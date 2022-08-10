VIDEO
Antonio Banderas Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
We’re ranking the films of
Antonio Banderas!
The guide begins with Banderas’ Certified Fresh films, including
and Pain and Glory The Skin I Live In, just two of eight of his collaborations with Pedro Almodovar, where Banderas frequently is the masculine figure in Almodovar’s women-driven films. Other Certified Fresh Banderas films include , his American swashbuckling breakthrough, The Mask of Zorro and his lead voicing role in spinoff Shrek 2 . Puss in Boots
, Banderas’ international calling card is among his Fresh films, and the first of several works with Robert Rodriguez, including sequel Desperado and every Once Upon a Time in Mexico movie. Spy Kid
Infamously, Banderas stars in
the worst-reviewed movie ever: the indecipherable Ballistic: Ecks vs Sever. More Rotten films but this time with positive Audience Scores include cult bomb , The 13th Warrior , Uncharted (which he also directed), Crazy in Alabama , and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard , which makes it onto our list of Original Sin the 100 sexiest movies ever. — Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 102%
Critics Consensus: Its premise may resonate most with hardcore film fans, but Official Competition's tight focus and sharp humor have a universal appeal.
Synopsis:
Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star as two egomaniacs commissioned by a millionaire to make a movie together in this...
[More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 114%
Critics Consensus: Pain and Glory finds writer-director Pedro Almodóvar drawing on his own life to rewarding effect -- and honoring his craft as only a master filmmaker can.
Synopsis:
An aging Spanish film director in the middle of a creative crisis revisits memorable events of his past....
[More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 96%
Critics Consensus: A kinetic and fun movie that's sure to thrill children of all ages.
Synopsis:
Two young kids become spies in attempt to save their parents, who are ex-spies, from an evil mastermind. Armed with...
[More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 97%
Critics Consensus: It may not be as fresh as the original, but topical humor and colorful secondary characters make Shrek 2 a winner in its own right.
Synopsis:
After returning from their honeymoon and showing home movies to their friends, Shrek and Fiona learn that her parents have...
[More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 91%
Critics Consensus: It isn't deep or groundbreaking, but what it lacks in profundity, Puss in Boots more than makes up for with an abundance of wit, visual sparkle, and effervescent charm.
Synopsis:
Long before meeting Shrek, Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) -- just named a hero for saving a woman from a...
[More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 85%
Critics Consensus: Banderas returns as an aging Zorro in this surprisingly nimble, entertaining swashbuckler.
Synopsis:
After being imprisoned for 20 years, Zorro -- Don Diego de la Vega (Anthony Hopkins) -- receives word that his...
[More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 87%
Critics Consensus: The Skin I Live In lacks Almodovar's famously charged romance, replaced with a wonderfully bizarre and unpredictable detour into arthouse ick.
Synopsis:
Ever since his beloved wife was horribly burned in an auto accident, Dr. Robert Ledgard (Antonio Banderas), a skilled plastic...
[More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 83%
Critics Consensus: The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water won't win over many viewers who aren't fans of the show, but for the converted, it's another colorful burst of manic fun.
Synopsis:
Life is dandy in Bikini Bottom for SpongeBob Squarepants (Tom Kenny) and his friends Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke), Squidward (Rodger Bumpass),...
[More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 87%
Critics Consensus: MMA star and first-time actress Gina Carano displays ample action-movie chops in Haywire, a fast-paced thriller with a top-notch cast and outstanding direction from Steven Soderbergh.
Synopsis:
Mallory Kane (Gina Carano) is a highly trained operative for a government security contractor. Her missions take her to the...
[More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 86%
Critics Consensus: Cleverly written and wonderfully acted, Ruby Sparks overcomes its occasional lags in pace with an abundance of charm and wit.
Synopsis:
Young author Calvin Weir-Fields (Paul Dano), once a literary darling, is having trouble composing his next novel. Following a therapist's...
[More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 79%
Critics Consensus: Philadelphia indulges in some unfortunate clichés in its quest to impart a meaningful message, but its stellar cast and sensitive direction are more than enough to compensate.
Synopsis:
Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful...
[More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 80%
Critics Consensus: Frida is a passionate, visually striking biopic about the larger-than-life artist.
