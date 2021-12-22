TV Premiere Dates 2021

Rotten Tomatoes’ premiere dates calendar keeps track of the most anticipated new 2021 TV premieres and your favorite returning shows. Bookmark this page to get updates on network schedules, when the latest Netflix series launch, when Disney+ shows will premiere, what films and specials are coming your way, and more.

This list also includes titles with to-be-announced premiere dates for 2021 and 2022, either because of the coronavirus-related Hollywood shutdown in the spring and summer of 2020 or because some networks and streamers enjoy reveling in our anticipation.

December | 2022 Premiere Dates

Premiere Date Highlights

Paramount+ is going down to South Park again with its second film based on the cult animated series, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid. Premiering December 16 on the streaming platform, the movie will attempt to avenge the Kenny’s latest death — if only Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together so that they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened.

(Photo by Netflix)

Netflix has announced that several projects that fall under the broad definition of “genre” programming will premiere in 2022. Among them are director Mike Flanagan’s next horror series, The Midnight Club (which is not season 2 Midnight Mass); season 3 of The Umbrella Academy; the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman series of graphic novels; and animated genre event series, including The Witcher: Blood Origin, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Magic: The Gathering, and Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

Just added: Killing Eve (Feb. 27), Severance (Feb. 18), The Dropout (Mar. 3), State of the Union (Feb. 14), Bel-Air (Feb. 13).

December

(Photo by © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.)

Wednesday, Dec. 1



100% Lost in Space: Season 3 (2021) Netflix

95% The Power of the Dog (2021) Netflix [movie]

- - Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas (2021) The Roku Channel [movie]

Tab Time: Season 1, YouTube OriginalsFruitcake Fraud: Season 1, Discovery+JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, NetflixKayko and Kokosh, NetflixCandified: Home For The Holidays, HuluThe Tower, BritBoxAdrienne, 8 p.m., HBO

- - Match Made in Mistletoe (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Beebo Saves Christmas, 8 p.m., The CW89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center, 8 p.m., NBCThe Crown’s Ancient Forest, 8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel

- - The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 16 (2021) 9 p.m., Bravo

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 2, 9 p.m., Nat GeoKelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, 10 p.m., NBC

100% It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 (2021) 10 p.m., FXX

Thursday, Dec. 2



- - Baking It: Season 1 (2021) Peacock

- - Queen of the Universe: Season 1 (2021) Paramount+

- - HBO Max

- - Perfect Life: Season 2 (2021) HBO Max

64% Single All the Way (2021) Netflix [movie]

- - The Whole Truth (2021) Netflix [movie]

81% The Advent Calendar (2020) Shudder [movie]

- - A Cape Cod Christmas (2021) AMC [movie]

The Business of Christmas 2, BET+

100% Annie Live! (2021) 8 p.m., NBC [special]

Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas, Disney Junior

96% Music Box: Listening to Kenny G (2021) 8 p.m., HBO

- - A Christmas Village Romance (2020) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - The B... Who Stole Christmas (2021) 9 p.m., VH1 [movie]

Friday, Dec. 3



- - Alex Rider: Season 2 (2021) IMDb TV

89% Money Heist: Part 5 (2021) Netflix (returning from hiatus)

- - The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 (2021) Netflix

- - Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 (2021) Netflix

- - The Coyotes: Season 1 (2021) Netflix

60% Coming Out Colton: Season 1 (2021) Netflix

100% Mixtape (2021) Netflix [movie]

- - Cobalt Blue (2021) Netflix [movie]

- - Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021) Netflix [movie]

69% Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2021) Disney+ [movie]

100% PEN15: Season 2 (2020) Hulu (returning from hiatus)

- - Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues (2021) Apple TV+ [movie]

Harlem, Amazon Prime VideoSupa Strikas: Rookie Season, YouTube OriginalsThe Johnnyswim Show, Discovery+The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler, Discovery+

- - You're Watching Video Music Box (2021) 8 p.m., Showtime [movie]

- - Eight Gifts of Hanukkah (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]

- - Christmas...Again?! (2021) 8 p.m., Disney Channel [movie]

- - A Christmas Dance Reunion (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Missing and Alone, 8 p.m., LMNFamily Massacre, 9 p.m., Oxygen

