TV Premiere Dates 2021

When will the most anticipated new and returning shows and TV and streaming films of 2021 premiere? Find out with our calendar of TV and streaming premiere dates.

by | December 22, 2021 | Comments

Rotten Tomatoes’ premiere dates calendar keeps track of the most anticipated new 2021 TV premieres and your favorite returning shows. Bookmark this page to get updates on network schedules, when the latest Netflix series launch, when Disney+ shows will premiere, what films and specials are coming your way, and more.

This list also includes titles with to-be-announced premiere dates for 2021 and 2022, either because of the coronavirus-related Hollywood shutdown in the spring and summer of 2020 or because some networks and streamers enjoy reveling in our anticipation.

Premiere Date Highlights

Paramount+ is going down to South Park again with its second film based on the cult animated series, South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid. Premiering December 16 on the streaming platform, the movie will attempt to avenge the Kenny’s latest death — if only Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together so that they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened.

Netflix Geeked 2022 schedule

(Photo by Netflix)

Netflix has announced that several projects that fall under the broad definition of “genre” programming will premiere in 2022. Among them are director Mike Flanagan’s next horror series, The Midnight Club (which is not season 2 Midnight Mass); season 3 of The Umbrella Academy; the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman series of graphic novels; and animated genre event series, including The Witcher: Blood Origin, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Magic: The Gathering, and Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

Just added: Killing Eve (Feb. 27), Severance (Feb. 18), The Dropout (Mar. 3), State of the Union (Feb. 14), Bel-Air (Feb. 13).

December

The Mandalorian season 2 Boba Fett poster

(Photo by © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.)

Wednesday, Dec. 1

100% Lost in Space: Season 3 (2021) Netflix


95% The Power of the Dog (2021) Netflix [movie]


- - Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas (2021) The Roku Channel [movie]


Tab Time: Season 1, YouTube Originals
Fruitcake Fraud: Season 1, Discovery+
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Netflix
Kayko and Kokosh, Netflix
Candified: Home For The Holidays, Hulu
The Tower, BritBox
Adrienne, 8 p.m., HBO [movie]

- - Match Made in Mistletoe (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


Beebo Saves Christmas, 8 p.m., The CW
89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center, 8 p.m., NBC
The Crown’s Ancient Forest, 8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel

- - The Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 16 (2021) 9 p.m., Bravo


Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Season 2, 9 p.m., Nat Geo
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, 10 p.m., NBC

100% It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 (2021) 10 p.m., FXX

Thursday, Dec. 2

- - Baking It: Season 1 (2021) Peacock


- - Queen of the Universe: Season 1 (2021) Paramount+


- - HBO Max


- - Perfect Life: Season 2 (2021) HBO Max


64% Single All the Way (2021) Netflix [movie]


- - The Whole Truth (2021) Netflix [movie]


81% The Advent Calendar (2020) Shudder [movie]


- - A Cape Cod Christmas (2021) AMC [movie]


The Business of Christmas 2, BET+ [movie]

100% Annie Live! (2021) 8 p.m., NBC [special]


Mickey and Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas, Disney Junior [movie]

96% Music Box: Listening to Kenny G (2021) 8 p.m., HBO


- - A Christmas Village Romance (2020) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


- - The B... Who Stole Christmas (2021) 9 p.m., VH1 [movie]

Friday, Dec. 3

- - Alex Rider: Season 2 (2021) IMDb TV


89% Money Heist: Part 5 (2021) Netflix (returning from hiatus)


- - The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 (2021) Netflix


- - Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 (2021) Netflix


- - The Coyotes: Season 1 (2021) Netflix


60% Coming Out Colton: Season 1 (2021) Netflix


100% Mixtape (2021) Netflix [movie]


- - Cobalt Blue (2021) Netflix [movie]


- - Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (2021) Netflix [movie]


69% Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2021) Disney+ [movie]


100% PEN15: Season 2 (2020) Hulu (returning from hiatus)


- - Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues (2021) Apple TV+ [movie]


Harlem, Amazon Prime Video [movie]
Supa Strikas: Rookie Season, YouTube Originals
The Johnnyswim Show, Discovery+
The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler, Discovery+

- - You're Watching Video Music Box (2021) 8 p.m., Showtime [movie]


- - Eight Gifts of Hanukkah (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]


- - Christmas...Again?! (2021) 8 p.m., Disney Channel [movie]


- - A Christmas Dance Reunion (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


