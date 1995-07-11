Universal courtesy Everett Collection

(Photo by A24. Thumbnail: Pixar, Vertical Entertainment, Compass International Pictures. Courtesy Everett Collection)

The 128 Best Movies Written by Women

Welcome to our guide of the best movies written by women: These are highly Certified Fresh films (nothing on the list falls below 94%) whose screenplay credit goes in part or fully to women.

The journey begins nearly a century ago with 1925’s Battleship Potemkin, written by Nina Agadzhanova, inspired by her own participation in Soviet uprisings. Just two years later, Metropolis, cinema’s first sci-fi feature masterpiece, emerged out of Germany, written by Thea von Harbou. The 1930s were one of those peak decades for movies, in no small part thanks to King Kong (co-written by Ruth Rose), The Wizard of Oz (co-written by Florence Ryerson), and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Walt Disney had hand-picked Dorothy Ann Blank, a movie magazine writer, to identify and adapt tales into animation. Snow White was the first, and in the process Blank founded the studio’s Story Development Department.

Women were a driving force behind Alfred Hitchcock’s best romantic psychological thrillers. Joan Harrison became the first woman to be nominated for Best Screenplay with Foreign Correspondent at the 13th Academy Awards, with the also Harrison-written Rebecca winning Best Picture that night. Sally Benson and Hitchcock’s wife Alma Reville co-wrote Shadow of a Doubt. Elizabeth Reinhardt co-wrote Laura, and Strangers on a Train was co-written by Czenzi Ormonde, who also acted as Hitchcock’s chauffeur as he never learned how to drive.

Suso Cecchi d’Amico helped lay the foundations of key Italian neorealist film Bicycle Thieves, along with Luchino Visconti’s opulent epic The Leopard. Betty Comden and Adolph Green were showered with Oscar, Tony, and Grammy nominations and wins throughout their six-decade musical-writing partnership, with Singin’ in the Rain their most enduring work.

Novelist Leigh Brackett adapted Rio Bravo and The Big Sleep, and worked on an early draft of The Empire Strikes Back, though she died before the movie came out. George Lucas’ earlier feature, American Graffiti, was co-written by Gloria Katz, who would go on to doctor the script to A New Hope, infusing Star Wars with its trademark sense of humor and fleshing out Princess Leia’s personality and arc. Another sci-fi classic of the era, E.T., was written by Melissa Mathison.

After Sofia Coppola‘s Lost in Translation Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay and nom for Best Director (only the third woman to be nominated at the time in Academy history), representation in the industry has been a constant topic of conversation and controversy. Ever since, there has been a consistent rise in critically acclaimed films solely written and directed by women. The players include Dee Rees (Pariah, Mudbound), Céline Sciamma (Tomboy, Portrait of a Lady on Fire), Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said), Haifaa al-Mansour (Wadjda), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), Marielle Heller (The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Anna Rose Holmer (The Fits), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women), Chloé Zhao (The Rider), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Eliza Hittman (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), Channing Godfrey Peoples (Miss Juneteenth), and more.

Read on to see the full list of the 128 best movies of all time written by women. Click through on each title for full credits.

#1

Summer 1993 (2017)
100%

#1
Adjusted Score: 105314%
Critics Consensus: Summer 1993 (Estiu 1993) finds writer-director Carla Simón drawing on personal memories to create a thoughtful drama elevated by outstanding work from its young leads.
Synopsis: Six-year-old Frida looks on in silence as the last objects from her recently deceased mother's apartment in Barcelona are placed... [More]
Starring: Laia Artigas, Paula Robles, Bruna Cusí, David Verdaguer
Directed By: Carla Simón

#2

Rebecca (1940)
100%

#2
Adjusted Score: 111152%
Critics Consensus: Hitchcock's first American film (and his only Best Picture winner), Rebecca is a masterpiece of haunting atmosphere, Gothic thrills, and gripping suspense.
Synopsis: Story of a young woman who marries a fascinating widower only to find out that she must live in the... [More]
Starring: Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, Judith Anderson, George Sanders
Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#3

Quo Vadis, Aida? (2020)
100%

#3
Adjusted Score: 103333%
Critics Consensus: Quo Vadis, Aida? uses one woman's heartbreaking conflict to offer a searing account of war's devastating human toll.
Synopsis: Bosnia, July 11th 1995. Aida is a translator for the United Nations in the small town of Srebrenica. When the... [More]
Starring: Jasna Đuričić, Izudin Bajrovic, Boris Ler, Dino Bajrovic
Directed By: Jasmila Zbanic

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 109788%
Critics Consensus: Clever, incisive, and funny, Singin' in the Rain is a masterpiece of the classical Hollywood musical.
Synopsis: A spoof of the turmoil that afflicted the movie industry in the late 1920s when movies went from silent to... [More]
Starring: Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, Donald O'Connor, Jean Hagen
Directed By: Stanley Donen, Gene Kelly

#5

Laura (1944)
100%

#5
Adjusted Score: 109022%
Critics Consensus: A psychologically complex portrait of obsession, Laura is also a deliciously well-crafted murder mystery.
Synopsis: In one of the most celebrated 1940s film noirs, Manhattan detective Mark McPherson (Dana Andrews) investigates the murder of Madison... [More]
Starring: Gene Tierney, Dana Andrews, Clifton Webb, Vincent Price
Directed By: Otto Preminger

#6

Slalom (2020)
100%

#6
Adjusted Score: 102457%
Critics Consensus: Led by Noée Abita's outstanding central performance, Slalom offers a moving account of oppression and abuse in the guise of mentorship.
Synopsis: This riveting, Cannes-selected #MeToo drama from debut filmmaker Charlène Favier follows the relationship between a teenage ski prodigy and her... [More]
Starring: Noée Abita, Jérémie Renier, Marie Denarnaud, Muriel Combeau
Directed By: Charlène Favier

#7

Three Colors: Red (1994)
100%

#7
Adjusted Score: 101269%
Critics Consensus: A complex, stirring, and beautifully realized portrait of interconnected lives, Red is the captivating conclusion to a remarkable trilogy.
Synopsis: Part-time model Valentine (Irène Jacob) meets a retired judge (Jean-Louis Trintignant) who lives in her neighborhood after she runs over... [More]
Starring: Irène Jacob, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Frédérique Feder, Jean-Pierre Lorit
Directed By: Krzysztof Kieslowski

#8

Shadow of a Doubt (1943)
100%

#8
Adjusted Score: 107671%
Critics Consensus: Alfred Hitchcock's earliest classic -- and his own personal favorite -- deals its flesh-crawling thrills as deftly as its finely shaded characters.
Synopsis: Uncle Charlie (Joseph Cotten) visits his relatives in Santa Rosa. He is a very charming man, but his niece slowly... [More]
Starring: Teresa Wright, Joseph Cotten, Hume Cronyn, Macdonald Carey
Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 110479%
Critics Consensus: A technical masterpiece, Battleship Potemkin is Soviet cinema at its finest, and its montage editing techniques remain influential to this day.
Synopsis: When they are fed rancid meat, the sailors on the Potemkin revolt against their harsh conditions. Led by Vakulinchuk (Aleksandr... [More]
Starring: Aleksandr Antonov, Vladimir Barskiy, Grigoriy Aleksandrov, Mikhail Gomorov
Directed By: S. M. Eisenstein

#10

Hive (2021)
100%

#10
Adjusted Score: 102126%
Critics Consensus: Anchored by Yllka Gashi's outstanding performance, Hive leads viewers on one woman's fact-based quest for self-determination in a patriarchal society.
Synopsis: HIVE is a searing drama based on the true story of Fahrije (Yllka Gashi), who, like many of the other... [More]
Starring: Yllka Gashi, Çun Lajçi, Aurita Agushi, Kumrije Hoxha
Directed By: Blerta Basholli

#11

Before Sunrise (1995)
100%

#11
Adjusted Score: 102570%
Critics Consensus: Thought-provoking and beautifully filmed, Before Sunrise is an intelligent, unabashedly romantic look at modern love, led by marvelously natural performances from Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy.
Synopsis: On his way to Vienna, American Jesse (Ethan Hawke) meets Celine (Julie Delpy), a student returning to Paris. After long... [More]
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy, Erni Mangold, Hanno Poeschl
Directed By: Richard Linklater

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 101976%
Critics Consensus: Brought to life by a breakout performance by Camila Morrone, Mickey and the Bear finds affecting drama at the crossroads of a young woman's coming-of-age journey.
Synopsis: A Montana teenager navigates a loving but volatile relationship with her single, veteran father. In a desperate search for independence... [More]
Starring: Camila Morrone, James Badge Dale, Calvin Demba, Ben Rosenfield
Directed By: Annabelle Attanasio