Synopsis:
This is the true story of Frida Kahlo (Salma Hayek) and her husband Diego Rivera (Alfred Molina), the larger-than-life painters...
[More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 78%
Critics Consensus: Though the concept is no longer fresh, Spy Kids 2 is still an agreeable and energetic romp.
Synopsis:
Now full fledged Spy Kids, Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara) Cortez are back for another James Bond style...
[More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 100%
Critics Consensus: Law of Desire is kinky fun that's as explosively bright and provocative as ever.
Synopsis:
When porn director Pablo (Eusebio Poncela) reluctantly breaks up with his boyfriend, Juan (Miguel Molina), he encourages him to stay...
[More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 93%
Critics Consensus: Intertwining murder and seduction, Pedro Almodóvar's Matador is a provocative thriller that will shock even the most adventurous moviegoers.
Synopsis:
Forced to retire after a goring, matador Diego Montez (Nacho Martínez) has since become a teacher. Among his students is...
[More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 74%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Outrageous people, including a desperate empress and a terrorist with an acute sense of smell, seek happiness in Madrid....
[More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 91%
Critics Consensus: Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown finds writer-director Pedro Almodóvar working in a distinctly feminist vein, with richly rewarding results.
Synopsis:
When Pepa Marcos' (Carmen Maura) lover Ivan (Fernando Guillén) suddenly leaves her without any explanation, she embarks on a strange...
[More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 83%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The story of Cuban brothers Cesar and Nestor Castillo, who bring their unique sounds to New York in search of...
[More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 69%
Critics Consensus: Desperado contains almost too much action and too little story to sustain interest, but Antonio Banderas proves a charismatic lead in Robert Rodriguez's inventive extravaganza.
Synopsis:
Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) plunges headfirst into the dark border underworld when he follows a trail of blood to the last...
[More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 67%
Critics Consensus: Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! undermines its own effectiveness with an excess of camp, but writer-director Pedro Almodóvar and an attractive cast make it all worth watching.
Synopsis:
Newly released from a mental institution, Ricky (Antonio Banderas) heads straight for a reunion with the love of his life,...
[More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 71%
Critics Consensus: Violent, pulpy, loopy fun, with Depp stealing the show.
Synopsis:
Return of the mythic guitar-slinging hero, El Mariachi (Antonio Banderas), in the final installment of the Mariachi/Desperado trilogy. The saga...
[More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 64%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 1879, a Spanish archaeologist (Antonio Banderas) and his daughter (Allegra Allen) cause worldwide controversy when they discover cave paintings...
[More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 66%
Critics Consensus: Despite lacking some of the book's subtler shadings, and suffering from some clumsy casting, Interview with a Vampire benefits from Neil Jordan's atmospheric direction and a surfeit of gothic thrills.
Synopsis:
Born as an 18th-century lord, Louis is now a bicentennial vampire, telling his story to an eager biographer. Suicidal after...
[More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 65%
Critics Consensus: Evita sometimes strains to convince on a narrative level, but the soundtrack helps this fact-based musical achieve a measure of the epic grandeur to which it aspires.
Synopsis:
Eva Duarte Peron rises from poverty to become an Argentinian actress and the wife of powerful President Juan Peron. Through...
[More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 61%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Three career criminals find themselves trapped in a warehouse with the law closing in and an even worse threat waiting...
[More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 65%
Critics Consensus: While not without its moments, Shrek Forever After too often feels like a rote rehashing of the franchise's earlier entries.
Synopsis:
Long-settled into married life and fully domesticated, Shrek (Mike Myers) begins to long for the days when he felt like...
[More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 47%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A fast-talking lawyer transforms his body and takes a vow of silence, not to be broken until he finds out...
[More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 53%
Critics Consensus: Campy and proudly absurd, I'm So Excited! Pedro Almodóvar's return to light comedy isn't quite the successful homecoming that filmgoers might wish for.
Synopsis:
Neurotic passengers (Antonio de la Torre, Hugo Silva) have weird encounters aboard a malfunctioning plane bound for Mexico....
[More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 54%
Critics Consensus: The 33 offers an appropriately inspirational account of real-life heroism, but its stirring story and solid performances are undermined by a flawed focus and an overreliance on formula.
Synopsis:
Disaster strikes on Aug. 5, 2010, as a copper and gold mine collapses in Chile, trapping 33 men underground. With...
