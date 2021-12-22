TV Premiere Dates 2022

Rotten Tomatoes’ premiere dates calendar keeps track of the most anticipated new 2022 TV premieres and your favorite returning shows. Bookmark this page to get updates on network schedules, when the latest Netflix series launch, when Disney+ shows will premiere, what films and specials are coming your way, and more.

This list also includes titles with to-be-announced premiere dates for 2022, either because of Covid-19–related Hollywood shutdowns or because some networks and streamers enjoy reveling in our anticipation.

January | February | March | Spring/Summer | Fall | TBD 2022 | TBD 2022 or Later

Premiere Date Highlights

A new HBO and HBO Max sizzle reel has announced several new and returning titles for 2022. In addition to those 2022 shows we already knew about, like House of the Dragon and The Gilded Age and the second seasons of Euphoria and The Righteous Gemstones, 2022 will include: new seasons of Barry, Westworld, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and His Dark Materials and the series premieres of drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty; The Time Traveler’s Wife, starring Rose Leslie and Theo James; limited series The White House Plumbers, starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux; and miniseries We Own This City, starring Jon Bernthal.

And, aside from HBO Max titles previously confirmed — new series Peacemaker and special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts — the sizzle reel confirmed the return of Hacks, Sesame Street, and Gossip Girl season 2, and confirmed new titles for 2022 including Julia about late celebrity chef Julia Childs; comic-book adaptation DMZ, starring Rosario Dawson; David E. Kelley crime series Love & Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen; reboot Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin; new series Our Flag Means Death, a pirate comedy starring and directed by Taika Waititi; limited series The Staircase, based on the true-crime docuseries, with Colin Firth portraying Michael Peterson and Toni Collette as his wife, Kathleen Peterson, who died suspiciously; and animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, set in 1920s Shanghai.

(Photo by FX)

The long-awaited third season of FX’s Atlanta is spending the year abroad. The next chapter in creator and star Donald Glover’s Emmy-winning series will take place mostly in Europe and will premiere March 24 on FX. According to the logline, it will follow Glover’s Earn as well as Brian Tyree Henry’s Alfred, LaKeith Stanfield’s Darius, and Zazie Beetz’s Van during a successful European tour for Alfred’s blossoming music career. While there, the group members navigate their new surroundings as outsiders and struggle to adjust to the newfound success to which they had aspired.

(Photo by Anika Molnar/BBCA)

Stick a knife in BBC America’s Killing Eve. The series is done after its fourth season, which premieres February 27 on the cable channel with two back-to-back episodes. The Sandra Oh–Jodie Comer hit will also air episodes on AMC and AMC+.

January

Monday, Jan. 1

Mrs. Brown’s Boys New Year Special 2022, BritBox

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, HBO Max

Ghost Hunters, Discovery+

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke, Netflix

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3, Netflix

Great Performance: From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2022, 8 p.m., PBS

The Perfect Pairing, 9 p.m., Hallmark [movie]

New York Homicide: Season 1, 10 p.m., Oxygen

Sunday, Jan. 2

Football Night in America, 7 p.m., NBC

Home Town, 8 p.m., HGTV



- - The Equalizer: Season 2 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

Dirty Jobs, 8 p.m., Discovery ChannelNext Level Chef: Season 1, 8 p.m., FoxAround the World in 80 Days, 8 p.m., PBSNBC Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m., NBC

- - NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 13 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

This Came Out of Me: Season 2, 9 p.m., Discovery ChannelGuy’s Chance of a Lifetime, 9 p.m., Food NetworkAlex vs America: Season 1, 10 p.m., Food Network

Monday, Jan. 3

Doctors 2022, BritBox

Antiques Roadshow, 8 p.m., PBS



- - Kenan: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., NBC

- - 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox

- - The Bachelor: Season 26 (2022) 8 p.m., ABC

- - The Neighborhood: Season 4 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

- - Bob Hearts Abishola: Season 3 (2021) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

The Cleaning Lady: Season 1, 9 p.m., Fox

- - That's My Jam: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)

- - NCIS: Season 19 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

60% NCIS: Hawai'i: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

47% Ordinary Joe: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

Tuesday, Jan. 4



100% American Auto: Season 1 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)