#13

Paper Spiders (2021)
100%

#13
Adjusted Score: 101522%
Critics Consensus: A coming-of-age drama that thoughtfully handles hard-hitting themes, Paper Spiders is anchored by heartbreaking performances from its leads.
Synopsis: Dawn (Lili Taylor) recently lost her husband and experiences growing anxiety as her daughter Melanie (Stefania Owen) plans to move... [More]
Starring: Lili Taylor, Stefania LaVie Owen, Peyton List, Ian Nelson
Directed By: Inon Shampanier

#14

Lady Bird (2017)
99%

#14
Adjusted Score: 128973%
Critics Consensus: Lady Bird delivers fresh insights about the turmoil of adolescence -- and reveals writer-director Greta Gerwig as a fully formed filmmaking talent.
Synopsis: A teenager (Saoirse Ronan) navigates a loving but turbulent relationship with her strong-willed mother (Laurie Metcalf) over the course of... [More]
Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Timothée Chalamet, Lucas Hedges
Directed By: Greta Gerwig

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 115007%
Critics Consensus: Powerfully acted and directed, Never Rarely Sometimes Always reaffirms writer-director Eliza Hittman as a filmmaker of uncommon sensitivity and grace.
Synopsis: Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin, Skylar, travel across state lines... [More]
Starring: Ryan Eggold, Théodore Pellerin, Sharon Van Etten, Sidney Flanigan
Directed By: Eliza Hittman

#16

Things to Come (2016)
99%

#16
Adjusted Score: 109890%
Critics Consensus: A union to cherish between a writer-director and star working at peak power, Things to Come offers quietly profound observations on life, love, and the irrevocable passage of time.
Synopsis: A passionate middle-aged philosophy professor (Isabelle Huppert) rethinks her already much-examined life after an unforeseen divorce.... [More]
Starring: Isabelle Huppert, André Marcon, Roman Kolinka, Édith Scob
Directed By: Mia Hansen-Løve

#17

Miss Juneteenth (2020)
99%

#17
Adjusted Score: 109124%
Critics Consensus: Like a pageant winner walking across the stage, Miss Juneteenth follows a familiar path -- but does so with charm and grace.
Synopsis: A former beauty queen and single mom prepares her rebellious teenage daughter for the "Miss Juneteenth" pageant.... [More]
Starring: Nicole Beharie, Kendrick Sampson, Alexis Chikaeze, Lori Hayes
Directed By: Channing Godfrey Peoples

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 108007%
Critics Consensus: My Life as a Zucchini's silly title and adorable characters belie a sober story whose colorful visuals delight the senses even as it braves dark emotional depths.
Synopsis: A police officer (Nick Offerman) and some new friends help an orphan adjust to life at a foster home.... [More]
Starring: Will Forte, Nick Offerman, Ellen Page, Amy Sedaris
Directed By: Claude Barras

#19
#19
Adjusted Score: 110073%
Critics Consensus: Playing as both an exciting sci-fi adventure and a remarkable portrait of childhood, Steven Spielberg's touching tale of a homesick alien remains a piece of movie magic for young and old.
Synopsis: After a gentle alien becomes stranded on Earth, the being is discovered and befriended by a young boy named Elliott... [More]
Starring: Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote, Drew Barrymore
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#20

Wadjda (2012)
99%

#20
Adjusted Score: 103844%
Critics Consensus: Transgressive in the best possible way, Wadjda presents a startlingly assured new voice from a corner of the globe where cinema has been all but silenced.
Synopsis: A rebellious Saudi girl (Waad Mohammed) enters a Koran recitation competition at her school and hopes to win enough money... [More]
Starring: Reem Abdullah, Waad Mohammed, Abdullrahman Al Gohani, Ahd
Directed By: Haifaa Al-Mansour

#21

Saint Frances (2019)
99%

#21
Adjusted Score: 105717%
Critics Consensus: Saint Frances approaches an array of weighty issues with empathy, humor, and grace -- and marks star and writer Kelly O'Sullivan as a tremendous talent to watch.
Synopsis: After an abortion, a deadbeat nanny finds friendship with the 6-year-old she's hired to watch.... [More]
Starring: Kelly O'Sullivan, William Drain, Laura T. Fisher, Mary Beth Fisher
Directed By: Alex Thompson

#22

The Tale (2018)
99%

#22
Adjusted Score: 102208%
Critics Consensus: The Tale handles its extraordinarily challenging subject matter with sensitivity, grace, and the power of some standout performances led by a remarkable Laura Dern.
Synopsis: Jennifer has it all, with a loving boyfriend and a great career as a journalist and professor. But when her... [More]
Starring: Laura Dern, Elizabeth Debicki, Laura Allen, Jason Ritter
Directed By: Jennifer Fox

#23

Driveways (2019)
99%

#23
Adjusted Score: 102902%
Critics Consensus: Understated yet powerful, Driveways is a character study anchored in fundamental decency -- and a poignant farewell to Brian Dennehy.
Synopsis: A lonely boy goes with his mother to help clean out his late aunt's house.... [More]
Starring: Hong Chau, Lucas Jaye, Brian Dennehy, Laurent Rejto
Directed By: Andrew Ahn

#24

The Chambermaid (2018)
99%

#24
Adjusted Score: 101630%
Critics Consensus: The Chambermaid uses one woman's experiences to take audiences inside a life -- and a culture -- that's as bracingly unique as it is hauntingly relatable.
Synopsis: A young chambermaid working in one of the most luxurious hotels in Mexico City enrolls in the hotel's adult education... [More]
Starring: Gabriela Cartol, Teresa Sánchez
Directed By: Lila Avilés

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 101040%
Critics Consensus: A slow-burning descent into desperation, Identifying Features uses one shattered family's ordeal to offer a harrowing look at the immigrant experience.
Synopsis: A woman tries to find her son's whereabouts after he leaves Mexico to find work in the United States.... [More]
Starring: Mercedes Hernández, David Illescas, Juan Jesús Varela, Ana Laura Rodríguez
Directed By: Fernanda Valadez

#26

King Kong (1933)
99%

#26
Adjusted Score: 108524%
Critics Consensus: King Kong explores the soul of a monster -- making audiences scream and cry throughout the film -- in large part due to Kong's breakthrough special effects.
Synopsis: Actress Ann Darrow (Fay Wray) and director Carl Denham (Robert Armstrong) travel to the Indian Ocean to do location shoots... [More]
Starring: Fay Wray, Bruce Cabot, Robert Armstrong, Frank Reicher
Directed By: Merian C. Cooper, Ernest B. Schoedsack

#27

Bicycle Thieves (1948)
99%

#27
Adjusted Score: 106360%
Critics Consensus: An Italian neorealism exemplar, Bicycle Thieves thrives on its non-flashy performances and searing emotion.
Synopsis: Unemployed Antonio Ricci (Lamberto Maggiorani) is elated when he finally finds work hanging posters around war-torn Rome. His wife, Maria... [More]
Starring: Lamberto Maggiorani, Lianella Carell, Enzo Staiola, Elena Altieri
Directed By: Vittorio De Sica

#28

Inside Out (2015)
98%

#28
Adjusted Score: 114362%
Critics Consensus: Inventive, gorgeously animated, and powerfully moving, Inside Out is another outstanding addition to the Pixar library of modern animated classics.
Synopsis: Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) is a happy, hockey-loving 11-year-old Midwestern girl, but her world turns upside-down when she and her parents... [More]
Starring: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind, Bill Hader
Directed By: Pete Docter

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 120590%
Critics Consensus: A singularly rich period piece, Portrait of a Lady on Fire finds stirring, thought-provoking drama within a powerfully acted romance.
Synopsis: In 1770 the young daughter of a French countess develops a mutual attraction to the female artist commissioned to paint... [More]
Starring: Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino
Directed By: Céline Sciamma

#30
#30
Adjusted Score: 117761%
Critics Consensus: Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, Can You Ever Forgive Me? proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy.
Synopsis: Lee Israel is a frustrated, hard-drinking author who can barely afford to pay her rent or bills in 1990s New... [More]
Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant, Dolly Wells, Ben Falcone
Directed By: Marielle Heller

#31

The Big Sick (2017)
98%

#31
Adjusted Score: 121582%
Critics Consensus: Funny, heartfelt, and intelligent, The Big Sick uses its appealing leads and cross-cultural themes to prove the standard romcom formula still has some fresh angles left to explore.
Synopsis: Kumail is a Pakistani comic, who meets an American graduate student named Emily at one of his stand-up shows. As... [More]
Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano
Directed By: Michael Showalter

#32

The Babadook (2014)
98%

#32
Adjusted Score: 107086%
Critics Consensus: The Babadook relies on real horror rather than cheap jump scares -- and boasts a heartfelt, genuinely moving story to boot.
Synopsis: A troubled widow (Essie Davis) discovers that her son is telling the truth about a monster that entered their home... [More]
Starring: Essie Davis, Daniel Henshall, Noah Wiseman, Hayley McElhinney
Directed By: Jennifer Kent

#33

Before Midnight (2013)
98%

#33
Adjusted Score: 105546%
Critics Consensus: Building on the first two installments in Richard Linklater's well-crafted Before trilogy, Before Midnight offers intelligent, powerfully acted perspectives on love, marriage, and long-term commitment.
Synopsis: On the last night of their idyllic Greek vacation, longtime lovers Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) reminisce about... [More]
Starring: Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy, Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick, Jennifer Prior
Directed By: Richard Linklater

#34

The Wizard of Oz (1939)
98%

#34
Adjusted Score: 114696%
Critics Consensus: An absolute masterpiece whose groundbreaking visuals and deft storytelling are still every bit as resonant, The Wizard of Oz is a must-see film for young and old.
Synopsis: When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to... [More]
Starring: Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr
Directed By: Victor Fleming

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 106985%
Critics Consensus: The Forty-Year-Old Version opens a compelling window into the ebbs and flows of the artist's life -- and announces writer-director-star Radha Blank as a major filmmaking talent with her feature debut.
Synopsis: A struggling New York City playwright finds inspiration by reinventing herself as a rapper.... [More]
Starring: Welker White, Reed Birney, Radha Blank, Peter Y. Kim
Directed By: Radha Blank

#36

Timbuktu (2014)
98%

#36
Adjusted Score: 102683%
Critics Consensus: Gracefully assembled and ultimately disquieting, Timbuktu is a timely film with a powerful message.
Synopsis: A Malian cattleman (Ibrahim Ahmed) and his family face the wrath of Islamic fundamentalists after a tragic accident.... [More]
Starring: Ibrahim Ahmed, Toulou Kiki, Abel Jafri, Fatoumata Diawara
Directed By: Abderrahmane Sissako

#37
#37
Adjusted Score: 106382%
Critics Consensus: Clever, funny, and original, Blow the Man Down is a cinematic journey that's not to be missed.
Synopsis: Welcome to Easter Cove, a salty fishing village on the far reaches of Maine's rocky coast. Grieving the loss of... [More]
Starring: Sophie Lowe, Morgan Saylor, June Squibb, Marceline Hugot
Directed By: Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy

#38

Two of Us (2019)
98%

#38
Adjusted Score: 101688%
Critics Consensus: A remarkable feature debut for director/co-writer Filippo Meneghetti, Two of Us tells a deceptively complex love story while presenting a rich acting showcase for its three leads.
Synopsis: Two retired women, Nina and Madeleine, have been secretly in love for decades. Everybody, including Madeleine’s family, thinks they are... [More]
Starring: Barbara Sukowa, Martine Chevallier, Léa Drucker, Jérôme Varanfrain
Directed By: Filippo Meneghetti

#39
#39
Adjusted Score: 100167%
Critics Consensus: Starkly emotional and beautifully directed, The Selfish Giant uses a lovely script and some powerful performances to present some of the best that modern British cinema has to offer.
Synopsis: A hyperactive boy (Conner Chapman) and his best friend, a slow-witted youth with an affinity for horses, start collecting scrap... [More]
Starring: Conner Chapman, Shaun Thomas, Sean Gilder, Steve Evets
Directed By: Clio Barnard

#40

Bar Bahar (2016)
98%

#40
Adjusted Score: 101231%
Critics Consensus: In Between takes a light yet nuanced approach to dramatizing complex, timely themes, further enriched by outstanding cinematography and powerful performances.
Synopsis: Three Arab-Israeli women share an apartment in Tel Aviv and try to balance their traditions with the modern world.... [More]
Starring: Mouna Hawa, Sana Jammelieh, Shaden Kanboura, Mahmud Shalaby
Directed By: Maysaloun Hamoud

#41

Vitalina Varela (2019)
98%

#41
Adjusted Score: 101690%
Critics Consensus: Rigorous and beautifully composed, Vitalina Varela is a quietly absorbing drama whose placid surface belies hidden depths.
Synopsis: A woman moves from Cape Verde to her deceased husband's shack on the outskirts of Lisbon.... [More]
Starring: Vitalina Varela, Ventura, Manuel Tavares Almeida, Francisco Brito
Directed By: Pedro Costa

#42
#42
Adjusted Score: 99574%
Critics Consensus: The Taste of Others is a fresh, witty comedy about the attraction of opposites. The characters are well-drawn and engaging and their social interactions believable.
Synopsis: Castella (Jean-Pierre Bacri) is a successful businessman caught behind the fast-changing times. More out of boredom than out of interest,... [More]
Starring: Jean-Pierre Bacri, Anne Alvaro, Agnès Jaoui, Gérard Lanvin
Directed By: Agnès Jaoui

#43

Oh Lucy! (2017)
98%

#43
Adjusted Score: 100645%
Critics Consensus: Oh Lucy! roots its narrative quirks in universal themes and deep empathy for its characters, all brought to life by strong performances from a talented cast led by the thoroughly charming Shinobu Terajima.
Synopsis: A lonely woman in Tokyo discovers her alter ego when she takes an English class.... [More]
Starring: Shinobu Terajima, Josh Hartnett, Kaho Minami, Koji Yakusho
Directed By: Atsuko Hirayanagi

#44

Night Comes On (2018)
98%

#44
Adjusted Score: 100579%
Critics Consensus: Steadily drawing viewers into its harrowing tale with equal parts grim intensity and startling compassion, Night Comes On heralds the arrivals of debuting director Jordan Spiro and her magnetic young stars.
Synopsis: Released from juvenile detention, a teen and her 10-year-old sister embark on a quest to avenge the death of their... [More]
Starring: Dominique Fishback, Tatum Marilyn Hall, James McDaniel, John Earl Jelks
Directed By: Jordana Spiro

#45
#45
Adjusted Score: 100638%
Critics Consensus: Too Late to Die Young uses one family's experiences as the foundation for a dreamily absorbing drama with a poignant, lingering warmth.
Synopsis: During the summer of 1990 in Chile, three kids face their first loves and fears.... [More]
Starring: Demian Hernández, Antar Machado, Magdalena Tótoro, Matías Oviedo
Directed By: Dominga Sotomayor Castillo

#46
#46
Adjusted Score: 99488%
Critics Consensus: With its involving story and characters, vibrant art, and memorable songs, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs set the animation standard for decades to come.
Synopsis: The Grimm fairy tale gets a Technicolor treatment in Disney's first animated feature. Jealous of Snow White's beauty, the wicked... [More]
Starring: Adriana Caselotti, Harry Stockwell, Lucille La Verne, Moroni Olsen
Directed By: David Hand

#47

Long Way North (2015)
98%

#47
Adjusted Score: 101338%
Critics Consensus: Smart and refreshingly free of sentimentality, Long Way North takes viewers on a beautifully animated adventure grounded in fully realized characters and genuine emotion.
Synopsis: In the 19th century, a young Russian girl (Christa Théret) embarks on an adventure-filled quest to find her grandfather at... [More]
Starring: Christa Théret, Féodor Atkine, Thomas Sagols, Rémi Caillebot
Directed By: Rémi Chayé

#48
#48
Adjusted Score: 105732%
Critics Consensus: A provocative premise and inventive set design lights the way for Hitchcock diabolically entertaining masterpiece.
Synopsis: In Alfred Hitchcock's adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's thriller, tennis star Guy Haines (Farley Granger) is enraged by his trampy wife's... [More]
Starring: Robert Walker, Farley Granger, Ruth Roman, Leo G. Carroll
Directed By: Alfred Hitchcock

#49

Hope (2019)
98%

#49
Adjusted Score: 99175%
Critics Consensus: A movingly personal work from writer-director Maria Sødahl, Hope sees stars Bræin Hovig and Stellan Skarsgård powerfully portraying a turning point in one couple's long love story.
Synopsis: ANJA lives with TOMAS in a large family of biological children and stepchildren. For a number of years the two... [More]
Starring: Stellan Skarsgard, Andrea Bræin Hovig, Elli Rhiannon Müller Osbourne, Johannes Joner
Directed By: Maria Sødahl

