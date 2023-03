Stars Idris Elba and Andy Serkis, director Jamie Payne, and screenwriter Neil Cross sat down with RT correspondent, Nikki Novak, to talk about Netflix movie Luther: The Fallen Sun. The cast and creators discuss how the hit streaming show was adapted to a film for its latest installment, the fight scenes, the emergence of a new villain, and how the coat helps define the “Luther walk.”

67% Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023) is now streaming on Netflix.

