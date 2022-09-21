(Photo by Orion/courtesy Everett Collection. Thumbnail: Vertical Entertainment, TriStar Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection)
100 Worst Movies of All Time
It’s bad movies galore as we encounter the Rottenest of the Rotten: 100 movies that scored less than 5% with the critics on the Tomatometer!
You’re going to see lots of 0% movies, and there’s even more out there, but the ones on this list all have at least 20 reviews. We wanted to make sure the movies we’re “vouching” for as the worst ever have inflicted a minimum threshold of agony on critics. And the 20-review entry applies for every other movie on this list, and that includes the usual suspects of garbage cinema, like the deep space train wreck Battlefield Earth, the box office turkey (turtle?) The Master of Disguise, Netflix’s lazy western The Ridiculous 6, and flaccid softcore Killing Me Softly (which also makes a dubious appearance in the 200 best and worst erotic movies).
You may also note a number of significant stinkers are from the past 20 years. It’s not just because Uwe Boll was employed during this time period. And, by the way, he’s actually beat by dubious directing duo Aaron Seltzer and Jason Friedberg, who have four movies on the list. Instead, it’s the fact more reviews are being written and collected than ever before, so today’s disasters have a better chance of vaunting over 20 reviews. (And for movies that share the same score, more reviews means you’re placed higher within the ranking.)
But fret not: Plenty of yesteryear’s bombs are here. After all, the decade that produced Mac & Me has a lot to account for. Some of the classic trash featured includes the soul-sucking Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, Speed 2: Cruise Control (see what happens when you throw Keanu overboard?), off-the-deep-end Jaws: The Revenge, and prime directive-violating RoboCop 3.
What you won’t see: Some legendary bad movies like Cats, Birdemic, and The Room, all of which have cleared at least a 10% Tomatometer. That’s right, they were too good. And Miami Connection and Plan 9 From Outer Space are actually Fresh!
Now that we set the mood for truly bad movies, start the most painful watchlist you’ll ever make with the 100 worst movies of all time! —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 3703%
Critics Consensus: A startlingly inept film, Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever offers overblown, wall-to-wall action without a hint of wit, coherence, style, or originality.
Synopsis:
Haunted by the mysterious death of his wife, Jeremiah Ecks (Antonio Banderas) has become a recluse, but the former FBI... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 2748%
Critics Consensus: One of the weakest entries in the J-horror remake sweepstakes, One Missed Call is undone by bland performances and shopworn shocks.
Synopsis:
When Beth Raymond (Shannyn Sossamon) witnesses the deaths of two friends, she knows there is more at work than just... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 2349%
Critics Consensus: Yea verily, like unto a plague of locusts, Left Behind hath begat a further scourge of devastation upon Nicolas Cage's once-proud filmography.
Synopsis:
The entire planet is thrown into mayhem when millions of people disappear without a trace -- all that remains are... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 1875%
Critics Consensus: Dated jokes (A Thousand Words was shot in 2008) and removing Eddie Murphy's voice -- his greatest comedic asset -- dooms this painful mess from the start.
Synopsis:
Jack McCall (Eddie Murphy) is a selfish literary agent whose fast-talking ways allow him to close any deal. His next... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 2833%
Critics Consensus: Fuhgeddaboudit.
Synopsis:
Raised on the streets of New York, young John Gotti found his way into the Gambino crime family, eventually having... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 1174%
Critics Consensus: Roberto Benigni misfires wildly with this adaptation of Pinocchio, and the result is an unfunny, poorly-made, creepy vanity project.
Synopsis:
A woodcarver creates a puppet (Roberto Benigni) that longs to become a real boy.... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 1111%
Critics Consensus: A startling lack of taste pervades Superbabies, a sequel offering further proof that bad jokes still aren't funny when coming from the mouths of babes.
Synopsis:
Toddlers use their special abilities to stop a media mogul (Jon Voight) from altering the minds of children.... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 848%
Critics Consensus: It aspires to Farrelly-level offensiveness, but the PG-13 rating and a dearth of decent gags renders Gold Diggers tame, toothless, and dull.
Synopsis:
Calvin (Will Friedle) and Leonard (Chris Owen), two broke losers, are arrested for trying to rob rich old sisters Doris... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 2252%
Critics Consensus: This Crime is punishment.
Synopsis:
Two men and a woman plan the heist of the century before a government-broadcast signal wipes out crime forever.... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 2581%
Critics Consensus: Illogical, tension-free, and filled with cut-rate special effects, Jaws: The Revenge is a sorry chapter in a once-proud franchise.
