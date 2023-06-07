New 4K UHD Movies in June 2023: Upcoming 4K Releases on Blu-ray

Let’s take a look at upcoming 4K releases on Blu-ray in June 2023, including Avatar: The Way of Water, The Super Mario Bros Movie, and John Wick: Chapter 4. (With thanks to Blu-ray.com for providing release calendar and updates.)

Available 6/2

The first four Indiana Jones movies will release in standard packaging after the steel editions from August of last year. The Mummy trilogy is getting new packaging as well, possibly due to complaints the previous set-up was prone to damaging discs. Some Pixar movies are getting steel releases, and Criterion continues to expand its 4K catalogue with Jean Renoir’s The Rules of the Game (along with Time Bandits the following week).



77% Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

84% Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

76% Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

93% Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

61% Lord of War (2005)

96% The Rules of the Game (1939)

60% The Mummy (1999)

46% The Mummy Returns (2001)

13% The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

100% Toy Story (1995)

97% Coco (2017)

75% Cars (2006)

Available 6/13

The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes down the pipe with a Power Up Edition, though Target released their standard version on the 6th. John Wick: Chapter 4 will take a seat at your home high table. And mini-boutique Dark Force Entertainment will be re-releasing Scream (no, not that Scream, the one from the ’80s), likely updating the back cover, which listed features not on the disc.



59% The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

94% John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

90% Time Bandits (1981)

89% Rain Man (1988)

- - Scream (1983)

Available 6/20

Avatar: The Way of Water surfaces. After Rain Man the previous week, more Tom Cruise bounty with The Firm and Vanilla Sky. Then Ronin and the original Manchurian Candidate enter 4K, courtesy of Kino Lorber.



76% Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

97% The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

70% Ronin (1998)

66% Insidious (2010)

43% Vanilla Sky (2001)

76% The Firm (1993)

Available 6/27

Arrow is putting out a deluxe collection of 1982’s horror anthology Creepshow, which includes posters, lobby cards, enamel pins, and prism stickers. And that’s not all from Arrow, as they’re also putting out Mallrats and Waterworld. Evil Dead Rise will release with WB 100th Anniversary packaging, along with National Lampoon’s Vacation. Jurassic Park is getting new packaging under the Universal Essentials Collection banner.

Weirdo horror and genre enthusiasts will feast well as they’re served with Cold Eyes of Fear (a giallo by Enzo Castellari) and Black Magic Rites (both of these are from the Indicator label), 1971’s Daughters of Darkness (Blue Underground released this years ago in a Blu-ray and CD combo set), and early ’80s releases Motel Hell, Dead & Buried, and Effects.

And in case you thought you had Cruise under control, steel releases of the Mission: Impossible series are incoming, starting with the 1996 original and the John Woo-directed sequel. This two-a-week schedule will continues into the release of Dead Reckoning – Part 1.



84% Evil Dead Rise (2023)

91% Jurassic Park (1993)

65% Creepshow (1982)

93% National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

58% Mallrats (1995)

45% Waterworld (1995)

67% Motel Hell (1980)

- - Effects (1980)

66% Mission: Impossible (1996)

56% Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

- - Cold Eyes of Fear (1971)

- - Black Magic Rites (1973)

80% Daughters of Darkness (1971)

68% Dead and Buried (1981)