- - FBI: Season 4 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

Action Pack: Season 1, NetflixSpeak Sis: Physical Health, 8 p.m., OWNFinding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.: Season 8, 8 p.m., PBSJudge Steve Harvey: Season 1, 8 p.m., ABCGordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Greek Vacation, 8 p.m., Fox

- - Grand Crew: Season 1 (2021) 8:30 p.m., NBC (time period premiere)

Eggs Over Easy, 9 p.m., OWNThis Is Us: Season 6, 9 p.m., NBC

100% Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., ABC (time period premiere)

- - FBI: International: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

- - black-ish: Season 8 (2022) 9:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

- - FBI: Most Wanted: Season 3 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

- - New Amsterdam: Season 4 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

100% Queens: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

Frontline: American Insurrection, 10 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Rebelde, Netflix

Four to Dinner, Netflix [movie]

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 9, 8 p.m., MTV

Speak Sis: Financial Health, 8 p.m., OWN



- - I Can See Your Voice: Season 2 (2021) 8 p.m., Fox

- - The Amazing Race: Season 33 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS

- - The Goldbergs: Season 9 (2021) 8 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

- - Chicago Med: Season 7 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

95% The Wonder Years: Season 1 (2021) 8:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, 9 p.m., Magnolia (after previously airing on Magnolia’s Discovery+ channel)NOVA: High-Risk High-Rise, 9 p.m., PBSWorst Cooks in America: Season 23, 9 p.m., Food NetworkSpeak Sis: Let’s Talk About Sex, 9 p.m., OWN

- - Chicago Fire: Season 10 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

- - The Conners: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

- - Home Economics: Season 2 (2021) 9:30 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

- - Good Sam: Season 1 (2022) 10 p.m., CBS

- - The Chase: Season 2 (2021) 10 p.m., ABC (returning from hiatus)

- - Chicago P.D.: Season 9 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC

American Greed: Season 15, 10 p.m., CNBCMoving for Love: Season 1, 11 p.m., HGTV

Thursday, Jan. 6

The Club: Part 2, Netflix

The Wasteland, Netflix [movie]



- - Women of the Movement: Limited Series (2022) 8 p.m., ABC

- - The Blacklist: Season 9 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

- - Young Sheldon: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

BattleBots, 8 p.m., DiscoveryJoe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, 8 p.m., Fox

- - United States of Al: Season 2 (2021) 8:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

Preserving Democracy: Pursuing a More Perfect Union, 9 p.m., PBSGo-Big Show: Season 2, 9 p.m., TBSGrowing Up Hip Hop: Season 7, 9 p.m., WE tv

94% Ghosts: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

- - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 23 (2021) 9 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

- - B Positive: Season 2 (2021) 9:30 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

- - Bull: Season 6 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

- - Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC (returning from hiatus)

Let The World See, 10:01 p.m., ABC

Friday, Jan. 7



50% The Tender Bar (2021) Amazon Prime Video [movie]

- - Search Party: Season 5 (2022) HBO Max

El Deafo: Season 1, Apple TV+Hype House: Season 1, NetflixJohnny Test: Season 2, Netflix

- - Penn & Teller: Fool Us: Season 8 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 14, 8 p.m., VH1

- - Undercover Boss: Season 11 (2022) 8 p.m., CBS

- - Magnum P.I.: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

- - Nancy Drew: Season 3 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

Stars on Stage From Westport Country Playhouse, 9 p.m., PBSLove During Lockup: Season 3, 9 p.m., WE tvLadies Who List: Atlanta: Season 1, 9 p.m., OWN

- - Blue Bloods: Season 12 (2021) 10 p.m., CBS (returning from hiatus)

Saturday, Jan. 8

A Discovery of Witches: Season 3, Sundance Now

Wedding Veil (w.t.), 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]

Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 18 (returning from hiatus), 8 p.m., The CW

