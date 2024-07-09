(Photo by DreamWorks / courtesy Everett Collection)

Every Shrek Movie, Ranked by Tomatometer

Debuting in 2001, the first Shrek movie made an immediate statement in the world of American animation, a flatulent foil to goody-two-shoes Pixar, and establishing DreamWorks‘ early identity of zingy and ribald pop culture-driven comedy. A satirical skewering of classic fantasy tropes, the main core of house Shrek is made up of the namesake ogre (Mike Myers), sidekick Donkey (Eddie Murphy), and romantic partner Fiona (Cameron Diaz). The first two Shreks were a hit with critics and audiences alike, launching a media kingdom that includes video games, shorts and TV shows, theme park attractions, and even a children’s picture book. (Just kidding, the whole thing started as an adaptive pull from author William Steig’s incredible bibliography.)

Shrek the Third came out in 2007, with the dragon of diminishing returns casting its winged shadow over it, breathing its putrid breath, scaled tail poking through the pattern. Does anyone know where we’re going with this? Fortunately, the Puss in Boots spinoffs with Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek have maintained their quality. 2010’s Shrek Forever After was set up as the final movie, which stood true until Shrek 5‘s official announcement for July 2026. This comes a few weeks after Murphy’s unauthorized revelation on social media that the movie was in the works. That’s so Donkey!