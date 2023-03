Chris Pine Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the films of Chris Pine! The guide starts with his Certified Fresh films, including Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, neo-Western Hell or High Water, career-making Star Trek reboot trilogy, DCU centerpiece Wonder Woman, and Tony Scott’s final film Unstoppable.

In his Fresh films, Pine belted out tunes for the Disney musical Into the Woods and took the throne in historical action epic Outlaw King, while his popular Rotten movies include Don’t Worry Darling, The Contractor, and Smokin’ Aces. —Alex Vo

#6 Unstoppable (2010) 87% #6 Adjusted Score: 93957% Critics Consensus: As fast, loud, and relentless as the train at the center of the story, Unstoppable is perfect popcorn entertainment -- and director Tony Scott's best movie in years. Synopsis: When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train... When a massive, unmanned locomotive roars out of control, the threat is more ominous than just a derailment. The train... [More] Starring: Denzel Washington, Chris Pine, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Dunn Directed By: Tony Scott

#9 Z for Zachariah (2015) 78% #9 Adjusted Score: 81086% Critics Consensus: Z for Zachariah wrings compelling drama out of its simplistic premise -- albeit at a pace that may test the patience of less contemplative viewers. Synopsis: Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and a miner (Chris Pine) compete for... Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and a miner (Chris Pine) compete for... [More] Starring: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie, Chris Pine Directed By: Craig Zobel

#16 Outlaw King (2018) 62% #16 Adjusted Score: 69032% Critics Consensus: Muddy and bloody to a fault, Outlaw King doesn't skimp on the medieval battle scenes, but tends to lose track of the fact-based legend at the heart of its story. Synopsis: After being crowned King of Scotland, legendary warrior Robert the Bruce is forced into exile by the English and leads... After being crowned King of Scotland, legendary warrior Robert the Bruce is forced into exile by the English and leads... [More] Starring: Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle Directed By: David Mackenzie

#20 Bottle Shock (2008) 48% #20 Adjusted Score: 52168% Critics Consensus: Bottle Shock fails to properly utilize the inspiring true tale at its core, settling instead for an ordinary, plodding account. Synopsis: Paris-based wine expert Steven Spurrier heads to California in search of cheap wine that he can use for a blind... Paris-based wine expert Steven Spurrier heads to California in search of cheap wine that he can use for a blind... [More] Starring: Alan Rickman, Chris Pine, Bill Pullman, Rachael Taylor Directed By: Randall Miller

#21 The Contractor (2022) 44% #21 Adjusted Score: 47227% Critics Consensus: The Contractor is caught between message movie and standard-issue action thriller, satisfying neither aim despite strong work from a talented cast. Synopsis: Chris Pine stars in the action-packed thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army... Chris Pine stars in the action-packed thriller as Special Forces Sergeant James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army... [More] Starring: Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan Directed By: Tarik Saleh

#28 Blind Dating (2007) 25% #28 Adjusted Score: 25012% Critics Consensus: Nicely cast but clumsily directed, Blind Dating smothers its leads' chemistry in a wildly uneven and mostly unmemorable romantic comedy with far too little of either. Synopsis: Danny (Chris Pine) is a blind man who does not let his impairment get in the way of living his... Danny (Chris Pine) is a blind man who does not let his impairment get in the way of living his... [More] Starring: Chris Pine, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Anjali Jay, Jane Seymour Directed By: James Keach