World’s Funniest Animals: Season 2 (returning from hiatus), 9 p.m., The CW

BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer, 9 p.m., A&E

Sunday, Jan. 9

Vera: Season 11, BritBox

Smiling Friends: Season 1, midnight, Adult Swim

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, 7 p.m., The CW and TBS



- - Call Me Kat: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., Fox

Pivoting: Season 1, 8:30 p.m., Fox

- - Euphoria: Season 2 (2022) 9 p.m., HBO

- - All Creatures Great and Small: Season 2 (2021) 9 p.m., PBS

- - The Righteous Gemstones: Season 2 (2022) 10 p.m., HBO

North to Home, 10 p.m., HMMVienna Blood: Season 2, 10 p.m., PBS

Monday, Jan. 10



- - Queens of Mystery: Season 2 (2021) Acorn TV

Undercover: Season 3, NetflixDarcey & Stacey: Season 3, 8 p.m., TLCDavid & Annie: After the 90 Days, 9 p.m., TLCLoren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, 9:30 p.m., TLCBlack Market With Michael K. Williams: Season 2, 10 p.m., VICE TV

Tuesday, Jan. 11



- - Superman & Lois: Season 2 (2022) 8 p.m., The CW

Dear Mother, NetflixTeen Mom: Family Reunion, 8 p.m., MTVThe Kings of Napa, 8 p.m., OWNTeen Mom: Girls’ Night In, 9 p.m., MTVAmerican Masters: Ailey, 9 p.m., PBSNaomi: Season 1, 9 p.m., The CWWipeout: Season 1: Part 2, 9 p.m., TBSI Am Shauna Rae: Season 1, 10 p.m., TLC

Wednesday, Jan. 12



- - DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

The Price is Right at Night, 8 p.m., CBSNOVA: Butterfly Blueprints, 9 p.m., PBSRelatively Famous: Ranch Rules: Season 1, 9 p.m., E! (after a special sneak peek in December)

- - Batwoman: Season 3 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

Thursday, Jan. 13

Wolf Like Me: Season 1, Peacock

The Journalist: Season 1, Netflix

Peacemaker: Season 1, HBO Max

Brazen, Netflix [movie]

Photocopier, Netflix [movie]

Chosen: Season 1, Netflix

Next Influencer: Season 3, Paramount+

Walker: Season 2, 8 p.m., The CW

Married to Real Estate: Season 1, 9 p.m., HGTV

Friday, Jan. 14

24 Hours in Police Custody: Season 9, BritBox

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Apple TV+ [movie]

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Amazon Prime Video [movie]

The House, Netflix

Archive 81, Netflix

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure, Netflix

After Life: Season 2, Netflix

This Is Not a Comedy, Netflix [movie]

Scream: The True Story, Paramount+

Sex Appeal, Hulu [movie]

Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Season 2, 8 p.m., Disney Channel



- - Ray Donovan: The Movie (2022) 9 p.m., Showtime [movie]

Saturday, Jan. 15

Remix My Space With Marsai Martin, Discovery+

Safe Room, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Love is Trending, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]

Sunday, Jan. 16

Britannia: Season 3, tbd, Epix

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins: Season 1, 7 p.m., Oxygen



- - Legends of the Hidden Temple: Season 1 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

Real Murders of Atlanta: Season 1, 8 p.m. OxygenTwo Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3, 9 p.m., The CWSomebody Somewhere: Season 1, 10:30 p.m., HBO

Monday, Jan. 17



80% 4400: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

Urban One Honors, tbd, TV OneSummer House: Season 6, 9 p.m., BravoIndependent Lens: A Reckoning in Boston, 9 p.m., PBS

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Father Brown: Season 9, BritBox

Mighty Express: Train Trouble, Netflix

How I Met Your Father: Season 1, Hulu

Great Performances: Reopening: The Broadway Revival, 9 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye, Disney+

The World According to Jeff Goldblum: Season 2, Part 2, Disney+

El marginal: Season 4, Netflix

Heavenly Bites: Mexico, Netflix

Juanpis González – The Series, Netflix

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman, Netflix

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3, Netflix

Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Season 4, 8 p.m., Nat Geo

The ’80s: Top Ten, 9 p.m., Nat Geo

Home Inspector Joe: Season 1, 9 p.m., HGTV

Animals with Cameras: A Nature Miniseries, 8 p.m., PBS

NOVA: Alaskan Dinosaurs, 9 p.m., PBS

Thursday, Jan. 20

La Fortuna, AMC+

Supernatural Academy: Season 1, Peacock

Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream, Netflix

The Royal Treatment, Netflix [movie]