[More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 58%
Critics Consensus: Knight of Cups finds Terrence Malick delving deeper into the painterly visual milieu he's explored in recent efforts, but even hardcore fans may struggle with the diminishing narrative returns.
Synopsis:
A Los Angeles screenwriter (Christian Bale) indulges his wild side with a stripper (Teresa Palmer), a model (Freida Pinto) and...
[More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 50%
Critics Consensus: It's sporadically amusing, and typically well-cast, but You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger isn't one of Woody Allen's more inspired late-period efforts.
Synopsis:
Two married couples find only trouble and heartache as their complicated lives unfold. After 40 years of marriage, Alfie leaves...
[More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 49%
Critics Consensus: The movie will be found wanting if one is not taken in by the 3-D visuals.
Synopsis:
Pint-sized kid spy Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara) faces his biggest challenge yet when he confronts the Toymaker (Sylvester Stallone), a...
[More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 38%
Critics Consensus: Miami Rhapsody has a handful of laughs, but wears its influences so heavily that it can't help but suffer by comparison.
Synopsis:
Even though Gwyn Marcus (Sarah Jessica Parker) is engaged to her boyfriend, Matt (Gil Bellows), she is still afraid of...
[More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 48%
Critics Consensus: Banderas is charismatic in the lead, and the dance sequences are captivating, but the story is too familiar and predictable.
Synopsis:
When internationally renowned dancer Pierre Dulaine (Antonio Banderas) takes a teaching job in a New York City public school, he...
[More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 53%
Critics Consensus: Promisingly cast but misleadingly titled, Uncharted mines its bestselling source material to produce a disappointing echo of superior adventure films.
Synopsis:
Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a...
[More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 50%
Critics Consensus: Shrek the Third has pop culture potshots galore, but at the expense of the heart, charm, and wit that made the first two Shreks classics.
Synopsis:
When King Harold suddenly croaks, Shrek (Mike Myers) learns he will have to rule the land of Far, Far Away,...
[More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 50%
Critics Consensus: The Laundromat misuses its incredible cast by taking a disappointingly blunt and unfocused approach to dramatizing the real-life events that inspired it.
Synopsis:
When her idyllic vacation takes an unthinkable turn, Ellen Martin begins investigating a fake insurance policy....
[More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 40%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
On the outskirts of a mountain town grappling with a series of abductions and murders, Paul, a reclusive writer, struggles...
[More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 35%
Critics Consensus: Atmospheric, great sets and costumes, but thin plot.
Synopsis:
A Muslim ambassador exiled from his homeland, Ahmad ibn Fadlan (Antonio Banderas) finds himself in the company of Vikings. While...
[More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 38%
Critics Consensus: Like its predecessors, Expendables 3 offers a modicum of all-star thrills for old-school action thriller aficionados -- but given all the talent assembled, it should have been a lot more fun.
Synopsis:
Years ago, Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) co-founded the Expendables with Conrad Stonebanks (Mel Gibson). After Stonebanks became an arms dealer,...
[More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 31%
Critics Consensus: An enviable collection of sterling actors are all woefully miscast in The House of the Spirits, a plodding saga of magical realism that lacks much magic or realism.
Synopsis:
A rancher (Jeremy Irons), his clairvoyant wife (Meryl Streep) and their family face turbulent years in South America....
[More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 31%
Critics Consensus: Beautiful to look at but narratively hollow, Autómata short-circuits its handful of intriguing ideas with an overload of sci-fi clichés.
Synopsis:
During a routine investigation involving robot manipulation, an insurance agent (Antonio Banderas) at a robotics company makes a discovery that...
[More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 18%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
During Argentina's 1970s military dictatorship, journalist Cecilia (Emma Thompson) is concerned about the kidnappings that have been taking place in...
[More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 31%
Critics Consensus: Melanie Griffith gets kudos for her performance, but the movie just doesn't seem to come together.
Synopsis:
In 1965, eccentric Lucille Vinson (Melanie Griffith) murders her abusive husband, chops off his head and flees to Hollywood to...
[More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 33%
Critics Consensus: While possessed with the same schlocky lunacy as its far superior predecessor, Machete Kills loses the first installment's spark in a less deftly assembled sequel.