Missing and Alone, 8 p.m., LMN [movie]
Family Massacre, 9 p.m., Oxygen

84% The New York Times Presents To Live and Die in Alabama, 10 p.m., FX and Hulu

Saturday, Dec. 4

- - A Clüsterfünke Christmas (2021) 7 p.m., Comedy Central [movie]


Christmas Beneath the Stars, 7 p.m., UPtv [movie]
Ozzy Osbourne: Black Sabbath Frontman, 8 p.m., Reelz

- - Jingle Bell Princess (2021) 8 p.m., GAC Family [movie]


- - 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]


When Buildings Collapse: Disaster in Surfside, 8 p.m., Discovery

- - Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


- - Drew Michael: Red Blue Green (2021) 10 p.m., HBO

Sunday, Dec. 5

- - Beforeigners: Season 1 (2019) HBO Max


Real Murders of Orange County, 7 p.m., Oxygen
Something’s Coming: West Side Story, 7 p.m., ABC

- - A Furry Little Christmas (2021) 7 p.m., UPtv [movie]


- - A Lot Like Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., GAC Family [movie]


- - Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]


- - My Favorite Christmas Melody (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


Valley of the Queens, 8 p.m., Science Channel
Bruce Dickinson: Iron Maiden Frontman, 8 p.m., Reelz
The National Christmas Tree Lighting, 8:30 p.m., CBS

- - Small Town Christmas: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., UPtv


23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays, 9:30 p.m., CBS
Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records, 10 p.m., Epix

Monday, Dec. 6

- - David and the Elves (2021) Netflix [movie]


100% Voir: Season 1 (2021) Netflix


- - Under the Vines: Season 1 (2021) Acorn TV


- - Joe Pickett: Season 1 (2021) Spectrum


Jeopardy! Professors Tournament, 8 p.m., NBC
A Very Boy Band Holiday, 8 p.m., ABC

- - Secretly Santa (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


- - Homicide for the Holidays: Season 4 (2021) 8 p.m., Oxygen


97% Landscapers: Season 1 (2021) 9 p.m., HBO


The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All, 9 p.m., ABC

- - Hip Hop Family Christmas (2021) 9 p.m., VH1 [movie]


The Forever Prisoner, 10 p.m., HBO [movie]
Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City, 10 p.m., NBC

Tuesday, Dec. 7

- - Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (2021) Netflix


- - Centaurworld: Season 2 (2021) Netflix


- - Go Dog Go: Season 2 (2021) Netflix


Alaskan Killer Bigfoot: Season 1, Discovery+

- - Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes (2021) 8 p.m., ABC


- - The Slow Hustle (2021) 8 p.m., HBO [movie]


- - Christmas Movie Magic (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


People’s Choice Awards, 9 p.m., NBC

- - A Sisterly Christmas (2021) 9 p.m., OWN [movie]


100% Abbott Elementary: Season 1 (2021) 9:30 p.m, ABC


Called to the Wild, 10 p.m., Nat Geo
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules: Season 1, 11 p.m., E! (special premiere)

Wednesday, Dec. 8

- - FC Bayern - Behind The Legend: Season undefined (2021) Amazon Prime Video


- - Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021) Netflix [movie]


Coyote Peterson’s Wild Field Trip, YouTube Originals
Welcome to Earth, Disney+
Nickelodeon’s Treasure Truck, 7:30 p.m., Nickelodeon
Christmas Around the World, 8 p.m., The CW
Dr. Pimple Popper: A Pimple Carol, 8 p.m., TLC

- - Christmas With a Crown (2020) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends, 8 p.m., CMT
CMT’s A Tennessee Kind of Christmas, 9 p.m., CMT

Thursday, Dec. 9

59% And Just Like That...: Season 1 (2021) HBO Max


- - Summer Camp Island: Season 5 (2021) HBO Max


- - The Ferragnez: The Series: Season 1 (2021) Amazon Prime Video


- - The Housewives of The North Pole (2021) Peacock [movie]


100% Bloods: Season 1 (2021) Hulu


- - Trolls: TrollsTopia: Season 5 (2021) Hulu


- - Creamerie: Season 1 (2021) Hulu


50% Anne Boleyn: Season 1 (2021) AMC+


- - Asakusa Kid (2021) Netflix [movie]


- - The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos: Season 1 (2021) Netflix


The Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, Amazon Prime Video
Shaman King: Season 2, Netflix

63% Death Valley (2021) Shudder [movie]


- - Merry Switchmas (2021) BET+ [movie]