Selling the Hamptons: Season 1, Discovery+

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: Season 7, 10:30 p.m., TBS

Single Drunk Female: Season 1, 10 p.m., Freeform

Friday, Jan. 21

As We See It: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video

A Hero, Amazon Prime Video [movie]

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Apple TV+

Servant: Season 3, Apple TV+

Munich — The Edge of War, Netflix [movie]

Ozark: Season 4: Part 1, Netflix

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2, Netflix

Summer Heat: Season 1, Netflix

Saturday, Jan. 22

Vanished: Searching for My Sister, 8 p.m., Lifetime

Butlers in Love, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]

Sunday, Jan. 23

Billions: Season 6, 9 p.m., Showtime

Monday, Jan. 24

Three Songs for Benazir, Netflix

March: Season 1, 8 p.m., The CW

POV: Not Going Quietly, 9 p.m., PBS

The Gilded Age: Season 1, 9 p.m., HBO

Promised Land: Season 1, 10 p.m., ABC

American Dad!: Season 17, TBS

Snowpiercer: Season 3, TNT

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2, Netflix

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, Netflix

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime, 8 p.m., CBS

NOVA: Ancient Maya Metropolis, 9 p.m., PBS

Resident Alien: Season 2, 9 p.m., USA Network and SYFY

Astrid & Lilly Save the World: Season 1, 10 p.m., USA Network and SYFY

Thursday, Jan. 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery, Netflix

Fast Foodies: Season 2, 10 p.m., truTV

grown-ish: Season 4b, 10 p.m., Freeform

Friday, Jan. 28

In from the Cold, Netflix

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, Netflix

The Afterparty, Apple TV+

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, Disney+ [movie]

Angry Birds: Summer Madness, Netflix

Feria: The Darkest Light: Season 1, Netflix

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness: Season 1, Netflix

Home Team, Netflix [movie]

My Killer Body With K. Michelle: Season 1, 10 p.m., Lifetime

Saturday, Jan. 29

Great Chocolate Showdown: Season 1, 8 p.m., The CW

Romancing the Birthday Girl, 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]

Million Dollar Hustle: Season 1, 10 p.m., Lifetime

Sunday, Jan. 30

Monarch: Season 1, 10 p.m., Fox

We Need To Talk About Cosby, 10 p.m., Showtime

Monday, Jan. 31

Hope Street: Season 1, BritBox

64th Annual Grammy Awards, 8 p.m., CBS

Independent Lens: Missing in Brooks County, 10 p.m., PBS

January TBD

Janet, A&E and Lifetime

All of Us Are Dead: Season 1, Netflix

I Am Georgina: Season 1, Netflix

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Season 1, Netflix

February

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Raising Dion: Season 2, Netflix



- - The Resident: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., Fox (returning from hiatus)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 12, 8 p.m., Bravo

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Pam & Tommy, Hulu

Celebrity Big Brother: Season 3, 8 p.m., CBS

NOVA: Arctic Sinkholes, 9 p.m., PBS

Friday, Feb. 4

A Través De Mi Ventana, Netflix [movie]

Reacher: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video

Book of Love, Amazon Prime Video [movie]

The Legend of Vox Machina, Amazon Prime Video

2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, tbd, NBC

Sunday, Feb. 6

Power Book IV: Force: Season 1, 9 p.m., Starz

Monday, Feb. 7

American Experience: Riveted: The History of Jeans, 9 p.m., PBS

Independent Lens: Owned: A Tale of Two Americas, 10 p.m., PBS

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Jeopardy! National College Championship, 8 p.m., ABC

American Masters: Marian Anderson: The Whole World in Her Hands, 9 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Nature: Penguins: Meet the Family, 8 p.m., PBS

NOVA: Secrets in the Scat, 9 p.m., PBS

Thursday, Feb. 10

Real Husbands of Hollywood – More Kevin, More Problems, BET+

Friday, Feb. 11

I Want You Back, Amazon Prime Video [movie]

