Antonio Banderas Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films of Antonio Banderas!

The guide begins with Banderas’ Certified Fresh films, including Pain and Glory and The Skin I Live In, just two of eight of his collaborations with Pedro Almodovar, where Banderas frequently is the masculine figure in Almodovar’s women-driven films. Other Certified Fresh Banderas films include The Mask of Zorro, his American swashbuckling breakthrough, Shrek 2 and his lead voicing role in spinoff Puss in Boots.

Desperado, Banderas’ international calling card is among his Fresh films, and the first of several works with Robert Rodriguez, including sequel Once Upon a Time in Mexico and every Spy Kid movie.

Infamously, Banderas stars in the worst-reviewed movie ever: the indecipherable Ballistic: Ecks vs Sever. More Rotten films but this time with positive Audience Scores include cult bomb The 13th Warrior, Uncharted, Crazy in Alabama (which he also directed), The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and Original Sin, which makes it onto our list of the 100 sexiest movies ever. Alex Vo

#1
Adjusted Score: 102035%
Critics Consensus: Its premise may resonate most with hardcore film fans, but Official Competition's tight focus and sharp humor have a universal appeal.
Synopsis: Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star as two egomaniacs commissioned by a millionaire to make a movie together in this... [More]
Starring: Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Oscar Martínez, Carlos Hipólito
Directed By: Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat

Pain and Glory (2019)
96%

Adjusted Score: 114945%
Critics Consensus: Pain and Glory finds writer-director Pedro Almodóvar drawing on his own life to rewarding effect -- and honoring his craft as only a master filmmaker can.
Synopsis: An aging Spanish film director in the middle of a creative crisis revisits memorable events of his past.... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia, Penélope Cruz, Leonardo Sbaraglia
Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

Spy Kids (2001)
93%

Adjusted Score: 96880%
Critics Consensus: A kinetic and fun movie that's sure to thrill children of all ages.
Synopsis: Two young kids become spies in attempt to save their parents, who are ex-spies, from an evil mastermind. Armed with... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

Shrek 2 (2004)
89%

Adjusted Score: 97801%
Critics Consensus: It may not be as fresh as the original, but topical humor and colorful secondary characters make Shrek 2 a winner in its own right.
Synopsis: After returning from their honeymoon and showing home movies to their friends, Shrek and Fiona learn that her parents have... [More]
Starring: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Julie Andrews
Directed By: Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, Conrad Vernon

Puss in Boots (2011)
86%

Adjusted Score: 91049%
Critics Consensus: It isn't deep or groundbreaking, but what it lacks in profundity, Puss in Boots more than makes up for with an abundance of wit, visual sparkle, and effervescent charm.
Synopsis: Long before meeting Shrek, Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) -- just named a hero for saving a woman from a... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Bob Thornton
Directed By: Chris Miller

#6
Adjusted Score: 85574%
Critics Consensus: Banderas returns as an aging Zorro in this surprisingly nimble, entertaining swashbuckler.
Synopsis: After being imprisoned for 20 years, Zorro -- Don Diego de la Vega (Anthony Hopkins) -- receives word that his... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stuart Wilson
Directed By: Martin Campbell

#7
Adjusted Score: 87658%
Critics Consensus: The Skin I Live In lacks Almodovar's famously charged romance, replaced with a wonderfully bizarre and unpredictable detour into arthouse ick.
Synopsis: Ever since his beloved wife was horribly burned in an auto accident, Dr. Robert Ledgard (Antonio Banderas), a skilled plastic... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Elena Anaya, Marisa Paredes, Jan Cornet
Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#8
Adjusted Score: 83802%
Critics Consensus: The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water won't win over many viewers who aren't fans of the show, but for the converted, it's another colorful burst of manic fun.
Synopsis: Life is dandy in Bikini Bottom for SpongeBob Squarepants (Tom Kenny) and his friends Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke), Squidward (Rodger Bumpass),... [More]
Starring: Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown
Directed By: Paul Tibbitt, Mike Mitchell

#9

Haywire (2011)
80%

Adjusted Score: 87730%
Critics Consensus: MMA star and first-time actress Gina Carano displays ample action-movie chops in Haywire, a fast-paced thriller with a top-notch cast and outstanding direction from Steven Soderbergh.
Synopsis: Mallory Kane (Gina Carano) is a highly trained operative for a government security contractor. Her missions take her to the... [More]
Starring: Gina Carano, Michael Fassbender, Ewan McGregor, Bill Paxton
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#10