84% The New York Times Presents To Live and Die in Alabama, 10 p.m., FX and Hulu

Saturday, Dec. 4



- - A Clüsterfünke Christmas (2021) 7 p.m., Comedy Central [movie]

Christmas Beneath the Stars, 7 p.m., UPtvOzzy Osbourne: Black Sabbath Frontman, 8 p.m., Reelz

- - Jingle Bell Princess (2021) 8 p.m., GAC Family [movie]

- - 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]

When Buildings Collapse: Disaster in Surfside, 8 p.m., Discovery

- - Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - Drew Michael: Red Blue Green (2021) 10 p.m., HBO

Sunday, Dec. 5



- - Beforeigners: Season 1 (2019) HBO Max

Real Murders of Orange County, 7 p.m., OxygenSomething’s Coming: West Side Story, 7 p.m., ABC

- - A Furry Little Christmas (2021) 7 p.m., UPtv [movie]

- - A Lot Like Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., GAC Family [movie]

- - Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]

- - My Favorite Christmas Melody (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Valley of the Queens, 8 p.m., Science ChannelBruce Dickinson: Iron Maiden Frontman, 8 p.m., ReelzThe National Christmas Tree Lighting, 8:30 p.m., CBS

- - Small Town Christmas: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., UPtv

23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays, 9:30 p.m., CBSMr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records, 10 p.m., Epix

Monday, Dec. 6



- - David and the Elves (2021) Netflix [movie]

100% Voir: Season 1 (2021) Netflix

- - Under the Vines: Season 1 (2021) Acorn TV

- - Joe Pickett: Season 1 (2021) Spectrum

Jeopardy! Professors Tournament, 8 p.m., NBCA Very Boy Band Holiday, 8 p.m., ABC

- - Secretly Santa (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - Homicide for the Holidays: Season 4 (2021) 8 p.m., Oxygen

97% Landscapers: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., HBO

The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All, 9 p.m., ABC

- - Hip Hop Family Christmas (2021) 9 p.m., VH1 [movie]

The Forever Prisoner, 10 p.m., HBOMichael Bublé’s Christmas in the City, 10 p.m., NBC

Tuesday, Dec. 7



- - Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (2021) Netflix

- - Centaurworld: Season 2 (2021) Netflix

- - Go Dog Go: Season 2 (2021) Netflix

Alaskan Killer Bigfoot: Season 1, Discovery+

- - Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes (2021) 8 p.m., ABC

- - The Slow Hustle (2021) 8 p.m., HBO [movie]

- - Christmas Movie Magic (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

People’s Choice Awards, 9 p.m., NBC

- - A Sisterly Christmas (2021) 9 p.m., OWN [movie]

100% Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021) 9:30 p.m, ABC

Called to the Wild, 10 p.m., Nat GeoRelatively Famous: Ranch Rules: Season 1, 11 p.m., E! (special premiere)

Wednesday, Dec. 8



- - FC Bayern - Behind The Legend: Season undefined (2021) Amazon Prime Video

- - Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021) Netflix [movie]

Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip, YouTube OriginalsWelcome to Earth, Disney+Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck, 7:30 p.m., NickelodeonChristmas Around the World, 8 p.m., The CWDr. Pimple Popper: A Pimple Carol, 8 p.m., TLC

- - Christmas With a Crown (2020) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends, 8 p.m., CMTCMT’s A Tennessee Kind of Christmas, 9 p.m., CMT

Thursday, Dec. 9



59% And Just Like That...: Season 1 (2021) HBO Max

- - Summer Camp Island: Season 5 (2021) HBO Max

- - The Ferragnez: The Series: Season 1 (2021) Amazon Prime Video

- - The Housewives of The North Pole (2021) Peacock [movie]

100% Bloods: Season 1 (2021) Hulu

- - Trolls: TrollsTopia: Season 5 (2021) Hulu

- - Creamerie: Season 1 (2021) Hulu

50% Anne Boleyn: Season 1 (2021) AMC+

- - Asakusa Kid (2021) Netflix [movie]

- - The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos: Season 1 (2021) Netflix

The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, Amazon Prime VideoShaman King: Season 2, Netflix

63% Death Valley (2021) Shudder [movie]

- - Merry Switchmas (2021) BET+ [movie]

- - A Fiancé for Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night (2021) 8 p.m., HBO

