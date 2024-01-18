Oppenheimer and Poor Things Lead the 2024 BAFTA nominations

The 77th British Academy Film Awards nominations were announced on Thursday, January 18, hosted by Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir, and our current Awards Leaderboard winner Oppenheimer led the pack with 13 nominations, followed closely by Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things with 11. Earning recognition in most major categories, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor, there seems to be no stopping Oppenheimer’s dominance this season. Two other awards season favorites, The Zone of Interest and Killers of the Flower Moon, also came up big with nine nominations each, while Barbie had the shock of the morning, scoring only five nominations and missing out on Best Film.

The biggest surprises, however, were the lack of recognition for All of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott despite nominations for each of his co-stars, as well as no love for either Willem Dafoe or Mark Ruffalo despite Poor Things’ popularity in just about every category.

The BAFTAs will be awarded on February 18, 2023, in a ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre.

Read on for the full list of BAFTA nominations. Was your favorite snubed? Let us know in the comments.

Best Film

96% Anatomy of a Fall (2023)

96% The Holdovers (2023)

93% Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

93% Oppenheimer (2023)

93% Poor Things (2023)

Outstanding British Film

95% All of Us Strangers (2023)

95% How to Have Sex (2023)

76% The Old Oak (2023)

93% Poor Things (2023)

98% Rye Lane (2023)

71% Saltburn (2023)

58% Napoleon (2023)

94% Scrapper (2023)

82% Wonka (2023)

92% The Zone of Interest (2023)

20 Days in Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion

Past Lives Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

Society of the Snow J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza

The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer

Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath

American Symphony Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun

Beyond Utopia Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion Wham! Chris Smith

Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram

Elemental Peter Sohn, Denise Ream

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg

Director

All of Us Strangers Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet

The Holdovers Alexander Payne Maestro Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan

The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Barbie Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers David Hemingson

Maestro Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives Celine Song

Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers Andrew Haigh

American Fiction Cord Jefferson

Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan

Poor Things Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer

Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo – Past Lives

Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro – Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things Robbie Ryan

The Zone of Interest Łukasz Żal

Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Make-up & Hair

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Production Design

Barbie Sarah Greenwood,

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Sound

Ferrari

Mission: Impossible

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Special Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

British Short Animation

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

British Short Film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

