How to Watch the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

The Summer Olympics officially kicks off with the Opening Ceremony in Paris with NBC’s live broadcast on July 26. There’s a whole host of different ways to watch the games, and whether you want to watch events on the big screen or at home or online, our friends at Fandango have put together this handy guide on how to watch below.

Watch In Theaters

Opening Ceremony – July 26

For the first time ever, you can experience the world’s biggest event on the world’s biggest screens with NBC’s broadcast of the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics live in IMAX theatres. Witness a ceremony with classic Parisian splendor and style, a star-studded cast of performers, and a spectacular parade of athletes in boats down the River Seine, past the city’s most majestic landmarks. Watch the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics live in IMAX.

Daily Watch Parties – July 27 through August 11

There’s nothing quite like watching Olympic events with a crowd. In case you can’t make it to Paris, NBC is presenting Olympic Watch Parties at AMC theaters – a chance to watch NBC’s live coverage as the world’s greatest athletes go for gold with the majestic landmarks of Paris as the spectacular backdrop. Check out the Olympic Watch Parties at AMC Theaters.

Watch At Home And Online

Peacock will stream all sports, including all 329 medal events. Peacock will also feature full-event replays, all NBC programming, curated video clips, virtual channels, exclusive original programming, and more. Here’s all the information you need to watch the Olympics on Peacock.

NBC and Telemundo will broadcast daily coverage of the Games. Every day, NBC will feature at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track & field and more. Daytime coverage will feature live events and primetime will feature the day’s highlights. Some events will air on USA, Golf Channel, NBCSN and E! Here’s the complete television schedule, including where you can watch each event.