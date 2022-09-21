(Photo by Orion/courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail: Vertical Entertainment, TriStar Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection)

100 Worst Movies of All Time

It’s bad movies galore as we encounter the Rottenest of the Rotten: 100 movies that scored less than 5% with the critics on the Tomatometer!

You’re going to see lots of 0% movies, and there’s even more out there, but the ones on this list all have at least 20 reviews. We wanted to make sure the movies we’re “vouching” for as the worst ever have inflicted a minimum threshold of agony on critics. And the 20-review entry applies for every other movie on this list, and that includes the usual suspects of garbage cinema, like the deep space train wreck Battlefield Earth, the box office turkey (turtle?) The Master of Disguise, Netflix’s lazy western The Ridiculous 6, and flaccid softcore Killing Me Softly (which also makes a dubious appearance in the 200 best and worst erotic movies ).

You may also note a number of significant stinkers are from the past 20 years. It’s not just because Uwe Boll was employed during this time period. And, by the way, he’s actually beat by dubious directing duo Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg, who have four movies on the list. Instead, it’s the fact more reviews are being written and collected than ever before, so today’s disasters have a better chance of vaunting over 20 reviews. (And for movies that share the same score, more reviews means you’re placed higher within the ranking.)

But fret not: Plenty of yesteryear’s bombs are here. After all, the decade that produced Mac & Me has a lot to account for. Some of the classic trash featured includes the soul-sucking Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, Speed 2: Cruise Control (see what happens when you throw Keanu overboard?), off-the-deep-end Jaws: The Revenge, and prime directive-violating RoboCop 3.

What you won’t see: Some legendary bad movies like Cats, Birdemic, and The Room, all of which have cleared at least a 10% Tomatometer. That’s right, they were too good. And Miami Connection and Plan 9 From Outer Space are actually Fresh!

Now that we set the mood for truly bad movies, start the most painful watchlist you’ll ever make with the 100 worst movies of all time! —Alex Vo

#12 Dark Crimes (2016) 0% #12 Adjusted Score: 1404% Critics Consensus: Dark Crimes is a rote, unpleasant thriller that fails to parlay its compelling true story and a committed Jim Carrey performance into even modest chills. Synopsis: A hard-boiled detective becomes suspicious of an author when the incidents described in his hit novel resemble the inner-workings of... Starring: Jim Carrey, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Marton Csokas, Kati Outinen Directed By: Alexandros Avranas

#13 Stratton (2017) 0% #13 Adjusted Score: 1339% Critics Consensus: Stratton's action-thriller ambitions are roundly thwarted by a derivative story, misguided casting, and a low-budget feel underscored by unimpressive set pieces. Synopsis: After the death of his American counterpart, an MI6 agent and his team must race against time to stop a... Starring: Dominic Cooper, Connie Nielsen, Gemma Chan, Tyler Hoechlin Directed By: Simon West

#27 Bolero (1984) 0% #27 Adjusted Score: 564% Critics Consensus: Bolero combines a ludicrous storyline and wildly mismatched cast in its desperate attempts to titillate, but only succeeds in arousing boredom. Synopsis: A 1920s English heiress (Bo Derek) seeks ecstasy with a sheik in Morocco and a bullfighter (Andrea Occhipinti) in Spain.... Starring: Bo Derek, George Kennedy, Andrea Occhipinti, Ana Obregón Directed By: John Derek

#35 Simon Sez (1999) 0% #35 Adjusted Score: 6% Critics Consensus: Simon Sez no matter how starved you are for something to watch, there has to be a better option than this dreadfully misguided action thriller. Synopsis: Interpol agent Simon (Dennis Rodman) is gathering information about the weapons trade on the French Riviera and trying to pinpoint... Starring: Dennis Rodman, Dane Cook, Natalia Cigliuti, Filip Nikolic Directed By: Kevin Elders

#51 Nina (2016) 2% #51 Adjusted Score: 3856% Critics Consensus: A wholly misguided tribute to its subject's searing talent and enduring impact, Nina is the cinematic equivalent of a covers project featuring all the wrong artists. Synopsis: Manager Clifton Henderson (David Oyelowo) helps singer and pianist Nina Simone (Zoe Saldana) rediscover her love for music.... Starring: Zoe Saldana, David Oyelowo, Ronald Guttman, Keith David Directed By: Cynthia Mort

#57 Getaway (2013) 3% #57 Adjusted Score: 8744% Critics Consensus: Monotonously fast-paced to the point of exhaustion, Getaway offers a reminder of the dangers in attempting to speed past coherent editing, character development, sensible dialogue, and an interesting plot. Synopsis: Though he used to race cars for a living, Brent Magna (Ethan Hawke) is now pitted against the clock in... Starring: Ethan Hawke, Selena Gomez, Jon Voight, Rebecca Budig Directed By: Courtney Solomon

#58 FeardotCom (2002) 3% #58 Adjusted Score: 4992% Critics Consensus: As frustrating as a 404 error, Fear Dot Com is a stylish, incoherent, and often nasty mess with few scares. Synopsis: When four bodies are discovered among the industrial decay and urban grime of New York City, brash young detective Mike... Starring: Stephen Dorff, Natascha McElhone, Stephen Rea, Udo Kier Directed By: William Malone

#83 Flatliners (2017) 4% #83 Adjusted Score: 8346% Critics Consensus: Flatliners falls flat as a horror movie and fails to improve upon its source material, rendering this reboot dead on arrival. Synopsis: Five medical students embark on a daring and dangerous experiment to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond... Starring: Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev, James Norton Directed By: Niels Arden Oplev