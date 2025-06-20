62 Ralph Fiennes Movies Ranked (28 Years Later)
(Photo by 28 years Miya Mizuno /© Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection. 28 YEARS LATER.)
The latest: Fiennes latest film, the zombie post-apocalypse sequel 28 Years Later, is out. It’s Fiennes’ 33rd Certified Fresh film!
In a film career spanning 33 years, Ralph Fiennes wasted no time establishing himself as trustworthy dramatic actor and a fountain of gravitas from the beginning. Fiennes trained in stage acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before having success at the National Theatre, and eventually fulfilled his dream of acting in the Royal Shakespeare Company, which he joined in 1988. He would have a few appearances onscreen in British TV movies before hitting the big screen in 1992, in director Peter Kosminky’s rendition of Wuthering Heights. Whether playing a lowborn aristocrat, a dark lord of wizardry, a hotel concierge, a Papal candidate, or the Greek God of Death, Fiennes remains one of Hollywood’s most reliable forces of dramatic excellence. Let’s have a look at some of his most iconic roles, followed by a Tomatometer ranking of his entire filmography.
WUTHERING HEIGHTS (1992): Fiennes’s illustrious big screen career began in an adaption of Emily Brontë’s English literature classic, Wuthering Heights, as Heathcliff across from Juliette Binoche’s Catherine Earnshaw. The pair play star-crossed lovers locked in mental and emotional combat with each other and the other residents of the local aristocratic estates. While acknowledging that the tragic romance could be construed as melodramatic, Fiennes said he believes Wuthering Heights is really a “violent, obsessive” book.
Independent (UK)’s Adam Mars-Jones on Wuthering Heights: Ralph Fiennes makes a demonic Heathcliff, his startlingly blue eyes the only concession to a matinee audience. This performance reminds us that early reviewers of the book were not wrong, when they wondered at the morbidity of its romanticism.
SCHINDLER’S LIST (1993): A year later, Fiennes would play the iconic villain Amon Goeth in Steven Spielberg’s legendary Holocaust drama, Schindler’s List, opposite Liam Neeson and Ben Kingsley. Fiennes described taking the role as the Austrian SS agent and war criminal as a “no-brainer”, citing the passion he knew Spielberg would bring to the film. He said in an interview that the first time he stepped onto set in his Nazi uniform, it made him feel “powerful” despite the “horrendous associations we have with them now”.
A documentary on Oskar Schindler by Thames Television helped him gain a better understanding of the real man he was portraying. He referenced the Stanford Prison Experiment as a means of explaining how a figure like Amon Goetz could mentally reach a place of such deludedly justified brutality. Fiennes would receive a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role, and the film won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Joe Pollack on Schindler’s List: “Liam Neeson is a splendid Schindler, tall, handsome, devil-may-care and a poker-playing genius. Ben Kingsley, as Itzhak Stern, Schindler’s accountant and chief aide, is as brilliant as ever, and Ralph Fiennes is evil and powerful as Amon Goeth.”
(Photo by Courtesy Everett Collection. QUIZ SHOW.)
QUIZ SHOW (1994): Fiennes would next appear in Robert Redford’s, Quiz Show, where he played the embattled game show contestant Charles Van Doren, who was leaned on by network producers to be an accomplice in their rigged productions. Early as it was in his career, Fiennes felt a lot of pressure playing a living person, but credited Robert Redford’s direction with helping alleviate a lot of that pressure. His goal was to portray Van Doren as a sympathetic victim of the system, rather than fully complicit in it. The film received a nomination for Best Picture.
Los Angeles Times‘ Kenneth Turan on Quiz Show: “Fiennes’ ability to project the pain behind a well-mannered facade, to turn intellectual and emotional agony into a real and living thing, is devastating. Impressive as the film is… Quiz Show would have been a very different experience without him.”
STRANGE DAYS (1995): In a foray into the world of sci-fi, Fiennes headlines Strange Days. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow and written by James Cameron and Jay Cocks, Strange Days follows Fiennes’s character Lenny Nero, a black marketeer in dystopian Los Angeles who specializes in a technology that allows people to relive the experiences, emotions, and sensory feelings of other people. Fiennes has said that while the film is set in a bleak backdrop, that it is ultimately an “optimistic film” and believes that it alludes to an eventual sense of harmony. While the tech noir was not a commercial success, the film has its cult following among cinephiles.
