Rotten Tomatoes Predicts the 2024 Oscar Nominations

It’s time for our yearly Oscar nomination predictions, and even with this massive run of awards shows recently, the awards obsessives (yes, that includes us) are dialed in. And we should be, as several categories have been so dominated that folks are already calling them over. As much as we would like to say the competition is steep in categories like Best Score, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, Cinematography, Production Design, and Editing, the combined might of Barbie, The Holdovers, and Oppenheimer has those races pretty much sewn up.

However, there is still a lot to be said about those who will join them on Oscar night. It’s not cliche to say that it is an honor just to be nominated, and for many of these actors, this is their best chance to level up within the industry. Consider what an Oscar nomination would do for names like Greta Lee and Charles Melton. Melton will likely not be competitive against the star power of Robert Downey Jr. And Ryan Gosling, but he will have supreme bragging rights if his name is called next Tuesday. From Riverdale to an Oscar nomination is quite a leap. This Thursday’s BAFTA nominations were all over the place, but they did give us a peek into some of the surprises we’ll see later on our nominations list.

If you’ve been checking our Awards Leaderboard, you know that Oppenheimer has been running away with the lion’s share of wins and is currently on track to be the most awarded film that we’ve ever had since we began tracking. However, the more compelling conversation is around which potential foreign language entries are going to compete, whether or not a film like Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse will be able to catapult into the Best Picture race, and whether or not those “cuspy” nominations for names like Sterling K, Brown and Andrew Scott can sneak in.

Since Parasite won Best Picture in 2019, the international influence on the Academy has been deep and noteworthy, as evidenced by the internationally favorable shortlist and the fact that films like The Zone of Interest, Anatomy of a Fall, and Past Lives are competing for Best Picture. We are starting to see that Bong Joon-ho’s hope of an Academy with a more global focus, hurdling “the one-inch barrier of subtitles,” has, in fact, come true. But as we say every year, nominations morning is built for snubs and surprises, and we’ll be here to recap those after they are announced on Tuesday. Either way, buckle up. We expect a very fun ride all the way to Oscar night.

Our Awards Editor, Jacqueline Coley, has made these guesses on who will be nominated next Tuesday. She based her picks on potential nominees’ critical reception (hello, Tomatometer!), the nominations and wins they’ve been receiving from guilds and other groups during awards season, and what we’re hearing from voters and other industry folks — aka the “buzz.”