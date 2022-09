(Photo by Orion/courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail: Vertical Entertainment, TriStar Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection)

100 Worst Movies of All Time

It’s bad movies galore as we encounter the Rottenest of the Rotten: 100 movies that scored less than 5% with the critics on the Tomatometer!

You’re going to see lots of 0% movies, and there’s even more out there, but the ones on this list all have at least 20 reviews. We wanted to make sure the movies we’re “vouching” for as the worst ever have inflicted a minimum threshold of agony on critics. And the 20-review entry applies for every other movie on this list, and that includes the usual suspects of garbage cinema, like the deep space train wreck Battlefield Earth, the box office turkey (turtle?) The Master of Disguise, Netflix’s lazy western The Ridiculous 6, and flaccid softcore Killing Me Softly (which also makes a dubious appearance in the 200 best and worst erotic movies ).

You may also note a number of significant stinkers are from the past 20 years. It’s not just because Uwe Boll was employed during this time period. And, by the way, he’s actually beat by dubious directing duo Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg, who have four movies on the list. Instead, it’s the fact more reviews are being written and collected than ever before, so today’s disasters have a better chance of vaunting over 20 reviews. (And for movies that share the same score, more reviews means you’re placed higher within the ranking.)

But fret not: Plenty of yesteryear’s bombs are here. After all, the decade that produced Mac & Me has a lot to account for. Some of the classic trash featured includes the soul-sucking Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, Speed 2: Cruise Control (see what happens when you throw Keanu overboard?), off-the-deep-end Jaws: The Revenge, and prime directive-violating RoboCop 3.

What you won’t see: Some legendary bad movies like Cats, Birdemic, and The Room, all of which have cleared at least a 10% Tomatometer. That’s right, they were too good. And Miami Connection and Plan 9 From Outer Space are actually Fresh!

Now that we set the mood for truly bad movies, start the most painful watchlist you’ll ever make with the 100 worst movies of all time! —Alex Vo

#11 The Ridiculous 6 (2015) 0% #11 Adjusted Score: 1971% Critics Consensus: Every bit as lazily offensive as its cast and concept would suggest, The Ridiculous Six is standard couch fare for Adam Sandler fanatics and must-avoid viewing for film enthusiasts of every other persuasion. Synopsis: White Knife, an orphan raised by Native Americans, discovers that five outlaws are actually his half-brothers. Together, they set out... White Knife, an orphan raised by Native Americans, discovers that five outlaws are actually his half-brothers. Together, they set out... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Will Forte, Taylor Lautner, Steve Buscemi Directed By: Frank Coraci

#12 Dark Crimes (2016) 0% #12 Adjusted Score: 1404% Critics Consensus: Dark Crimes is a rote, unpleasant thriller that fails to parlay its compelling true story and a committed Jim Carrey performance into even modest chills. Synopsis: A hard-boiled detective becomes suspicious of an author when the incidents described in his hit novel resemble the inner-workings of... A hard-boiled detective becomes suspicious of an author when the incidents described in his hit novel resemble the inner-workings of... [More] Starring: Jim Carrey, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Marton Csokas, Kati Outinen Directed By: Alexandros Avranas

#13 Stratton (2017) 0% #13 Adjusted Score: 1339% Critics Consensus: Stratton's action-thriller ambitions are roundly thwarted by a derivative story, misguided casting, and a low-budget feel underscored by unimpressive set pieces. Synopsis: After the death of his American counterpart, an MI6 agent and his team must race against time to stop a... After the death of his American counterpart, an MI6 agent and his team must race against time to stop a... [More] Starring: Dominic Cooper, Connie Nielsen, Gemma Chan, Tyler Hoechlin Directed By: Simon West

#14 London Fields (2018) 0% #14 Adjusted Score: 1312% Critics Consensus: London Fields bungles its beloved source material and an intriguingly eclectic cast, leaving audiences with a would-be neo-noir of interest only to the morbidly curious. Synopsis: Clairvoyant femme fatale Nicola Six has been living with a dark premonition of her impending death by murder. She begins... Clairvoyant femme fatale Nicola Six has been living with a dark premonition of her impending death by murder. She begins... [More] Starring: Amber Heard, Billy Bob Thornton, Theo James, Jim Sturgess Directed By: Mathew Cullen

#21 The Disappointments Room (2016) 0% #21 Adjusted Score: 836% Critics Consensus: The Disappointments Room lives down to its title with a thrill-free thriller that presumably left its stars filled with regret - and threatens to do the same for audiences. Synopsis: Dana (Kate Beckinsale), her husband David and their 5-year-old son Lucas start a new life after moving from the hustle... Dana (Kate Beckinsale), her husband David and their 5-year-old son Lucas start a new life after moving from the hustle... [More] Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Mel Raido, Duncan Joiner, Lucas Till Directed By: D.J. Caruso