Ruby Sparks (2012)
79%

Adjusted Score: 86902%
Critics Consensus: Cleverly written and wonderfully acted, Ruby Sparks overcomes its occasional lags in pace with an abundance of charm and wit.
Synopsis: Young author Calvin Weir-Fields (Paul Dano), once a literary darling, is having trouble composing his next novel. Following a therapist's... [More]
Starring: Paul Dano, Zoe Kazan, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening
Directed By: Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris

#11

Philadelphia (1993)
79%

Adjusted Score: 79255%
Critics Consensus: Philadelphia indulges in some unfortunate clichés in its quest to impart a meaningful message, but its stellar cast and sensitive direction are more than enough to compensate.
Synopsis: Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... [More]
Starring: Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Jason Robards, Antonio Banderas
Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#12

Frida (2002)
76%

Adjusted Score: 80339%
Critics Consensus: Frida is a passionate, visually striking biopic about the larger-than-life artist.
Synopsis: This is the true story of Frida Kahlo (Salma Hayek) and her husband Diego Rivera (Alfred Molina), the larger-than-life painters... [More]
Starring: Salma Hayek, Alfred Molina, Geoffrey Rush, Ashley Judd
Directed By: Julie Taymor

#13
Adjusted Score: 78302%
Critics Consensus: Though the concept is no longer fresh, Spy Kids 2 is still an agreeable and energetic romp.
Synopsis: Now full fledged Spy Kids, Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara) Cortez are back for another James Bond style... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#14

Law of Desire (1987)
100%

Adjusted Score: 100133%
Critics Consensus: Law of Desire is kinky fun that's as explosively bright and provocative as ever.
Synopsis: When porn director Pablo (Eusebio Poncela) reluctantly breaks up with his boyfriend, Juan (Miguel Molina), he encourages him to stay... [More]
Starring: Eusebio Poncela, Carmen Maura, Antonio Banderas, Miguel Molina
Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#15

Matador (1986)
92%

Adjusted Score: 93821%
Critics Consensus: Intertwining murder and seduction, Pedro Almodóvar's Matador is a provocative thriller that will shock even the most adventurous moviegoers.
Synopsis: Forced to retire after a goring, matador Diego Montez (Nacho Martínez) has since become a teacher. Among his students is... [More]
Starring: Assumpta Serna, Antonio Banderas, Nacho Martínez, Eva Cobo
Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#16
Adjusted Score: 74595%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Outrageous people, including a desperate empress and a terrorist with an acute sense of smell, seek happiness in Madrid.... [More]
Starring: Cecilia Roth, Imanol Arias, Helga Liné, Marta Fernández Muro
Directed By: Pedro Almodovar

#17
Adjusted Score: 91612%
Critics Consensus: Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown finds writer-director Pedro Almodóvar working in a distinctly feminist vein, with richly rewarding results.
Synopsis: When Pepa Marcos' (Carmen Maura) lover Ivan (Fernando Guillén) suddenly leaves her without any explanation, she embarks on a strange... [More]
Starring: Carmen Maura, Antonio Banderas, Julieta Serrano, María Barranco
Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#18

The Mambo Kings (1992)
82%

Adjusted Score: 83721%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The story of Cuban brothers Cesar and Nestor Castillo, who bring their unique sounds to New York in search of... [More]
Starring: Armand Assante, Antonio Banderas, Cathy Moriarty, Maruschka Detmers
Directed By: Arne Glimcher

#19

Desperado (1995)
67%

Adjusted Score: 69766%
Critics Consensus: Desperado contains almost too much action and too little story to sustain interest, but Antonio Banderas proves a charismatic lead in Robert Rodriguez's inventive extravaganza.
Synopsis: Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) plunges headfirst into the dark border underworld when he follows a trail of blood to the last... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Joaquim de Almeida, Cheech Marin
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#20
Adjusted Score: 67483%
Critics Consensus: Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! undermines its own effectiveness with an excess of camp, but writer-director Pedro Almodóvar and an attractive cast make it all worth watching.
Synopsis: Newly released from a mental institution, Ricky (Antonio Banderas) heads straight for a reunion with the love of his life,... [More]
Starring: Victoria Abril, Antonio Banderas, Loles León, Francisco Rabal
Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#21
Adjusted Score: 71020%
Critics Consensus: Violent, pulpy, loopy fun, with Depp stealing the show.
Synopsis: Return of the mythic guitar-slinging hero, El Mariachi (Antonio Banderas), in the final installment of the Mariachi/Desperado trilogy. The saga... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Johnny Depp, Mickey Rourke
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#22

