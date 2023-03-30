Chris Pine Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the films of Chris Pine! The guide starts with his Certified Fresh films, including Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, neo-Western Hell or High Water, career-making Star Trek reboot trilogy, DCU centerpiece Wonder Woman, and Tony Scott’s final film Unstoppable.

In his Fresh films, Pine belted out tunes for the Disney musical Into the Woods and took the throne in historical action epic Outlaw King, while his popular Rotten movies include Don’t Worry Darling, The Contractor, and Smokin’ Aces. Alex Vo

#1
Adjusted Score: 113206%
Critics Consensus: Hell or High Water offers a solidly crafted, well-acted Western heist thriller that eschews mindless gunplay in favor of confident pacing and full-bodied characters.
Synopsis: Toby is a divorced father who's trying to make a better life for his son. His brother Tanner is an... [More]
Starring: Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Gil Birmingham
Directed By: David Mackenzie

#2
Adjusted Score: 116752%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.
Synopsis: Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into... [More]
Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali
Directed By: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

#3

Star Trek (2009)
94%

#3
Adjusted Score: 107860%
Critics Consensus: Star Trek reignites a classic franchise with action, humor, a strong story, and brilliant visuals, and will please traditional Trekkies and new fans alike.
Synopsis: Aboard the USS Enterprise, the most-sophisticated starship ever built, a novice crew embarks on its maiden voyage. Their path takes... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Leonard Nimoy, Eric Bana
Directed By: J.J. Abrams

#4

Wonder Woman (2017)
93%

#4
Adjusted Score: 126660%
Critics Consensus: Thrilling, earnest, and buoyed by Gal Gadot's charismatic performance, Wonder Woman succeeds in spectacular fashion.
Synopsis: Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior.... [More]
Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright
Directed By: Patty Jenkins

#5
Adjusted Score: 97366%
Critics Consensus: An infectiously good-spirited comedy with a solid emotional core, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves offers fun fantasy and adventure even if you don't know your HP from your OP.
Synopsis: A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Jesse Smith
Directed By: Jonathan M. Goldstein, John Francis Daley

#6

Unstoppable (2010)
87%

#6
Adjusted Score: 93957%
Critics Consensus: As fast, loud, and relentless as the train at the center of the story, Unstoppable is perfect popcorn entertainment -- and director Tony Scott's best movie in years.
Synopsis: When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train... [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Dunn
Directed By: Tony Scott

#7

Star Trek Beyond (2016)
86%

#7
Adjusted Score: 103922%
Critics Consensus: Star Trek Beyond continues the franchise's post-reboot hot streak with an epic sci-fi adventure that honors the series' sci-fi roots without skimping on the blockbuster action.
Synopsis: A surprise attack in outer space forces the Enterprise to crash-land on a mysterious world. The assault came from Krall... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana
Directed By: Justin Lin

#8
Adjusted Score: 95445%
Critics Consensus: Visually spectacular and suitably action packed, Star Trek Into Darkness is a rock-solid installment in the venerable sci-fi franchise, even if it's not as fresh as its predecessor.
Synopsis: The crew of the Starship Enterprise returns home after an act of terrorism within its own organization destroys most of... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana
Directed By: J.J. Abrams

#9

Z for Zachariah (2015)
78%

#9
Adjusted Score: 81086%
Critics Consensus: Z for Zachariah wrings compelling drama out of its simplistic premise -- albeit at a pace that may test the patience of less contemplative viewers.
Synopsis: Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and a miner (Chris Pine) compete for... [More]
Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie, Chris Pine
Directed By: Craig Zobel

#10
Adjusted Score: 79983%
Critics Consensus: A sort of Avengers for the elementary school set, Rise of the Guardians is wonderfully animated and briskly paced, but it's only so-so in the storytelling department.
Synopsis: Generation after generation, immortal Guardians like Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman) and the Tooth Fairy (Isla... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Jude Law, Isla Fisher
Directed By: Peter Ramsey

#11

Stretch (2014)
88%

#11
Adjusted Score: 64048%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A limo driver (Patrick Wilson) goes for the ride of his life when he shuttles a mysterious billionaire around Hollywood.... [More]
Starring: Patrick Wilson, Ed Helms, Brooklyn Decker, Jessica Alba
Directed By: Joe Carnahan

#12

Into the Woods (2014)
71%

#12
Adjusted Score: 79693%
Critics Consensus: On the whole, this Disney adaptation of the Sondheim classic sits comfortably at the corner of Hollywood and Broadway -- even if it darkens to its detriment in the final act.
Synopsis: As the result of the curse of a once-beautiful witch (Meryl Streep), a baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily... [More]
Starring: Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden, Anna Kendrick
Directed By: Rob Marshall

#13

Carriers (2009)
66%

#13
Adjusted Score: 66592%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a virus threatens to wipe out humanity, Danny (Lou Taylor Pucci), his brother Brian (Chris Pine), and their friends... [More]
Starring: Lou Taylor Pucci, Chris Pine, Piper Perabo, Emily VanCamp
Directed By: Àlex Pastor, David Pastor

#14
Adjusted Score: 68790%
Critics Consensus: All the Old Knives suffers in comparison to the dialogue-driven spy thrillers of the past, but the chemistry between its stars simmers even when the story doesn't.
Synopsis: When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne, Jonathan Pryce
Directed By: Janus Metz

#15

The Finest Hours (2016)
63%

#15
Adjusted Score: 74072%
Critics Consensus: Old-fashioned to a fault, The Finest Hours will satisfy those seeking a traditional rescue drama - but may leave more adventurous viewers wanting more.
Synopsis: On Feb. 18, 1952, a massive storm splits the SS Pendleton in two, trapping more than 30 sailors inside the... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Casey Affleck, Ben Foster, Holliday Grainger
Directed By: Craig Gillespie