#23 Staying Alive (1983) 0% #23 Adjusted Score: 67% Critics Consensus: This sequel to Saturday Night Fever is shockingly embarrassing and unnecessary, trading the original's dramatic depth for a series of uninspired dance sequences. Synopsis: Six years after his glittering triumph in the disco dance contest of "Saturday Night Fever," an older and wiser Tony... Six years after his glittering triumph in the disco dance contest of "Saturday Night Fever," an older and wiser Tony... [More] Starring: John Travolta, Cynthia Rhodes, Finola Hughes, Steve Inwood Directed By: Sylvester Stallone

#26 Homecoming (2009) 0% #26 Adjusted Score: 73% Critics Consensus: A lazy collection of obsession thriller clichés, Homecoming will leave viewers wishing they'd opted for a lopsided football game and some awkward dancing instead. Synopsis: A jealous woman (Mischa Barton) plots revenge after her former beau (Matt Long) returns to their hometown with a pretty... A jealous woman (Mischa Barton) plots revenge after her former beau (Matt Long) returns to their hometown with a pretty... [More] Starring: Mischa Barton, Matt Long, Jessica Stroup, Michael Landes Directed By: Morgan J. Freeman

#27 Bolero (1984) 0% #27 Adjusted Score: 564% Critics Consensus: Bolero combines a ludicrous storyline and wildly mismatched cast in its desperate attempts to titillate, but only succeeds in arousing boredom. Synopsis: A 1920s English heiress (Bo Derek) seeks ecstasy with a sheik in Morocco and a bullfighter (Andrea Occhipinti) in Spain.... A 1920s English heiress (Bo Derek) seeks ecstasy with a sheik in Morocco and a bullfighter (Andrea Occhipinti) in Spain.... [More] Starring: Bo Derek, George Kennedy, Andrea Occhipinti, Ana Obregón Directed By: John Derek

#29 Max Steel (2016) 0% #29 Adjusted Score: 496% Critics Consensus: Bereft of characterization or even satisfying rock 'em sock 'em, Max Steel feels like futzing with an action figure without any childhood imagination. Synopsis: Teenager Max McGrath (Ben Winchell) discovers that his body can generate the most powerful energy in the universe. Steel (Josh... Teenager Max McGrath (Ben Winchell) discovers that his body can generate the most powerful energy in the universe. Steel (Josh... [More] Starring: Ben Winchell, Maria Bello, Ana Villafañe, Josh Brener Directed By: Stewart Hendler

#34 Stolen (2009) 0% #34 Critics Consensus: With plot points Stolen from countless superior films, this would-be thriller squanders a solid cast on overly serious and suspense-free storytelling. Synopsis: A detective (Jon Hamm) becomes obsessed with solving a child's 50-year-old murder, uncovering striking similarities between the case and his... A detective (Jon Hamm) becomes obsessed with solving a child's 50-year-old murder, uncovering striking similarities between the case and his... [More] Starring: Jon Hamm, Josh Lucas, Rhona Mitra, Jimmy Bennett Directed By: Anders Anderson

#35 Simon Sez (1999) 0% #35 Adjusted Score: 6% Critics Consensus: Simon Sez no matter how starved you are for something to watch, there has to be a better option than this dreadfully misguided action thriller. Synopsis: Interpol agent Simon (Dennis Rodman) is gathering information about the weapons trade on the French Riviera and trying to pinpoint... Interpol agent Simon (Dennis Rodman) is gathering information about the weapons trade on the French Riviera and trying to pinpoint... [More] Starring: Dennis Rodman, Dane Cook, Natalia Cigliuti, Filip Nikolic Directed By: Kevin Elders

#51 Nina (2016) 2% #51 Adjusted Score: 3856% Critics Consensus: A wholly misguided tribute to its subject's searing talent and enduring impact, Nina is the cinematic equivalent of a covers project featuring all the wrong artists. Synopsis: Manager Clifton Henderson (David Oyelowo) helps singer and pianist Nina Simone (Zoe Saldana) rediscover her love for music.... Manager Clifton Henderson (David Oyelowo) helps singer and pianist Nina Simone (Zoe Saldana) rediscover her love for music.... [More] Starring: Zoe Saldana, David Oyelowo, Ronald Guttman, Keith David Directed By: Cynthia Mort

#57 Getaway (2013) 3% #57 Adjusted Score: 8744% Critics Consensus: Monotonously fast-paced to the point of exhaustion, Getaway offers a reminder of the dangers in attempting to speed past coherent editing, character development, sensible dialogue, and an interesting plot. Synopsis: Though he used to race cars for a living, Brent Magna (Ethan Hawke) is now pitted against the clock in... Though he used to race cars for a living, Brent Magna (Ethan Hawke) is now pitted against the clock in... [More] Starring: Ethan Hawke, Selena Gomez, Jon Voight, Rebecca Budig Directed By: Courtney Solomon