Finding Altamira (2016)
65%

Adjusted Score: 64161%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In 1879, a Spanish archaeologist (Antonio Banderas) and his daughter (Allegra Allen) cause worldwide controversy when they discover cave paintings... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Golshifteh Farahani, Allegra Allen, Pierre Niney
Directed By: Hugh Hudson

#23
Adjusted Score: 66315%
Critics Consensus: Despite lacking some of the book's subtler shadings, and suffering from some clumsy casting, Interview with a Vampire benefits from Neil Jordan's atmospheric direction and a surfeit of gothic thrills.
Synopsis: Born as an 18th-century lord, Louis is now a bicentennial vampire, telling his story to an eager biographer. Suicidal after... [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Antonio Banderas, Stephen Rea
Directed By: Neil Jordan

#24

Evita (1996)
64%

Adjusted Score: 65767%
Critics Consensus: Evita sometimes strains to convince on a narrative level, but the soundtrack helps this fact-based musical achieve a measure of the epic grandeur to which it aspires.
Synopsis: Eva Duarte Peron rises from poverty to become an Argentinian actress and the wife of powerful President Juan Peron. Through... [More]
Starring: Madonna, Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Pryce, Jimmy Nail
Directed By: Alan Parker

#25

Bullet Head (2017)
61%

Adjusted Score: 61446%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Three career criminals find themselves trapped in a warehouse with the law closing in and an even worse threat waiting... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Adrien Brody, John Malkovich, Ori Pfeffer
Directed By: Paul Solet

#26
Adjusted Score: 65016%
Critics Consensus: While not without its moments, Shrek Forever After too often feels like a rote rehashing of the franchise's earlier entries.
Synopsis: Long-settled into married life and fully domesticated, Shrek (Mike Myers) begins to long for the days when he felt like... [More]
Starring: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Antonio Banderas
Directed By: Mike Mitchell

#27
Adjusted Score: 47727%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A fast-talking lawyer transforms his body and takes a vow of silence, not to be broken until he finds out... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Cristina Serafini, Atanas Srebrev, Karl Urban
Directed By: Isaac Florentine

#28

I'm So Excited! (2013)
49%

Adjusted Score: 53288%
Critics Consensus: Campy and proudly absurd, I'm So Excited! Pedro Almodóvar's return to light comedy isn't quite the successful homecoming that filmgoers might wish for.
Synopsis: Neurotic passengers (Antonio de la Torre, Hugo Silva) have weird encounters aboard a malfunctioning plane bound for Mexico.... [More]
Starring: Antonio de la Torre, Hugo Silva, Javier Cámara, Raúl Arévalo
Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#29

The 33 (2015)
48%

Adjusted Score: 54089%
Critics Consensus: The 33 offers an appropriately inspirational account of real-life heroism, but its stirring story and solid performances are undermined by a flawed focus and an overreliance on formula.
Synopsis: Disaster strikes on Aug. 5, 2010, as a copper and gold mine collapses in Chile, trapping 33 men underground. With... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Rodrigo Santoro, Juliette Binoche, Gabriel Byrne
Directed By: Patricia Riggen

#30

Knight of Cups (2015)
47%

Adjusted Score: 58639%
Critics Consensus: Knight of Cups finds Terrence Malick delving deeper into the painterly visual milieu he's explored in recent efforts, but even hardcore fans may struggle with the diminishing narrative returns.
Synopsis: A Los Angeles screenwriter (Christian Bale) indulges his wild side with a stripper (Teresa Palmer), a model (Freida Pinto) and... [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Natalie Portman, Brian Dennehy
Directed By: Terrence Malick

#31
Adjusted Score: 50273%
Critics Consensus: It's sporadically amusing, and typically well-cast, but You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger isn't one of Woody Allen's more inspired late-period efforts.
Synopsis: Two married couples find only trouble and heartache as their complicated lives unfold. After 40 years of marriage, Alfie leaves... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Josh Brolin, Anthony Hopkins, Gemma Jones
Directed By: Woody Allen

#32
Adjusted Score: 49887%
Critics Consensus: The movie will be found wanting if one is not taken in by the 3-D visuals.
Synopsis: Pint-sized kid spy Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara) faces his biggest challenge yet when he confronts the Toymaker (Sylvester Stallone), a... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#33

Miami Rhapsody (1995)
45%

Adjusted Score: 38563%
Critics Consensus: Miami Rhapsody has a handful of laughs, but wears its influences so heavily that it can't help but suffer by comparison.
Synopsis: Even though Gwyn Marcus (Sarah Jessica Parker) is engaged to her boyfriend, Matt (Gil Bellows), she is still afraid of... [More]
Starring: Sarah Jessica Parker, Gil Bellows, Antonio Banderas, Mia Farrow
Directed By: David Frankel

#34

Take the Lead (2006)
44%

Adjusted Score: 48960%
Critics Consensus: Banderas is charismatic in the lead, and the dance sequences are captivating, but the story is too familiar and predictable.
Synopsis: When internationally renowned dancer Pierre Dulaine (Antonio Banderas) takes a teaching job in a New York City public school, he... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Rob Brown, Alfre Woodard, Yaya DaCosta
Directed By: Liz Friedlander

#35

Uncharted (2022)
41%

Adjusted Score: 53487%
Critics Consensus: Promisingly cast but misleadingly titled, Uncharted mines its bestselling source material to produce a disappointing echo of superior adventure films.
Synopsis: Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle
Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#36

Shrek the Third (2007)
41%

Adjusted Score: 50595%
Critics Consensus: Shrek the Third has pop culture potshots galore, but at the expense of the heart, charm, and wit that made the first two Shreks classics.
Synopsis: When King Harold suddenly croaks, Shrek (Mike Myers) learns he will have to rule the land of Far, Far Away,... [More]
Starring: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Antonio Banderas
Directed By: Chris Miller

#37

The Laundromat (2019)
40%

Adjusted Score: 50460%
Critics Consensus: The Laundromat misuses its incredible cast by taking a disappointingly blunt and unfocused approach to dramatizing the real-life events that inspired it.
Synopsis: When her idyllic vacation takes an unthinkable turn, Ellen Martin begins investigating a fake insurance policy.... [More]
Starring: Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Jeffrey Wright
Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#38

Black Butterfly (2017)
40%

Adjusted Score: 40607%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: On the outskirts of a mountain town grappling with a series of abductions and murders, Paul, a reclusive writer, struggles... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Piper Perabo, Abel Ferrara
Directed By: Brian Goodman

#39

The 13th Warrior (1999)
33%

Adjusted Score: 35460%
Critics Consensus: Atmospheric, great sets and costumes, but thin plot.
Synopsis: A Muslim ambassador exiled from his homeland, Ahmad ibn Fadlan (Antonio Banderas) finds himself in the company of Vikings. While... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Diane Venora, Dennis Storhøi, Omar Sharif
Directed By: Michael Crichton, John McTiernan

#40
Adjusted Score: 38445%
Critics Consensus: Like its predecessors, Expendables 3 offers a modicum of all-star thrills for old-school action thriller aficionados -- but given all the talent assembled, it should have been a lot more fun.
Synopsis: Years ago, Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) co-founded the Expendables with Conrad Stonebanks (Mel Gibson). After Stonebanks became an arms dealer,... [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Antonio Banderas, Jet Li
Directed By: Patrick Hughes

#41
Adjusted Score: 31727%
Critics Consensus: An enviable collection of sterling actors are all woefully miscast in The House of the Spirits, a plodding saga of magical realism that lacks much magic or realism.
Synopsis: A rancher (Jeremy Irons), his clairvoyant wife (Meryl Streep) and their family face turbulent years in South America.... [More]
Starring: Meryl Streep, Jeremy Irons, Glenn Close, Winona Ryder
Directed By: Bille August

#42

Automata (2014)
31%

Adjusted Score: 31679%
Critics Consensus: Beautiful to look at but narratively hollow, Autómata short-circuits its handful of intriguing ideas with an overload of sci-fi clichés.
Synopsis: During a routine investigation involving robot manipulation, an insurance agent (Antonio Banderas) at a robotics company makes a discovery that... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Melanie Griffith, Dylan McDermott
Directed By: Gabe Ibáñez

