Disney

(Photo by Warner Bros/ Everett Collection)

DCEU Ranked: DC Movies and Series By Tomatometer

After a long-running Superman series with Christopher Reeve in the iconic tights and cape (and one more with Brandon Routh), and compelling takes on Batman on both sides of the millennium, Warner Bros. put the reset on their DC Comics movies and created the DC Extended Universe. The first in this new constellation of comic book cinema was 2013’s Man of Steel, which took audiences back through the beefy boy from Krypton’s origins and his blossoming into the protector of mankind. The super-serious tone and dismissal of some of Superman’s key characteristics put off some, but this new take was bold enough to keep modern cynical audiences intrigued.

Inevitably, comparisons were incessant to the rival Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially as director Zack Snyder doubled down on the dourness with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In this day and age, fans on the internet expect an all-access pass on the production of their favorite properties, including leaks, rumors, and sneaky on-set photos. The publicly aired dirty laundry of the troubled Suicide Squad shoot colored audience perception of the film before it even released. It also wasn’t very good.

Wonder Woman, with its fleet touch and storytelling pizzazz, would become the first beacon of light for the DCEU, and its first Certified Fresh hit. Justice League followed that year, cramming huge characters into a truncated runtime (not to mention tonally inconsistent reshoots by Joss Whedon, and Henry Cavill’s phantom mustache), leading to rallying cries online of a fabled “Snyder Cut” of the movie.

It’d be more than a year later for the next DCEU entry: 2018’s Aquaman. Directed by James Wan, if the film wasn’t exactly drowning in critical praise, it at last was enough to keep the audiences worldwide satisfied and optimistic for the future. That paid off with Shazam!, a superhero comedy in the more classic vein, one that doesn’t bend over backwards to connect with the larger DC Universe. It worked there and with Birds of Prey, featuring. Wonder Woman 1984 didn’t quite continue the streak, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker have become among the franchise’s best-reviewed. See where how they all play out as we rank all DC Extended Universe movies!

Peacemaker: Season 1 (2022)
95%

#1
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: John Cena's still in solid form in Peacemaker, leading a bloody good time that gives writer-director James Gunn full permission to let his freak flag fly.
Starring: John Cena, Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks
Directed By: James Gunn, Peter Safran, Matt Miller, James Gunn

#2

Wonder Woman (2017)
93%

#2
Adjusted Score: 128134%
Critics Consensus: Thrilling, earnest, and buoyed by Gal Gadot's charismatic performance, Wonder Woman succeeds in spectacular fashion.
Synopsis: Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior.... [More]
Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright
Directed By: Patty Jenkins

#3

Shazam! (2019)
90%

#3
Adjusted Score: 115104%
Critics Consensus: An effortlessly entertaining blend of humor and heart, Shazam! is a superhero movie that never forgets the genre's real power: joyous wish fulfillment.
Synopsis: We all have a superhero inside of us -- it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out.... [More]
Starring: Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer
Directed By: David F. Sandberg

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 110235%
Critics Consensus: Enlivened by writer-director James Gunn's singularly skewed vision, The Suicide Squad marks a funny, fast-paced rebound that plays to the source material's violent, anarchic strengths.
Synopsis: Welcome to hell--a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst... [More]
Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis
Directed By: James Gunn

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 109006%
Critics Consensus: With a fresh perspective, some new friends, and loads of fast-paced action, Birds of Prey captures the colorfully anarchic spirit of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.
Synopsis: It's open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her... [More]
Starring: Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell
Directed By: Cathy Yan

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 87885%
Critics Consensus: Zack Snyder's Justice League lives up to its title with a sprawling cut that expands to fit the director's vision -- and should satisfy the fans who willed it into existence.
Synopsis: In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#7

Aquaman (2018)
65%

#7
Adjusted Score: 90667%
Critics Consensus: Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun.
Synopsis: Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by... [More]
Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson
Directed By: James Wan

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 89169%
Critics Consensus: Wonder Woman 1984 struggles with sequel overload, but still offers enough vibrant escapism to satisfy fans of the franchise and its classic central character.
Synopsis: Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s -- an era of excess driven by the pursuit... [More]
Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal
Directed By: Patty Jenkins

#9

Man of Steel (2013)
56%

#9
Adjusted Score: 70172%
Critics Consensus: Man of Steel's exhilarating action and spectacle can't fully overcome its detours into generic blockbuster territory.
Synopsis: With the imminent destruction of Krypton, their home planet, Jor-El (Russell Crowe) and his wife seek to preserve their race... [More]
Starring: Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Diane Lane
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#10

Justice League (2017)
40%

#10
Adjusted Score: 69874%
Critics Consensus: Justice League leaps over a number of DC movies, but its single bound isn't enough to shed the murky aesthetic, thin characters, and chaotic action that continue to dog the franchise.
Synopsis: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 56701%
Critics Consensus: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice smothers a potentially powerful story -- and some of America's most iconic superheroes -- in a grim whirlwind of effects-driven action.
Synopsis: It's been nearly two years since Superman's (Henry Cavill) colossal battle with Zod (Michael Shannon) devastated the city of Metropolis.... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#12

Suicide Squad (2016)
27%

#12
Adjusted Score: 51492%
Critics Consensus: Suicide Squad boasts a talented cast and a little more humor than previous DCEU efforts, but they aren't enough to save the disappointing end result from a muddled plot, thinly written characters, and choppy directing.
Synopsis: Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret... [More]
Starring: Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman
Directed By: David Ayer

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

rt archives football obituary Travel Channel VICE Shudder Musicals royal family marvel comics theme song First Look live action crime thriller Photos VH1 toy story A24 Classic Film Mary Tyler Moore Opinion Cosplay robots TCA Awards films politics The Arrangement documentary period drama satire Awards Tour LGBT latino hispanic Warner Bros. fresh scary movies crime FX on Hulu japan adaptation CMT Legendary E3 godzilla name the review suspense GoT Winter TV Emmys sports indiana jones slashers YouTube Pacific Islander black comedy SundanceTV NBA Columbia Pictures Infographic werewolf canceled TV shows Disney crossover Film australia Logo docudrama docuseries Valentine's Day TCA Winter 2020 ID debate Hallmark Christmas movies batman PBS hollywood Comedy Country YA IFC franchise deadpool ViacomCBS king arthur 24 frames legend TV One YouTube Premium cops 2020 Hollywood Foreign Press Association Fargo psychological thriller documentaries Universal Pictures Discovery Channel superman Women's History Month rt labs natural history Elton John Image Comics christmas movies spy thriller justice league best 007 Schedule Sundance wonder woman Year in Review Marvel Television hist Film Festival revenge Marvel Studios Musical strong female leads women Mindy Kaling teaser Stephen King VOD aliens king kong TV renewals biography 2016 Fox Searchlight Disney Plus WGN 73rd Emmy Awards Ovation OneApp twilight scary Spring TV spider-verse Anna Paquin Alien Super Bowl blockbuster 2018 dc History Holiday Crackle Wes Anderson kong Pirates NBC Marathons BBC America sag awards stoner slasher Reality mcc ABC Sony Pictures live event Marvel game of thrones Character Guide thriller Fox News free movies Television Critics Association Comic-Con@Home 2021 lord of the rings worst golden globe awards zombie 2019 adventure police drama Black Mirror remakes TLC Britbox 99% vs. quibi TV movies Amazon Studios rotten Teen international finale asian-american nbcuniversal movies popular Neflix anime cults versus Starz 79th Golden Globes Awards Disney streaming service know your critic HFPA dexter WarnerMedia The Walt Disney Company Broadway transformers OWN mission: impossible monster movies Paramount Plus 21st Century Fox emmy awards black Star Trek The CW south america halloween RT History hidden camera technology Western X-Men Amazon Prime historical drama sequels ABC Family Hear Us Out die hard Action TV Land cars cancelled TV shows SDCC Ghostbusters Rocketman Instagram Live Quiz 90s Nickelodeon New York Comic Con Lifetime Christmas movies mob Vudu Tags: Comedy Animation Freeform Lifetime Tumblr South by Southwest Film Festival Fall TV james bond telelvision Sundance Now screen actors guild canceled based on movie cancelled elevated horror boxoffice Peacock space dogs Pop TV biopic leaderboard Star Wars E! Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt aapi Oscars french dreamworks screenings Certified Fresh HBO video on demand foreign MCU USA Network toronto stand-up comedy pirates of the caribbean San Diego Comic-Con Crunchyroll Podcast TBS 20th Century Fox Red Carpet heist movie Apple FXX The Academy El Rey kids CBS travel posters PlayStation The Purge rt labs critics edition Comic Book news Song of Ice and Fire 1990s Toys blockbusters richard e. Grant CW Seed Tubi rom-coms Nominations Creative Arts Emmys American Society of Cinematographers 93rd Oscars venice supernatural Kids & Family Mary poppins FOX Grammys new york true crime Winners spinoff renewed TV shows 72 Emmy Awards kaiju razzies reboot Best and Worst comic books Captain marvel Funimation stop motion Lucasfilm BET basketball universal monsters book Thanksgiving Masterpiece Rocky mutant streaming movies critics Syfy AMC Plus Ellie Kemper Music scorecard worst movies unscripted Comics on TV TV movie Premiere Dates ratings FX child's play rotten movies we love Best Actress BBC One comic book movies Food Network what to watch Disney Channel Awards singing competition IMDb TV Watching Series 4/20 composers Sundance TV Nat Geo Emmy Nominations festival 2015 book adaptation SXSW APB witnail art house The Witch Tomatazos diversity Superheroe BET Awards Summer mockumentary TruTV DGA criterion Apple TV Plus Paramount Network SXSW 2022 high school Best Picture MTV classics breaking bad Polls and Games marvel cinematic universe Disney+ Disney Plus Trivia joker a nightmare on elm street miniseries Adult Swim ghosts Sci-Fi casting harry potter Netflix archives AMC Tarantino sequel Netflix Christmas movies First Reviews 71st Emmy Awards TCA halloween tv Set visit Box Office Extras zero dark thirty disaster political drama blaxploitation new star wars movies animated 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Election science fiction new zealand reviews Esquire TCA 2017 Turner Classic Movies DC streaming service trophy Trophy Talk superhero 2017 Hulu talk show Mystery hispanic heritage month Sneak Peek Binge Guide Walt Disney Pictures The Walking Dead ITV GLAAD golden globes sopranos dceu HBO Go Writers Guild of America YouTube Red Amazon Prime Video medical drama game show spider-man Trailer Video Games directors Dark Horse Comics comiccon Best Actor DC Comics zombies A&E Avengers comics See It Skip It President trailers Academy Awards 2021 Pixar Lionsgate CNN japanese GIFs parents adenture USA scene in color Tokyo Olympics prank crime drama tv talk serial killer dragons green book Universal comic cartoon vampires Heroines Chernobyl Arrowverse cancelled television dark children's TV Spectrum Originals concert MSNBC laika italian all-time action-comedy video cinemax LGBTQ independent anthology war Countdown Paramount nfl Calendar Acorn TV Family romantic comedy 45 Pride Month BAFTA Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Showtime Prime Video boxing fast and furious dramedy chucky Black History Month series TIFF Pop Spike Baby Yoda Mary Poppins Returns Horror feel good critic resources comedies Christmas HBO Max sitcom ESPN Cannes spanish language Rock Comedy Central Mudbound indie Television Academy target romance NYCC social media Apple TV+ festivals streaming saw award winner Martial Arts binge Hallmark Epix National Geographic spain Reality Competition Fantasy CBS All Access Rom-Com psycho Brie Larson BBC gangster TCM RT21 DC Universe spanish jurassic park Superheroes cooking television jamie lee curtis Pet Sematary Holidays genre Amazon Shondaland DirecTV IFC Films Best Director ABC Signature Bravo doctor who discovery Exclusive Video cancelled TV series nature Cartoon Network olympics TNT comic book movie cats Biopics young adult Drama PaleyFest Turner Endgame facebook Interview
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy