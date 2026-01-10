(Photo by Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection. SINNERS)

All Michael B. Jordan Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

“Where’s Wallace?” screamed D’Angelo Barksdale (Larry Gilliard Jr.) when he confronted his uncle about the disappearance of his friend, portrayed by a 15-year-old Michael B. Jordan, on the first season of The Wire. And quite frankly, we were asking the same thing, because the moment Jordan made his acting debut, we couldn’t get enough of him. His charm, his sincerity, his presence; everything about him and his performances have been electrifying, and we’re not just talking about the fact that he was voted People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020 (although we won’t judge you if that’s the real reason why you’re here).

At the age of thirteen, Jordan got his first major role in the Keanu Reeves baseball film Hardball, which helped him secure a pivotal part in The Wire. The attention he gained from that iconic and beloved crime drama propelled him into a string of scene-stealing guest roles in everything from All My Children (replacing a young Chadwick Boseman), to The Sopranos, to Cold Case, eventually landing him the co-lead role in Friday Night Lights as star quarterback Vince Howard.

Jordan would return to movies in his first box-office hit Chronicle, playing a teenager wrestling with telekinetic powers, and then go on to star in Fruitvale Station as real-life victim Oscar Grant. Fruitvale Station would be the first of his collaborations with Ryan Coogler. Coogler and Jordan have carved out the kind of legendary actor-director partnership that we’ve seen with the likes of Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro or Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson, turning out one critically acclaimed and box office hit after another. First with the Rocky spin-off Creed, then with the Academy Award-winning Marvel smash hit Black Panther, and most recently with the record-breaking, lyrical and bloody Sinners.

What’s next for Jordan? He was bit by the director bug in 2023 when he directed the third installment of the Creed series, and plans to return to the director’s seat with a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair. And while that won’t be out until 2027, you can pass the time by celebrating his defining career and checking out our list! We’ve collected all Michael B. Jordan movies, and sorted them by Tomatometer. See where your favorites rank! — Bryce Marrero



