2026 Producers Guild Awards: See the Nominees

We’ve heard from the DGA, CCA, and, SAG-AFTRA, and now we’re turning our attention to the nominees of the 2026 PGA Awards. It’s been a busy week for film and TV, and it’s only going to get busier as we approach the Golden Globes this weekend (download your ballot!) and Oscar noms later this month. But for now, let’s take a look at the outstanding producers the PGA is recognizing, including the producers of Bugonia, KPop Demon Hunters, Andor, The Traitors, and more.
Honoring excellence in producing across film, television, and new media, the 37th annual PGA Awards ceremony will take place on February 28 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
Read on for the full list of nominees, and come back next month when the winners are announced.
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Weapons
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
The Bad Guys 2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Zootopia 2
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
Andor
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
The White Lotus
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
South Park
The Studio
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
Adolescence
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Black Rabbit
Dying for Sex
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
John Candy: I Like Me
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
aka Charlie Sheen
Billy Joel: And So It Goes
Mr. Scorsese
Pee-wee as Himself
SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race
Jeopardy!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures
The Alabama Solution
Cover-Up
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay
Ocean with David Attenborough
The Perfect Neighbor
The Tale of Silyan
The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past
Phineas and Ferb
Sesame Street
Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical
SpongeBob SquarePants
The Award for Outstanding Short Form Program
Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence
The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
Hacks: Bit By Bit
Overtime with Bill Maher
The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
100 Foot Wave
Big Dreams: The Little League World Series 2024
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills
Surf Girls: International
The PGA Innovation Award
ASTEROID
Big Wave: No Room for Error
D-Day: The Camera Soldier
territory
The Wizard of Oz at Sphere