Flip or Flop: Season 9, 9 p.m., HGTV

Friday, Dec. 10



92% The Expanse: Season 6 (2021) Amazon Prime Video

57% Encounter (2021) Amazon Prime Video [movie]

- - Crossing Swords: Season 2 (2021) Hulu

- - Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story: Season 1 (2021) Netflix

- - Aranyak: Season 1 (2021) Netflix

- - Twentysomethings: Austin: Season 1 (2021) Netflix

- - How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral (2021) Netflix

- - Dafne and the Rest: Season 1 (2021) Netflix

88% Back to the Outback (2021) Netflix [movie]

39% The Unforgivable (2021) Netflix [movie]

- - Still Out of My League (2021) Netflix [movie]

33% Two (2021) Netflix [movie]

- - Anonymously Yours (2021) Netflix [movie]

- - Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne (2021) Apple TV+ [movie]

- - Punk'd: Season 2 (2021) The Roku Channel

- - American Refugee (2021) Epix [movie]

The Now, The Roku ChannelSuper Sema, YouTube OriginalsPlay-Doh Squished, IMDb TVSaturday Morning All Star Hits!, NetflixFamily Dinner, Discovery+LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico, Amazon Prime Video

- - A Dickens of a Holiday! (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]

- - Holiday in Santa Fe (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - Ricky Powell: The Individualist (2020) 8 p.m., Showtime

A Daughter’s Deceit, 8 p.m., LMN

Saturday, Dec. 11



- - The Hungry and the Hairy: Season 1 (2021) Netflix

Radford Returns, Discovery+

- - Christmas in the Rockies (2020) 7 p.m., UPtv [movie]

- - Hot Mess Holiday (2021) 7 p.m., Comedy Central [movie]

Steven Tyler: Aerosmith Frontman, 8 p.m., Reelz

- - A Royal Queens Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]

- - A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (2021) 8 p.m., GAC Family [movie]

- - The Holiday Fix Up (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

94% The Real Charlie Chaplin (2021) 8 p.m., Showtime [movie]

Sunday, Dec. 12

White House Christmas 2021, 6 p.m., HGTV

Miss Universe, 7 p.m., Fox



- - Fixing Up Christmas (2021) 7 p.m., UPtv [movie]

- - Sister Swap: Christmas in the City (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]

- - People Presents: Blending Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - A Christmas Star (2021) 8 p.m., GAC Family [movie]

Secrets of the Celtic Grave, 8 p.m., Science Channel90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 8 p.m., TLCAlex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power, 8 p.m., OxygenDavid Lee Roth: Van Halen Frontman, 8 p.m., Reelz

- - A Christmas Proposal (2021) 8:30 p.m., CBS [movie]

Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021, 9 p.m., The CWKen and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes, 9 p.m., IDSmall Town Christmas: Bethlehem, Pa.: Season 1, 9 p.m., UPtv

Monday, Dec. 13



- - The Larkins: Season 1 (2021) Acorn TV

- - The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe (2021) Discovery+ [movie]

- - Maps and Mistletoe (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation, 8 p.m., Fox20 Years of Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir, 8 p.m., PBSVH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, 8 p.m., VH1

- - Let's Get Merried (2021) 9 p.m., VH1 [movie]

House Hunters Ho Ho Home, 10 p.m., HGTV

100% American Auto: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC

95% Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (2021) 10 p.m., HBO [movie]

Tuesday, Dec. 14



- - Bonus Family: Season 4 (2021) Netflix

Starbeam: Beaming the New Year, NetflixThe Future Diary, Netflix

- - Grand Crew: Season 1 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC

The Murders at Starved Rock, 8 p.m., HBO

- - Ghosts of Christmas Past (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - A Christmas Stray (-1) 9 p.m., OWN [movie]

Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise, 9 p.m., HGTVGordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation, 9 p.m., Fox

- - Throwdown With Michael Symon: Season 1 (2021) 9:30 p.m., Food Network

One Stage to the Next, 10 p.m., TV One

Wednesday, Dec. 15



82% The Hand of God (2021) Netflix [movie]

- - Selling Tampa: Season 1 (2021) Netflix

- - Foodtastic: Season 1 (2021) Disney+

29% Rumble (2021) Paramount+ [movie]

