(Photo by Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection. SINNERS)

All Michael B. Jordan Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

“Where’s Wallace?” screamed D’Angelo Barksdale (Larry Gilliard Jr.) when he confronted his uncle about the disappearance of his friend, portrayed by a 15-year-old Michael B. Jordan, on the first season of The Wire. And quite frankly, we were asking the same thing, because the moment Jordan made his acting debut, we couldn’t get enough of him. His charm, his sincerity, his presence; everything about him and his performances have been electrifying, and we’re not just talking about the fact that he was voted People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020 (although we won’t judge you if that’s the real reason why you’re here). 

At the age of thirteen, Jordan got his first major role in the Keanu Reeves baseball film Hardball, which helped him secure a pivotal part in The Wire. The attention he gained from that iconic and beloved crime drama propelled him into a string of scene-stealing guest roles in everything from All My Children (replacing a young Chadwick Boseman), to The Sopranos, to Cold Case, eventually landing him the co-lead role in Friday Night Lights as star quarterback Vince Howard.

Jordan would return to movies in his first box-office hit Chronicle, playing a teenager wrestling with telekinetic powers, and then go on to star in Fruitvale Station as real-life victim Oscar Grant. Fruitvale Station would be the first of his collaborations with Ryan Coogler. Coogler and Jordan have carved out the kind of legendary actor-director partnership that we’ve seen with the likes of Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro or Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson, turning out one critically acclaimed and box office hit after another. First with the Rocky spin-off Creed, then with the Academy Award-winning Marvel smash hit Black Panther, and most recently with the record-breaking, lyrical and bloody Sinners

What’s next for Jordan? He was bit by the director bug in 2023 when he directed the third installment of the Creed series, and plans to return to the director’s seat with a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. And while that won’t be out until 2027, you can pass the time by celebrating his defining career and checking out our list! We’ve collected all Michael B. Jordan movies, and sorted them by Tomatometer. See where your favorites rank!  — Bryce Marrero

#1

Sinners (2025)
Tomatometer icon 97%

#1
Critics Consensus: A rip-roaring fusion of masterful visual storytelling and toe-tapping music, writer-director Ryan Coogler's first original blockbuster reveals the full scope of his singular imagination.
Synopsis: Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell
Directed By: Ryan Coogler
#2

Black Panther (2018)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#2
Critics Consensus: Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU's most absorbing stories -- and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.
Synopsis: After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place [More]
Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira
Directed By: Ryan Coogler
#3

Creed (2015)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#3
Critics Consensus: Creed brings the Rocky franchise off the mat for a surprisingly effective seventh round that extends the boxer's saga in interesting new directions while staying true to its classic predecessors' roots.
Synopsis: Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born. [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad
Directed By: Ryan Coogler
#4

Fruitvale Station (2013)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#4
Critics Consensus: Passionate and powerfully acted, Fruitvale Station serves as a celebration of life, a condemnation of death, and a triumph for star Michael B. Jordan.
Synopsis: Though he once spent time in San Quentin, 22-year-old black man Oscar Grant (Michael B. Jordan) is now trying hard [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Octavia Spencer, Melonie Diaz, Ahna O'Reilly
Directed By: Ryan Coogler
#5

Creed III (2023)
Tomatometer icon 89%

#5
Critics Consensus: Stepping out from Rocky Balboa's iconic shadow at last, the Creed franchise reasserts its champion status thanks to star Michael B. Jordan's punchy direction and a nuanced heel turn by Jonathan Majors.
Synopsis: After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris
Directed By: Michael B. Jordan
#6

Just Mercy (2019)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#6
Critics Consensus: Just Mercy dramatizes a real-life injustice with solid performances, a steady directorial hand, and enough urgency to overcome a certain degree of earnest advocacy.
Synopsis: After graduating from Harvard, Bryan Stevenson heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or those not afforded proper representation. [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, Rob Morgan
Directed By: Destin Daniel Cretton
#7

Chronicle (2012)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#7
Critics Consensus: Chronicle transcends its found-footage gimmick with a smart script, fast-paced direction, and engaging performances from the young cast.
Synopsis: Andrew (Dane DeHaan) is a socially awkward, introverted teen whose main form of escape and expression is a video camera. [More]
Starring: Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell, Michael B. Jordan, Michael Kelly
Directed By: Josh Trank
#8

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#8
Critics Consensus: A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU.
Synopsis: In Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) [More]
Starring: Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Tenoch Huerta
Directed By: Ryan Coogler
#9

Creed II (2018)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#9
Critics Consensus: Creed II's adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch.
Synopsis: In 1985, Russian boxer Ivan Drago killed former U.S. champion Apollo Creed in a tragic match that stunned the world. [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad
Directed By: Steven Caple Jr.
#10

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#10
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Flash causes a temporal ripple that creates a fractured reality where the Justice league has never formed, Superman does [More]
Starring: Nathan Fillion, Ron Perlman, Cary Elwes, Kevin McKidd
Directed By: Jay Oliva
#11

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse (2021)
Tomatometer icon 45%

#11
Critics Consensus: Despite a commanding performance from Michael B. Jordan, Without Remorse fails to escape its outdated patriotic tropes and forced franchise place settings.
Synopsis: An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Guy Pearce, Jodie Turner-Smith
Directed By: Stefano Sollima
#12

Hardball (2001)
Tomatometer icon 42%

#12
Critics Consensus: Although Hardball contains some touching moments, they are not enough to transcend the sports formula.
Synopsis: Conor (Keanu Reeves) is a ticket scalper, gambler and, now, Little League coach for a rag-tag team of kids in [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Diane Lane, John Hawkes, Bryan Hearne
Directed By: Brian Robbins
#13

Red Tails (2012)
Tomatometer icon 41%

#13
Critics Consensus: Despite a worthy fact-based story and obvious good intentions, Red Tails suffers from one-dimensional characters, corny dialogue, and heaps of clichés.
Synopsis: During World War II, the Civil Aeronautics Authority selects 13 black cadets to become part of an experimental program at [More]
Starring: Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard, Nate Parker, David Oyelowo
Directed By: Anthony Hemingway
#14

A Journal for Jordan (2021)
Tomatometer icon 39%

#14
Critics Consensus: A Journal for Jordan's affecting fact-based story stumbles onscreen thanks to Denzel Washington's undistinguished direction and overly sentimental approach.
Synopsis: Directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan with a screenplay by Virgil Williams, A JOURNAL FOR JORDAN is [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Chanté Adams, Jalon Christian, Robert Wisdom
Directed By: Denzel Washington
#15

Fahrenheit 451 (2018)
Tomatometer icon 31%

#15
Critics Consensus: Fahrenheit 451 fails to burn as brightly as its classic source material, opting for slickly mundane smoke-blowing over hard-hitting topical edge.
Synopsis: In a future society where books are banned and burned, a fireman begins to read in secret and discovers an [More]
Starring: Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon, Sofia Boutella, Laura Harrier
Directed By: Ramin Bahrani
#16

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)
Tomatometer icon 25%

#16
Critics Consensus: Despite LeBron James' best efforts to make a winning team out of the Tune Squad, Space Jam: A New Legacy trades the zany, meta humor of its predecessor for a shameless, tired exercise in IP-driven branding.
Synopsis: When LeBron James and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must [More]
Starring: LeBron James, Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Khris Davis
Directed By: Malcolm D. Lee
#17

That Awkward Moment (2014)
Tomatometer icon 23%

#17
Critics Consensus: Formulaic and unfunny, That Awkward Moment wastes a charming cast on a contrived comedy that falls short of the date movies it seems to be trying to subvert.
Synopsis: Best pals Jason (Zac Efron) and Daniel (Miles Teller) indulge in casual flings and revel in their carefree, unattached lives. [More]
Starring: Zac Efron, Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Imogen Poots
Directed By: Tom Gormican
#18

Hotel Noir (2012)
Tomatometer icon 13%

#18
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: As night turns to day, a 1950s detective meets an assortment of haunted characters as he hides from assassins in [More]
Starring: Malin Akerman, Kevin Connolly, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito
Directed By: Sebastian Gutierrez
#19

Fantastic Four (2015)
Tomatometer icon 9%

#19
Critics Consensus: Dull and downbeat, this Fantastic Four proves a woefully misguided attempt to translate a classic comic series without the humor, joy, or colorful thrills that made it great.
Synopsis: Transported to an alternate universe, four young outsiders gain superhuman powers as they alter their physical form in shocking ways. [More]
Starring: Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell
Directed By: Josh Trank


