Chris Pine Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the films of Chris Pine! The guide starts with his Certified Fresh films, including Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, neo-Western Hell or High Water, career-making Star Trek reboot trilogy, DCU centerpiece Wonder Woman, and Tony Scott’s final film Unstoppable.

In his Fresh films, Pine belted out tunes for the Disney musical Into the Woods and took the throne in historical action epic Outlaw King, while his popular Rotten movies include Don’t Worry Darling, The Contractor, and Smokin’ Aces. —Alex Vo

#6 Unstoppable (2010) 87% #6 Adjusted Score: 93957% Critics Consensus: As fast, loud, and relentless as the train at the center of the story, Unstoppable is perfect popcorn entertainment -- and director Tony Scott's best movie in years. Synopsis: When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train... When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Dunn Directed By: Tony Scott

#9 Z for Zachariah (2015) 78% #9 Adjusted Score: 81086% Critics Consensus: Z for Zachariah wrings compelling drama out of its simplistic premise -- albeit at a pace that may test the patience of less contemplative viewers. Synopsis: Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and a miner (Chris Pine) compete for... Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and a miner (Chris Pine) compete for... [More] Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie, Chris Pine Directed By: Craig Zobel

#16 Outlaw King (2018) 62% #16 Adjusted Score: 69032% Critics Consensus: Muddy and bloody to a fault, Outlaw King doesn't skimp on the medieval battle scenes, but tends to lose track of the fact-based legend at the heart of its story. Synopsis: After being crowned King of Scotland, legendary warrior Robert the Bruce is forced into exile by the English and leads... After being crowned King of Scotland, legendary warrior Robert the Bruce is forced into exile by the English and leads... [More] Starring: Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle Directed By: David Mackenzie

6]