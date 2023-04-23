The 99% Club: An Ode to the Almost-Perfect Movie

The 99% Club: You’ll find it, way past 98% on the Tomatometer, but just before 100%. Inside, a coterie of cinema’s practically-finest, movies promising an experience beyond most others – movies that are almost perfect. These are the ones to warm hearts, stir the soul, call forth eruptions of laughter, and rattle your bones. To anyone who approaches to see and hear their stories, they will enthrall the audience…save the stray naysayer or two, of course.

Its members are fleeting; membership comes with no lifetime guarantee. Any additional Rotten reviews could toss the movie from the 99% Club and into the gutter that is a 98% score, to associate with the likes of Wizard of Oz and The Godfather.

You’ll notice most in the 99% Club are from this century. Movies may or may not be getting better, but they are getting reviewed more. When a work generates nearly 400 critics’ appraisals, its Tomatometer score can better endure Rotten reviews and sustain its 99% score. Classic films, by dint of having fewer reviews in written existence, can have their scores torpedoed by a single Rotten remark.

The 99% Club: On the cusp of triple-digit Valhalla. Come join in their almost-perfection. —Alex Vo

#2 Eighth Grade (2018) 99% #2 Adjusted Score: 115053% Critics Consensus: Eighth Grade takes a look at its titular time period that offers a rare and resounding ring of truth while heralding breakthroughs for writer-director Bo Burnham and captivating star Elsie Fisher. Synopsis: Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of... Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of... [More] Starring: Elsie Kate Fisher, Daniel Zolghadri, Fred Hechinger, Imani Lewis Directed By: Bo Burnham

#3 Selma (2014) 99% #3 Adjusted Score: 111553% Critics Consensus: Fueled by a gripping performance from David Oyelowo, Selma draws inspiration and dramatic power from the life and death of Martin Luther King, Jr. -- but doesn't ignore how far we remain from the ideals his work embodied. Synopsis: Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it... Although the Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in certain areas, making it... [More] Starring: David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson, Carmen Ejogo, Giovanni Ribisi Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#5 Paddington 2 (2017) 99% #5 Adjusted Score: 111218% Critics Consensus: Paddington 2 honors its star's rich legacy with a sweet-natured sequel whose adorable visuals are matched by a story perfectly balanced between heartwarming family fare and purely enjoyable all-ages adventure. Synopsis: Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and... Settled in with the Brown family, Paddington the bear is a popular member of the community who spreads joy and... [More] Starring: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville Directed By: Paul King

#7 Shoplifters (2018) 99% #7 Adjusted Score: 109959% Critics Consensus: Understated yet ultimately deeply affecting, Shoplifters adds another powerful chapter to director Hirokazu Koreeda's richly humanistic filmography. Synopsis: On the margins of Tokyo, a dysfunctional band of outsiders is united by fierce loyalty and a penchant for petty... On the margins of Tokyo, a dysfunctional band of outsiders is united by fierce loyalty and a penchant for petty... [More] Starring: Lily Franky, Sakura Andô, Mayu Matsuoka, Kirin Kiki Directed By: Hirokazu Koreeda

#9 I Am Not Your Negro (2016) 99% #9 Adjusted Score: 113405% Critics Consensus: I Am Not Your Negro offers an incendiary snapshot of James Baldwin's crucial observations on American race relations -- and a sobering reminder of how far we've yet to go. Synopsis: In 1979, James Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project, "Remember This House." The book... In 1979, James Baldwin wrote a letter to his literary agent describing his next project, "Remember This House." The book... [More] Starring: Samuel L. Jackson Directed By: Raoul Peck

#10 Apollo 11 (2019) 99% #10 Adjusted Score: 109400% Critics Consensus: Edifying and inspiring in equal measure, Apollo 11 uses artfully repurposed archival footage to send audiences soaring back to a pivotal time in American history. Synopsis: Never-before-seen footage and audio recordings take you straight into the heart of NASA's most celebrated mission as astronauts Neil Armstrong,... Never-before-seen footage and audio recordings take you straight into the heart of NASA's most celebrated mission as astronauts Neil Armstrong,... [More] Starring: Bill Anders, David Reed Directed By: Todd Douglas Miller

#15 Amazing Grace (2018) 99% #15 Adjusted Score: 106448% Critics Consensus: Brilliantly capturing a remarkable performer near the peak of her prodigious power, Amazing Grace is a thrilling must-watch documentary for Aretha Franklin fans. Synopsis: Singer Aretha Franklin performs gospel songs at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles in 1972.... Singer Aretha Franklin performs gospel songs at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles in 1972.... [More] Starring: Aretha Franklin Directed By: Alan Elliott

#17 They Shall Not Grow Old (2018) 99% #17 Adjusted Score: 106182% Critics Consensus: An impressive technical achievement with a walloping emotional impact, They Shall Not Grow Old pays brilliant cinematic tribute to the sacrifice of a generation. Synopsis: Using state-of-the-art technology and materials from the BBC and Imperial War Museum, filmmaker Peter Jackson allows the story of World... Using state-of-the-art technology and materials from the BBC and Imperial War Museum, filmmaker Peter Jackson allows the story of World... [More] Starring: Peter Jackson Directed By: Peter Jackson

#20 Faces Places (2017) 99% #20 Adjusted Score: 108464% Critics Consensus: Equal parts breezily charming and poignantly powerful, Faces Places is a unique cross-generational portrait of life in rural France from the great Agnès Varda. Synopsis: Director Agnès Varda and photographer and muralist JR journey through rural France and form an unlikely friendship.... Director Agnès Varda and photographer and muralist JR journey through rural France and form an unlikely friendship.... [More] Starring: Agnès Varda, JR Directed By: Agnès Varda, JR

#22 Casablanca (1942) 99% #22 Adjusted Score: 116024% Critics Consensus: An undisputed masterpiece and perhaps Hollywood's quintessential statement on love and romance, Casablanca has only improved with age, boasting career-defining performances from Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Synopsis: Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town... Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), who owns a nightclub in Casablanca, discovers his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) is in town... [More] Starring: Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains Directed By: Michael Curtiz

#25 Wadjda (2012) 99% #25 Adjusted Score: 103178% Critics Consensus: Transgressive in the best possible way, Wadjda presents a startlingly assured new voice from a corner of the globe where cinema has been all but silenced. Synopsis: A rebellious Saudi girl (Waad Mohammed) enters a Koran recitation competition at her school and hopes to win enough money... A rebellious Saudi girl (Waad Mohammed) enters a Koran recitation competition at her school and hopes to win enough money... [More] Starring: Reem Abdullah, Waad Mohammed, Abdullrahman Al Gohani, Ahd Directed By: Haifaa Al-Mansour

#29 Cameraperson (2016) 99% #29 Adjusted Score: 104474% Critics Consensus: Fresh and inventive yet immediately accessible, Cameraperson distills its subject's life and career into an experience that should prove immediately absorbing even for those unfamiliar with her work. Synopsis: Cinematographer Kirsten Johnson exposes her many years behind the camera through a memoir made up of decades of footage shot... Cinematographer Kirsten Johnson exposes her many years behind the camera through a memoir made up of decades of footage shot... [More] Starring: Kirsten Johnson, Roger Phenix Directed By: Kirsten Johnson

#30 Knock Down the House (2019) 99% #30 Adjusted Score: 104446% Critics Consensus: A galvanizing glimpse behind the scenes of a pivotal election, Knock Down the House should prove engrossing for viewers of all political persuasions. Synopsis: A young bartender in the Bronx, a coal miner's daughter in West Virginia, a grieving mother in Nevada, and a... A young bartender in the Bronx, a coal miner's daughter in West Virginia, a grieving mother in Nevada, and a... [More] Starring: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Directed By: Rachel Lears

#35 Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011) 99% #35 Adjusted Score: 102103% Critics Consensus: Beautiful, thoughtful, and engrossing, Jiro Dreams of Sushi should prove satisfying even for filmgoers who don't care for the cuisine. Synopsis: Revered sushi chef Jiro Ono strives for perfection in his work, while his eldest son, Yoshikazu, has trouble living up... Revered sushi chef Jiro Ono strives for perfection in his work, while his eldest son, Yoshikazu, has trouble living up... [More] Starring: Jiro Ono Directed By: David Gelb

#36 The Interrupters (2011) 99% #36 Adjusted Score: 101744% Critics Consensus: Impeccably crafted and edited, The Interrupters is a tough and honest documentary about street violence that truly has the power to inspire change. Synopsis: Members of the activist group CeaseFire work to curb violence in their Chicago neighborhoods by intervening in street fights and... Members of the activist group CeaseFire work to curb violence in their Chicago neighborhoods by intervening in street fights and... [More] Starring: Tio Hardiman, Ameena Matthews, Gary Slutkin, Kenneth Oliver Directed By: Steve James

#39 The Missing Picture (2013) 99% #39 Adjusted Score: 101871% Critics Consensus: Thrillingly unorthodox and emotionally searing without being didactic, The Missing Picture is a uniquely poignant documentary -- and so much more. Synopsis: Filmmaker Rithy Panh re-creates atrocities of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge between 1975 and 1979.... Filmmaker Rithy Panh re-creates atrocities of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge between 1975 and 1979.... [More] Starring: Randal Douc Directed By: Rithy Panh

#43 Chinatown (1974) 99% #43 Adjusted Score: 106166% Critics Consensus: As bruised and cynical as the decade that produced it, this noir classic benefits from Robert Towne's brilliant screenplay, director Roman Polanski's steady hand, and wonderful performances from Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway. Synopsis: When Los Angeles private eye J.J. "Jake" Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired by Evelyn Mulwray to investigate her husband's activities,... When Los Angeles private eye J.J. "Jake" Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired by Evelyn Mulwray to investigate her husband's activities,... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston, Perry Lopez Directed By: Roman Polanski

#48 Goldfinger (1964) 99% #48 Adjusted Score: 105061% Critics Consensus: Goldfinger is where James Bond as we know him comes into focus - it features one of 007's most famous lines ("A martini. Shaken, not stirred.") and a wide range of gadgets that would become the series' trademark. Synopsis: Special agent 007 (Sean Connery) comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and... Special agent 007 (Sean Connery) comes face to face with one of the most notorious villains of all time, and... [More] Starring: Sean Connery, Gert Fröbe, Honor Blackman, Shirley Eaton Directed By: Guy Hamilton

#51 The Chambermaid (2018) 99% #51 Adjusted Score: 102165% Critics Consensus: The Chambermaid uses one woman's experiences to take audiences inside a life -- and a culture -- that's as bracingly unique as it is hauntingly relatable. Synopsis: A young chambermaid working in one of the most luxurious hotels in Mexico City enrolls in the hotel's adult education... A young chambermaid working in one of the most luxurious hotels in Mexico City enrolls in the hotel's adult education... [More] Starring: Gabriela Cartol, Teresa Sánchez, Agustina Quinci, Alan Uribe Directed By: Lila Avilés

#52 Truman (2015) 99% #52 Adjusted Score: 103087% Critics Consensus: Well-written, well-acted, and patiently crafted, Truman takes an affecting look at a long friendship separated by distance but undimmed by time. Synopsis: Terminally ill actor Julián wants to spend his final days tying up loose ends. When childhood friend Tomás pays him... Terminally ill actor Julián wants to spend his final days tying up loose ends. When childhood friend Tomás pays him... [More] Starring: Ricardo Darín, Javier Cámara, Dolores Fonzi, Eduard Fernández Directed By: Cesc Gay