The New Yorker’s Anthony Lane on Strange Days: “Fiennes holds steady; his moody, lonely performance, especially in the beguiling first half hour, lends the story an air of calm despair.”
(Photo by Miramax. THE ENGLISH PATIENT.)
THE ENGLISH PATIENT (1996): Perhaps Ralph Fiennes most decorated film, The English Patient, based on the novel by Michael Ondaatje and directed written for the screen by Anthony Minghella, centers on a man who suffered mutilating burn wounds in a plane crash, and the nurse who cares for him. His past is slowly revealed in flashback, as his passion love affair approaches his fateful accident. Fiennes plays László Almásy, the eponymous English patient, reuniting with Juliette Binoche as Hana, his nurse in the “present” time, and Kristin Scott Thomas as Katharine, Almásy’s lover in flashbacks. Despite the brutality of the biplane accident in the film, Fiennes said “Everyone is always so cautious about actors doing things that are dangerous. I mean, I was dying to go up in it. I did in fact sneak a ride up in the biplane, the Tiger Moth. I think they are so beautiful, those old planes.” The film was nominated for twelve Academy Awards and won nine. Ralph Fiennes was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role.
TIME Magazine’s Richard Corliss on The English Patient: The cast is superb: Binoche, with her thin, seraphic smile; Scott Thomas aware of the spell she casts, but not flaunting it; Fiennes, especially, and radiating sexy mystery, threat shrouded in hauteur. Doom and drive rarely have so much stately star quality”.
THE CONSTANT GARDENER (2005): In director Fernando Meirelles’s The Constant Gardener, based on the novel by John Le Carré, Fiennes plays Justin Quayle, a British diplomat to Kenya who is investigating the murder of his wife Tessa, played by Rachel Weisz. The dubious circumstances of her death, initially blamed on infidelity, lead Justin to suspect her demise is linked to a conspiracy coverup. Due to the small 16mm cameras they were shooting on and the director’s willingness to be flexible with the dialogue on the day, Fiennes felt a previously unknown sense of freedom on set, saying, “when you are given permission to play, a whole other energy comes out, which just suddenly makes it live.” The movie was nominated for four Academy Awards, with Rachel Weisz winning the Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role.
The New York Review of Books’ Marcia Angell on The Constant Gardener: “Where the film most improves on the book is in its treatment of the main characters. Fiennes and Weisz portray the relationship between Tessa and Justin as touching and believable, something the book fails to do.”
(Photo by Focus/Courtesy Everett Collection. IN BRUGES.)
HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE (2005): In 2005, Ralph Fiennes’s dramatic expertise was the key factor in changing the tone of the Harry Potter franchise, with his chilling portrayal of the Dark Lord Voldemort in the fourth film of the saga, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Fiennes admitted he wasn’t well versed in the world of Harry Potter before getting the role but knew that young family members were overjoyed to learn he had gotten the role. He said of the character, “You don’t know where he’s coming from. People are very scary when you suspect they might do something violent. You have to judge that, try and get it right, so that it’s not too much. Yet if it’s not forceful enough, it doesn’t count.”
Reeling Reviews’ Laura Clifford on Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: “Harry Potter is not just for kids anymore. Director Mike Newell has reset the bar for the series and delivered a smashingly dark and dramatic film.”
IN BRUGES (2008):In Martin McDonagh’s darkly funny hitman drama In Bruges, Fiennes plays the hot-headed, yet fiercely principled crime boss, Harry Waters. Harry has sent two of his on-the-run hitmen to the sleepy town of Bruges, Belgium, to lay low. But when one of his charges receives an order he refuses to comply with, Harry takes it upon himself to “fulfill the contract”. According to Fiennes, “if his sense of his world order is disturbed, he goes crazy.” Much like Harry’s impression of Bruges, fans of this film agree Fiennes’s performance is “like a fairy tale”.
CineXpress Podcast’s Fico Cangiano on In Bruges: “A wonderful film that has so much going on underneath all the intelligent dark humor and hitmen premise. Farrell, Gleeson and Fiennes are fantastic.”