#16

Outlaw King (2018)
62%

#16
Adjusted Score: 69032%
Critics Consensus: Muddy and bloody to a fault, Outlaw King doesn't skimp on the medieval battle scenes, but tends to lose track of the fact-based legend at the heart of its story.
Synopsis: After being crowned King of Scotland, legendary warrior Robert the Bruce is forced into exile by the English and leads... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle
Directed By: David Mackenzie

#17
Adjusted Score: 87223%
Critics Consensus: Wonder Woman 1984 struggles with sequel overload, but still offers enough vibrant escapism to satisfy fans of the franchise and its classic central character.
Synopsis: Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s -- an era of excess driven by the pursuit... [More]
Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal
Directed By: Patty Jenkins

#18
Adjusted Score: 62192%
Critics Consensus: It doesn't reinvent the action-thriller wheel, but Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit offers a sleek, reasonably diverting reboot for a long-dormant franchise.
Synopsis: To his friends and loved ones, young Jack Ryan (Chris Pine) appears to be an ordinary executive; however, he has... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Kevin Costner, Kenneth Branagh, Keira Knightley
Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#19

People Like Us (2012)
53%

#19
Adjusted Score: 57172%
Critics Consensus: Though calculated and melodramatic, People Like Us benefits from a pair of solid leads and its rare screenplay that caters to adult filmgoers.
Synopsis: On the day his latest deal collapses, fast-talking-salesman Sam (Chris Pine) receives the news that his father has died. Reluctantly,... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Elizabeth Banks, Olivia Wilde, Jon Favreau
Directed By: Alex Kurtzman

#20

Bottle Shock (2008)
48%

#20
Adjusted Score: 52168%
Critics Consensus: Bottle Shock fails to properly utilize the inspiring true tale at its core, settling instead for an ordinary, plodding account.
Synopsis: Paris-based wine expert Steven Spurrier heads to California in search of cheap wine that he can use for a blind... [More]
Starring: Alan Rickman, Chris Pine, Bill Pullman, Rachael Taylor
Directed By: Randall Miller

#21

The Contractor (2022)
44%

#21
Adjusted Score: 47227%
Critics Consensus: The Contractor is caught between message movie and standard-issue action thriller, satisfying neither aim despite strong work from a talented cast.
Synopsis: Chris Pine stars in the action-packed thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan
Directed By: Tarik Saleh

#22
Adjusted Score: 59035%
Critics Consensus: A Wrinkle in Time is visually gorgeous, big-hearted, and occasionally quite moving; unfortunately, it's also wildly ambitious to a fault, and often less than the sum of its classic parts.
Synopsis: Meg Murry and her little brother, Charles Wallace, have been without their scientist father, Mr. Murry, for five years, ever... [More]
Starring: Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling
Directed By: Ava DuVernay

#23
Adjusted Score: 53384%
Critics Consensus: Despite an intriguing array of talent on either side of the camera, Don't Worry Darling is a mostly muddled rehash of overly familiar themes.
Synopsis: Alice and Jack are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the... [More]
Starring: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan
Directed By: Olivia Wilde

#24
Adjusted Score: 40905%
Critics Consensus: Horrible Bosses 2 may trigger a few belly laughs among big fans of the original, but all in all, it's a waste of a strong cast that fails to justify its own existence.
Synopsis: Tired of always answering to others, Nick (Jason Bateman), Dale (Charlie Day) and Kurt (Jason Sudeikis) go into business for... [More]
Starring: Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston
Directed By: Sean Anders

#25

Smokin' Aces (2007)
30%

#25
Adjusted Score: 35662%
Critics Consensus: A violent mess of a movie, Smokin' Aces has some Quentin Tarantino's style but not much of his wit or humor.
Synopsis: Sleazy entertainer Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) incurs the wrath of crime boss Primo Sparazza when he agrees to testify... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia, Alicia Keys, Ray Liotta
Directed By: Joe Carnahan

#26
Adjusted Score: 29740%
Critics Consensus: Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews bring charm and elegance to the movie, but there's not enough material for them to work with in this sequel.
Synopsis: Mia (Anne Hathaway), still coming to terms with her life as a princess, graduates from Princeton. She returns to Genovia,... [More]
Starring: Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews, Héctor Elizondo, John Rhys-Davies
Directed By: Garry Marshall

#27

This Means War (2012)
25%

#27
Adjusted Score: 31972%
Critics Consensus: A career lowlight for all three of its likable stars, This Means War is loud, clumsily edited, and neither romantic nor funny.
Synopsis: CIA operatives FDR Foster (Chris Pine) and Tuck (Tom Hardy) are inseparable best friends and partners. Together, their good looks,... [More]
Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Tom Hardy, Til Schweiger
Directed By: McG

#28

Blind Dating (2007)
25%

#28
Adjusted Score: 25012%
Critics Consensus: Nicely cast but clumsily directed, Blind Dating smothers its leads' chemistry in a wildly uneven and mostly unmemorable romantic comedy with far too little of either.
Synopsis: Danny (Chris Pine) is a blind man who does not let his impairment get in the way of living his... [More]
Starring: Chris Pine, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Anjali Jay, Jane Seymour
Directed By: James Keach

#29

Just My Luck (2006)
14%

#29
Adjusted Score: 17489%
Critics Consensus: Just My Luck asks little of its leads and less of its audience, adding up to a middling teen rom-com that sorely lacks sparks.
Synopsis: As the luckiest woman in the world, Ashley (Lindsay Lohan) has a wonderful life, which all changes after she kisses... [More]
Starring: Lindsay Lohan, Chris Pine, Samaire Armstrong, Bree Turner
Directed By: Donald Petrie