Inventing Anna, Netflix

Dollface: Season 2, Hulu

Sunday, Feb. 13

Bel-Air: Season 1, Peacock

Super Bowl LVI, tbd, NBC

Monday, Feb. 14

Independent Lens: Bulletproof, 10 p.m., PBS

State of the Union: Season 2, 10 p.m., SundanceTV

Tuesday, Feb. 15

American Experience: The American Diplomat, 9 p.m., PBS

Frontline: American Reckoning, 10 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Nature: The Ocean’s Greatest Feast, 8 p.m., PBS

NOVA: Great Mammoth Mystery, 9 p.m., PBS

Friday, Feb. 18

Severance: Season 1, Apple TV+

Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Netflix [movie]

Sneakerella, Disney+ [movie]

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 4, Amazon Prime Video

Sunday, Feb. 20

From, Epix

The Walking Dead: Season 11, Part 2, 9 p.m., AMC

Monday, Feb. 21

American Song Contest: Season 1, 8 p.m., NBC

All American: Homecoming: Season 1, 9 p.m., The CW

The Endgame: Season 1, 10 p.m., NBC

Independent Lens: Apart, 10 p.m., PBS

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Fannie Lou Hamer’s America: An America Reframed Special, 9 p.m., PBS

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Nature: American Horses, 8 p.m., PBS

NOVA: Augmented, 9 p.m., PBS

Thursday, Feb. 24

Law & Order: Season 21, 8 p.m., NBC

Friday, Feb. 25

Vikings: Valhalla, Netflix

Sunday, Feb. 27

Killing Eve: Season 4, 8 p.m., BBC America

American Idol: Season 5, 8 p.m., ABC

28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 8 p.m., TNT and TBS

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, 10 p.m., Showtime

Monday, Feb. 28

Better Things: Season 5, 10 p.m., FX

February TBD

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Disney+

The Tinder Swindler, Netflix [movie]

Star Trek: Picard: Season 2, Paramount+

Winter TBD

Line Sisters, Lifetime

Single Black Female, Lifetime

March

Thursday, Mar. 3

The Dropout, Hulu

Sunday, Mar. 6



- - Riverdale: Season 6 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

Outlander: Season 6, 9 p.m., StarzShining Vale: Season 1, 10 p.m., StarzUnexpected: Season 5, 10 p.m., TLC37th Independent Spirit Awards, tbd

Monday, Mar. 7

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, Amazon Prime Video

Tuesday, Mar. 8

The Thing About Pam: Season 1, 10 p.m., NBC

Wednesday, Mar. 9



- - The Flash: Season 8 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

Survivor: Season 42, 8 p.m., CBSKung Fu: Season 2, 9 p.m., The CW

Thursday, Mar. 10

The Orville: New Horizons, Hulu

Friday, Mar. 11

Charmed: Season 4, 8 p.m., The CW



- - Dynasty: Season 5 (2021) 9 p.m., The CW (returning from hiatus)

Tuesday, Mar. 15

Young Rock: Season 2, 8 p.m., NBC

Mr. Mayor: Season 2, 8:30 p.m., NBC

Wednesday, Mar. 16

Expedition With Steve Backshall: Unpacked, 10 p.m., PBS

Friday, Mar. 18

Great Performances: Movies for Grownups with AARP the Magazine, 9 p.m., PBS

Sunday, Mar. 20

Call the Midlife: Season 11, 8 p.m., PBS

Sandition: Season 2, 9 p.m., PBS

Before We Die: Season 1, 10 p.m., PBS

Tuesday, Mar. 22

Frontline: Pelosi’s Gambit (w.t.), 9 p.m., PBS

Thursday, Mar. 24

Atlanta: Season 3, 10 p.m., FX

Friday, Mar. 25

Great Performances: The Conductor, 9 p.m., PBS

Sunday, Mar. 27

94th Annual Academy Awards, tbd, ABC

Monday, Mar. 28

Independent Lens: Writing with Fire, 10 p.m., PBS

Thursday, Mar. 31

How We Roll: Season 1, 9:30 p.m., CBS

March TBD

That Dirty Black Bag, AMC+ (could move to April)