- - A Fiancé for Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


- - Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night (2021) 8 p.m., HBO


Flip or Flop: Season 9, 9 p.m., HGTV

Friday, Dec. 10

92% The Expanse: Season 6 (2021) Amazon Prime Video


57% Encounter (2021) Amazon Prime Video [movie]


- - Crossing Swords: Season 2 (2021) Hulu


- - Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story: Season 1 (2021) Netflix


- - Aranyak: Season 1 (2021) Netflix


- - Twentysomethings: Austin: Season 1 (2021) Netflix


- - How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral (2021) Netflix


- - Dafne and the Rest: Season 1 (2021) Netflix


88% Back to the Outback (2021) Netflix [movie]


39% The Unforgivable (2021) Netflix [movie]


- - Still Out of My League (2021) Netflix [movie]


33% Two (2021) Netflix [movie]


- - Anonymously Yours (2021) Netflix [movie]


- - Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne (2021) Apple TV+ [movie]


- - Punk'd: Season 2 (2021) The Roku Channel


- - American Refugee (2021) Epix [movie]


The Now, The Roku Channel
Super Sema, YouTube Originals
Play-Doh Squished, IMDb TV
Saturday Morning All Star Hits!, Netflix
Family Dinner, Discovery+
LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico, Amazon Prime Video

- - A Dickens of a Holiday! (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark Channel [movie]


- - Holiday in Santa Fe (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


- - Ricky Powell: The Individualist (2020) 8 p.m., Showtime


A Daughter’s Deceit, 8 p.m., LMN [movie]

Saturday, Dec. 11

- - The Hungry and the Hairy: Season 1 (2021) Netflix


Radford Returns, Discovery+

- - Christmas in the Rockies (2020) 7 p.m., UPtv [movie]


- - Hot Mess Holiday (2021) 7 p.m., Comedy Central [movie]


Steven Tyler: Aerosmith Frontman, 8 p.m., Reelz

- - A Royal Queens Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]


- - A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (2021) 8 p.m., GAC Family [movie]


- - The Holiday Fix Up (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


94% The Real Charlie Chaplin (2021) 8 p.m., Showtime [movie]

Sunday, Dec. 12
White House Christmas 2021, 6 p.m., HGTV
Miss Universe, 7 p.m., Fox

- - Fixing Up Christmas (2021) 7 p.m., UPtv [movie]


- - Sister Swap: Christmas in the City (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]


- - People Presents: Blending Christmas (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


- - A Christmas Star (2021) 8 p.m., GAC Family [movie]


Secrets of the Celtic Grave, 8 p.m., Science Channel
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 8 p.m., TLC
Alex Murdaugh: Death. Deception. Power, 8 p.m., Oxygen
David Lee Roth: Van Halen Frontman, 8 p.m., Reelz

- - A Christmas Proposal (2021) 8:30 p.m., CBS [movie]


Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown 2021, 9 p.m., The CW
Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes, 9 p.m., ID
Small Town Christmas: Bethlehem, Pa.: Season 1, 9 p.m., UPtv

Monday, Dec. 13

- - The Larkins: Season 1 (2021) Acorn TV


- - The Rise and Fall of LuLaRoe (2021) Discovery+ [movie]


- - Maps and Mistletoe (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation, 8 p.m., Fox
20 Years of Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir, 8 p.m., PBS
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, 8 p.m., VH1

- - Let's Get Merried (2021) 9 p.m., VH1 [movie]


House Hunters Ho Ho Home, 10 p.m., HGTV

100% American Auto: Season 1 (2021) 10 p.m., NBC


95% Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (2021) 10 p.m., HBO [movie]

Tuesday, Dec. 14

- - Bonus Family: Season 4 (2021) Netflix


Starbeam: Beaming the New Year, Netflix
The Future Diary, Netflix

- - Grand Crew: Season 1 (2021) 8 p.m., NBC


The Murders at Starved Rock, 8 p.m., HBO

- - Ghosts of Christmas Past (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


- - A Christmas Stray (-1) 9 p.m., OWN [movie]


Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise, 9 p.m., HGTV
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation, 9 p.m., Fox

- - Throwdown With Michael Symon: Season 1 (2021) 9:30 p.m., Food Network


One Stage to the Next, 10 p.m., TV One

Wednesday, Dec. 15

82% The Hand of God (2021) Netflix [movie]


