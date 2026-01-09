2026 Producers Guild Awards: See the Nominees

We’ve heard from the DGA, CCA, and, SAG-AFTRA, and now we’re turning our attention to the nominees of the 2026 PGA Awards. It’s been a busy week for film and TV, and it’s only going to get busier as we approach the Golden Globes this weekend (download your ballot!) and Oscar noms later this month. But for now, let’s take a look at the outstanding producers the PGA is recognizing, including the producers of Bugonia, KPop Demon Hunters, Andor, The Traitors, and more.

Honoring excellence in producing across film, television, and new media, the 37th annual PGA Awards ceremony will take place on February 28 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Read on for the full list of nominees, and come back next month when the winners are announced.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Weapons

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Bad Guys 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Zootopia 2

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Andor

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

The White Lotus

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

South Park

The Studio

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Adolescence

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Black Rabbit

Dying for Sex

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

John Candy: I Like Me

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

aka Charlie Sheen

Billy Joel: And So It Goes

Mr. Scorsese

Pee-wee as Himself

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

Jeopardy!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

The Alabama Solution

Cover-Up

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay

Ocean with David Attenborough

The Perfect Neighbor

The Tale of Silyan

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past

Phineas and Ferb

Sesame Street

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical

SpongeBob SquarePants

The Award for Outstanding Short Form Program

Adolescence: The Making of Adolescence

The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Hacks: Bit By Bit

Overtime with Bill Maher

The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

100 Foot Wave

Big Dreams: The Little League World Series 2024

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills

Surf Girls: International

The PGA Innovation Award

ASTEROID

Big Wave: No Room for Error

D-Day: The Camera Soldier

territory

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

