The Thunderbolts Cast Share Their Avengers Announcement Reactions

Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Hannah John-Kamen from the Thunderbolts* cast sat down with Fandango correspondent Zuri Hall to talk about their upcoming movie. The cast delved into the relationship dynamics, character growth, and other secrets from the film. They also shared their reactions to the recent five-hour Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal.

Florence Pugh on the Thunderbolts* characters: We’re just all so grouchy, and we’re all figuring out our lives, and our lives are weird, and they are not conventional, and they are hard, and we’ve all dealt with a lot, and we’re all so bloody difficult, with such difficult people, and we have to figure it out. And you can imagine how fun that must be to watch.