(Photo by Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection. THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL.)
HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 2 (2011): So ends the saga of Harry Potter (well… for now), and so ends the saga of Ralph Fiennes as He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named. Reminiscing on the psyche of the character over five films, Fiennes said, “As for his loneliness, I do understand, I don’t think he’s ever had a love life. He doesn’t know what love is; it’s a language he doesn’t understand. He’s all about acquiring power and controlling and manipulating a lot of people. It can be thrilling and freeing to play, because all the rules disappear. […] Some actors enjoy signaling the evil in characters called ‘bad guys’, but you want to be a human being first of all. Everyone has the potential to be corrupted. Everyone.” Fans will appreciate the dedication he gave to embodying the character, but don’t hold your breath for him to return as the Dark Lord. Fiennes has said he has a sense of completion with the character.
CineVue’s Edward Frost on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2: “David Yates finally gives us the Harry Potter film we have been waiting for; a beautifully shot, incredibly loyal final chapter that mixes heartfelt emotion, strong performances and miraculous action.“
THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL (2014): Fiennes’s finesse meets Wes Anderson’s auteur stylings in The Grand Budapest Hotel. Fiennes plays Monsieur Gustave, the concierge of the eponymous hotel. A man with his quirks, Gustave has a keenness for L’Air de Panache Pure Musk, fastidiousness, and the older women guests of the hotel. Fiennes says, while other characters find Gustave vain or over precise, he believes his character “has a strong ethic, has a strong principle, which is rooted in how you serve people.” The Grand Budapest Hotel received five Academy Award nominations, taking home Oscar gold for Best Achievement in Costume Design.
Metro Times’ Jeff Meyers on The Grand Budapest Hotel: “Like Gene Hackman in The Royal Tenenbaums, Fiennes seems both in sync and immune to Anderson’s fastidious nature. It’s a tour-de-force performance that should earn an Oscar nomination but will most likely be overlooked in favor of more sober portrayals.“
(Photo by Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection. THE MENU.)
NO TIME TO DIE (2021): M returns in Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 in Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die. Fiennes believes the farewell film is very psychologically rooted: “The Spectre of it all, and the chemical weapons of it all, that’s the functioning engine, but I think the real richness is in the relationships.” He commended Craig on his performance as Bond: “He has a physical toughness, he’s persuasive in the physicality of the part. He’s a man you believe has been in the front line, of all kinds of tough physical circumstances.”
iNews.co.uk’s Christina Newland on No Time to Die: “This is a film obsessed both by its characters’ personal histories, and by its own. But it really soars when it is smartly combining the old with the new.”
THE MENU (2022): Things get weird in the kitchen when Ralph Fiennes takes on the mind-warping role of Chef Slowik in director Mark Mylod’s twisted culinary horror flick, The Menu. Margot and Tyler, played by Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicolas Hoult, have arrived at a secluded, water-locked compound to enjoy the decadent cuisine of the renown and reclusive Chef Slowik. But not everything is as it seems, as the guests find themselves trapped in the dining room, enduring food courses that manifest as fright more than delight. Ralph approached his character with a sense of rationality and openness, so that he would not signal the imminent oddity. In how he related to the ominous chef, Fiennes said, “he’s complicated about having had success and then sort of feeling he’s sold out, and I can sort of have a window on what that might feel like. You start off with the purest intentions, and things happen to you, and the world comes to you, and the light is shone on you a little bit, and then are you somehow devaluing what you’ve set out to do.”)
Medium’s Nuha Hassan on The Menu: “With splashes of horror and comedy, The Menu explores the world of fine dining restaurants. The movie has a stellar cast, including Fiennes and Taylor-Joy, who are incredible and magnetic together.“
(Photo by fOCUS/Courtesy Everett Collection. CONCLAVE.)
