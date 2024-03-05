New Movies & TV Shows Streaming in March 2024: What To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and More

Have a look at our calendar of titles premiering on the top streaming services in March. Netflix, Prime Video and sister service Freevee, Hulu, Peacock, Max, and the pluses — Disney+, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ — are all represented. We offer a few highlights up top, but read on to get each streamer’s full schedule, a list of movies they’re adding to their libraries in the month, and what’s leaving where available.

Choose your streaming service:

Apple TV+ | Disney+ | Hulu | Max | Netflix | Paramount+ | Peacock | Prime Video & Freevee | More

HIGHLIGHTS

100% Invincible: Season 2 (2023) (Prime Video)

Why You Should Watch: Invincible is an example of a superhero story that exceeds all expectations. The writing, voice performances and detailed character development make this series a cut above. Who says animated entertainment is just for kids?

Description: Mark Grayson, 17, is just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man; as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Premiere Date: Thursday, March 14

99% TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR (2023) (Disney+)

Why You Should Watch: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour takes the audience through the varied chapters of the pop icon’s life. Whether on the big screen, in person or now on your television screen, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is a joyful and poignant emotional ride worth taking. Don’t take our word for it, though: the global phenomenon drew sold out crowds and broke box office records for a reason.

Description: The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour.

Premiere Date: Friday, March 15

- - 3 Body Problem: Season 1 (2024) (Netflix)

Why You Should Watch: Netflix’s hard sci-fi series hails from Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. The upcoming adaptation of Liu Chixin’s groundbreaking science fiction novel looks like it’ll flip the genre on its head. We’re ready to have our minds blown.

Description: A fateful decision in 1960s China echoes across space and time to a group of scientists in the present, forcing them to face humanity’s greatest threat.

Premiere Date: Thursday, March 21

Apple TV+

*ORIGINALS

Friday, March 1



83% The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin: Season 1 (2024) *

Friday, March 15



- - Manhunt: Limited Series (2024) *

Wednesday, March 20



- - Palm Royale: Season 1 (2024) *

