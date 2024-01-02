New Movies & TV Shows Streaming in January 2024: What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and More

Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in January. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, and the pluses — Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ — are all represented. We offer a few highlights up top, but read on to get each streamer’s full schedule, a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, and what’s leaving where available.

Echo – Jan 9, Disney+ and Hulu

Ted – Jan 11, Peacock

Death and Other Details – Jan 16 Hulu

- - The Brothers Sun: Season 1 (2024) (Netflix)

Why You Should Watch: Two words: Michelle Yeoh.

Description: When the head of a Taiwanese triad is shot by an assassin, his eldest son, Charles “Chairleg” Sun, heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother and brother, the latter of whom has been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now.

Premiere Date: Thursday, January 4

- - Echo: Season 1 (2024) (Disney+ and Hulu)

Why You Should Watch: There’s a lot of hype surrounding Echo, and for good reason. By the looks of things, it’ll be Disney+’s most action-packed Marvel series to date. And the return of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will surely draw the viewers in. All five episodes will be available to watch immediately upon the show’s premiere, making this one a binge-watch to look forward to.

Description: Maya Lopez’s ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown; she must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community.

Premiere Date: Tuesday, January 9

- - Ted: Season 1 (2024) (Peacock)

Why You Should Watch: Seth MacFarlane has carved himself a nice little niche in the realm of raunchy comedy. His latest outing takes audiences back into the world of John and his potty-mouthed stuffed animal friend Ted. Putting their story in high school should unlock a new slew of awkward situations for the duo. Will McFarlane’s specific brand of comedy work in this live-action TV series? There’s only one way to find out.

Description: In this comedic prequel event series set decades before the Ted films, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan, and cousin Blaire. Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

Premiere Date: Thursday, January 11

- - Death and Other Details: Season 1 (2024) (Hulu)

Why You Should Watch: The resurgence in popularity of the whodunit genre has brought all sorts of fun programs to television and it looks like this will be no exception. Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane solving a murder on a luxury ocean liner? Sign us up.

Description: Imogene Scott finds herself in the wrong place at the wrong time and becomes the prime suspect in a locked-room murder mystery; to prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises, Rufus Cotesworth, the world’s greatest detective.

Premiere Date: Tuesday, January 16

Apple TV+

Wednesday, January 10



Criminal Record: Season 1 (2024)

Friday, January 26



Masters of the Air: Season 1 (2024)