Synopsis:
When the president (Carlos Estevez) of the United States has a mission that would be impossible for just any mortal...
[More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 31%
Critics Consensus: Zorro can survive a lot of things, but it looks like he can't survive marriage.
Synopsis:
A secret society, the Knights of Aragon, seeks to keep the United States from achieving manifest destiny -- and only...
[More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 35%
Critics Consensus: Despite the charms of its ensemble, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard fails to protect the audience from repetitive and tired genre tropes.
Synopsis:
The world's most lethal odd couple -- bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) --...
[More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 23%
Critics Consensus: Burdened by a rote plot and unfunny scatological humor, All the Time in the World suggests that the Spy Kids franchise has run its course.
Synopsis:
Marissa Cortez Wilson (Jessica Alba) is a retired spy who keeps that identity hidden from her clueless husband and whip-smart...
[More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 47%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A veteran thief (Morgan Freeman) recruits a novice (Antonio Banderas) to pull off one last job to repay Russian gangsters....
[More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 39%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A photographer (Antonio Banderas) and a woman (Jennifer Connelly) become allies against the military after the coup in 1973 Chile....
[More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 13%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The search for a boxer's missing girlfriend and diamond fortune leads a detective (Antonio Banderas) to a reclusive billionaire and...
[More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 18%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Assassin Robert Rath (Sylvester Stallone) arrives at a funeral to kill a prominent mobster, only to witness rival hired gun...
[More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 31%
Critics Consensus: Dolittle may be enough to entertain very young viewers, but they deserve better than this rote adaptation's jumbled story and stale humor.
Synopsis:
Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship...
[More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 15%
Critics Consensus: Despite the best efforts of a talented cast, The Other Man is talky, witless, and tension-free.
Synopsis:
When his shoe-designer wife, Lisa (Laura Linney), disappears while on one of her frequent business trips, computer executive Peter
[More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 13770%
Critics Consensus: Never Talk to Strangers -- and never make the mistake of believing this silly stalker mystery is the best available viewing option.
Synopsis:
Police psychologist Dr. Sarah Taylor (Rebecca De Mornay) guards herself from emotional attachment, but uncharacteristically succumbs to the smooth advances...
[More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 6953%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
An unscrupulous con man, Art Dodge (Antonio Banderas) runs an ongoing scam that involves deceiving grieving widows. While working on...
[More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 21947%
Critics Consensus: A mawkish melodrama that means less the more it tries to say, Life Itself suggests writer-director Dan Fogelman's talents are best suited to television.
Synopsis:
College sweethearts Will and Abby fall in love, get married and prepare to bring their first child into the world....
[More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 15461%
Critics Consensus: Four Rooms comes stocked with a ton of talent on both sides of the camera, yet only manages to add up to a particularly uneven -- and dismayingly uninspired -- anthology effort.
Synopsis:
Working New Year's Eve at a hotel in Hollywood, Calif., the new bellhop, Ted (Tim Roth), has no idea what's...
[More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 9357%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A youth starts a quest to become a knight and turns into a man along the way....
[More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 8951%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
At the dawn of the new millennium, in the cradle of faith that is Jerusalem, two seemingly mismatched people from...
[More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 15133%
Critics Consensus: Laughably melodramatic, Original Sin features bad acting, bad dialogue, and bad plotting.
Synopsis:
Luis (Antonio Banderas) and Julia (Angelina Jolie) are bound together first by matrimony, and then, by fierce love and desire....
[More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 13959%
Critics Consensus: Flat characters and uninspired comedy yield forgettable results.
Synopsis:
Woody Harrelson and Antonio Banderas star as best friends and professional boxing rivals Vince Boudreau and Caesar Dominguez, both of...
[More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 11253%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In the early 20th century, an emir (Antonio Banderas) and a sultan (Mark Strong) fight over rights to oil exploration...
[More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 3669%
Critics Consensus: A startlingly inept film, Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever offers overblown, wall-to-wall action without a hint of wit, coherence, style, or originality.
Synopsis:
Haunted by the mysterious death of his wife, Jeremiah Ecks (Antonio Banderas) has become a recluse, but the former FBI...
[More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 105%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Chronicles the life of Andrea Bocelli, who transcended his blindness through his singing....
[More]