#50

The Leopard (1963)
98%

#50
Adjusted Score: 101602%
Critics Consensus: Lavish and wistful, The Leopard features epic battles, sumptuous costumes, and a ballroom waltz that competes for most beautiful sequence committed to film.
Synopsis: As Garibaldi's troops begin the unification of Italy in the 1860s, an aristocratic Sicilian family grudgingly adapts to the sweeping... [More]
Starring: Burt Lancaster, Claudia Cardinale, Alain Delon, Paolo Stoppa
Directed By: Luchino Visconti

#51

Working Woman (2018)
98%

#51
Adjusted Score: 99175%
Critics Consensus: Working Woman delivers its timely message with a polemical force that hits hard without overpowering the engrossing story.
Synopsis: With her husband's restaurant business in jeopardy, a mother of three gets a job as assistant to a powerful realtor... [More]
Starring: Liron Ben Shlush, Menashe Noy, Oshri Cohen, Sarah Markowitz
Directed By: Michal Aviad

#52
#52
Adjusted Score: 99555%
Critics Consensus: A striking debut for writer-director Kim Bora, House of Hummingbird delicately captures a turning point in one young woman's life.
Synopsis: In 1994 Seoul when the Seongsu Bridge collapses, 14-year-old Eunhee wanders the city and searches for love.... [More]
Starring: Park Ji-hu, Kim Sae-byeok, Jung In-gi, Lee Seung-yeon
Directed By: Bora Kim

#53

Félicité (2017)
98%

#53
Adjusted Score: 98994%
Critics Consensus: Félicité depicts a culture and a setting unfamiliar to many viewers, but its themes - and Véro Tshanda Beya Mputu's performance - transcend borders.
Synopsis: Félicité is a Congolese singer who desperately needs money after her 14-year-old son Samo suffers a serious accident. She soon... [More]
Starring: Véro Tshanda Beya, Papi Mpaka, Gaetan Claudia, Nadine Ndebo
Directed By: Alain Gomis

#54

Rio Bravo (1959)
98%

#54
Adjusted Score: 100646%
Critics Consensus: Rio Bravo finds director Howard Hawks -- and his stellar ensemble cast -- working at peak performance, and the end result is a towering classic of the Western genre.
Synopsis: When gunslinger Joe Burdette (Claude Akins) kills a man in a saloon, Sheriff John T. Chance (John Wayne) arrests him... [More]
Starring: John Wayne, Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson, Angie Dickinson
Directed By: Howard Hawks

#55
#55
Adjusted Score: 98181%
Critics Consensus: An emotionally blunt and gripping drama, Grbavica deftly explores the emotional toll that all wars take upon those who survive them.
Synopsis: A full decade after the ethnic conflict that left the city of Sarajevo in ruins, the widowed Esma (Mirjana Karanovic)... [More]
Starring: Mirjana Karanovic, Luna Mijovic, Leon Lucev, Kenan Catic
Directed By: Jasmila Zbanic

#56

Jeune femme (2017)
98%

#56
Adjusted Score: 99294%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Left by Joachim, an artist with whom she shared her life for 10 years, Paula finds herself wandering the streets... [More]
Starring: Laetitia Dosch, Souleymane Seye Ndiaye, Grégoire Monsaingeon, Jean-Christophe Folly
Directed By: Léonor Serraille

#57

Toy Story 4 (2019)
97%

#57
Adjusted Score: 125091%
Critics Consensus: Heartwarming, funny, and beautifully animated, Toy Story 4 manages the unlikely feat of extending -- and perhaps concluding -- a practically perfect animated saga.
Synopsis: Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale
Directed By: Josh Cooley

#58

The Farewell (2019)
97%

#58
Adjusted Score: 118886%
Critics Consensus: The Farewell deftly captures complicated family dynamics with a poignant, well-acted drama that marries cultural specificity with universally relatable themes.
Synopsis: Billi's family returns to China under the guise of a fake wedding to stealthily say goodbye to their beloved matriarch... [More]
Starring: Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Gil Perez-Abraham
Directed By: Lulu Wang

#59

The Hate U Give (2018)
97%

#59
Adjusted Score: 109645%
Critics Consensus: Led by a breakout turn from Amandla Stenberg, the hard-hitting The Hate U Give emphatically proves the YA genre has room for much more than magic and romance.
Synopsis: Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds -- the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the wealthy,... [More]
Starring: Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, K.J. Apa
Directed By: George Tillman Jr.

#60

Mudbound (2017)
97%

#60
Adjusted Score: 112147%
Critics Consensus: Mudbound offers a well-acted, finely detailed snapshot of American history whose scenes of rural class struggle resonate far beyond their period setting.
Synopsis: Set in the rural American South during World War II, Dee Rees' Mudbound is an epic story of two families... [More]
Starring: Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, Mary J. Blige
Directed By: Dee Rees

#61

The Rider (2017)
97%

#61
Adjusted Score: 108300%
Critics Consensus: The Rider's hard-hitting drama is only made more effective through writer-director Chloé Zhao's use of untrained actors to tell the movie's fact-based tale.
Synopsis: After a riding accident leaves him unable to compete on the rodeo circuit, a young cowboy searches for a new... [More]
Starring: Brady Jandreau, Tim Jandreau, Lilly Jandreau, Lane Scott
Directed By: Chloé Zhao

#62

Mustang (2015)
97%

#62
Adjusted Score: 106448%
Critics Consensus: Mustang delivers a bracing -- and thoroughly timely -- message whose power is further bolstered by the efforts of a stellar ensemble cast.
Synopsis: In a Turkish village, five orphaned sisters (Günes Sensoy, Tugba Sunguroglu, Elit Iscan) live under strict rule while members of... [More]
Starring: Günes Sensoy, Tugba Sunguroglu, Elit Iscan, Ilayda Akdogan
Directed By: Deniz Gamze Ergüven

#63

Metropolis (1927)
97%

#63
Adjusted Score: 110653%
Critics Consensus: A visually awe-inspiring science fiction classic from the silent era.
Synopsis: This influential German science-fiction film presents a highly stylized futuristic city where a beautiful and cultured utopia exists above a... [More]
Starring: Brigitte Helm, Alfred Abel, Gustav Fröhlich, Rudolf Klein-Rogge
Directed By: Fritz Lang

#64

Border (2018)
97%

#64
Adjusted Score: 103538%
Critics Consensus: Thrilling, unpredictable, and brilliantly acted, Border (Gräns) offers a singular treat to genre fans looking for something different.
Synopsis: Customs officer Tina is known for her extraordinary sense of smell. It's almost as if she can sniff out the... [More]
Starring: Eva Melander, Eero Milonoff, Viktor Åkerblom, Matti Boustedt
Directed By: Ali Abbasi

#65
#65
Adjusted Score: 103608%
Critics Consensus: Tigers Are Not Afraid draws on childhood trauma for a story that deftly blends magical fantasy and hard-hitting realism - and leaves a lingering impact.
Synopsis: When a girl's mother disappears leaving her on her own, she goings a gang of street children, leading to a... [More]
Starring: Paola Lara, Ianis Guerrero, Rodrigo Cortés, Hanssel Casillas
Directed By: Issa López

#66

The Half of It (2020)
97%

#66
Adjusted Score: 103719%
Critics Consensus: For viewers in search of an uncommonly smart, tender, and funny coming-of-age story, The Half of It has everything.
Synopsis: A shy, introverted student helps the school jock woo a girl whom, secretly, they both want.... [More]
Starring: Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire, Enrique Murciano
Directed By: Alice Wu

#67
#67
Adjusted Score: 101350%
Critics Consensus: The Second Mother's compelling characters serve an artfully drawn, thought-provoking story that's beautifully brought to life by a talented cast.
Synopsis: Unspoken class barriers that exist within a home come crashing down when the live-in housekeeper's daughter suddenly appears.... [More]
Starring: Regina Casé, Michel Joelsas, Lourenço Mutarelli, Karine Teles
Directed By: Anna Muylaert

#68
#68
Adjusted Score: 100276%
Critics Consensus: A remarkable feature debut for director Heidi Ewing, I Carry You with Me finds universally resonant themes in a specific, richly detailed time and place.
Synopsis: Based on true love, this decades spanning romance begins in Mexico between an aspiring chef (Armando Espitia) and a teacher... [More]
Starring: Armando Espitia, Christian Vázquez, Michelle Rodríguez, Ángeles Cruz
Directed By: Heidi Ewing

