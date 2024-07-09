(Photo by DreamWorks / courtesy Everett Collection)
Every Shrek Movie, Ranked by Tomatometer
Debuting in 2001, the first Shrek movie made an immediate statement in the world of American animation, a flatulent foil to goody-two-shoes Pixar, and establishing DreamWorks‘ early identity of zingy and ribald pop culture-driven comedy. A satirical skewering of classic fantasy tropes, the main core of house Shrek is made up of the namesake ogre (Mike Myers), sidekick Donkey (Eddie Murphy), and romantic partner Fiona (Cameron Diaz). The first two Shreks were a hit with critics and audiences alike, launching a media kingdom that includes video games, shorts and TV shows, theme park attractions, and even a children’s picture book. (Just kidding, the whole thing started as an adaptive pull from author William Steig’s incredible bibliography.)
Shrek the Third came out in 2007, with the dragon of diminishing returns casting its winged shadow over it, breathing its putrid breath, scaled tail poking through the pattern. Does anyone know where we’re going with this? Fortunately, the Puss in Boots spinoffs with Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek have maintained their quality. 2010’s Shrek Forever After was set up as the final movie, which stood true until Shrek 5‘s official announcement for July 2026. This comes a few weeks after Murphy’s unauthorized revelation on social media that the movie was in the works. That’s so Donkey!
#1
Adjusted Score: 105304%
Critics Consensus: Arriving more than a decade after the previous installment, the smart, sweet, and funny Puss in Boots: The Last Wish proves some franchises only get better with age.
Synopsis:
This fall, everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns. For the first time in more than a decade, DreamWorks Animation... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 97051%
Critics Consensus: It may not be as fresh as the original, but topical humor and colorful secondary characters make Shrek 2 a winner in its own right.
Synopsis:
After returning from their honeymoon and showing home movies to their friends, Shrek and Fiona learn that her parents have... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 95849%
Critics Consensus: While simultaneously embracing and subverting fairy tales, the irreverent Shrek also manages to tweak Disney's nose, provide a moral message to children, and offer viewers a funny, fast-paced ride.
Synopsis:
Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek (Mike Myers) whose precious solitude... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 91792%
Critics Consensus: It isn't deep or groundbreaking, but what it lacks in profundity, Puss in Boots more than makes up for with an abundance of wit, visual sparkle, and effervescent charm.
Synopsis:
Long before meeting Shrek, Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) -- just named a hero for saving a woman from a... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 64930%
Critics Consensus: While not without its moments, Shrek Forever After too often feels like a rote rehashing of the franchise's earlier entries.
Synopsis:
Long-settled into married life and fully domesticated, Shrek (Mike Myers) begins to long for the days when he felt like... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 50430%
Critics Consensus: Shrek the Third has pop culture potshots galore, but at the expense of the heart, charm, and wit that made the first two Shreks classics.
Synopsis:
When King Harold suddenly croaks, Shrek (Mike Myers) learns he will have to rule the land of Far, Far Away,... [More]