#58 FeardotCom (2002) 3% #58 Adjusted Score: 4992% Critics Consensus: As frustrating as a 404 error, Fear Dot Com is a stylish, incoherent, and often nasty mess with few scares. Synopsis: When four bodies are discovered among the industrial decay and urban grime of New York City, brash young detective Mike... When four bodies are discovered among the industrial decay and urban grime of New York City, brash young detective Mike... [More] Starring: Stephen Dorff, Natascha McElhone, Stephen Rea, Udo Kier Directed By: William Malone

#63 The Apparition (2012) 3% #63 Adjusted Score: 5022% Critics Consensus: The Apparition fails to offer anything original, isn't particularly scary, and offers so little in the way of dramatic momentum that it's more likely to put you to sleep than thrill you. Synopsis: Plagued by frightening occurrences in their home, Kelly (Ashley Greene) and Ben (Sebastian Stan) learn that a university's parapsychology experiment... Plagued by frightening occurrences in their home, Kelly (Ashley Greene) and Ben (Sebastian Stan) learn that a university's parapsychology experiment... [More] Starring: Ashley Greene, Sebastian Stan, Tom Felton, Julianna Guill Directed By: Todd Lincoln

#68 The Darkness (2016) 3% #68 Adjusted Score: 3380% Critics Consensus: The Darkness clumsily relies on an assortment of genre tropes, leaving only the decidedly non-frightening ghost of superior horror films in its wake. Synopsis: Peter Taylor (Kevin Bacon), his wife Bronny and their two children return to Los Angeles after a fun-filled vacation to... Peter Taylor (Kevin Bacon), his wife Bronny and their two children return to Los Angeles after a fun-filled vacation to... [More] Starring: Kevin Bacon, Radha Mitchell, Lucy Fry, David Mazouz Directed By: Greg McLean

#69 Passion Play (2010) 3% #69 Adjusted Score: 3495% Critics Consensus: Passion Play has a terrific cast, but don't be fooled - the only real question at the heart of this misbegotten mystery is what its stars were thinking. Synopsis: A washed-up musician (Mickey Rourke) tries to protect an enigmatic winged woman (Megan Fox) from a merciless gangster (Bill Murray)... A washed-up musician (Mickey Rourke) tries to protect an enigmatic winged woman (Megan Fox) from a merciless gangster (Bill Murray)... [More] Starring: Mickey Rourke, Megan Fox, Bill Murray, Kelly Lynch Directed By: Mitch Glazer

#72 Arsenal (2017) 3% #72 Adjusted Score: 4410% Critics Consensus: Aside from an opportunity to watch a mustachioed Nicolas Cage acting from under a wig and behind a prosthetic nose, Arsenal has depressingly little to offer. Synopsis: The Lindel brothers, Mikey and JP, only had each other to rely on growing up. As adults, JP finds success... The Lindel brothers, Mikey and JP, only had each other to rely on growing up. As adults, JP finds success... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, Johnathon Schaech, Adrian Grenier Directed By: Steven C. Miller

#74 Shadow Conspiracy (1997) 3% #74 Adjusted Score: 4043% Critics Consensus: Rather than exciting audiences with a thrilling race against time, Shadow Conspiracy suggests there may be a secret cabal duping talented actors into selecting woefully deficient scripts. Synopsis: Presidential aide Bobby Bishop (Charlie Sheen) runs into an old professor who tells him of a secret plot to assassinate... Presidential aide Bobby Bishop (Charlie Sheen) runs into an old professor who tells him of a secret plot to assassinate... [More] Starring: Charlie Sheen, Donald Sutherland, Linda Hamilton, Stephen Lang Directed By: George P. Cosmatos

#83 Flatliners (2017) 4% #83 Adjusted Score: 8346% Critics Consensus: Flatliners falls flat as a horror movie and fails to improve upon its source material, rendering this reboot dead on arrival. Synopsis: Five medical students embark on a daring and dangerous experiment to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond... Five medical students embark on a daring and dangerous experiment to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond... [More] Starring: Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton Directed By: Niels Arden Oplev

#90 Material Girls (2006) 4% #90 Adjusted Score: 4621% Critics Consensus: Plagued by paper-thin characterizations and a hackneyed script, Material Girls fails to live up to even the minimum standards of its genre. Synopsis: Two sibling cosmetics heiresses (Hilary Duff, Haylie Duff) must grow up quickly when a company scandal leaves them penniless. Though... Two sibling cosmetics heiresses (Hilary Duff, Haylie Duff) must grow up quickly when a company scandal leaves them penniless. Though... [More] Starring: Hilary Duff, Haylie Duff, Anjelica Huston, Brent Spiner Directed By: Martha Coolidge