Cheaper by the Dozen, Disney+ [movie]

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition: Season 19, WE tv

April

Sunday, Apr. 3

CMT Music Awards, 8 p.m., CBS

Monday, Apr. 4

Benjamin Franklin, 8 p.m., PBS

Spring TBD

Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, Disney+ [movie]

Better Nate Than Ever, Disney+ [movie]

Summer TBD

Tales of the Walking Dead: Season 1, AMC and AMC+

Baymax, Disney+

Ms. Marvel, Disney+

Stranger Things: Season 4, Netflix

September

(Photo by Amazon Studios)

Friday, Sept. 2

The Lord of the Rings prequel, Amazon Prime Video

November

November TBD

The Crown: Season 5, Netflix

Fall TBD

A Spy Among Friends, Britbox

Disenchanted, Disney+ [movie]

Hocus Pocus 2, Disney+ [movie]

Pinocchio, Disney+ [movie]

TBD 2022

Harry Wild, Acorn TV

Secrets of Playboy, A&E

The Boys: Season 3, Amazon Prime Video

Dead Ringers: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video

A League of Their Own: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video

Lightyears: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video

Outer Range: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video

The Outlaws: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video

Paper Girls: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video

The Peripheral: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video

The Terminal List: Season 1, Amazon Prime Video

Upload: Season 2, Amazon Prime Video

Undone: Season 2, Amazon Prime Video

A Very British Scandal, Amazon Prime Video

The Wilds: Season 2, Amazon Prime Video

Dark Winds AMC and AMC+

Interview with the Vampire, AMC and AMC+

The Black Pack: Excellence, The CW

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 4, The CW

(Photo by © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.)

America The Beautiful, Disney+

Cars on the Road: Season 1, Disney+

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, Disney+

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, Disney+

The Mandalorian: Season 3, Disney+

Moon Knight: Season 1, Disney+

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+

Rise, Disney+ [movie]

Rodrick Rules, Disney+ [movie]

She-Hulk: Season 1, Disney+

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2, Disney+

Turning Red Documentary Series, Disney+

Willow, Disney+ [movie]

Zootopia+: Season 1, Disney+

Billy the Kid, Epix

Bridge and Tunnel: Season 2, Epix

War of the Worlds: Season 3, Epix

Barry: Season 3, HBO

A Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 3, HBO

His Dark Materials: Season 3, HBO

House of the Dragon: Season 1, HBO

The Time Traveler’s Wife: Season 1, HBO

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, HBO [movie]

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: Season 1, HBO

We Own This City: Season 1, HBO

Westworld: Season 4, HBO

The White House Plumbers: Season 1, HBO

Hacks: Season 2, HBO Max

Julia: Season 1, HBO Max

DMZ: Season 1, HBO Max

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, HBO Max

Love & Death, HBO Max

Our Flag Means Death: Season 1, HBO Max

Pennyworth: Season 3, HBO Max

Sesame Street, HBO Max

The Staircase, HBO Max

Untitled Lakers Docuseries, Hulu

The Valet, Hulu

The Fallen Angels Book Club (w.t.), Lifetime

Critter Fixers: Country Vets: Season 3, Nat Geo Wild

Heartland Docs DVM: Season 4, Nat Geo Wild

Secrets of the Zoo: Columbus: Season 5, Nat Geo Wild

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa: Season 3, Nat Geo Wild

Alice in Borderland: Season 2, Netflix

All of Us Are Dead, Netflix

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, Netflix

Bad Vegan: Season 1, Netflix

Blonde, Netflix [movie]

The Cuphead Show!, Netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Netflix

Grace & Frankie: Season 7 Part 2, Netflix

First Kill, Netflix

Locke & Key: Season 3, Netflix

Magic: The Gathering, Netflix

The Midnight Club, Netflix

The Sandman, Netflix

Resident Evil, Netflix

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, Netflix [movie]

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3, Netflix

Untold: Season 2, Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix

Big Nate, Paramount+

Kiefer Sutherland Espionage Drama, Paramount+

The Great American Recipe, PBS

Let the Right One In, Showtime

Your Honor: Season 2, Showtime

The Seed, Shudder [movie]

Corrective Measures, Tubi [movie]