#69

35 Shots of Rum (2008)
97%

#69
Adjusted Score: 99183%
Critics Consensus: This slow-moving French family drama is rich, complex, subtle and emotionally eloquent.
Synopsis: Lionel (Alex Descas), a widower, has raised his daughter, Josephine (Mati Diop), on his own since she was young. The... [More]
Starring: Alex Descas, Mati Diop, Nicole Dogue, Grégoire Colin
Directed By: Claire Denis

#70

The Big Sleep (1946)
97%

#70
Adjusted Score: 103192%
Critics Consensus: A perfect match of screenplay, director, and leading man, The Big Sleep stands as a towering achievement in film noir whose grim vitality remains undimmed.
Synopsis: Private investigator Philip Marlowe (Humphrey Bogart) is hired by General Sternwood to help resolve the gambling debts of his wild... [More]
Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, Martha Vickers, John Ridgely
Directed By: Howard Hawks

#71

Rocks (2019)
97%

#71
Adjusted Score: 98813%
Critics Consensus: A fresh, funny coming-of-age story rooted in realistic characters and anchored with a meaningful message, Rocks is as solid as its title suggests.
Synopsis: A London teen takes care of her younger brother after their mother abruptly leaves.... [More]
Starring: Bukky Bakray, Ruby Stokes, Sarah Niles, Layo-Christina Akinlude
Directed By: Sarah Gavron

#72
#72
Adjusted Score: 100045%
Critics Consensus: Sense and Sensibility is an uncommonly deft, very funny Jane Austen adaptation, marked by Emma Thompson's finely tuned performance.
Synopsis: When Elinor Dashwood's (Emma Thompson) father dies, her family's finances are crippled. After the Dashwoods move to a cottage in... [More]
Starring: Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant
Directed By: Ang Lee

#73

Chop Shop (2007)
97%

#73
Adjusted Score: 97779%
Critics Consensus: Filled with excellent performances, Ramin Bahrani's deft sophomore effort is a heartfelt, hopeful neorealist look at the people who live in the gritty underbelly of New York City.
Synopsis: A young man works as an auto-body repairman to provide for his younger sister.... [More]
Starring: Alejandro Polanco, Isamar Gonzales, Ahmad Razvi, Carlos Ayala
Directed By: Ramin Bahrani

#74

Booksmart (2019)
96%

#74
Adjusted Score: 120097%
Critics Consensus: Fast-paced, funny, and fresh, Booksmart does the seemingly impossible by adding a smart new spin to the coming-of-age comedy.
Synopsis: Academic overachievers Amy and Molly thought keeping their noses to the grindstone gave them a leg up on their high... [More]
Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Sudeikis
Directed By: Olivia Wilde

#75

Son of Saul (2015)
96%

#75
Adjusted Score: 109838%
Critics Consensus: Grimly intense yet thoroughly rewarding, Son of Saul offers an unforgettable viewing experience -- and establishes director László Nemes as a talent to watch.
Synopsis: During World War II, a Jewish worker (Géza Röhrig) at the Auschwitz concentration camp tries to find a rabbi to... [More]
Starring: Géza Röhrig, Levente Molnár, Todd Charmont, Sándor Zsótér
Directed By: László Nemes

#76

First Cow (2019)
96%

#76
Adjusted Score: 110041%
Critics Consensus: First Cow finds director Kelly Reichardt revisiting territory and themes that will be familiar to fans of her previous work -- with typically rewarding results.
Synopsis: Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich... [More]
Starring: John Magaro, Orion Lee, Alia Shawkat, Toby Jones
Directed By: Kelly Reichardt

#77

Birds of Passage (2018)
96%

#77
Adjusted Score: 106112%
Critics Consensus: Birds of Passage traces the familiar arc of the drug crime thriller from a different direction that's as visually absorbing as it is hard-hitting.
Synopsis: The origins of the Colombian drug trade, as seen through eyes of an indigenous Wayuu family that becomes involved in... [More]
Starring: Carmina Martinez, Natalia Reyes, José Acosta, Jhon Narváez
Directed By: Cristina Gallego, Ciro Guerra

#78

Ida (2013)
96%

#78
Adjusted Score: 101855%
Critics Consensus: Empathetically written, splendidly acted, and beautifully photographed, Ida finds director Pawel Pawlikowski revisiting his roots to powerful effect.
Synopsis: In 1962, Anna is about to take vows as a nun when she learns from her only relative that she... [More]
Starring: Agata Trzebuchowska, Agata Kulesza, Joanna Kulig, Dawid Ogrodnik
Directed By: Pawel Pawlikowski

#79

Persepolis (2007)
96%

#79
Adjusted Score: 101629%
Critics Consensus: Persepolis is an emotionally powerful, dramatically enthralling autobiographical gem, and the film's simple black-and-white images are effective and bold.
Synopsis: Based on Satrapi's graphic novel about her life in pre and post-revolutionary Iran and then in Europe. The film traces... [More]
Starring: Chiara Mastroianni, Catherine Deneuve, Danielle Darrieux, Simon Abkarian
Directed By: Vincent Paronnaud, Marjane Satrapi

#80

Shiva Baby (2020)
96%

#80
Adjusted Score: 104261%
Critics Consensus: A ruefully funny calling card for debuting director Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby transcends its sitcom setup with strong performances and satisfying insights.
Synopsis: While at a Jewish funeral service with her parents, a college student has an awkward encounter with her sugar daddy... [More]
Starring: Rachel Sennott, Molly Gordon, Polly Draper, Danny Deferrari
Directed By: Emma Seligman

#81

Atlantics (2019)
96%

#81
Adjusted Score: 104383%
Critics Consensus: An unpredictable supernatural drama rooted in real-world social commentary, Atlantique suggests a thrillingly bright future for debuting filmmaker Mati Diop.
Synopsis: After the bodies of his friends feeling Senegal for Europe wash up on a shore, a young woman assumes that... [More]
Starring: Abdou Balde, Aminata Kane, Ibrahima Mbaye, Amadou Mbow
Directed By: Mati Diop

#82

I'm Your Man (2021)
96%

#82
Adjusted Score: 95559%
Critics Consensus: With a thought-provoking concept brought to humorous life by a pair of well-matched leads, I'm Your Man is an AI rom-com whose intelligence is anything but artificial.
Synopsis: In order to obtain funds for her research, Alma (Maren Eggert) is persuaded to participate in an extraordinary study. For... [More]
Starring: Dan Stevens, Maren Eggert, Sandra Hüller, Hans Löw
Directed By: Maria Schrader

#83
#83
Adjusted Score: 101186%
Critics Consensus: A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night blends conventional elements into something brilliantly original -- and serves as a striking calling card for writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour.
Synopsis: Residents of a worn-down Iranian city encounter a skateboarding vampire (Sheila Vand) who preys on men who disrespect women.... [More]
Starring: Sheila Vand, Arash Marandi, Marshall Manesh, Mozhan Marnò
Directed By: Ana Lily Amirpour

#84

Mother (2009)
96%

#84
Adjusted Score: 99302%
Critics Consensus: As fleshy as it is funny, Bong Joon-Ho's Mother straddles family drama, horror and comedy with a deft grasp of tone and plenty of eerie visuals.
Synopsis: A widow (Kim Hye-ja) resides with her mentally challenged son (Won-bin) in a small South Korean town, where she scrapes... [More]
Starring: Kim Hye-ja, Won-bin, Jin Goo, Yoon Je-moon
Directed By: Bong Joon-ho

#85

Zama (2017)
96%

#85
Adjusted Score: 102223%
Critics Consensus: Zama offers a series of scathingly insightful observations about colonialism and class dynamics -- and satisfyingly ends a long wait between projects from writer-director Lucrecia Martel.
Synopsis: Zama, an officer of the Spanish Crown born in South America, waits for a letter from the King granting him... [More]
Starring: Daniel Giménez Cacho, Lola Dueñas, Matheus Nachtergaele, Juan Gervasio Minujín
Directed By: Lucrecia Martel

#86

The Fits (2015)
96%

#86
Adjusted Score: 102510%
Critics Consensus: As gripping as it is unique, the thrillingly kinetic The Fits marks debuting writer-director Anna Rose Holmer as a singular talent.
Synopsis: An 11-year-old tomboy (Royalty Hightower) tries to fit in with her peers after joining an all-girl dance team.... [More]
Starring: Royalty Hightower, Makyla Burnam, Inayah Rodgers, Alexis Neblett
Directed By: Anna Rose Holmer

#87

The Dish (2000)
96%

#87
Adjusted Score: 98247%
Critics Consensus: A feel good movie without an abundance of mush.
Synopsis: The true story of a group of eccentric scientists who are responsible for manning a satellite dish inauspiciously located on... [More]
Starring: Sam Neill, Kevin Harrington, Tom Long, Patrick Warburton
Directed By: Rob Sitch

