Antonio Banderas Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking the films of Antonio Banderas!

The guide begins with Banderas’ Certified Fresh films, including Pain and Glory and The Skin I Live In, just two of eight of his collaborations with Pedro Almodovar, where Banderas frequently is the masculine figure in Almodovar’s women-driven films. Other Certified Fresh Banderas films include The Mask of Zorro, his American swashbuckling breakthrough, Shrek 2 and his lead voicing role in spinoff Puss in Boots.

Desperado, Banderas’ international calling card is among his Fresh films, and the first of several works with Robert Rodriguez, including sequel Once Upon a Time in Mexico and every Spy Kid movie.

Infamously, Banderas stars in the worst-reviewed movie ever: the indecipherable Ballistic: Ecks vs Sever. More Rotten films but this time with positive Audience Scores include cult bomb The 13th Warrior, Uncharted, Crazy in Alabama (which he also directed), The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and Original Sin, which makes it onto our list of the 100 sexiest movies ever. —Alex Vo

#2 Pain and Glory (2019) 96% #2 Adjusted Score: 114945% Critics Consensus: Pain and Glory finds writer-director Pedro Almodóvar drawing on his own life to rewarding effect -- and honoring his craft as only a master filmmaker can. Synopsis: An aging Spanish film director in the middle of a creative crisis revisits memorable events of his past.... An aging Spanish film director in the middle of a creative crisis revisits memorable events of his past.... [More] Starring: Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia, Penélope Cruz, Leonardo Sbaraglia Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#9 Haywire (2011) 80% #9 Adjusted Score: 87730% Critics Consensus: MMA star and first-time actress Gina Carano displays ample action-movie chops in Haywire, a fast-paced thriller with a top-notch cast and outstanding direction from Steven Soderbergh. Synopsis: Mallory Kane (Gina Carano) is a highly trained operative for a government security contractor. Her missions take her to the... Mallory Kane (Gina Carano) is a highly trained operative for a government security contractor. Her missions take her to the... [More] Starring: Gina Carano, Michael Fassbender, Ewan McGregor, Bill Paxton Directed By: Steven Soderbergh

#11 Philadelphia (1993) 79% #11 Adjusted Score: 79255% Critics Consensus: Philadelphia indulges in some unfortunate clichés in its quest to impart a meaningful message, but its stellar cast and sensitive direction are more than enough to compensate. Synopsis: Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett (Tom Hanks) hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful... [More] Starring: Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Jason Robards, Antonio Banderas Directed By: Jonathan Demme

#15 Matador (1986) 92% #15 Adjusted Score: 93821% Critics Consensus: Intertwining murder and seduction, Pedro Almodóvar's Matador is a provocative thriller that will shock even the most adventurous moviegoers. Synopsis: Forced to retire after a goring, matador Diego Montez (Nacho Martínez) has since become a teacher. Among his students is... Forced to retire after a goring, matador Diego Montez (Nacho Martínez) has since become a teacher. Among his students is... [More] Starring: Assumpta Serna, Antonio Banderas, Nacho Martínez, Eva Cobo Directed By: Pedro Almodóvar

#19 Desperado (1995) 67% #19 Adjusted Score: 69766% Critics Consensus: Desperado contains almost too much action and too little story to sustain interest, but Antonio Banderas proves a charismatic lead in Robert Rodriguez's inventive extravaganza. Synopsis: Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) plunges headfirst into the dark border underworld when he follows a trail of blood to the last... Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) plunges headfirst into the dark border underworld when he follows a trail of blood to the last... [More] Starring: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Joaquim de Almeida, Cheech Marin Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#24 Evita (1996) 64% #24 Adjusted Score: 65767% Critics Consensus: Evita sometimes strains to convince on a narrative level, but the soundtrack helps this fact-based musical achieve a measure of the epic grandeur to which it aspires. Synopsis: Eva Duarte Peron rises from poverty to become an Argentinian actress and the wife of powerful President Juan Peron. Through... Eva Duarte Peron rises from poverty to become an Argentinian actress and the wife of powerful President Juan Peron. Through... [More] Starring: Madonna, Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Pryce, Jimmy Nail Directed By: Alan Parker

#29 The 33 (2015) 48% #29 Adjusted Score: 54089% Critics Consensus: The 33 offers an appropriately inspirational account of real-life heroism, but its stirring story and solid performances are undermined by a flawed focus and an overreliance on formula. Synopsis: Disaster strikes on Aug. 5, 2010, as a copper and gold mine collapses in Chile, trapping 33 men underground. With... Disaster strikes on Aug. 5, 2010, as a copper and gold mine collapses in Chile, trapping 33 men underground. With... [More] Starring: Antonio Banderas, Rodrigo Santoro, Juliette Binoche, Gabriel Byrne Directed By: Patricia Riggen

#35 Uncharted (2022) 41% #35 Adjusted Score: 53487% Critics Consensus: Promisingly cast but misleadingly titled, Uncharted mines its bestselling source material to produce a disappointing echo of superior adventure films. Synopsis: Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a... Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a... [More] Starring: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#45 Machete Kills (2013) 29% #45 Adjusted Score: 33845% Critics Consensus: While possessed with the same schlocky lunacy as its far superior predecessor, Machete Kills loses the first installment's spark in a less deftly assembled sequel. Synopsis: When the president (Carlos Estevez) of the United States has a mission that would be impossible for just any mortal... When the president (Carlos Estevez) of the United States has a mission that would be impossible for just any mortal... [More] Starring: Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez, Sofía Vergara, Amber Heard Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#53 Dolittle (2020) 15% #53 Adjusted Score: 31137% Critics Consensus: Dolittle may be enough to entertain very young viewers, but they deserve better than this rote adaptation's jumbled story and stale humor. Synopsis: Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship... Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude behind the high walls of his lush manor in 19th-century England. His only companionship... [More] Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Jim Broadbent Directed By: Stephen Gaghan