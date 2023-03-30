VIDEO Chris Pine Movies Ranked
We’re ranking the films of Chris Pine! The guide starts with his Certified Fresh films, including
, neo- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Western Hell or High Water, career-making reboot trilogy, DCU centerpiece Star Trek , and Tony Scott’s final film Wonder Woman Unstoppable.
In his Fresh films, Pine belted out tunes for the Disney musical
Into the Woods and took the throne in historical action epic Outlaw King, while his popular Rotten movies include Don’t Worry Darling, The Contractor, and Smokin’ Aces. — Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 113206%
Critics Consensus: Hell or High Water offers a solidly crafted, well-acted Western heist thriller that eschews mindless gunplay in favor of confident pacing and full-bodied characters.
Synopsis:
Toby is a divorced father who's trying to make a better life for his son. His brother Tanner is an...
#2
Adjusted Score: 116752%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.
Synopsis:
Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into...
#3
Adjusted Score: 107860%
Critics Consensus: Star Trek reignites a classic franchise with action, humor, a strong story, and brilliant visuals, and will please traditional Trekkies and new fans alike.
Synopsis:
Aboard the USS Enterprise, the most-sophisticated starship ever built, a novice crew embarks on its maiden voyage. Their path takes...
#4
Adjusted Score: 126660%
Critics Consensus: Thrilling, earnest, and buoyed by Gal Gadot's charismatic performance, Wonder Woman succeeds in spectacular fashion.
Synopsis:
Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior....
#5
Adjusted Score: 97366%
Critics Consensus: An infectiously good-spirited comedy with a solid emotional core, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves offers fun fantasy and adventure even if you don't know your HP from your OP.
Synopsis:
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things...
#6
Adjusted Score: 93957%
Critics Consensus: As fast, loud, and relentless as the train at the center of the story, Unstoppable is perfect popcorn entertainment -- and director Tony Scott's best movie in years.
Synopsis:
When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train...
#7
Adjusted Score: 103922%
Critics Consensus: Star Trek Beyond continues the franchise's post-reboot hot streak with an epic sci-fi adventure that honors the series' sci-fi roots without skimping on the blockbuster action.
Synopsis:
A surprise attack in outer space forces the Enterprise to crash-land on a mysterious world. The assault came from Krall...
#8
Adjusted Score: 95445%
Critics Consensus: Visually spectacular and suitably action packed, Star Trek Into Darkness is a rock-solid installment in the venerable sci-fi franchise, even if it's not as fresh as its predecessor.
Synopsis:
The crew of the Starship Enterprise returns home after an act of terrorism within its own organization destroys most of...
#9
Adjusted Score: 81086%
Critics Consensus: Z for Zachariah wrings compelling drama out of its simplistic premise -- albeit at a pace that may test the patience of less contemplative viewers.
Synopsis:
Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and a miner (Chris Pine) compete for...
#10
Adjusted Score: 79983%
Critics Consensus: A sort of Avengers for the elementary school set, Rise of the Guardians is wonderfully animated and briskly paced, but it's only so-so in the storytelling department.
Synopsis:
Generation after generation, immortal Guardians like Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman) and the Tooth Fairy (Isla...
#11
Adjusted Score: 64048%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A limo driver (Patrick Wilson) goes for the ride of his life when he shuttles a mysterious billionaire around Hollywood....
#12
Adjusted Score: 79693%
Critics Consensus: On the whole, this Disney adaptation of the Sondheim classic sits comfortably at the corner of Hollywood and Broadway -- even if it darkens to its detriment in the final act.
Synopsis:
As the result of the curse of a once-beautiful witch (Meryl Streep), a baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily...
#13
Adjusted Score: 66592%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When a virus threatens to wipe out humanity, Danny (Lou Taylor Pucci), his brother Brian (Chris Pine), and their friends...
#14
Adjusted Score: 68790%
Critics Consensus: All the Old Knives suffers in comparison to the dialogue-driven spy thrillers of the past, but the chemistry between its stars simmers even when the story doesn't.
Synopsis:
When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative...
#15
Adjusted Score: 74072%
Critics Consensus: Old-fashioned to a fault, The Finest Hours will satisfy those seeking a traditional rescue drama - but may leave more adventurous viewers wanting more.
Synopsis:
On Feb. 18, 1952, a massive storm splits the SS Pendleton in two, trapping more than 30 sailors inside the...
#16
Adjusted Score: 69032%
Critics Consensus: Muddy and bloody to a fault, Outlaw King doesn't skimp on the medieval battle scenes, but tends to lose track of the fact-based legend at the heart of its story.
Synopsis:
After being crowned King of Scotland, legendary warrior Robert the Bruce is forced into exile by the English and leads...
#17
Adjusted Score: 87223%
Critics Consensus: Wonder Woman 1984 struggles with sequel overload, but still offers enough vibrant escapism to satisfy fans of the franchise and its classic central character.
Synopsis:
Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s -- an era of excess driven by the pursuit...
#18
Adjusted Score: 62192%
Critics Consensus: It doesn't reinvent the action-thriller wheel, but Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit offers a sleek, reasonably diverting reboot for a long-dormant franchise.
Synopsis:
To his friends and loved ones, young Jack Ryan (Chris Pine) appears to be an ordinary executive; however, he has...
#19
Adjusted Score: 57172%
Critics Consensus: Though calculated and melodramatic, People Like Us benefits from a pair of solid leads and its rare screenplay that caters to adult filmgoers.
Synopsis:
On the day his latest deal collapses, fast-talking-salesman Sam (Chris Pine) receives the news that his father has died. Reluctantly,...
#20
Adjusted Score: 52168%
Critics Consensus: Bottle Shock fails to properly utilize the inspiring true tale at its core, settling instead for an ordinary, plodding account.
Synopsis:
Paris-based wine expert Steven Spurrier heads to California in search of cheap wine that he can use for a blind...
#21
Adjusted Score: 47227%
Critics Consensus: The Contractor is caught between message movie and standard-issue action thriller, satisfying neither aim despite strong work from a talented cast.
Synopsis:
Chris Pine stars in the action-packed thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army...
#22
Adjusted Score: 59035%
Critics Consensus: A Wrinkle in Time is visually gorgeous, big-hearted, and occasionally quite moving; unfortunately, it's also wildly ambitious to a fault, and often less than the sum of its classic parts.
Synopsis:
Meg Murry and her little brother, Charles Wallace, have been without their scientist father, Mr. Murry, for five years, ever...
#23
Adjusted Score: 53384%
Critics Consensus: Despite an intriguing array of talent on either side of the camera, Don't Worry Darling is a mostly muddled rehash of overly familiar themes.
Synopsis:
Alice and Jack are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the...
#24
Adjusted Score: 40905%
Critics Consensus: Horrible Bosses 2 may trigger a few belly laughs among big fans of the original, but all in all, it's a waste of a strong cast that fails to justify its own existence.
Synopsis:
Tired of always answering to others, Nick (Jason Bateman), Dale (Charlie Day) and Kurt (Jason Sudeikis) go into business for...
#25
Adjusted Score: 35662%
Critics Consensus: A violent mess of a movie, Smokin' Aces has some Quentin Tarantino's style but not much of his wit or humor.
Synopsis:
Sleazy entertainer Buddy "Aces" Israel (Jeremy Piven) incurs the wrath of crime boss Primo Sparazza when he agrees to testify...
#26
Adjusted Score: 29740%
Critics Consensus: Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews bring charm and elegance to the movie, but there's not enough material for them to work with in this sequel.
Synopsis:
Mia (Anne Hathaway), still coming to terms with her life as a princess, graduates from Princeton. She returns to Genovia,...
#27
Adjusted Score: 31972%
Critics Consensus: A career lowlight for all three of its likable stars, This Means War is loud, clumsily edited, and neither romantic nor funny.
Synopsis:
CIA operatives FDR Foster (Chris Pine) and Tuck (Tom Hardy) are inseparable best friends and partners. Together, their good looks,...
#28
Adjusted Score: 25012%
Critics Consensus: Nicely cast but clumsily directed, Blind Dating smothers its leads' chemistry in a wildly uneven and mostly unmemorable romantic comedy with far too little of either.
Synopsis:
Danny (Chris Pine) is a blind man who does not let his impairment get in the way of living his...
#29
Adjusted Score: 17489%
Critics Consensus: Just My Luck asks little of its leads and less of its audience, adding up to a middling teen rom-com that sorely lacks sparks.
Synopsis:
As the luckiest woman in the world, Ashley (Lindsay Lohan) has a wonderful life, which all changes after she kisses...
