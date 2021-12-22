TV Premiere Dates 2021

Rotten Tomatoes’ premiere dates calendar keeps track of the most anticipated new 2021 TV premieres and your favorite returning shows. Bookmark this page to get updates on network schedules, when the latest Netflix series launch, when Disney+ shows will premiere, what films and specials are coming your way, and more.
This list also includes titles with to-be-announced premiere dates for 2021 and 2022, either because of the coronavirus-related Hollywood shutdown in the spring and summer of 2020 or because some networks and streamers enjoy reveling in our anticipation.
December | 2022 Premiere Dates
Archive: January | February | March | April | May | June | July | August | September | October | November
Also: Renewed & Cancelled | 2020 Premiere Dates
Paramount+ is going down to South Park again with its second film based on the cult animated series, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid. Premiering December 16 on the streaming platform, the movie will attempt to avenge the Kenny’s latest death — if only Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together so that they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened.
(Photo by Netflix)
Netflix has announced that several projects that fall under the broad definition of “genre” programming will premiere in 2022. Among them are director Mike Flanagan’s next horror series, The Midnight Club (which is not season 2 Midnight Mass); season 3 of The Umbrella Academy; the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman series of graphic novels; and animated genre event series, including The Witcher: Blood Origin, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Magic: The Gathering, and Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.
Just added: Killing Eve (Feb. 27), Severance (Feb. 18), The Dropout (Mar. 3), State of the Union (Feb. 14), Bel-Air (Feb. 13).
(Photo by © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.)
Wednesday, Dec. 1
100% Lost in Space: Season 3 (2021) Netflix
95% The Power of the Dog (2021) Netflix [movie]
- - Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas (2021) The Roku Channel [movie]
- - Match Made in Mistletoe (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 16 (2021) 9 p.m., Bravo
100% It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 (2021) 10 p.m., FXX
Thursday, Dec. 2
- - Baking It: Season 1 (2021) Peacock
- - Queen of the Universe: Season 1 (2021) Paramount+
- - Perfect Life: Season 2 (2021) HBO Max
64% Single All the Way (2021) Netflix [movie]
- - The Whole Truth (2021) Netflix [movie]
81% The Advent Calendar (2020) Shudder [movie]
- - A Cape Cod Christmas (2021) AMC [movie]
100% Annie Live! (2021) 8 p.m., NBC [special]
96% Music Box: Listening to Kenny G (2021) 8 p.m., HBO
- - A Christmas Village Romance (2020) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - The B... Who Stole Christmas (2021) 9 p.m., VH1 [movie]
Friday, Dec. 3
- - Alex Rider: Season 2 (2021) IMDb TV
89% Money Heist: Part 5 (2021) Netflix (returning from hiatus)
- - The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 (2021) Netflix
- - Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 (2021) Netflix
- - The Coyotes: Season 1 (2021) Netflix
60% Coming Out Colton: Season 1 (2021) Netflix
100% Mixtape (2021) Netflix [movie]
- - Cobalt Blue (2021) Netflix [movie]
- - Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021) Netflix [movie]
69% Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2021) Disney+ [movie]
100% PEN15: Season 2 (2020) Hulu (returning from hiatus)
- - Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues (2021) Apple TV+ [movie]
- - You're Watching Video Music Box (2021) 8 p.m., Showtime [movie]
- - Eight Gifts of Hanukkah (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]
- - Christmas...Again?! (2021) 8 p.m., Disney Channel [movie]
- - A Christmas Dance Reunion (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
84% The New York Times Presents To Live and Die in Alabama, 10 p.m., FX and Hulu
Saturday, Dec. 4
- - A Clüsterfünke Christmas (2021) 7 p.m., Comedy Central [movie]
- - Jingle Bell Princess (2021) 8 p.m., GAC Family [movie]
- - 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]
- - Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - Drew Michael: Red Blue Green (2021) 10 p.m., HBO
Sunday, Dec. 5
- - Beforeigners: Season 1 (2019) HBO Max
- - A Furry Little Christmas (2021) 7 p.m., UPtv [movie]
- - A Lot Like Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., GAC Family [movie]
- - Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
- - My Favorite Christmas Melody (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - Small Town Christmas: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., UPtv
Monday, Dec. 6
