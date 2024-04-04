New Movies & TV Shows Streaming in April 2024: What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and More

Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in April. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, and the pluses — Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ — are all represented. We offer a few highlights up top, but read on to get each streamer’s full schedule, a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, and what’s leaving where available.

HIGHLIGHTS

88% Ripley: Limited Series (2024) (Netflix)

Why You Should Watch: Based on the Patricia Highsmith book, this new take on The Talented Mr. Ripley is quite a diversion from the ’90s movie that starred Matt Damon. Andrew Scott steps into the role of Tom Ripley and with the guidance of Oscar-winner Steve Zaillian – who wrote and directed all eight episodes – this one’s got Emmy buzz all over it.

Description: A wealthy man hires down-on-his-luck grifter Tom Ripley to travel to Italy to urge his vagabond son to return home; Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step in a life of deceit, fraud, and murder.

Premiere Date: Thursday, April 4

- - Fallout: Season 1 (2024) (Prime Video)

Why You Should Watch: Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have turned their attention to the popular video game series. From the looks of the trailer, this show will have a unique look and feel all its own. And let’s not forget that cast! But will it honor the iconic gaming franchise? Only time will tell.

Description: Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world where there’s almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Premiere Date: Thursday, April 11

- - Dead Boy Detectives: Season 1 (2024) (Netflix)

Why You Should Watch: For one, it’s a Neil Gaiman joint. Based on the DC Comics series of the same name by Gaiman and Matt Wagner, this supernatural series is sure to scratch that Wednesday itch. Dead Boy Detectives exists in the Sandman universe, so this program’s got crossover potential.

Description: Two teenage ghosts work alongside a clairvoyant to solve mysteries for their supernatural clientele until a powerful witch complicates their plans.

Premiere Date: Thursday, April 25

Apple TV+

*ORIGINALS

Wednesday, April 3



83% Loot: Season 2 (2024) *

Friday, April 5



87% Sugar: Season 1 (2024) *

Friday, April 12



- - Franklin: Season 1 (2024) *