- - Selling Tampa: Season 1 (2021) Netflix


- - Foodtastic: Season 1 (2021) Disney+


29% Rumble (2021) Paramount+ [movie]


Shatner in Space, Amazon Prime Video
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe, Netflix
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021, 8 p.m., The CW

- - The Enchanted Christmas Cake (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime


- - Young Rock: A Christmas Peril (2021) 8 p.m., NBC


- - Kenan: Christmas Show (2021) 8:30 p.m., NBC


- - Mr. Mayor: Mr. Mayor's Magical L.A. Christmas (2021) 9 p.m., NBC


A Very Chrisley Christmas, 9:30 p.m., NBC

Thursday, Dec. 16

97% Station Eleven: Limited Series (2021) HBO Max


- - The Fungies!: Season 3 (2021) HBO Max


- - Aggretsuko: Season 4 (2021) Netflix


- - A Naija Christmas (2021) Netflix [movie]


- - A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) Netflix [movie]


- - A Christmas Wish (2021) BET+ [movie]


- - South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID (2021) Paramount+ [movie]


- - Finding Magic Mike: Season 1 (2021) HBO Max


86% Firebite: Season 1 (2021) AMC+


- - Close To Me: Season 1 (2021) Sundance Now and AMC+


92% MacGruber: Season 1 (2021) Peacock


- - The Real Housewives of Miami: Season 4 (2021) Peacock


- - Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (2021) Peacock


- - Dead Asleep (2021) Hulu [movie]


Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, Discovery+
2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, HBO Max
Diego, The Last Goodbye, Peacock [movie]
Puff: Wonders of the Reef, Netflix
Kid Correspondent New Year’s Eve Special, YouTube Originals
Tarek & Heather: The Big I Do, 8 p.m., HGTV

- - Music Box: Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss (2021) 8 p.m., HBO


Dogs of the Year 2021, 8 p.m., The CW

- - Christmas by Chance (2020) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

Friday, Dec. 17

94% The Witcher: Season 2 (2021) Netflix


- - Fast & Furious: Spy Racers: Homecoming: Homecoming (2021) Netflix


- - Decoupled: Season 1 (2021) Netflix


100% With Love: Season 1 (2021) Amazon Prime Video


93% Swan Song (2021) Apple TV+ [movie]


29% Mother/Android (2021) Hulu [movie]


- - A Forbidden Orange (2021) HBO Max [movie]


Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, IMDb TV
The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media, Peacock
Joe Bob Ruins Christmas, 9 p.m., Shudder

- - Mistletoe in Montana (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


Rolling Like Thunder, 8 p.m., Showtime [movie]
Twisted Little Lies, 8 p.m., LMN [movie]
89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, 8 p.m., The CW
Chillin Island: Season 1, 10:30 p.m., HBO

Saturday, Dec. 18

- - Single's Inferno: Season 1 (2021) Netflix


Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, Netflix
Drew’s Dream Car: Season 1, Discovery+
My Dream Kitchen: Carla Hall, Discovery+
My Dream Kitchen: Giada De Laurentiis, Discovery+
Out of Stock: Supply Chain Crisis, 8 p.m., Discovery

- - The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]


- - When Hope Calls: Season 2 (2021) 8 p.m., GAC Family


Holmes for the Holidays, 8 p.m., HGTV

- - Toying With the Holidays (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


Christmas for Keeps, 10 p.m., HMM [movie]
Women of Worth, 8 p.m., NBC
Kindred Spirits: Season 1, 10 p.m., Travel Channel

Sunday, Dec. 19

81% 1883: Season 1 (2021) Paramount+


What Happened in Oslo, Netflix
Patti LaBelle’s Holiday Party, 7 p.m., TV One
Christmas Together, 7 p.m., UPtv [movie]
Joy at Christmas, 8 p.m., GAC Family [movie]
Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, 8 p.m., HGTV

- - Under the Christmas Tree (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


- - 'Tis the Season to Be Merry (2021) 8 p.m., Hallmark [movie]


- - Christmas Takes Flight (2021) 8 p.m., CBS [movie]


Tough Love With Hilary Farr, 9 p.m., HGTV
Small Town Christmas: Natchitoches, La., 9 p.m., UPtv

Monday, Dec. 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar, Netflix

- - Dynasty: Season 5 (2021) 8 p.m., The CW


100 Day Dream Home: Season 3, 8 p.m., HGTV

- - Candy Cane Candidate (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


Miracles Across 125th Street, 9 p.m., VH1 [movie]
Christmas at Belmont, 9 p.m., PBS

