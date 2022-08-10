Antonio Banderas Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films of Antonio Banderas!

The guide begins with Banderas’ Certified Fresh films, including Pain and Glory and The Skin I Live In, just two of eight of his collaborations with Pedro Almodovar, where Banderas frequently is the masculine figure in Almodovar’s women-driven films. Other Certified Fresh Banderas films include The Mask of Zorro, his American swashbuckling breakthrough, Shrek 2 and his lead voicing role in spinoff Puss in Boots.

Desperado, Banderas’ international calling card is among his Fresh films, and the first of several works with Robert Rodriguez, including sequel Once Upon a Time in Mexico and every Spy Kid movie.

Infamously, Banderas stars in the worst-reviewed movie ever: the indecipherable Ballistic: Ecks vs Sever. More Rotten films but this time with positive Audience Scores include cult bomb The 13th Warrior, Uncharted, Crazy in Alabama (which he also directed), The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and Original Sin, which makes it onto our list of the 100 sexiest movies ever. —Alex Vo

#9 Haywire (2011) 80% #9 Adjusted Score: 87730% Critics Consensus: MMA star and first-time actress Gina Carano displays ample action-movie chops in Haywire, a fast-paced thriller with a top-notch cast and outstanding direction from Steven Soderbergh. Synopsis: Mallory Kane (Gina Carano) is a highly trained operative for a government security contractor. Her missions take her to the... Mallory Kane (Gina Carano) is a highly trained operative for a government security contractor. Her missions take her to the... [More] Starring: Gina Carano, Michael Fassbender, Ewan McGregor, Bill Paxton Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#11 Philadelphia (1993) 79% #11 Adjusted Score: 79255% Critics Consensus: Philadelphia indulges in some unfortunate clichés in its quest to impart a meaningful message, but its stellar cast and sensitive direction are more than enough to compensate. Synopsis: Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Jason Robards, Antonio Banderas Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#19 Desperado (1995) 67% #19 Adjusted Score: 69766% Critics Consensus: Desperado contains almost too much action and too little story to sustain interest, but Antonio Banderas proves a charismatic lead in Robert Rodriguez's inventive extravaganza. Synopsis: Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) plunges headfirst into the dark border underworld when he follows a trail of blood to the last... Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) plunges headfirst into the dark border underworld when he follows a trail of blood to the last... [More] Starring: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Joaquim de Almeida, Cheech Marin Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#24 Evita (1996) 64% #24 Adjusted Score: 65767% Critics Consensus: Evita sometimes strains to convince on a narrative level, but the soundtrack helps this fact-based musical achieve a measure of the epic grandeur to which it aspires. Synopsis: Eva Duarte Peron rises from poverty to become an Argentinian actress and the wife of powerful President Juan Peron. Through... Eva Duarte Peron rises from poverty to become an Argentinian actress and the wife of powerful President Juan Peron. Through... [More] Starring: Madonna, Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Pryce, Jimmy Nail Directed By: Alan Parker

#45 Machete Kills (2013) 29% #45 Adjusted Score: 33845% Critics Consensus: While possessed with the same schlocky lunacy as its far superior predecessor, Machete Kills loses the first installment's spark in a less deftly assembled sequel. Synopsis: When the president (Carlos Estevez) of the United States has a mission that would be impossible for just any mortal... When the president (Carlos Estevez) of the United States has a mission that would be impossible for just any mortal... [More] Starring: Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez, Sofía Vergara, Amber Heard Directed By: Robert Rodriguez