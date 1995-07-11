(Photo by A24. Thumbnail: Pixar, Vertical Entertainment, Compass International Pictures. Courtesy Everett Collection)

The 128 Best Movies Written by Women

Welcome to our guide of the best movies written by women: These are highly Certified Fresh films (nothing on the list falls below 94%) whose screenplay credit goes in part or fully to women.

The journey begins nearly a century ago with 1925’s Battleship Potemkin, written by Nina Agadzhanova, inspired by her own participation in Soviet uprisings. Just two years later, Metropolis, cinema’s first sci-fi feature masterpiece, emerged out of Germany, written by Thea von Harbou. The 1930s were one of those peak decades for movies, in no small part thanks to King Kong (co-written by Ruth Rose), The Wizard of Oz (co-written by Florence Ryerson), and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Walt Disney had hand-picked Dorothy Ann Blank, a movie magazine writer, to identify and adapt tales into animation. Snow White was the first, and in the process Blank founded the studio’s Story Development Department.

Women were a driving force behind Alfred Hitchcock’s best romantic psychological thrillers. Joan Harrison became the first woman to be nominated for Best Screenplay with Foreign Correspondent at the 13th Academy Awards, with the also Harrison-written Rebecca winning Best Picture that night. Sally Benson and Hitchcock’s wife Alma Reville co-wrote Shadow of a Doubt. Elizabeth Reinhardt co-wrote Laura, and Strangers on a Train was co-written by Czenzi Ormonde, who also acted as Hitchcock’s chauffeur as he never learned how to drive.

Suso Cecchi d’Amico helped lay the foundations of key Italian neorealist film Bicycle Thieves, along with Luchino Visconti’s opulent epic The Leopard. Betty Comden and Adolph Green were showered with Oscar, Tony, and Grammy nominations and wins throughout their six-decade musical-writing partnership, with Singin’ in the Rain their most enduring work.

Novelist Leigh Brackett adapted Rio Bravo and The Big Sleep, and worked on an early draft of The Empire Strikes Back, though she died before the movie came out. George Lucas’ earlier feature, American Graffiti, was co-written by Gloria Katz, who would go on to doctor the script to A New Hope, infusing Star Wars with its trademark sense of humor and fleshing out Princess Leia’s personality and arc. Another sci-fi classic of the era, E.T., was written by Melissa Mathison.

After Sofia Coppola‘s Lost in Translation Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay and nom for Best Director (only the third woman to be nominated at the time in Academy history), representation in the industry has been a constant topic of conversation and controversy. Ever since, there has been a consistent rise in critically acclaimed films solely written and directed by women. The players include Dee Rees (Pariah, Mudbound), Céline Sciamma (Tomboy, Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said), Haifaa al-Mansour (Wadjda), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), Marielle Heller (The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Anna Rose Holmer (The Fits), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women), Chloé Zhao (The Rider), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Eliza Hittman (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), Channing Godfrey Peoples (Miss Juneteenth), and more.

Read on to see the full list of the 128 best movies of all time written by women. Click through on each title for full credits.

#2 Rebecca (1940) 100% #2 Adjusted Score: 111152% Critics Consensus: Hitchcock's first American film (and his only Best Picture winner), Rebecca is a masterpiece of haunting atmosphere, Gothic thrills, and gripping suspense. Synopsis: Story of a young woman who marries a fascinating widower only to find out that she must live in the... Story of a young woman who marries a fascinating widower only to find out that she must live in the... [More] Starring: Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, Judith Anderson, George Sanders Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#6 Slalom (2020) 100% #6 Adjusted Score: 102457% Critics Consensus: Led by Noée Abita's outstanding central performance, Slalom offers a moving account of oppression and abuse in the guise of mentorship. Synopsis: This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her... This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her... [More] Starring: Noée Abita, Jérémie Renier, Marie Denarnaud, Muriel Combeau Directed By: Charlène Favier

#20 Wadjda (2012) 99% #20 Adjusted Score: 103844% Critics Consensus: Transgressive in the best possible way, Wadjda presents a startlingly assured new voice from a corner of the globe where cinema has been all but silenced. Synopsis: A rebellious Saudi girl (Waad Mohammed) enters a Koran recitation competition at her school and hopes to win enough money... A rebellious Saudi girl (Waad Mohammed) enters a Koran recitation competition at her school and hopes to win enough money... [More] Starring: Reem Abdullah, Waad Mohammed, Abdullrahman Al Gohani, Ahd Directed By: Haifaa Al-Mansour

