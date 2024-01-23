When And How To Watch the 2024 Oscars

The 2024 Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Academy Awards ceremony will be broadcast and streamed live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

“We are thrilled about Jimmy returning to host and Molly [McNearney] returning as executive producer for the Oscars,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President. “They share our love of movies and our commitment to producing a dynamic and entertaining show for our global audience. We are deeply grateful to Jimmy, Molly and their teams for their incredible creativity and partnership and for going on this ride with us again.”

Read on for more information and ways to watch the Oscars no matter where you are.

How To Watch the Oscars

Broadcast & Cable

See it for free over-the-air on your local ABC station. ABC is also part of cable or satellite subscriptions.

Stream It

Get hooked up through your cable provider at Oscars.org.

Subscription streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream will also provide access to the event through ABC on their platforms. Many of the streamers offer a free trial for their live TV options.

Watch on ABC.com and the ABC app by authenticating with your provider.

Watch Outside the U.S.

The show is broadcast in more than 200 territories worldwide for viewers outside of the United States. Click here to check your international local listings. A territory snapshot:

• AFRICA – M-NET / DStv Now

• AUSTRALIA – Seven / 7 Plus

• BELGIUM (FLEMISH) – Play6, Play More Cinema, GoPlay

• CANADA – CTV, CTV2

• FRANCE – CANAL+, Canal+ On Demand, Canal Plus Decalle, Canal Plus Cinema, Canal Plus Sport, Canal+ Family, Canal+ Series

• GERMANY – Pro 7, ProSieben MAXX, Kabel1, Kabel1 Doku, Sat.1, Sat.1 Gold, SIXX, Joyn/Maxdome

• INDIA – Disney+ Hotstar, Star Movies, Star Movies Select, Star World, Star World Premiere HD, Star One, Star Plus, Star Gold, Star Utsav, Fox, Fox Crime, FX, Vijay

• IRELAND – RTE, RTE 2, RTE Player

• ITALY – SKY Italia

• JAPAN – Wowow

• LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN – TNT, HBO Max, CNN Chile

• MEXICO – AZTECA 7, AZTECA 13

• POLAND – Canal+, Player+, myCanal

• SOUTH KOREA – OCN, OCN Movies, OCN Movies 2, TVN

• SPAIN – Movistar, Movistar+, Movistar Accion, Movistar Comedia, Movistar Drama, Movistar Estrenos, Movistar Estrenos 2, Movistar Series, Movistar Series 2, #0 por Movistar Plus+

• UNITED KINGDOM, IRELAND – SKY UK, BSKYB, NOW TV, Sky One, Sky Living, Sky On Demand, SKY GO, Sky Go SVOD, Sky News, Sky Arts

Read also: Awards Leaderboard: Top Movies of 2023-2024

Read also: Oscars 2024 Nominations: The Complete List

About the Awards Show

(Photo by ABC)

Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the 96th ceremony, the fourth time he has hosted the show, which has aired on ABC since 1976.

Raj Kapoor will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the 96th Oscars, with Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan executive producers. Hamish Hamilton is directing.

About the Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is home to a global membership of more than 10,500 of the most accomplished film industry artists and leaders. The Academy recognizes and celebrates all aspects of the arts and sciences of moviemaking through renowned awards for cinematic achievement, including the Oscars®. With the world’s largest film museum and collection, the Academy preserves our cinematic history and presents honest and powerful programs about cinema’s past, present, and future. Across all initiatives, the Academy connects global audiences – its members, the film industry, and film fans – through their shared passion for making and watching films.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.