#43
Adjusted Score: 18852%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: During Argentina's 1970s military dictatorship, journalist Cecilia (Emma Thompson) is concerned about the kidnappings that have been taking place in... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Emma Thompson, Ruben Blades, Maria Canals
Directed By: Christopher Hampton

#44

Crazy in Alabama (1999)
30%

Adjusted Score: 31397%
Critics Consensus: Melanie Griffith gets kudos for her performance, but the movie just doesn't seem to come together.
Synopsis: In 1965, eccentric Lucille Vinson (Melanie Griffith) murders her abusive husband, chops off his head and flees to Hollywood to... [More]
Starring: Melanie Griffith, David Morse, Lucas Black, Cathy Moriarty
Directed By: Antonio Banderas

#45

Machete Kills (2013)
29%

Adjusted Score: 33845%
Critics Consensus: While possessed with the same schlocky lunacy as its far superior predecessor, Machete Kills loses the first installment's spark in a less deftly assembled sequel.
Synopsis: When the president (Carlos Estevez) of the United States has a mission that would be impossible for just any mortal... [More]
Starring: Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez, Sofía Vergara, Amber Heard
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#46
Adjusted Score: 31670%
Critics Consensus: Zorro can survive a lot of things, but it looks like he can't survive marriage.
Synopsis: A secret society, the Knights of Aragon, seeks to keep the United States from achieving manifest destiny -- and only... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Rufus Sewell, Raúl Mendez
Directed By: Martin Campbell

#47
Adjusted Score: 35951%
Critics Consensus: Despite the charms of its ensemble, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard fails to protect the audience from repetitive and tired genre tropes.
Synopsis: The world's most lethal odd couple -- bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) --... [More]
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas
Directed By: Patrick Hughes

#48
Adjusted Score: 23774%
Critics Consensus: Burdened by a rote plot and unfunny scatological humor, All the Time in the World suggests that the Spy Kids franchise has run its course.
Synopsis: Marissa Cortez Wilson (Jessica Alba) is a retired spy who keeps that identity hidden from her clueless husband and whip-smart... [More]
Starring: Jessica Alba, Alexa Vega, Jeremy Piven, Joel McHale
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#49

Thick as Thieves (2009)
20%

Adjusted Score: 4744%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A veteran thief (Morgan Freeman) recruits a novice (Antonio Banderas) to pull off one last job to repay Russian gangsters.... [More]
Starring: Morgan Freeman, Antonio Banderas, Radha Mitchell, Robert Forster
Directed By: Mimi Leder

#50
Adjusted Score: 3954%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A photographer (Antonio Banderas) and a woman (Jennifer Connelly) become allies against the military after the coup in 1973 Chile.... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Connelly, Antonio Banderas, Stefania Sandrelli, Camilo Gallardo
Directed By: Betty Kaplan

#51

The Big Bang (2010)
19%

Adjusted Score: 13097%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The search for a boxer's missing girlfriend and diamond fortune leads a detective (Antonio Banderas) to a reclusive billionaire and... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Sienna Guillory, Thomas Kretschmann, William Fichtner
Directed By: Tony Krantz

#52

Assassins (1995)
16%

Adjusted Score: 18771%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Assassin Robert Rath (Sylvester Stallone) arrives at a funeral to kill a prominent mobster, only to witness rival hired gun... [More]
Starring: Sylvester Stallone, Antonio Banderas, Julianne Moore, Anatoly Davydov
Directed By: Richard Donner

#53

Dolittle (2020)
15%

Adjusted Score: 31137%
Critics Consensus: Dolittle may be enough to entertain very young viewers, but they deserve better than this rote adaptation's jumbled story and stale humor.
Synopsis: Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent
Directed By: Stephen Gaghan

#54

The Other Man (2008)
15%

Adjusted Score: 15850%
Critics Consensus: Despite the best efforts of a talented cast, The Other Man is talky, witless, and tension-free.
Synopsis: When his shoe-designer wife, Lisa (Laura Linney), disappears while on one of her frequent business trips, computer executive Peter (Liam... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Antonio Banderas, Amanda Drew
Directed By: Richard Eyre