#24 The Chambermaid (2018) 99% #24 Adjusted Score: 101630% Critics Consensus: The Chambermaid uses one woman's experiences to take audiences inside a life -- and a culture -- that's as bracingly unique as it is hauntingly relatable. Synopsis: A young chambermaid working in one of the most luxurious hotels in Mexico City enrolls in the hotel's adult education... A young chambermaid working in one of the most luxurious hotels in Mexico City enrolls in the hotel's adult education... [More] Starring: Gabriela Cartol, Teresa Sánchez Directed By: Lila Avilés

#43 Oh Lucy! (2017) 98% #43 Adjusted Score: 100645% Critics Consensus: Oh Lucy! roots its narrative quirks in universal themes and deep empathy for its characters, all brought to life by strong performances from a talented cast led by the thoroughly charming Shinobu Terajima. Synopsis: A lonely woman in Tokyo discovers her alter ego when she takes an English class.... A lonely woman in Tokyo discovers her alter ego when she takes an English class.... [More] Starring: Shinobu Terajima, Josh Hartnett, Kaho Minami, Koji Yakusho Directed By: Atsuko Hirayanagi

#58 The Farewell (2019) 97% #58 Adjusted Score: 118886% Critics Consensus: The Farewell deftly captures complicated family dynamics with a poignant, well-acted drama that marries cultural specificity with universally relatable themes. Synopsis: Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch... Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch... [More] Starring: Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Gil Perez-Abraham Directed By: Lulu Wang

#64 Border (2018) 97% #64 Adjusted Score: 103538% Critics Consensus: Thrilling, unpredictable, and brilliantly acted, Border (Gräns) offers a singular treat to genre fans looking for something different. Synopsis: Customs officer Tina is known for her extraordinary sense of smell. It's almost as if she can sniff out the... Customs officer Tina is known for her extraordinary sense of smell. It's almost as if she can sniff out the... [More] Starring: Eva Melander, Eero Milonoff, Viktor Åkerblom, Matti Boustedt Directed By: Ali Abbasi

#74 Booksmart (2019) 96% #74 Adjusted Score: 120097% Critics Consensus: Fast-paced, funny, and fresh, Booksmart does the seemingly impossible by adding a smart new spin to the coming-of-age comedy. Synopsis: Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high... Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high... [More] Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis Directed By: Olivia Wilde

#76 First Cow (2019) 96% #76 Adjusted Score: 110041% Critics Consensus: First Cow finds director Kelly Reichardt revisiting territory and themes that will be familiar to fans of her previous work -- with typically rewarding results. Synopsis: Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich... Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich... [More] Starring: John Magaro, Orion Lee, Alia Shawkat, Toby Jones Directed By: Kelly Reichardt

#78 Ida (2013) 96% #78 Adjusted Score: 101855% Critics Consensus: Empathetically written, splendidly acted, and beautifully photographed, Ida finds director Pawel Pawlikowski revisiting his roots to powerful effect. Synopsis: In 1962, Anna is about to take vows as a nun when she learns from her only relative that she... In 1962, Anna is about to take vows as a nun when she learns from her only relative that she... [More] Starring: Agata Trzebuchowska, Agata Kulesza, Joanna Kulig, Dawid Ogrodnik Directed By: Pawel Pawlikowski

#80 Shiva Baby (2020) 96% #80 Adjusted Score: 104261% Critics Consensus: A ruefully funny calling card for debuting director Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby transcends its sitcom setup with strong performances and satisfying insights. Synopsis: While at a Jewish funeral service with her parents, a college student has an awkward encounter with her sugar daddy... While at a Jewish funeral service with her parents, a college student has an awkward encounter with her sugar daddy... [More] Starring: Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Polly Draper, Danny Deferrari Directed By: Emma Seligman

#81 Atlantics (2019) 96% #81 Adjusted Score: 104383% Critics Consensus: An unpredictable supernatural drama rooted in real-world social commentary, Atlantique suggests a thrillingly bright future for debuting filmmaker Mati Diop. Synopsis: After the bodies of his friends feeling Senegal for Europe wash up on a shore, a young woman assumes that... After the bodies of his friends feeling Senegal for Europe wash up on a shore, a young woman assumes that... [More] Starring: Abdou Balde, Aminata Kane, Ibrahima Mbaye, Amadou Mbow Directed By: Mati Diop

#84 Mother (2009) 96% #84 Adjusted Score: 99302% Critics Consensus: As fleshy as it is funny, Bong Joon-Ho's Mother straddles family drama, horror and comedy with a deft grasp of tone and plenty of eerie visuals. Synopsis: A widow (Kim Hye-ja) resides with her mentally challenged son (Won-bin) in a small South Korean town, where she scrapes... A widow (Kim Hye-ja) resides with her mentally challenged son (Won-bin) in a small South Korean town, where she scrapes... [More] Starring: Kim Hye-ja, Won-bin, Jin Goo, Yoon Je-moon Directed By: Bong Joon-ho