CONCLAVE (2024): Catholic mysteries meet the malaise of the modern day in director Edward Berger’s Conclave. Ralph Fiennes plays Cardinal Thomas Lawrence of the United Kingdom, Dean of the College of Cardinals. After the passing of the Pope, Lawrence is tasked with the sacred duty of convening the papal conclave, where the College of Cardinals are held in seclusion until a new Pope has been selected. But even in this Holy place, rumors spread and politicking runs rampant. As stress and cynicism bear down on Cardinal Lawrence, be begins to question what his faith really means to him. Fiennes was taken by the clever script writing, pointing out in particular the duality of a character who tries to eschew any ambitions for leadership, but upon receiving a few votes, is struck by the vanity he didn’t think he had. Conclave received eight Academy Award nominations, winning the Oscar for Beset Adapted Screenplay. Ralph Fiennes received his third Oscar nomination, this time for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.
Filmfare’s Devesh Sharma on Conclave, “[Fiennes’s] performance is a study in restraint, yet he effortlessly conveys the internal turmoil of a man who is deeply torn between duty and conscience.”
#1
Critics Consensus: Schindler's List blends the abject horror of the Holocaust with Steven Spielberg's signature tender humanism to create the director's dramatic masterpiece.
Synopsis:
Businessman Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) arrives in Krakow in 1939, ready to make his fortune from World War II, which [More]
#2
Critics Consensus: Kubo and the Two Strings matches its incredible animation with an absorbing -- and bravely melancholy -- story that has something to offer audiences of all ages.
Synopsis:
Young Kubo's (Art Parkinson) peaceful existence comes crashing down when he accidentally summons a vengeful spirit from the past. Now [More]
#3
Critics Consensus: Directed with sly refinement by Robert Redford and given pizazz by a slew of superb performances, Quiz Show intelligently interrogates the erosion of public standards without settling on tidy answers.
Synopsis:
Queens-born Herbie Stempel (John Turturro) becomes an unlikely hero after winning on America's beloved game show, "Twenty One." When the [More]
#4
Critics Consensus: Thrilling, powerfully acted, and visually dazzling, Deathly Hallows Part II brings the Harry Potter franchise to a satisfying -- and suitably magical -- conclusion.
Synopsis:
A clash between good and evil awaits as young Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) prepare [More]
#5
Critics Consensus: A well-acted, intensely shot, action filled war epic, Kathryn Bigelow's The Hurt Locker is thus far the best of the recent dramatizations of the Iraq War.
Synopsis:
Staff Sgt. William James (Jeremy Renner), Sgt. J.T. Sanborn (Anthony Mackie) and Specialist Owen Eldridge (Brian Geraghty) are members of [More]
#6
Critics Consensus: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit is a subtly touching and wonderfully eccentric adventure featuring Wallace and Gromit.
Synopsis:
The plucky characters from a series of animated shorts, Wallace (Peter Sallis) and his dog, Gromit, make their feature debut [More]
#7
Critics Consensus: With The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Wes Anderson returns to the world of Roald Dahl -- and proves his distinctive style is a comfortable fit for one of the author's sweetest stories.
Synopsis:
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar:
A rich man learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes.
He [More]
#8
Critics Consensus: Carrying off papal pulp with immaculate execution and career-highlight work from Ralph Fiennes, Conclave is a godsend for audiences who crave intelligent entertainment.
Synopsis:
CONCLAVE follows one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events -- selecting the new Pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) [More]
#9
Critics Consensus: Typically stylish but deceptively thoughtful, The Grand Budapest Hotel finds Wes Anderson once again using ornate visual environments to explore deeply emotional ideas.
Synopsis:
In the 1930s, the Grand Budapest Hotel is a popular European ski resort, presided over by concierge Gustave H. (Ralph [More]
#10
Critics Consensus: Visceral and visually striking, Ralph Fiennes' Coriolanus proves Shakespeare can still be both electrifying and relevant in a modern context.
Synopsis:
Caius Martius, aka Coriolanus (Ralph Fiennes), is an arrogant and fearsome general who has built a career on protecting Rome [More]
#11
Critics Consensus: 28 Years Later taps into contemporary anxieties with the ferocious urgency of someone infected with Rage Virus, delivering a haunting and visceral thrill ride that defies expectations.
Synopsis:
Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new "auteur [More]
#12
Critics Consensus: The Lego Batman Movie continues its block-buster franchise's winning streak with another round of dizzyingly funny -- and beautifully animated -- family-friendly mayhem.
