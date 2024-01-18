Oppenheimer and Poor Things Lead the 2024 BAFTA nominations

The 77th British Academy Film Awards nominations were announced on Thursday, January 18, hosted by Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir, and our current Awards Leaderboard winner Oppenheimer led the pack with 13 nominations, followed closely by Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things with 11. Earning recognition in most major categories, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actor, there seems to be no stopping Oppenheimer’s dominance this season. Two other awards season favorites, The Zone of Interest and Killers of the Flower Moon, also came up big with nine nominations each, while Barbie had the shock of the morning, scoring only five nominations and missing out on Best Film.
The biggest surprises, however, were the lack of recognition for All of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott despite nominations for each of his co-stars, as well as no love for either Willem Dafoe or Mark Ruffalo despite Poor Things’ popularity in just about every category.
The BAFTAs will be awarded on February 18, 2023, in a ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre.
Read on for the full list of BAFTA nominations. Was your favorite snubed? Let us know in the comments.
96% Anatomy of a Fall (2023)
96% The Holdovers (2023)
93% Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)
93% Oppenheimer (2023)
93% Poor Things (2023)
95% All of Us Strangers (2023)
95% How to Have Sex (2023)
76% The Old Oak (2023)
93% Poor Things (2023)
98% Rye Lane (2023)
71% Saltburn (2023)
58% Napoleon (2023)
94% Scrapper (2023)
82% Wonka (2023)
92% The Zone of Interest (2023)
20 Days in Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
Past Lives Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon
Society of the Snow J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza
The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer
20 Days in Mariupol Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
American Symphony Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun
Beyond Utopia Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion Wham! Chris Smith
The Boy and the Heron Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram
Elemental Peter Sohn, Denise Ream
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg
All of Us Strangers Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet
The Holdovers Alexander Payne Maestro Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan
The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer
Anatomy of a Fall Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Barbie Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers David Hemingson
Maestro Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
Past Lives Celine Song
All of Us Strangers Andrew Haigh
American Fiction Cord Jefferson
Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan
Poor Things Tony McNamara
The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo – Past Lives
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Robert De Niro – Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Killers of the Flower Moon Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things Robbie Ryan
The Zone of Interest Łukasz Żal
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Barbie Sarah Greenwood,
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Ferrari
Mission: Impossible
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde