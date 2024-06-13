The Boys Cast on Homelander's Leadership and Exploding Heads

Equal parts gory, hilarious, incisive, and even sometimes heartfelt, Prime Video’s adaptation of the comic book series The Boys has been something of an antidote to superhero fatigue since it debuted on the streamer in 2019. It probably helps that the superheroes themselves are frequently the targets of this subversive satire, which takes place in a world where superpowered beings aren’t always the altruistic do-gooders we typically expect them to be.

Ahead of the premiere of season 4, The Boys stars Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, Claudia Doumit, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Valorie Curry, Susan Heyward, and executive producer Eric Kripke sat down with RT correspondent Mark Ellis to chat about the superhero satire, sharing what they love about playing their characters, discussing Homelander’s leadership style, and warning us all about more head explosions.

Mark Ellis for Rotten Tomatoes: With the psychopathic, absurdist tendencies of your characters, how much fin is that to play for each of you?

Antony Starr: So much fun. So much fun. Particularly you, you get to do so much absurd…

Chace Crawford: Yeah, for me, it’s pretty wild. Yeah, I like to inject some craziness into the absurdity, but it’s a dream. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had.

Starr: Yeah, but I think one of the things that I really appreciate about it is their relationship with Eric. He doesn’t want to have mustache-twirling villains. You know, the characters are three-dimensional, and I think everyone does a great job of really adding layers and depth to the characters, so that it’s not just “crazy pshcyopath,” you know? We don’t want to empathize with these guys, but we want to understand what makes them tick, because I think audiences expect that from their villains now as well.

Watch the video for the full interview with Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, Claudia Doumit, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Valorie Curry, Susan Heyward, and Eric Kripke.

The first three episodes of The Boys: Season 4 (2024) premiere on Prime Video on June 13, 2024.