Synopsis:
There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman (Will Arnett) wants to save the city from the Joker's [More]
#13
Critics Consensus: Absorbing, visually arresting, and powerfully acted by an immensely talented cast, A Bigger Splash offers sumptuously soapy delights for fans of psychological adult drama.
Synopsis:
While vacationing on a Sicilian island with her boyfriend (Matthias Schoenaerts), a rock star (Tilda Swinton) receives an unexpected visit [More]
#14
Critics Consensus: While its social commentary relies on basic ingredients, The Menu serves up black comedy with plenty of flavor.
Synopsis:
A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the [More]
#15
Critics Consensus: The main characters are maturing, and the filmmakers are likewise improving on their craft; vibrant special effects and assured performances add up to what is the most complex yet of the Harry Potter films.
Synopsis:
During Harry's fourth year at Hogwarts a competition will be held between three schools of wizardry, and contestants will be [More]
#16
Critics Consensus: Featuring beautifully matched performances from Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan set against gorgeously filmed English countryside, The Dig yields period drama treasures.
Synopsis:
An excavator and his team discover a wooden ship from the Dark Ages while digging up a burial ground on [More]
#17
Critics Consensus: Packed with period detail and perfectly cast, Hail, Caesar! finds the Coen brothers delivering an agreeably lightweight love letter to post-war Hollywood.
Synopsis:
In the early 1950s, Eddie Mannix is busy at work trying to solve all the problems of the actors and [More]
#18
Critics Consensus: Though it suffers from excessive length and ambition, director Minghella's adaptation of the Michael Ondaatje novel is complex, powerful, and moving.
Synopsis:
The sweeping expanses of the Sahara are the setting for a passionate love affair in this adaptation of Michael Ondaatje's [More]
#19
Critics Consensus: While it isn't quite as much fun as its predecessor, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part fits neatly into an animated all-ages franchise with heart and humor to spare.
Synopsis:
The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything [More]
#20
Critics Consensus: Featuring witty dialogue and deft performances, In Bruges is an effective mix of dark comedy and crime thriller elements.
Synopsis:
After a particularly difficult job, hit men Ray (Colin Farrell) and Ken (Brendan Gleeson) head to Belgium to hide out [More]
#21
Critics Consensus: Ralph Fiennes is brilliant in this accomplished and haunting David Cronenberg film.
Synopsis:
Released after decades in a sanitarium, schizophrenic Dennis Spider Cleg (Ralph Fiennes) moves into Mrs. Wilkinson's (Lynn Redgrave) halfway house [More]
#22
Critics Consensus: It isn't the sleekest or most daring 007 adventure, but No Time to Die concludes Daniel Craig's franchise tenure in satisfying style.
Synopsis:
In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace [More]
#23
Critics Consensus: Dark, thrilling, and occasionally quite funny, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is also visually stunning and emotionally satisfying.
Synopsis:
As Death Eaters wreak havoc in both Muggle and Wizard worlds, Hogwarts is no longer a safe haven for students. [More]
#24
Critics Consensus: The Constant Gardener is a smart, gripping, and suspenseful thriller with rich performances from the leads.
Synopsis:
Assigned to a new post, reserved British diplomat Justin Quayle (Ralph Fiennes) relocates to Kenya with his lovely young wife, [More]
#25
Critics Consensus: Official Secrets has a familiar structure and an obvious if worthy message, but rises on the strength of Keira Knightley's powerful performance.
Synopsis:
One day in 2003, in the lead up to the Iraq War, British intelligence specialist Katharine Gun receives a memo [More]
#26
Critics Consensus: The Prince of Egypt's stunning visuals and first-rate voice cast more than compensate for the fact that it's better crafted than it is emotionally involving.
Synopsis:
In this animated retelling of the Book of Exodus, Egyptian Prince Moses (Val Kilmer), upon discovering his roots as a [More]
#27
Critics Consensus: It's not easy to take the longest Harry Potter book and streamline it into the shortest HP movie, but director David Yates does a bang up job of it, creating an Order of the Phoenix that's entertaining and action-packed.
Synopsis:
Now in his fifth year at Hogwarts, Harry learns that many in the wizarding community do not know the truth [More]
#28
Critics Consensus: It can't help but feel like the prelude it is, but Deathly Hallows: Part I is a beautifully filmed, emotionally satisfying penultimate installment for the Harry Potter series.
