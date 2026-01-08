2026 DGA Awards: Full List of Nominees

As we make our way through awards season, it’s becoming more and more apparent who the frontrunners are. Early on this week, we published the 2026 Actor Award nominees presented by SAG-AFTRA, and Sinners, One Battle After Another, Marty Supreme, and The Pitt received noms, among others. Now, the Directors Guild of America has spoken. The DGA has just announced the nominations for its 78th annual awards for film and television, and Ryan Coogler, Chloé Zhao, and Paul Thomas Anderson are in the running for Best Theatrical Film. They join Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein) and Josh Safdie Marty Supreme.

Meanwhile, The Pitt and Hacks are dominating once again in their respective categories. See the full list of nominees below, and be sure to check back on February 7 when the winners are announced.

Theatrical Feature Film

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

First Time Theatrical Film

Hasan Hadi, The President’s Cake

Harry Lighton, Pillion

Charlie Polinger, The Plague

Alex Russell, Lurker

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Documentary

Mstyslav Chernov, 2000 Meters to Andriivk

Geeta Gandbhir, The Perfect Neighbor

Mohammadreza Eyni, Sara Khaki, Eyni Sara Khaki, and Mohammad Reza Eyni, Cutting Through Rocks

Elizabeth Lo, Mistress Dispeller

Mark Obenhaus and Laura Poitras, Cover-Up

Dramatic Series

Liza Johnson, The Diplomat

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt

Janus Metz, Andor

Ben Stiller, Severance

John Wells, The Pitt

Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Janicza Bravo, The Bear

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Mike White, The White Lotus

Limited Series & Anthology Series

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Antonio Campos, The Beast in Me

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex

Ally Pankiw, Black Mirror

Movies Made for Television

Jesse Armstrong, Mountainhead

Stephen Chbosky, Nonnas

Scott Derrickson, The Gorge

Michael Morris, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Kyle Newacheck, Happy Gilmore 2

Variety/Talk/News

Yvonne De Mare, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Andy Fisher,Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Beth McCarthy-Miller, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Liz Patrick, SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Sports

Matthew Gangl, 2025 World Series

Steve Milton, 2025 Masters Tournament

Rich Russo, Super Bowl LIX

Reality Programs

Lucinda M. Margolis, Jeopardy!

Adam Sandler, The Price is Right

Mike Sweeney, Conan O’Brien Must Go

The 78th Annual DGA Awards will take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.