#88

I Am Not a Witch (2017)
96%

#88
Adjusted Score: 100272%
Critics Consensus: I Am Not a Witch approaches real-life injustices with a beguiling blend of sorrow, anger, and humor, marking debuting writer-director Rungano Nyoni as an exciting new talent.
Synopsis: Shula is the first child taken to a traveling witch camp, where she is told that should she cut the... [More]
Starring: Maggie Mulubwa, Nancy Murilo, Henry B.J. Phiri, Nellie Munamonga
Directed By: Rungano Nyoni

#89

Halloween (1978)
96%

#89
Adjusted Score: 104416%
Critics Consensus: Scary, suspenseful, and viscerally thrilling, Halloween set the standard for modern horror films.
Synopsis: On a cold Halloween night in 1963, six year old Michael Myers brutally murdered his 17-year-old sister, Judith. He was... [More]
Starring: Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nancy Loomis, P.J. Soles
Directed By: John Carpenter

#90

Western (2017)
96%

#90
Adjusted Score: 98751%
Critics Consensus: Western earns the viewer's attention with an unpredictable, patiently told tale that evokes the spirit of the titular genre while adding its own unique touches.
Synopsis: When some German construction workers begin a challenging new job in the Bulgarian countryside, their sense of adventure is awakened,... [More]
Starring: Meinhard Neumann, Reinhardt Wetrek, Syuleyman Alilov Letifov, Veneta Fragnova
Directed By: Valeska Grisebach

#91

The Wonders (2014)
96%

#91
Adjusted Score: 98848%
Critics Consensus: The Wonders offers a charming coming-of-age tale that doubles as a quietly effective tribute to a vanishing way of life.
Synopsis: The preteen daughter (Maria Alexandra Lungu) of a Tuscan beekeeper (Sam Louwyck) enters a contest to appear on a television... [More]
Starring: Maria Alexandra Lungu, Sam Louwyck, Alba Rohrwacher, Sabine Timoteo
Directed By: Alice Rohrwacher

#92

Tomboy (2011)
96%

#92
Adjusted Score: 97426%
Critics Consensus: In tune with the emotion and tribulations of childhood, Tomboy is a charming movie that treats its main subject with warmth and heart.
Synopsis: A 10-year-old girl (Zoé Héran) moves into a new neighborhood and decides to dress like a boy.... [More]
Starring: Zoé Héran, Malonn Lévana, Sophie Cattani, Mathieu Demy
Directed By: Céline Sciamma

#93

Sister (2012)
96%

#93
Adjusted Score: 97242%
Critics Consensus: Léa Seydoux and Kacey Mottet Klein are exceptional as downtrodden siblings in this sad and wintry character study.
Synopsis: A poor boy (Kacey Mottet Klein) steals from wealthy patrons at a posh ski resort to support himself and his... [More]
Starring: Kacey Mottet Klein, Léa Seydoux, Martin Compston, Gillian Anderson
Directed By: Ursula Meier

#94
#94
Adjusted Score: 98556%
Critics Consensus: To All the Boys I've Loved Before plays by the teen rom-com rules, but relatable characters and a thoroughly charming cast more than make up for a lack of surprises.
Synopsis: A teenage girl's love letters are exposed and wreak havoc on her life.... [More]
Starring: Lana Condor, John Corbett, Noah Centineo, Emilija Baranac
Directed By: Susan Johnson

#95

Slaxx (2020)
96%

#95
Adjusted Score: 98048%
Critics Consensus: A slim-cut slice of bizarre horror, Slaxx effectively balances quirk with gore -- and has the good sense to get out before its oddball premise starts showing its seams.
Synopsis: A possessed pair of jeans is brought to life to punish the unscrupulous practices of a trendy clothing company. Shipped... [More]
Starring: Romane Denis, Brett Donahue, Sehar Bhojani, Stephen Bogaert
Directed By: Elza Kephart

#96
#96
Adjusted Score: 100446%
Critics Consensus: With a fascinating real-life story and powerhouse performances from Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne, What's Love Got to Do With It? is a can't miss biopic.
Synopsis: Based on the life of the legendary soul singer, Tina Turner (Angela Bassett) -- born Anna Mae Bullock -- discovers... [More]
Starring: Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Jenifer Lewis
Directed By: Brian Gibson

#97

Since Otar Left (2003)
96%

#97
Adjusted Score: 97395%
Critics Consensus: A drama that's both funny and moving.
Synopsis: Elderly Eka (Esther Gorintin) lives with her daughter, Marina (Nino Khomasuridze), and granddaughter Ada (Dinara Drukarova) in a depressed Georgian... [More]
Starring: Esther Gorintin, Nino Khomasuridze, Dinara Drukarova, Temur Kalandadze
Directed By: Julie Bertuccelli

#98

Test Pattern (2021)
96%

#98
Adjusted Score: 98224%
Critics Consensus: Test Pattern surveys the aftermath of a woman's assault -- and uncovers the many ways in which personal trauma can be compounded by systemic injustice.
Synopsis: Young couple Renesha (Brittany S. Hall) and Evan (Will Brill) negotiate a variety of questions, judgments, and other comments on... [More]
Starring: Brittany S. Hall, Will Brill, Gail Bean, Drew Fuller
Directed By: Shatara Michelle Ford

#99

Plan B (2021)
96%

#99
Adjusted Score: 98045%
Critics Consensus: Plan B doesn't overplay its timely message -- and it doesn't have to, thanks to a sharp, funny script and the sparkling chemistry between its charming stars.
Synopsis: After a regrettable sexual encounter, a straight-laced student and her best friend have 24 hours to hunt down a Plan... [More]
Starring: Kuhoo Verma, Victoria Moroles, Josh Ruben, Mason Cook
Directed By: Natalie Morales

#100
#100
Adjusted Score: 100545%
Critics Consensus: One of the most influential of all teen films, American Graffiti is a funny, nostalgic, and bittersweet look at a group of recent high school grads' last days of innocence.
Synopsis: On the last day of summer vacation in 1962, friends Curt (Richard Dreyfuss), Steve (Ronny Howard), Terry (Charles Martin Smith)... [More]
Starring: Richard Dreyfuss, Ronny Howard, Paul Le Mat, Charles Martin Smith
Directed By: George Lucas

#101

The Wolf House (2018)
96%

#101
Adjusted Score: 98858%
Critics Consensus: Surreal, unsettling, and finally haunting, The Wolf House is a stunning outpouring of creativity whose striking visuals queasily complement its disturbing story.
Synopsis: A young woman takes refuge in a strange house in the woods after escaping from a German colony in southern... [More]
Starring: Amalia Kassai, Rainer Krausse
Directed By: Joaquín Cociña, Cristóbal León

#102

Outside In (2017)
96%

#102
Adjusted Score: 97189%
Critics Consensus: Brilliantly brought to life by tenderly empathetic performances from Jay Duplass and Edie Falco, Outside In tells a sobering -- yet thoroughly absorbing -- story.
Synopsis: An ex-convict tries to readjust to life in his small town and forms an intense relationship with his former high... [More]
Starring: Jay Duplass, Edie Falco, Kaitlyn Dever, Ben Schwartz
Directed By: Lynn Shelton

#103
#103
Adjusted Score: 97776%
Critics Consensus: With rich characters and a thoughtful approach to timely themes, The Women's Balcony tackles complicated subjects with intelligence, compassion, and wit.
Synopsis: When a charismatic rabbi enters their lives, some women in Jerusalem attempt to unite their neighborhood and preserve their traditions.... [More]
Starring: Avraham Aviv Alush, Yafit Asulin, Orna Banai, Evelin Hagoel
Directed By: Emil Ben-Shimon

#104

Good Manners (2017)
96%

#104
Adjusted Score: 97059%
Critics Consensus: Good Manners adroitly juggles disparate tonal shifts while taking a uniquely smart and sensitive look at female relationships.
Synopsis: A mysterious and wealthy woman hires a lonely nurse named Clara to be the nanny of her soon-to-be born child.... [More]
Starring: Isabél Zuaa, Marjorie Estiano, Cida Moreira, Miguel Lobo
Directed By: Juliana Rojas, Marco Dutra

#105

Little Women (2019)
95%

#105
Adjusted Score: 121308%
Critics Consensus: With a stellar cast and a smart, sensitive retelling of its classic source material, Greta Gerwig's Little Women proves some stories truly are timeless.
Synopsis: In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer,... [More]
Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen
Directed By: Greta Gerwig