#90 Western (2017) 96% #90 Adjusted Score: 98751% Critics Consensus: Western earns the viewer's attention with an unpredictable, patiently told tale that evokes the spirit of the titular genre while adding its own unique touches. Synopsis: When some German construction workers begin a challenging new job in the Bulgarian countryside, their sense of adventure is awakened,... When some German construction workers begin a challenging new job in the Bulgarian countryside, their sense of adventure is awakened,... [More] Starring: Meinhard Neumann, Reinhardt Wetrek, Syuleyman Alilov Letifov, Veneta Fragnova Directed By: Valeska Grisebach

#92 Tomboy (2011) 96% #92 Adjusted Score: 97426% Critics Consensus: In tune with the emotion and tribulations of childhood, Tomboy is a charming movie that treats its main subject with warmth and heart. Synopsis: A 10-year-old girl (Zoé Héran) moves into a new neighborhood and decides to dress like a boy.... A 10-year-old girl (Zoé Héran) moves into a new neighborhood and decides to dress like a boy.... [More] Starring: Zoé Héran, Malonn Lévana, Sophie Cattani, Mathieu Demy Directed By: Céline Sciamma

#95 Slaxx (2020) 96% #95 Adjusted Score: 98048% Critics Consensus: A slim-cut slice of bizarre horror, Slaxx effectively balances quirk with gore -- and has the good sense to get out before its oddball premise starts showing its seams. Synopsis: A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped... A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped... [More] Starring: Romane Denis, Brett Donahue, Sehar Bhojani, Stephen Bogaert Directed By: Elza Kephart

#101 The Wolf House (2018) 96% #101 Adjusted Score: 98858% Critics Consensus: Surreal, unsettling, and finally haunting, The Wolf House is a stunning outpouring of creativity whose striking visuals queasily complement its disturbing story. Synopsis: A young woman takes refuge in a strange house in the woods after escaping from a German colony in southern... A young woman takes refuge in a strange house in the woods after escaping from a German colony in southern... [More] Starring: Amalia Kassai, Rainer Krausse Directed By: Joaquín Cociña, Cristóbal León

#102 Outside In (2017) 96% #102 Adjusted Score: 97189% Critics Consensus: Brilliantly brought to life by tenderly empathetic performances from Jay Duplass and Edie Falco, Outside In tells a sobering -- yet thoroughly absorbing -- story. Synopsis: An ex-convict tries to readjust to life in his small town and forms an intense relationship with his former high... An ex-convict tries to readjust to life in his small town and forms an intense relationship with his former high... [More] Starring: Jay Duplass, Edie Falco, Kaitlyn Dever, Ben Schwartz Directed By: Lynn Shelton

#105 Little Women (2019) 95% #105 Adjusted Score: 121308% Critics Consensus: With a stellar cast and a smart, sensitive retelling of its classic source material, Greta Gerwig's Little Women proves some stories truly are timeless. Synopsis: In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer,... In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer,... [More] Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen Directed By: Greta Gerwig

#106 CODA (2021) 95% #106 Adjusted Score: 109362% Critics Consensus: CODA's story offers few surprises, but strong representation and a terrific cast -- led by Emilia Jones' brilliant performance -- bring this coming-of-age story vividly to life. Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults.... Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults.... [More] Starring: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant Directed By: Siân Heder

#112 Monsoon Wedding (2001) 95% #112 Adjusted Score: 99013% Critics Consensus: An insightful, energetic blend of Hollywood and Bollywood styles, Monsoon Wedding is a colorful, exuberant celebration of modern-day India, family, love, and life. Synopsis: The exuberant ensemble comedy unites a Punjabi family for the wedding of a family member. Relatives from all over the... The exuberant ensemble comedy unites a Punjabi family for the wedding of a family member. Relatives from all over the... [More] Starring: Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey Directed By: Mira Nair

#113 Pariah (2011) 95% #113 Adjusted Score: 99968% Critics Consensus: Pulsing with authenticity and led by a stirring lead performance from Adepero Oduye, Pariah is a powerful coming out/coming-of-age film that signals the arrival of a fresh new talent in writer/director Dee Rees. Synopsis: Teenage Alike (Adepero Oduye) lives in Brooklyn's Fort Greene neighborhood with her parents (Charles Parnell, Kim Wayans) and younger sister... Teenage Alike (Adepero Oduye) lives in Brooklyn's Fort Greene neighborhood with her parents (Charles Parnell, Kim Wayans) and younger sister... [More] Starring: Adepero Oduye, Pernell Walker, Aasha Davis, Charles Parnell Directed By: Dee Rees