Chucky: Season 2, Network TBD

Supreme Models: Season 1, YouTube Originals

TBD 2022 or Later

Maggie: Season 1, ABC

Sherman’s Showcase: Season 2, AMC and IFC

Untitled Black Horror Anthology, AMC+ and Shudder

Big Man on Campus, Apple TV+

Cagefighter, Crackle [movie]

Colonia, Crackle [movie]

Eat Wheaties, Crackle [movie]

Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren and Stimpy Story, Crackle [movie]

Inside the Black Box, Crackle

The Jesus Roll, Crackle [movie]

The Machine, Crackle

Riding Phat, Crackle

Senior Moment, Crackle [movie]

Skyfire, Crackle [movie]

Trigger Point, Crackle [movie]

No Responders Left Behind, Discovery+

Rebel Hearts, Discovery+ [movie]

The Acolyte, Disney+

Agatha: House of Harkness: Season 1, Disney+

Ahsoka, Disney+

Armor Wars, Disney+

Disney Intertwined (Entrelazados): Season 1, Disney+

Echo: Season 1, Disney+

Genius: Martin Luther King, Jr., Disney+

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Disney+

I Am Groot, Disney+

Ironheart, Disney+

Marvel Zombies, Disney+

Night at the Museum animated film, Disney+ [movie]

Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney+ [movie]

A Real Bug’s Life, Disney+

Rangers of the New Republic, Disney+

Secret Invasion, Disney+

Sister Act 3, Disney+ [movie]

Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Disney+

Tiana, Disney+ [movie]

What If…?: Season 2, Disney+

X-MEN ‘97, Disney+

Clash of the Cover Bands: Season 1, E!

Botched: Season 7, E!

E! True Hollywood Story: Season 2, E!

Don’t Forget the Lyrics!: Season 1, Fox

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17, Fox

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1, FX

Little Demon: Season 1, FXX

Nicki Minaj Docuseries, HBO Max

Young Love, HBO Max

The 1619 Project, Hulu

Class of ’09, Hulu

Immigrant, Hulu

The Old Man, Hulu

Platform, Hulu

Sprung, IMDb TV

The ’80s: Top 10, Nat Geo

Brain Games on the Road, Nat Geo

Brain Games with Keegan-Michael Key: Season 2, Nat Geo

Cousteau, Nat Geo

Explorer, Nat Geo

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Season 4, Nat Geo

Into the Unknown, Nat Geo

National Parks: Season 1, Nat Geo

Life Below Zero: Port Protection: Season 4, Nat Geo

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: Season 3, Nat Geo

Torn, Nat Geo [movie]

Wicked Tuna: Season 11, Nat Geo

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks: Season 8, Nat Geo



- - The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 18 (2021) Nat Geo Wild

- - Dog: Impossible: Season 2 (2021) Nat Geo Wild

Little Big Shots, NBC8 Rue de l’Humanité, NetflixAbla Fahita: Drama Queen, NetflixBeauty, NetflixDouble Dad, NetflixEscape from Spiderhead, NetflixFuimos Canciones, NetflixO2, NetflixThe Pentaverate, NetflixRise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, NetflixUntitled Alexandre Moratto, NetflixUntitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com, NetflixUntitled Arnold Schwarzenegger Project, NetflixUntitled Graham King, NetflixA Week Away, NetflixThe Yin Yang Master, Netflix

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Paramount+

Law & Order Hate Crimes: Season 1, Peacock

Take Note, Peacock

Vampire Academy: Season 1, Peacock

Eye Candy, Roku Original

American Gigolo, Showtime

The End, Showtime

Hits From the Bong, Showtime [movie]

Push It, Showtime [movie]

Untitled Ralph McDaniels Documentary, Showtime [movie]

The Case of Cyntoia Brown, Starz

Dark Side of the Football, VICE TV

Dark Side of the ’90s, VICE TV

Bear Witness, Take Action, YouTube Originals

Could You Survive The Movies?: Season 2, YouTube Originals

Home Courts, YouTube Originals

If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, YouTube Originals

Tab Time: Season 1, YouTube Originals

Untitled Interactive Special with Markiplier, YouTube Originals

