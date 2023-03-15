Love Idris Elba in Luther? Here Are More Series Like It

Idris Elba has donned John Luther’s coat once more for Luther: The Fallen Sun, a sequel film to the award-winning series. Guest starring Andy Serkis as serial killer David Robey and Cynthia Erivo as DCI Odette Raine, the film checks back in with the now-disgraced detective as Luther sits behind bars. When a psychopath begins terrorizing London and taunting Luther with his murder spree, Luther hatches a plan to break free and finish the job.

If you loved the series and the new movie, which began streaming on Netflix this month, let us introduce you to five other series you might like for your next binge.