- - Reopening Night (2021) 10 p.m., HBO

Tuesday, Dec. 21

69% Being the Ricardos (2021) Amazon Prime Video [movie]


- - Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster (2021) Netflix


Fantasy Island Holiday Special, 8 p.m., Fox
The Christmas Ball, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]

- - Song & Story: Amazing Grace (2021) 9 p.m., OWN [movie]


Beyond Hubble: The Telescope of Tomorrow, 10 p.m., Science Channel

Wednesday, Dec. 22
The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, 9 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
WWII in Color: Road to Victory, Netflix

50% Emily in Paris: Season 2 (2021) Netflix


- - Grumpy Christmas (2021) Netflix [movie]


69% The Matrix Resurrections (2021) HBO Max [movie]


- - It Takes a Christmas Village (2021) 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]


The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong, 8 p.m., Fox
44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, 8 p.m., CBS

Thursday, Dec. 23

- - Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1 (2021) Hulu


77% Vigil: Season 1 (2021) Peacock


- - Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon (2021) Paramount+ [movie]


Beanie Mania, HBO Max [movie]
40 Means Nothing (40 No es Nada), HBO Max
Elite Short Stories: Patrick, Netflix
Yearly Departed, Amazon Prime Video
Babble Bop!, Peacock
Dead Man’s Switch, Discovery+
Christmas for Sale, BET+ [movie]
Rebuilding a Dream Christmas, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
TMZ’S Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021!, 9 p.m., Fox

Friday, Dec. 24

- - Don't Look Up (2020) Netflix [movie]


- - 1000 Miles From Christmas (2021) Netflix [movie]


- - Minnal Murali (2021) Netflix [movie]


- - Vicky and Her Mystery (2020) Netflix [movie]


- - Stand by Me Doraemon 2 (2020) Netflix [movie]


Daughter From Another Mother, Netflix [movie]
The Silent Sea, Netflix
Slugfest, The Roku Channel
Hot Chocolate Holiday, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Small Town Christmas: Summerville, S.C.: Season 1, 9 p.m., UPtv

Saturday, Dec. 25
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material, Netflix
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis, Netflix
Writing Around the Christmas Tree, 8 p.m., Lifetime [movie]
Call the Midwife Holiday Special, 9 p.m., PBS

Sunday, Dec. 26

- - Letterkenny: Season 10 (2021) Hulu


- - Lulli (2021) Netflix [movie]


- - Claws: Season 4 (2021) 9 p.m., TNT


Holiday Wars: Champion Cake Off, 9 p.m., Food Network
Home Town: Season 6, 9 p.m., Food Network

Monday, Dec. 27
Death to 2021, Netflix
Insecure: The End, 10 p.m., HBO
Kids Baking Championship: Season 10, 8 p.m., Food Network
The Year: 2021, 9 p.m., ABC
Crimes Gone Viral: Season 2, 10 p.m., ID

Tuesday, Dec. 28
Hillside Strangler: Mind of a Monster, Discovery+
Word Party Presents: Math!, Netflix
Popstar’s Best of 2021, 8 p.m., The CW
Murder in the Heartland: Season 4, 9 p.m., ID
Raid the Fridge: Season 1, 10 p.m., Food Network

Wednesday, Dec. 29

- - The Book of Boba Fett: Season 1 (2021) Disney+


Anxious People, Netflix
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer, Netflix
Calls From the Inside: Season 1, 9 p.m., ID

Thursday, Dec. 30

- - Netflix [movie]


Kitz, Netflix

Friday, Dec. 31

95% The Lost Daughter (2021) Netflix [movie]


- - Seal Team (2021) Netflix [movie]


- - Cobra Kai: Season 4 (2021) Netflix


- - Queer Eye: Season 6 (2021) Netflix


Stay Close: Season 1, Netflix
Seal Team, Netflix [movie]
The Established Home, Discovery+
Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Discovery+
Dishmantled: Season 2, The Roku Channel
Disney’s Holiday Magic Quest, 7 p.m., Disney Channel / Disney+
New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, 8 p.m., Fox
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022, 8 p.m., ABC
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, 8 p.m., CBS
United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream, 9 p.m., PBS
Gary Owens: Black Famous, 9 p.m., Showtime

December TBD
The Creator Games 3 Presented By MrBeast, YouTube Originals

Fall and Winter TBD

Chloe, Amazon Prime Video

December | TBD 2022 | TBD 2022 or Later