#55
Adjusted Score: 13770%
Critics Consensus: Never Talk to Strangers -- and never make the mistake of believing this silly stalker mystery is the best available viewing option.
Synopsis: Police psychologist Dr. Sarah Taylor (Rebecca De Mornay) guards herself from emotional attachment, but uncharacteristically succumbs to the smooth advances... [More]
Starring: Rebecca De Mornay, Antonio Banderas, Dennis Miller, Len Cariou
Directed By: Peter Hall

#56

Two Much (1996)
14%

Adjusted Score: 6953%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An unscrupulous con man, Art Dodge (Antonio Banderas) runs an ongoing scam that involves deceiving grieving widows. While working on... [More]
Starring: Melanie Griffith, Antonio Banderas, Daryl Hannah, Danny Aiello
Directed By: Fernando Trueba

#57

Life Itself (2018)
13%

Adjusted Score: 21947%
Critics Consensus: A mawkish melodrama that means less the more it tries to say, Life Itself suggests writer-director Dan Fogelman's talents are best suited to television.
Synopsis: College sweethearts Will and Abby fall in love, get married and prepare to bring their first child into the world.... [More]
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening
Directed By: Dan Fogelman

#58

Four Rooms (1995)
13%

Adjusted Score: 15461%
Critics Consensus: Four Rooms comes stocked with a ton of talent on both sides of the camera, yet only manages to add up to a particularly uneven -- and dismayingly uninspired -- anthology effort.
Synopsis: Working New Year's Eve at a hotel in Hollywood, Calif., the new bellhop, Ted (Tim Roth), has no idea what's... [More]
Starring: Tim Roth, Valeria Golino, Jennifer Beals, Antonio Banderas
Directed By: Allison Anders, Alexandre Rockwell, Robert Rodriguez, Quentin Tarantino

#59
Adjusted Score: 9357%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A youth starts a quest to become a knight and turns into a man along the way.... [More]
Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Mark Strong, Freddie Highmore, Antonio Banderas
Directed By: Manuel Sicilia

#60

The Body (2001)
13%

Adjusted Score: 8951%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: At the dawn of the new millennium, in the cradle of faith that is Jerusalem, two seemingly mismatched people from... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Olivia Williams, John Shrapnel, Derek Jacobi
Directed By: Jonas McCord

#61

Original Sin (2001)
12%

Adjusted Score: 15133%
Critics Consensus: Laughably melodramatic, Original Sin features bad acting, bad dialogue, and bad plotting.
Synopsis: Luis (Antonio Banderas) and Julia (Angelina Jolie) are bound together first by matrimony, and then, by fierce love and desire.... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Angelina Jolie, Thomas Jane, Jack Thompson
Directed By: Michael Cristofer

#62
Adjusted Score: 13959%
Critics Consensus: Flat characters and uninspired comedy yield forgettable results.
Synopsis: Woody Harrelson and Antonio Banderas star as best friends and professional boxing rivals Vince Boudreau and Caesar Dominguez, both of... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Woody Harrelson, Tom Sizemore, Lolita Davidovich
Directed By: Ron Shelton

#63

Black Gold (2011)
11%

Adjusted Score: 11253%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the early 20th century, an emir (Antonio Banderas) and a sultan (Mark Strong) fight over rights to oil exploration... [More]
Starring: Tahar Rahim, Antonio Banderas, Mark Strong, Freida Pinto
Directed By: Jean-Jacques Annaud

#64
Adjusted Score: 3669%
Critics Consensus: A startlingly inept film, Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever offers overblown, wall-to-wall action without a hint of wit, coherence, style, or originality.
Synopsis: Haunted by the mysterious death of his wife, Jeremiah Ecks (Antonio Banderas) has become a recluse, but the former FBI... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Lucy Liu, Gregg Henry, Ray Park
Directed By: Kaos

#66
Adjusted Score: 105%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Chronicles the life of Andrea Bocelli, who transcended his blindness through his singing.... [More]
Starring: Toby Sebastian, Luisa Ranieri, Jordi Mollà, Antonio Banderas
Directed By: Michael Radford

#67

Salty (2017)
0%

Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Turk Henry, a bassist for a recently split mega-platinum band, takes his pampered wife on an exotic luxury holiday to... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Olga Kurylenko, Ben Cura, Mark Valley
Directed By: Simon West

#68
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Caleb (Antonio Banderas), a former government assassin in hiding, resurfaces when his protégé, the equally deadly killer known as Banshee... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Jaime King, Tommy Flanagan, Catherine Davis
Directed By: Jon Keeyes