Synopsis:
Without the guidance and protection of their professors, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) begin a [More]
#29
Critics Consensus: Bolstered by Nolte's strong performance, The Good Thief brims with seductive style.
Synopsis:
Bob (Nick Nolte) is an aging thief who has seen better days and is battling both an addiction to heroin [More]
#30
Critics Consensus: The Return removes the mythology from Odysseus' homecoming along with some of the fun, but Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche's terrific performances keep this drama absorbing.
Synopsis:
After 20 years away, Odysseus (Ralph Fiennes) washes up on the shores of Ithaca, haggard and unrecognizable. The King has [More]
#31
Critics Consensus: Danny Boyle continues his descent into mind-twisting sci-fi madness, taking us along for the ride. Sunshine fulfills the dual requisite necessary to become classic sci-fi: dazzling visuals with intelligent action.
Synopsis:
In the not-too-distant future, Earth's dying sun spells the end for humanity. In a last-ditch effort to save the planet, [More]
#32
Critics Consensus: Its deliberate pace will frustrate some viewers, but for fans of handsomely mounted period drama, The Invisible Woman offers visual as well as emotional cinematic nourishment.
Synopsis:
Nelly Wharton Robinson (Felicity Jones) recalls a fateful time from her past when, as a young actress, she met author [More]
#33
Critics Consensus: Emma Thompson's second labor of love with the Nanny McPhee character actually improves on the first, delivering charming family fare with an excellent cast.
Synopsis:
Enigmatic Nanny McPhee (Emma Thompson) arrives on the doorstep of a harried mother, Isabel Green (Maggie Gyllenhaal), who is trying [More]
#34
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A lesser-known Roald Dahl short story about a professional rodent exterminator. [More]
#35
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A young-adult Roald Dahl short story about a small/brilliant boy ruthlessly pursued by two large/idiotic bullies. [More]
#36
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A well-known Roald Dahl short story about a man who discovers a poisonous snake asleep in his bed. [More]
#37
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Johnny (Bill Nighy), a long-serving member of MI5, finds a mysterious file after his mentor (Michael Gambon) dies. [More]
#38
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A headstrong young woman who is married to a land baron develops feelings for her son's tutor, creating a complex [More]
#39
Critics Consensus: Competently made, but everything is a bit too familiar.
Synopsis:
Ex-FBI agent Will Graham (Edward Norton) is an expert investigator who quit the Bureau after almost losing his life in [More]
#40
Critics Consensus: The Forgiven often strays from an incisive critique of reckless privilege into a shallow display of bad behavior, although Ralph Fiennes' rakish performance packs plenty of sardonic bite.
Synopsis:
Speeding through the Moroccan desert to attend an old friend's lavish weekend party, wealthy Londoners David and Jo Henninger (Ralph [More]
#41
Critics Consensus: Strange Days struggles to make the most of its futuristic premise, but what's left remains a well-directed, reasonably enjoyable sci-fi fantasy.
Synopsis:
Former policeman Lenny Nero (Ralph Fiennes) has moved into a more lucrative trade: the illegal sale of virtual reality-like recordings [More]
#42
Critics Consensus: The White Crow lacks the nimble grace of its subject, but as a reasonably diverting primer on a pivotal period in the life of a brilliant artist, it just about sticks the landing.
Synopsis:
Young Rudolf Nureyev becomes a top ballet dancer in Russia, but a life-changing visit to Paris soon makes him seek [More]
#43
Critics Consensus: Not the best version of the oft-filmed Dickens classic but far from the worst, Mike Newell's Great Expectations breathes just enough life into the source material to justify yet another adaptation.
Synopsis:
A humble orphan becomes a gentleman with help from a mysterious benefactor. [More]
#44
Critics Consensus: Neil Jordan has good direction with solid performances from Ralph Fiennes and Julianne Moore.
Synopsis:
In the years following World War II, writer Maurice Bendrix (Ralph Fiennes) has an unexpected run-in with Henry Miles (Stephen [More]
#45
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After a childhood of abuse by his evangelistic father, misfit Oscar Hopkins (Ralph Fiennes) becomes an Anglican minister and develops [More]
#46
Critics Consensus: Spectre nudges Daniel Craig's rebooted Bond closer to the glorious, action-driven spectacle of earlier entries, although it's admittedly reliant on established 007 formula.
