season 8, Nat Geo
- - The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 18 (2021) Nat Geo Wild
- - Dog: Impossible: Season 2 (2021) Nat Geo Wild
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount+
Law & Order Hate Crimes: Season 1, Peacock
Take Note, Peacock
Vampire Academy: Season 1, Peacock
Eye Candy, Roku Original
American Gigolo, Showtime
The End, Showtime
Hits From the Bong, Showtime [movie]
Push It, Showtime [movie]
Untitled Ralph McDaniels Documentary, Showtime [movie]
The Case of Cyntoia Brown, Starz
Dark Side of the Football, VICE TV
Dark Side of the ’90s, VICE TV
Bear Witness, Take Action, YouTube Originals
Could You Survive The Movies?: Season 2, YouTube Originals
Home Courts, YouTube Originals
If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, YouTube Originals
Tab Time: Season 1, YouTube Originals
Untitled Interactive Special with Markiplier, YouTube Originals