Shatner in Space, Amazon Prime VideoElite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe, NetflixiHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021, 8 p.m., The CW

- - The Enchanted Christmas Cake (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime

- - Young Rock: A Christmas Peril (2021) 8 p.m., NBC

- - Kenan: Christmas Show (2021) 8:30 p.m., NBC

- - Mr. Mayor: Mr. Mayor's Magical L.A. Christmas (2021) 9 p.m., NBC

A Very Chrisley Christmas, 9:30 p.m., NBC

Thursday, Dec. 16



97% Station Eleven: Limited Series (2021) HBO Max

- - The Fungies!: Season 3 (2021) HBO Max

- - Aggretsuko: Season 4 (2021) Netflix

- - A Naija Christmas (2021) Netflix [movie]

- - A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) Netflix [movie]

- - A Christmas Wish (2021) BET+ [movie]

- - South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID (2021) Paramount+ [movie]

- - Finding Magic Mike: Season 1 (2021) HBO Max

86% Firebite: Season 1 (2021) AMC+

- - Close To Me: Season 1 (2021) Sundance Now and AMC+

92% MacGruber: Season 1 (2021) Peacock

- - The Real Housewives of Miami: Season 4 (2021) Peacock

- - Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (2021) Peacock

- - Dead Asleep (2021) Hulu [movie]

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, Discovery+2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, HBO MaxDiego, The Last Goodbye, PeacockPuff: Wonders of the Reef, NetflixKid Correspondent New Year’s Eve Special, YouTube OriginalsTarek & Heather: The Big I Do, 8 p.m., HGTV

- - Music Box: Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss (2021) 8 p.m., HBO

Dogs of the Year 2021, 8 p.m., The CW

- - Christmas by Chance (2020) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Friday, Dec. 17



94% The Witcher: Season 2 (2021) Netflix

- - Fast & Furious: Spy Racers: Homecoming: Homecoming (2021) Netflix

- - Decoupled: Season 1 (2021) Netflix

100% With Love: Season 1 (2021) Amazon Prime Video

93% Swan Song (2021) Apple TV+ [movie]

29% Mother/Android (2021) Hulu [movie]

- - A Forbidden Orange (2021) HBO Max [movie]

Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, IMDb TVThe Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media, PeacockJoe Bob Ruins Christmas, 9 p.m., Shudder

- - Mistletoe in Montana (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Rolling Like Thunder, 8 p.m., ShowtimeTwisted Little Lies, 8 p.m., LMN89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, 8 p.m., The CWChillin Island: Season 1, 10:30 p.m., HBO

Saturday, Dec. 18



- - Single's Inferno: Season 1 (2021) Netflix

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, NetflixDrew’s Dream Car: Season 1, Discovery+My Dream Kitchen: Carla Hall, Discovery+My Dream Kitchen: Giada De Laurentiis, Discovery+Out of Stock: Supply Chain Crisis, 8 p.m., Discovery

- - The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]

- - When Hope Calls: Season 2 (2021) 8 p.m., GAC Family

Holmes for the Holidays, 8 p.m., HGTV

- - Toying With the Holidays (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Christmas for Keeps, 10 p.m., HMMWomen of Worth, 8 p.m., NBCKindred Spirits: Season 1, 10 p.m., Travel Channel

Sunday, Dec. 19



81% 1883: Season 1 (2021) Paramount+

What Happened in Oslo, NetflixPatti LaBelle’s Holiday Party, 7 p.m., TV OneChristmas Together, 7 p.m., UPtvJoy at Christmas, 8 p.m., GAC FamilyHome Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, 8 p.m., HGTV

- - Under the Christmas Tree (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - 'Tis the Season to Be Merry (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]

- - Christmas Takes Flight (2021) 8 p.m., CBS [movie]

Tough Love With Hilary Farr, 9 p.m., HGTVSmall Town Christmas: Natchitoches, La., 9 p.m., UPtv

Monday, Dec. 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar, Netflix



- - Dynasty: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW

100 Day Dream Home: Season 3, 8 p.m., HGTV

- - Candy Cane Candidate (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Miracles Across 125th Street, 9 p.m., VH1Christmas at Belmont, 9 p.m., PBS

- - Reopening Night (2021) 10 p.m., HBO

Tuesday, Dec. 21



69% Being the Ricardos (2021) Amazon Prime Video [movie]

- - Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (2021) Netflix

Fantasy Island Holiday Special, 8 p.m., FoxThe Christmas Ball, 8 p.m., Lifetime

- - Song & Story: Amazing Grace (2021) 9 p.m., OWN [movie]

Beyond Hubble: The Telescope of Tomorrow, 10 p.m., Science Channel

Wednesday, Dec. 22

The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, 9 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

WWII in Color: Road to Victory, Netflix



50% Emily in Paris: Season 2 (2021) Netflix

- - Grumpy Christmas (2021) Netflix [movie]

69% The Matrix Resurrections (2021) HBO Max [movie]

- - It Takes a Christmas Village (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong, 8 p.m., Fox44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, 8 p.m., CBS

Thursday, Dec. 23



- - Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1 (2021) Hulu

77% Vigil: Season 1 (2021) Peacock

- - Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon (2021) Paramount+ [movie]

Beanie Mania, HBO Max40 Means Nothing (40 No es Nada), HBO MaxElite Short Stories: Patrick, NetflixYearly Departed, Amazon Prime VideoBabble Bop!, PeacockDead Man’s Switch, Discovery+Christmas for Sale, BET+Rebuilding a Dream Christmas, 8 p.m., LifetimeTMZ’S Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!, 9 p.m., Fox

Friday, Dec. 24



- - Don't Look Up (2020) Netflix [movie]

- - 1000 Miles From Christmas (2021) Netflix [movie]

- - Minnal Murali (2021) Netflix [movie]

- - Vicky and Her Mystery (2020) Netflix [movie]

- - Stand by Me Doraemon 2 (2020) Netflix [movie]

Daughter From Another Mother, NetflixThe Silent Sea, NetflixSlugfest, The Roku ChannelHot Chocolate Holiday, 8 p.m., LifetimeSmall Town Christmas: Summerville, S.C.: Season 1, 9 p.m., UPtv

Saturday, Dec. 25

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material, Netflix

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis, Netflix

Writing Around the Christmas Tree, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Call the Midwife Holiday Special, 9 p.m., PBS

Sunday, Dec. 26



- - Letterkenny: Season 10 (2021) Hulu

- - Lulli (2021) Netflix [movie]

- - Claws: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., TNT

Holiday Wars: Champion Cake Off, 9 p.m., Food NetworkHome Town: Season 6, 9 p.m., Food Network

Monday, Dec. 27

Death to 2021, Netflix

Insecure: The End, 10 p.m., HBO

Kids Baking Championship: Season 10, 8 p.m., Food Network

The Year: 2021, 9 p.m., ABC

Crimes Gone Viral: Season 2, 10 p.m., ID

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Hillside Strangler: Mind of a Monster, Discovery+

Word Party Presents: Math!, Netflix

Popstar’s Best of 2021, 8 p.m., The CW

Murder in the Heartland: Season 4, 9 p.m., ID

Raid the Fridge: Season 1, 10 p.m., Food Network

Wednesday, Dec. 29



- - The Book of Boba Fett: Season 1 (2021) Disney+

Anxious People, NetflixCrime Scene: The Times Square Killer, NetflixCalls From the Inside: Season 1, 9 p.m., ID

Thursday, Dec. 30



- - Netflix [movie]

Kitz, Netflix

Friday, Dec. 31



95% The Lost Daughter (2021) Netflix [movie]

- - Seal Team (2021) Netflix [movie]

- - Cobra Kai: Season 4 (2021) Netflix

- - Queer Eye: Season 6 (2021) Netflix

Stay Close: Season 1, NetflixSeal Team, NetflixThe Established Home, Discovery+Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Discovery+Dishmantled: Season 2, The Roku ChannelDisney’s Holiday Magic Quest, 7 p.m., Disney Channel / Disney+New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, 8 p.m., FoxDick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022, 8 p.m., ABCNew Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, 8 p.m., CBSUnited in Song: Celebrating the American Dream, 9 p.m., PBSGary Owens: Black Famous, 9 p.m., Showtime

December TBD

The Creator Games 3 Presented By MrBeast, YouTube Originals

Fall and Winter TBD

Chloe, Amazon Prime Video

December | TBD 2022 | TBD 2022 or Later