Synopsis:
A cryptic message from the past leads James Bond (Daniel Craig) to Mexico City and Rome, where he meets the [More]
#47
Critics Consensus: Despite Kate Winslet's superb portrayal, The Reader suggests an emotionally distant, Oscar-baiting historical drama.
Synopsis:
Michael Berg (David Kross), a teen in postwar Germany, begins a passionate but clandestine affair with Hanna Schmitz (Kate Winslet), [More]
#48
Critics Consensus: While The Duchess treads the now-familiar terrain of the corset-ripper, the costumes look great and Keira Knightley's performance is stellar in this subtly feminist, period drama.
Synopsis:
Though adored by the people, the Duchess of Devonshire (Keira Knightley) is not content to sit as a pretty figurehead. [More]
#49
Critics Consensus: It fails to challenge the well-established conventions of its storyline, but Cemetery Junction benefits from the genuine warmth of its script, as well as its refusal to give in to cheap nostalgia.
Synopsis:
Three bored young men living in the English suburbs strive to create identities for themselves in the stultifying atmosphere of [More]
#50
Critics Consensus: High production values and fine performances get bogged down by a lifeless story that fails to engage the viewer.
Synopsis:
In 1930s Shanghai, blind American ex-diplomat Todd Jackson (Ralph Fiennes) is a frequenter of the city's seamy underbelly of nightclubs [More]
#51
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1820s St. Petersburg, Russia, the cynical nobleman Onegin (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself the new owner of a country estate [More]
#52
Critics Consensus: Ralph Fiennes' solid central performance in The King's Man is done dirty by this tonally confused prequel's descent into action thriller tedium.
Synopsis:
As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one [More]
#53
Critics Consensus: Too blandly generic, Maid in Manhattan also suffers from a lack of chemistry between Lopez and Fiennes.
Synopsis:
The story of Marisa Ventura (Jennifer Lopez), a single mother born and bred in the boroughs of New York City, [More]
#54
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A play about the birth of a miracle baby yields unexpectedly tragic results in this tale from Peter Greenaway. [More]
#55
Critics Consensus: This derivative poke at suburbia falls short of delivering a scathing indictment of upper middle-class disconnect.
Synopsis:
After a friend who sells prescription medication is killed, Dean (Jamie Bell) is confronted by Billy (Justin Chatwin), the high-school [More]
#56
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Encouraged by his editor to seek 'sexy stories that sell', a reporter preys upon the private life of an erstwhile [More]
#57
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Young orphan Heathcliff (Ralph Fiennes) is adopted by the wealthy Earnshaw family and moves into their estate, Wuthering Heights. Soon, [More]
#58
Critics Consensus: An obviously affectionate remake of the 1981 original, Louis Leterrier's Clash of the Titans doesn't offer enough visual thrills to offset the deficiencies of its script.
Synopsis:
Perseus (Sam Worthington), the son of Zeus (Liam Neeson), is caught in a war between gods and is helpless to [More]
#59
Critics Consensus: Its 3D effects are an improvement over its predecessor's, but in nearly every other respect, Wrath of the Titans fails to improve upon the stilted acting, wooden dialogue, and chaos-driven plot of the franchise's first installment.
Synopsis:
Ten years after defeating the Kraken, Perseus (Sam Worthington) is living a quieter life as a fisherman and sole parent [More]
#60
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Joe (Ralph Fiennes), a security guard in a totalitarian society, watches over jailed writer-turned-terrorist Thorne (Donald Sutherland). Devious and intelligent, [More]
#61
Critics Consensus: The lowest and vilest alleys in London do not present a more dreadful record of the adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson than does Holmes and Watson.
Synopsis:
Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a mysterious murder at Buckingham Palace. It seems like [More]
#62
Critics Consensus: A TV spinoff that lacks enough energy to spin, The Avengers is an ineptly written, woefully miscast disaster.
Synopsis:
A charismatic evil genius named Sir August de Wynter (Sean Connery) discovers a way to harness the weather and utilize [More]