Oscar Nominations 2024: The Complete List of Nominees

The 96th Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday, January 23rd at 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

If you’ve been checking our Awards Leaderboard, you know that Oppenheimer has been running away with the lion’s share of wins and is currently on track to be the most awarded film that we’ve ever had since we began tracking. It leads the Oscar nominations with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Barbie.

Check out full list of the 96th annual Oscar nominations as they are announced. Refresh for the latest updates.