Super Bowl Trailers: Watch Every Movie Trailer Right Now

The shorter Super Bowl spot for Honor Among Thieves takes a less jokey tone in favor of focusing more on the action and special effects in the fantasy film based on the popular role-playing game franchise.

In theaters March 31, 2023.

The dialogue-free new TV spot for the upcoming prehistoric sci-fi action film 65 is intense, depicting stars Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt in all kinds of peril.

In theaters March 10, 2023.

Rita Moreno kicks off the first official trailer for Fast X, and epic, four-minute long preview that teases Jason Momoa’s new villain and brings back all the big stars from the past five entries. Later on, during the game, Universal also released a shorter TV spot as well.

In theaters May 19, 2023.

Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega, and Melissa Barrera headline this new minute-long spot that offers a longer look at one of the thriller’s set pieces briefly glimpsed in the previous trailer.

In theaters March 10, 2023.

Something a little different from the usual fare, we have a vintage-style TV commercial for “Super Mario Bros. Plumbing” to promote the upcoming film. They’ve even put up a website for it.

In theaters April 7, 2023.

The first trailer for The Flash not only gives us a pretty good idea how the story might play out, but also reveals Michael Keaton in the Batsuit (and his Batmobile), Michael Shannon’s Zod, and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, among other things. We also got a shorter minute-long TV spot for the film containing a lot of the same footage.

In theaters June 16, 2023.

There’s more than meets the eye in this Transformers: Rise of the Beasts TV spot, because not only is a short promo for the film, it’s also an ad for Porsche, which is what Autobot Mirage transforms into.

In theaters June 9, 2023.

The ew trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy offers up a few scenes we didn’t get in the first trailer, as well as a bit more context behind Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji’s High Evolotionary.

In theaters May 5, 2023.

Indy gets some air in this new, 30-second TV spot for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, featuring appearances by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and John Rhys-Davies.

In theaters June 30, 2023.

This shorter, 30-second clip from Creed III showcases more of the training and rivalry between Michael B. Jordan’s title character and Jonathan Majors’ Damian Anderson.

In theaters March 3, 2023.

After getting our first full trailer for the based-on-true-events sports drama just three days ago, we also got this shorter, one-minute TV spot during the third quarter of the game.

In theaters April 5, 2023.