#106

CODA (2021)
95%

#106
Adjusted Score: 109362%
Critics Consensus: CODA's story offers few surprises, but strong representation and a terrific cast -- led by Emilia Jones' brilliant performance -- bring this coming-of-age story vividly to life.
Synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family -- a CODA, child of deaf adults.... [More]
Starring: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant
Directed By: Siân Heder

#107
#107
Adjusted Score: 103790%
Critics Consensus: Effectively balancing humor and subtle pathos, Sofia Coppola crafts a moving, melancholy story that serves as a showcase for both Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson.
Synopsis: A lonely, aging movie star named Bob Harris (Bill Murray) and a conflicted newlywed, Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson), meet in Tokyo.... [More]
Starring: Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Giovanni Ribisi, Anna Faris
Directed By: Sofia Coppola

#108

Enough Said (2013)
95%

#108
Adjusted Score: 103149%
Critics Consensus: Wryly charming, impeccably acted, and ultimately quite bittersweet, Enough Said is a grown-up movie in the best possible way.
Synopsis: Eva (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a divorced single parent, seems generally happy but dreads her daughter's departure for college. Unexpectedly, Eva begins... [More]
Starring: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, James Gandolfini, Catherine Keener, Toni Collette
Directed By: Nicole Holofcener

#109
#109
Adjusted Score: 104745%
Critics Consensus: Boldly unconventional and refreshingly honest, Diary of a Teenage Girl is a frank coming-of-age story that addresses its themes -- and its protagonist -- without judgment.
Synopsis: In 1970s San Francisco, a precocious 15-year-old (Bel Powley) embarks on an enthusiastic sexual odyssey, beginning with her mother's current... [More]
Starring: Bel Powley, Alexander Skarsgård, Kristen Wiig, Christopher Meloni
Directed By: Marielle Heller

#110
#110
Adjusted Score: 100440%
Critics Consensus: Visually lush, refreshingly free of family-friendly clatter, and anchored with soulful depth, The Secret World of Arrietty lives up to Studio Ghibli's reputation.
Synopsis: Arrietty, a tiny teenager, lives with her parents in the recesses of a suburban home, unbeknown to the homeowner and... [More]
Starring: Bridgit Mendler, Amy Poehler, David Henrie, Will Arnett
Directed By: Hiromasa Yonebayashi, Gary Rydstrom

#111

The Mustang (2019)
95%

#111
Adjusted Score: 101862%
Critics Consensus: The Mustang finds fresh perspectives in a familiar redemption tale brought brilliantly to life by powerful performances from Bruce Dern and Matthias Schoenaerts.
Synopsis: A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild... [More]
Starring: Matthias Schoenaerts, Gideon Adlon, Bruce Dern, Connie Britton
Directed By: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

#112

Monsoon Wedding (2001)
95%

#112
Adjusted Score: 99013%
Critics Consensus: An insightful, energetic blend of Hollywood and Bollywood styles, Monsoon Wedding is a colorful, exuberant celebration of modern-day India, family, love, and life.
Synopsis: The exuberant ensemble comedy unites a Punjabi family for the wedding of a family member. Relatives from all over the... [More]
Starring: Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey
Directed By: Mira Nair

#113

Pariah (2011)
95%

#113
Adjusted Score: 99968%
Critics Consensus: Pulsing with authenticity and led by a stirring lead performance from Adepero Oduye, Pariah is a powerful coming out/coming-of-age film that signals the arrival of a fresh new talent in writer/director Dee Rees.
Synopsis: Teenage Alike (Adepero Oduye) lives in Brooklyn's Fort Greene neighborhood with her parents (Charles Parnell, Kim Wayans) and younger sister... [More]
Starring: Adepero Oduye, Pernell Walker, Aasha Davis, Charles Parnell
Directed By: Dee Rees

#114

The Innocents (2016)
95%

#114
Adjusted Score: 100716%
Critics Consensus: The Innocents isn't always easy to watch, but its nuanced exploration of complex themes -- and its refreshing perspective -- are well worth the effort.
Synopsis: In December 1945, a Red Cross doctor (Lou de Laâge) tries to help a group of pregnant Benedictine nuns at... [More]
Starring: Lou de Laâge, Agata Buzek, Agata Kulesza, Vincent Macaigne
Directed By: Anne Fontaine

#115

The Love Witch (2016)
95%

#115
Adjusted Score: 100716%
Critics Consensus: The Love Witch offers an absorbing visual homage to a bygone era, arranged subtly in service of a thought-provoking meditation on the battle of the sexes.
Synopsis: Elaine (Samantha Robinson), a beautiful young witch, is determined to find a man to love her. In her gothic Victorian... [More]
Starring: Samantha Robinson, Gian Keys, Laura Waddell, Jeffrey Vincent Parise
Directed By: Anna Biller

#116

Marguerite (2015)
95%

#116
Adjusted Score: 101442%
Critics Consensus: Touching, funny, and thoughtful, Marguerite honors its real-life inspiration with a well-acted and ultimately inspirational look at the nature of art and the value of a dream.
Synopsis: In 1921 France, a wealthy woman (Catherine Frot) follows her passion to sing in front of audiences, but no one... [More]
Starring: Catherine Frot, André Marcon, Michel Fau, Christa Théret
Directed By: Xavier Giannoli

#117
#117
Adjusted Score: 99277%
Critics Consensus: With strong performances and director David Lynch at the helm, The Straight Story steers past sentimental byways on its ambling journey across the American heartland.
Synopsis: A retired farmer and widower in his 70s, Alvin Straight (Richard Farnsworth) learns one day that his distant brother Lyle... [More]
Starring: Richard Farnsworth, Sissy Spacek, Jane Galloway Heitz, Everett McGill
Directed By: David Lynch

#118

The Breadwinner (2017)
95%

#118
Adjusted Score: 102436%
Critics Consensus: The Breadwinner's stunning visuals are matched by a story that dares to confront sobering real-life issues with uncommon -- and richly rewarding -- honesty.
Synopsis: Parvana is an 11-year-old girl who lives under Taliban rule in Afghanistan in 2001. After the wrongful arrest of her... [More]
Starring: Saara Chaudry, Laara Sadiq, Shaista Latif, Ali Badshah
Directed By: Nora Twomey

#119

Little Woods (2018)
95%

#119
Adjusted Score: 99415%
Critics Consensus: Led by standout work from Tessa Thompson, Little Woods tells a grimly absorbing tale that marks a commendable debut for writer-director Nia DaCosta.
Synopsis: In North Dakota, two estranged sisters are driven to extremes when their mother dies, leaving them with one week to... [More]
Starring: Tessa Thompson, Lily James, Luke Kirby, James Badge Dale
Directed By: Nia DaCosta

#120
#120
Adjusted Score: 96673%
Critics Consensus: Bringing a dose of humor and a fresh perspective to a very serious subject, No One Knows About Persian Cats is an exhilarating, quietly powerful tribute to the courage of Iran's underground musicians.
Synopsis: Two young musicians, Negar (Negar Shaghaghi) and Ashkan (Ashkan Koshanejad), are released from prison. They immediately immerse themselves in the... [More]
Starring: Negar Shaghaghi, Ashkan Koshanejad, Hamed Behdad
Directed By: Bahman Ghobadi

#121
#121
Adjusted Score: 96841%
Critics Consensus: Warm, funny, and quietly profound, Appropriate Behavior serves as a thoroughly compelling calling card for writer, director, and star Desiree Akhavan.
Synopsis: A secretly bisexual Brooklynite (Desiree Akhavan) from a traditional Persian family struggles with her identity and the disintegration of her... [More]
Starring: Desiree Akhavan, Rebecca Henderson, Scott Adsit, Halley Feiffer
Directed By: Desiree Akhavan

#122
#122
Adjusted Score: 98109%
Critics Consensus: Smart, elegant, and blessed with impeccable performances from Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson, The Remains of the Day is a Merchant-Ivory classic.
Synopsis: During the 1930s, James Stevens (Anthony Hopkins) serves as a proper English butler to the doltish Lord Darlington (James Fox).... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, James Fox, Christopher Reeve
Directed By: James Ivory

#123

El Planeta (2021)
95%

#123
Adjusted Score: 96404%
Critics Consensus: El Planeta taps into real-life economic anxiety to present a darkly humorous glimpse of life spent teetering on the edge of financial ruin.
Synopsis: Amidst the devastation of post-crisis Spain, a mother and daughter bluff and grift to keep up the lifestyle they think... [More]
Starring: Ale Ulman, Amalia Ulman, Nacho Vigalondo, Genoveva Garcia Castanon
Directed By: Amalia Ulman

#124

Wildfire (2020)
95%

#124
Adjusted Score: 97102%
Critics Consensus: Anchored by the believable bond between its leads, Wildfire tells a heartfelt and realistic story of sisters peering into their family's past.
Synopsis: Two reunited Irish sisters uncover secrets from their mother's past.... [More]
Starring: Nika McGuigan, Nora-Jane Noone, Martin McCann, Kate Dickie
Directed By: Cathy Brady

#125
#125
Adjusted Score: 108946%
Critics Consensus: Another gorgeously animated, skillfully voiced entry in the Disney canon, Raya and the Last Dragon continues the studio's increased representation while reaffirming that its classic formula is just as reliable as ever.
Synopsis: Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known... [More]
Starring: Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan
Directed By: Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada

#126
#126
Adjusted Score: 98691%
Critics Consensus: Daughters of the Dust addresses its weighty themes with lovely visuals and a light, poetic touch, offering an original, absorbing look at a largely unexplored corner of American culture.
Synopsis: At the dawn of the 20th century, a family in the Gullah community of coastal South Carolina -- former West... [More]
Starring: Cora Lee Day, Alva Rogers, Adisa Anderson, Kaycee Moore
Directed By: Julie Dash

#127

A New Leaf (1971)
94%

#127
Adjusted Score: 95229%
Critics Consensus: Elaine May is a comedic dynamo both behind and in front of the camera in this viciously funny screwball farce, with able support provided by Walter Matthau.
Synopsis: A spoiled and self-absorbed man who has squandered his inheritance, Henry Graham (Walter Matthau) is desperate to find a way... [More]
Starring: Walter Matthau, Elaine May, Jack Weston, George Rose
Directed By: Elaine May

#128

Black Is King (2020)
94%

#128
Adjusted Score: 96992%
Critics Consensus: Beyoncé is King.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Beyoncé
Directed By: Beyoncé

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

vampires international Spring TV singing competition Disney Channel Warner Bros. young adult Ghostbusters Nat Geo First Look Song of Ice and Fire composers The Arrangement blaxploitation Mystery Certified Fresh Baby Yoda live action YA gangster transformers TruTV telelvision Acorn TV black comedy dc E3 sopranos name the review Syfy BAFTA king arthur wonder woman teaser spy thriller casting Showtime ratings emmy awards X-Men jamie lee curtis TLC deadpool directors Disney Plus Comic Book ABC Signature what to watch justice league Extras DC streaming service rt labs CBS TBS mutant cartoon Character Guide disaster marvel comics NYCC 2016 renewed TV shows Watching Series Tumblr Photos Trailer news Crunchyroll Toys Schedule Superheroes Film Trophy Talk Classic Film nfl monster movies Neflix french Sundance TV marvel cinematic universe Disney+ Disney Plus latino IMDb TV anime christmas movies cancelled TV shows docudrama Mary Tyler Moore Pride Month parents Super Bowl HBO Go Lionsgate war Fox News Paramount obituary adventure See It Skip It movies 2015 Crackle crossover Netflix Christmas movies Sneak Peek Podcast harry potter Mary poppins cancelled TV series comic books hispanic heritage month zero dark thirty fast and furious TCA 2017 Tubi a nightmare on elm street Logo Teen japanese Stephen King Hollywood Foreign Press Association NBA streaming movies canceled breaking bad Horror TV renewals Music Black Mirror Paramount Plus binge Pirates game show cats politics TNT kids indiana jones joker green book 71st Emmy Awards posters comedies reboot cults comic book movie Hallmark Christmas movies Academy Awards Hallmark 20th Century Fox criterion The Purge PBS 2020 venice FX cars cinemax Election canceled TV shows true crime chucky rotten witnail ViacomCBS video on demand Star Wars WarnerMedia 2019 aliens The Walt Disney Company National Geographic high school mockumentary spinoff romantic comedy FXX Creative Arts Emmys Avengers Sundance Chernobyl Fargo American Society of Cinematographers IFC Films children's TV leaderboard NBC Black History Month slashers History zombies Martial Arts trailers halloween strong female leads 79th Golden Globes Awards jurassic park Nominations miniseries screen actors guild Fall TV DGA FX on Hulu VICE television Rocketman sag awards Disney streaming service Calendar versus Kids & Family Emmy Nominations Box Office First Reviews hollywood Reality scene in color new york Television Critics Association scary movies sports Marvel Television blockbusters BET Awards biopic art house Pixar archives zombie TV movies nature slasher DirecTV TV halloween tv Rock GIFs Adult Swim Television Academy AMC Plus Country TV Land 90s dogs Disney Year in Review Starz biography HFPA rt labs critics edition women VH1 A&E IFC superhero E! Hear Us Out streaming mob dreamworks spanish language Anna Paquin Instagram Live Comedy adaptation Ovation live event TCA Winter 2020 popular richard e. Grant Set visit debate Exclusive Video Lifetime Christmas movies Western diversity Legendary Britbox Paramount Network Star Trek suspense Pacific Islander Best and Worst South by Southwest Film Festival toy story BET Shondaland Binge Guide Lucasfilm Marathons dragons dramedy 45 LGBT cooking olympics saw Cosplay classics mission: impossible nbcuniversal CNN Best Actor scary Brie Larson Lifetime psychological thriller SXSW 2022 lord of the rings movie fresh SundanceTV feel good Fantasy AMC 4/20 Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comiccon Apple TV+ Best Picture VOD spanish universal monsters HBO Max Comedy Central Emmys 2018 franchise new zealand toronto DC Universe Action Family ITV werewolf Apple TV Plus Comic-Con@Home 2021 football Countdown independent stand-up comedy 007 Broadway 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Epix USA Network TCA genre Captain marvel Musical films black Image Comics Peacock Discovery Channel Christmas sequel aapi dark book Superheroe 73rd Emmy Awards cops Winter TV Masterpiece festival series Amazon vs. 2021 animated video australia Marvel Studios TCA Awards unscripted talk show indie game of thrones Holiday comics Tomatazos heist movie adenture king kong godzilla comic all-time The Walking Dead Apple 24 frames TCM 72 Emmy Awards scorecard hispanic Oscars WGN pirates of the caribbean YouTube Premium blockbuster Wes Anderson SDCC Marvel theme song dceu 99% screenings facebook FOX Elton John The Witch 2017 superman worst Drama technology Arrowverse San Diego Comic-Con natural history Rocky rom-coms thriller golden globe awards cancelled television new star wars movies Awards police drama CW Seed stoner serial killer Tags: Comedy italian Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Women's History Month Hulu President RT21 MCU PlayStation period drama japan boxoffice book adaptation New York Comic Con Premiere Dates kong Pop psycho Rom-Com TV One science fiction trophy reviews batman Film Festival CBS All Access cancelled revenge Universal Pictures Prime Video Fox Searchlight legend kaiju child's play hidden camera Pop TV south america sequels elevated horror ID laika mcc spain Awards Tour 1990s GLAAD documentaries golden globes Biopics Polls and Games Amazon Prime Video anthology OWN SXSW Winners Comics on TV remakes DC Comics boxing free movies spider-verse GoT know your critic robots royal family satire sitcom quibi USA crime razzies Pet Sematary Spike space Travel Channel Mindy Kaling RT History Cartoon Network rt archives Endgame discovery ESPN Ellie Kemper Amazon Studios Nickelodeon Food Network social media Thanksgiving Esquire Cannes El Rey Musicals ABC Family Walt Disney Pictures dexter Amazon Prime Quiz die hard CMT 21st Century Fox The Academy foreign Sci-Fi Universal basketball concert crime thriller Sundance Now Vudu Best Director MSNBC supernatural Grammys finale Tarantino Bravo tv talk doctor who Red Carpet Turner Classic Movies HBO worst movies best Summer award winner BBC One prank Mudbound Dark Horse Comics Video Games Mary Poppins Returns Tokyo Olympics james bond spider-man Columbia Pictures political drama Best Actress Freeform Sony Pictures Reality Competition ghosts travel twilight target APB critic resources Animation Alien stop motion Trivia 93rd Oscars Spectrum Originals critics Netflix based on movie docuseries historical drama LGBTQ crime drama romance Writers Guild of America Funimation Turner asian-american action-comedy Heroines comic book movies hist documentary A24 rotten movies we love YouTube Red MTV Infographic medical drama ABC Opinion YouTube The CW PaleyFest festivals BBC Shudder TIFF Valentine's Day Interview Holidays BBC America OneApp
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy