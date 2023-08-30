New Movies & TV Shows Streaming in September 2023: What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and More

Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in September. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, and the pluses — Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ — are all represented. We offer a few highlights up top, but read on to get each streamer’s full schedule, a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, and what’s leaving where available.

HIGHLIGHTS

- - The Wheel of Time: Season 2 (2023) (Prime Video)

Why You Should Watch: Prime Video ordered a second season of their epic series a half year before the first season premiered. That should tell you something about the streamer’s investment in Rafe Judkins’ fantasy juggernaut. Word has it, these new episodes will have bigger action, set pieces, and emotional stakes.

Description: Moiraine, a member of a magical organization, takes five young people on a journey, believing that one of them might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, a powerful individual prophesied to save the world or destroy it.

Premiere Date: Friday, September 1

- - The Continental: Season 1 (2023) (Peacock)

Why You Should Watch: Taking viewers back to the sleazy days of 1970s New York, this John Wick spinoff aims to shed light on the history of the mysterious hotel that offers a safe haven to assassins across the globe. For four movies, Ian McShane’s Winston has been a father figure to Mr. Wick (Keanu Reeves). Finally, we’ll be presented welcome backstory to the hotel’s hard-nosed manager.

Description: The Continental is a chain of hotels around the world that serves as a neutral ground for members of the underworld; the hotel workers of the Continental try to handle the hitmen and murderers who come to stay.

Premiere Date: Friday, September 22

- - Gen V: Season 1 (2023)

Why You Should Watch: The Boys has garnered a reputation for being a sadistic, violent, and hilarious take on the oversaturated superhero genre. Now, the satire is turning its focus on the new generation of Supes. Vought’s caped grown-ups sure have made a mess of things, and now the young folks are getting a turn. Something tells us it’s going to be a bloody fun mess.

Description: The spinoff of The Boys follows the lives of hormonal, competitive Superheroes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test.

Premiere Date: Friday, September 29

Friday, September 8



- - The Changeling: Season 1 (2023)

Wednesday, September 13



- - The Morning Show: Season 3 (2023)

Wednesday, September 20



- - The Super Models: Season 1 (2023)

Friday, September 22



- - Still Up: Season 1 (2023)

