2026 DGA Awards: Full List of Nominees

As we make our way through awards season, it’s becoming more and more apparent who the frontrunners are. Early on this week, we published the 2026 Actor Award nominees presented by SAG-AFTRA, and Sinners, One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, and The Pitt received noms, among others. Now, the Directors Guild of America has spoken. The DGA has just announced the nominations for its 78th annual awards for film and television, and Ryan Coogler, Chloé Zhao, and Paul Thomas Anderson are in the running for Best Theatrical Film. They join Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein) and Josh Safdie Marty Supreme.
Meanwhile, The Pitt and Hacks are dominating once again in their respective categories. See the full list of nominees below, and be sure to check back on February 7 when the winners are announced.
Theatrical Feature Film
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
First Time Theatrical Film
Hasan Hadi, The President’s Cake
Harry Lighton, Pillion
Charlie Polinger, The Plague
Alex Russell, Lurker
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Documentary
Mstyslav Chernov, 2000 Meters to Andriivk
Geeta Gandbhir, The Perfect Neighbor
Mohammadreza Eyni, Sara Khaki, Eyni Sara Khaki, and Mohammad Reza Eyni, Cutting Through Rocks
Elizabeth Lo, Mistress Dispeller
Mark Obenhaus and Laura Poitras, Cover-Up
Dramatic Series
Liza Johnson, The Diplomat
Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt
Janus Metz, Andor
Ben Stiller, Severance
John Wells, The Pitt
Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello, Hacks
Janicza Bravo, The Bear
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio
Christopher Storer, The Bear
Mike White, The White Lotus
Limited Series & Anthology Series
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Antonio Campos, The Beast in Me
Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex
Ally Pankiw, Black Mirror
Movies Made for Television
Jesse Armstrong, Mountainhead
Stephen Chbosky, Nonnas
Scott Derrickson, The Gorge
Michael Morris, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Kyle Newacheck, Happy Gilmore 2
Variety/Talk/News
Yvonne De Mare, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Andy Fisher,Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Beth McCarthy-Miller, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Liz Patrick, SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Sports
Matthew Gangl, 2025 World Series
Steve Milton, 2025 Masters Tournament
Rich Russo, Super Bowl LIX
Reality Programs
Lucinda M. Margolis, Jeopardy!
Adam Sandler, The Price is Right
Mike Sweeney, Conan O’Brien Must Go
The 78th Annual DGA Awards will take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.