- - David and the Elves (2021) Netflix [movie]
100% Voir: Season 1 (2021) Netflix
- - Under the Vines: Season 1 (2021) Acorn TV
- - Joe Pickett: Season 1 (2021) Spectrum
- - Secretly Santa (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - Homicide for the Holidays: Season 4 (2021) 8 p.m., Oxygen
97% Landscapers: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., HBO
- - Hip Hop Family Christmas (2021) 9 p.m., VH1 [movie]
Tuesday, Dec. 7
- - Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (2021) Netflix
- - Centaurworld: Season 2 (2021) Netflix
- - Go Dog Go: Season 2 (2021) Netflix
- - Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes (2021) 8 p.m., ABC
- - The Slow Hustle (2021) 8 p.m., HBO [movie]
- - Christmas Movie Magic (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - A Sisterly Christmas (2021) 9 p.m., OWN [movie]
100% Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021) 9:30 p.m, ABC
Wednesday, Dec. 8
- - FC Bayern - Behind The Legend: Season undefined (2021) Amazon Prime Video
- - Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021) Netflix [movie]
- - Christmas With a Crown (2020) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Thursday, Dec. 9
59% And Just Like That...: Season 1 (2021) HBO Max
- - Summer Camp Island: Season 5 (2021) HBO Max
- - The Ferragnez: The Series: Season 1 (2021) Amazon Prime Video
- - The Housewives of The North Pole (2021) Peacock [movie]
100% Bloods: Season 1 (2021) Hulu
- - Trolls: TrollsTopia: Season 5 (2021) Hulu
- - Creamerie: Season 1 (2021) Hulu
50% Anne Boleyn: Season 1 (2021) AMC+
- - Asakusa Kid (2021) Netflix [movie]
- - The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos: Season 1 (2021) Netflix
63% Death Valley (2021) Shudder [movie]
- - Merry Switchmas (2021) BET+ [movie]
- - A Fiancé for Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night (2021) 8 p.m., HBO
Friday, Dec. 10
92% The Expanse: Season 6 (2021) Amazon Prime Video
57% Encounter (2021) Amazon Prime Video [movie]
- - Crossing Swords: Season 2 (2021) Hulu
- - Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story: Season 1 (2021) Netflix
- - Aranyak: Season 1 (2021) Netflix
- - Twentysomethings: Austin: Season 1 (2021) Netflix
- - How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral (2021) Netflix
- - Dafne and the Rest: Season 1 (2021) Netflix
88% Back to the Outback (2021) Netflix [movie]
39% The Unforgivable (2021) Netflix [movie]
- - Still Out of My League (2021) Netflix [movie]
33% Two (2021) Netflix [movie]
- - Anonymously Yours (2021) Netflix [movie]
- - Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne (2021) Apple TV+ [movie]
- - Punk'd: Season 2 (2021) The Roku Channel
- - American Refugee (2021) Epix [movie]
- - A Dickens of a Holiday! (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]
- - Holiday in Santa Fe (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - Ricky Powell: The Individualist (2020) 8 p.m., Showtime
Saturday, Dec. 11
- - The Hungry and the Hairy: Season 1 (2021) Netflix
- - Christmas in the Rockies (2020) 7 p.m., UPtv [movie]
- - Hot Mess Holiday (2021) 7 p.m., Comedy Central [movie]
- - A Royal Queens Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
- - A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (2021) 8 p.m., GAC Family [movie]
- - The Holiday Fix Up (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
94% The Real Charlie Chaplin (2021) 8 p.m., Showtime [movie]
Sunday, Dec. 12
White House Christmas 2021, 6 p.m., HGTV
Miss Universe, 7 p.m., Fox
- - Fixing Up Christmas (2021) 7 p.m., UPtv [movie]
- - Sister Swap: Christmas in the City (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
- - People Presents: Blending Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - A Christmas Star (2021) 8 p.m., GAC Family [movie]
- - A Christmas Proposal (2021) 8:30 p.m., CBS [movie]
Monday, Dec. 13
- - The Larkins: Season 1 (2021) Acorn TV
- - The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe (2021) Discovery+ [movie]
- - Maps and Mistletoe (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - Let's Get Merried (2021) 9 p.m., VH1 [movie]
100% American Auto: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC
95% Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (2021) 10 p.m., HBO [movie]
Tuesday, Dec. 14
- - Bonus Family: Season 4 (2021) Netflix
- - Grand Crew: Season 1 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC
- - Ghosts of Christmas Past (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - A Christmas Stray (-1) 9 p.m., OWN [movie]
- - Throwdown With Michael Symon: Season 1 (2021) 9:30 p.m., Food Network
Wednesday, Dec. 15
82% The Hand of God (2021) Netflix [movie]
- - Selling Tampa: Season 1 (2021) Netflix
- - Foodtastic: Season 1 (2021) Disney+
29% Rumble (2021) Paramount+ [movie]
- - The Enchanted Christmas Cake (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime
- - Young Rock: A Christmas Peril (2021) 8 p.m., NBC
- - Kenan: Christmas Show (2021) 8:30 p.m., NBC
- - Mr. Mayor: Mr. Mayor's Magical L.A. Christmas (2021) 9 p.m., NBC
Thursday, Dec. 16
97% Station Eleven: Limited Series (2021) HBO Max
- - The Fungies!: Season 3 (2021) HBO Max
- - Aggretsuko: Season 4 (2021) Netflix
- - A Naija Christmas (2021) Netflix [movie]
- - A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) Netflix [movie]
- - A Christmas Wish (2021) BET+ [movie]
- - South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID (2021) Paramount+ [movie]
- - Finding Magic Mike: Season 1 (2021) HBO Max
86% Firebite: Season 1 (2021) AMC+
- - Close To Me: Season 1 (2021) Sundance Now and AMC+
92% MacGruber: Season 1 (2021) Peacock
- - The Real Housewives of Miami: Season 4 (2021) Peacock
- - Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (2021) Peacock
- - Dead Asleep (2021) Hulu [movie]
- - Music Box: Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss (2021) 8 p.m., HBO
- - Christmas by Chance (2020) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Friday, Dec. 17
94% The Witcher: Season 2 (2021) Netflix
- - Fast & Furious: Spy Racers: Homecoming: Homecoming (2021) Netflix
- - Decoupled: Season 1 (2021) Netflix
100% With Love: Season 1 (2021) Amazon Prime Video
93% Swan Song (2021) Apple TV+ [movie]
29% Mother/Android (2021) Hulu [movie]
- - A Forbidden Orange (2021) HBO Max [movie]
- - Mistletoe in Montana (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Saturday, Dec. 18
- - Single's Inferno: Season 1 (2021) Netflix
- - The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
- - When Hope Calls: Season 2 (2021) 8 p.m., GAC Family
- - Toying With the Holidays (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Sunday, Dec. 19
81% 1883: Season 1 (2021) Paramount+
- - Under the Christmas Tree (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - 'Tis the Season to Be Merry (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]
- - Christmas Takes Flight (2021) 8 p.m., CBS [movie]
Monday, Dec. 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar, Netflix
- - Dynasty: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW
- - Candy Cane Candidate (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
- - Reopening Night (2021) 10 p.m., HBO
Tuesday, Dec. 21
69% Being the Ricardos (2021) Amazon Prime Video [movie]
- - Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (2021) Netflix
- - Song & Story: Amazing Grace (2021) 9 p.m., OWN [movie]
Wednesday, Dec. 22
The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, 9 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
WWII in Color: Road to Victory, Netflix
50% Emily in Paris: Season 2 (2021) Netflix
- - Grumpy Christmas (2021) Netflix [movie]
69% The Matrix Resurrections (2021) HBO Max [movie]
- - It Takes a Christmas Village (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Thursday, Dec. 23
- - Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1 (2021) Hulu
77% Vigil: Season 1 (2021) Peacock
- - Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon (2021) Paramount+ [movie]
Friday, Dec. 24
- - Don't Look Up (2020) Netflix [movie]
- - 1000 Miles From Christmas (2021) Netflix [movie]
- - Minnal Murali (2021) Netflix [movie]
- - Vicky and Her Mystery (2020) Netflix [movie]
- - Stand by Me Doraemon 2 (2020) Netflix [movie]
Saturday, Dec. 25
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material, Netflix
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis, Netflix
Writing Around the Christmas Tree, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Call the Midwife Holiday Special, 9 p.m., PBS
Sunday, Dec. 26
- - Letterkenny: Season 10 (2021) Hulu
- - Lulli (2021) Netflix [movie]
- - Claws: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., TNT
Monday, Dec. 27
Death to 2021, Netflix
Insecure: The End, 10 p.m., HBO
Kids Baking Championship: Season 10, 8 p.m., Food Network
The Year: 2021, 9 p.m., ABC
Crimes Gone Viral: Season 2, 10 p.m., ID
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Hillside Strangler: Mind of a Monster, Discovery+
Word Party Presents: Math!, Netflix
Popstar’s Best of 2021, 8 p.m., The CW
Murder in the Heartland: Season 4, 9 p.m., ID
Raid the Fridge: Season 1, 10 p.m., Food Network
Wednesday, Dec. 29
- - The Book of Boba Fett: Season 1 (2021) Disney+
Thursday, Dec. 30
Friday, Dec. 31
95% The Lost Daughter (2021) Netflix [movie]
- - Seal Team (2021) Netflix [movie]
- - Cobra Kai: Season 4 (2021) Netflix
- - Queer Eye: Season 6 (2021) Netflix
December TBD
The Creator Games 3 Presented By MrBeast, YouTube Originals
Chloe, Amazon Prime Video
December | TBD 2022 | TBD 2022 or Later
Archive: January | February | March | April | May | June | July | August | September | October | November
Also: Renewed & Cancelled | 2020 Premiere Dates
On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.
Featured image courtesy of BBC America