Synopsis:
The family of widow Ellen Brody (Lorraine Gary) has long been plagued by shark attacks, and this unfortunate association continues... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 1971%
Critics Consensus: Every bit as lazily offensive as its cast and concept would suggest, The Ridiculous Six is standard couch fare for Adam Sandler fanatics and must-avoid viewing for film enthusiasts of every other persuasion.
Synopsis:
White Knife, an orphan raised by Native Americans, discovers that five outlaws are actually his half-brothers. Together, they set out... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 1404%
Critics Consensus: Dark Crimes is a rote, unpleasant thriller that fails to parlay its compelling true story and a committed Jim Carrey performance into even modest chills.
Synopsis:
A hard-boiled detective becomes suspicious of an author when the incidents described in his hit novel resemble the inner-workings of... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 1339%
Critics Consensus: Stratton's action-thriller ambitions are roundly thwarted by a derivative story, misguided casting, and a low-budget feel underscored by unimpressive set pieces.
Synopsis:
After the death of his American counterpart, an MI6 agent and his team must race against time to stop a... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 1312%
Critics Consensus: London Fields bungles its beloved source material and an intriguingly eclectic cast, leaving audiences with a would-be neo-noir of interest only to the morbidly curious.
Synopsis:
Clairvoyant femme fatale Nicola Six has been living with a dark premonition of her impending death by murder. She begins... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 972%
Critics Consensus: No need for a quarantine -- enthusiasm for this inert remake is not contagious.
Synopsis:
Fresh out of college, five friends (Nadine Crocker, Matthew Daddario, Samuel Davis) face the horrors of a flesh-eating virus while... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 431%
Critics Consensus: Misguided, misconceived, and misbegotten on every level, The Nutcracker in 3D is a stunning exercise in astonishing cinematic wrong-headedness.
#17
Adjusted Score: 225%
Critics Consensus: Despite its lush tropical scenery and attractive leads, Return to the Blue Lagoon is as ridiculous as its predecessor, and lacks the prurience and unintentional laughs that might make it a guilty pleasure.
Synopsis:
When widow Sarah Hargrave (Lisa Pelikan) washes ashore on a tropical island with her daughter and adopted son, she learns... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 186%
Critics Consensus: Wagons East! is a witless, toothless satire of Westerns that falls far below the standard set by Blazing Saddles, and is notable only for being John Candy's final screen performance.
Synopsis:
When a group of dissatisfied settlers decides they've had enough of the Wild West, they hire James Harlow (John Candy),... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 437%
Critics Consensus: Mean-spirited and hopelessly short on comic invention, Problem Child is a particularly unpleasant comedy, one that's loaded with manic scenery chewing and juvenile pranks.
Synopsis:
Ben (John Ritter) is a good-hearted guy who's always wanted a son of his own, but so far he and... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 242%
Critics Consensus: 3 Strikes lacks direction and its low-brow humor isn't even that funny.
Synopsis:
Rob Douglas (Brian Hooks) is just released from jail. The state adopts a "3 strikes" rule for felons that involves... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 836%
Critics Consensus: The Disappointments Room lives down to its title with a thrill-free thriller that presumably left its stars filled with regret - and threatens to do the same for audiences.
Synopsis:
Dana (Kate Beckinsale), her husband David and their 5-year-old son Lucas start a new life after moving from the hustle... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 337%
Critics Consensus: Redline has plenty of bad acting, laughable dialogue, and luxury cars.
Synopsis:
Natasha (Nadia Bjorlin) is an aspiring singer and an ace driver. She gets a gig illegally racing flashy sports cars... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 67%
Critics Consensus: This sequel to Saturday Night Fever is shockingly embarrassing and unnecessary, trading the original's dramatic depth for a series of uninspired dance sequences.
Synopsis:
Six years after his glittering triumph in the disco dance contest of "Saturday Night Fever," an older and wiser Tony... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 50%
Critics Consensus: Look Who's Talking Now: Look away.
Synopsis:
James (John Travolta) and Mollie Ubriacco (Kirstie Alley) are expanding the family again, this time with Rocks the mutt (Danny... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 118%
Critics Consensus: There should have been only one.
Synopsis:
In this sci-fi/fantasy sequel, Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert) has become an elderly man after losing his immortality. Living in a... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 73%
Critics Consensus: A lazy collection of obsession thriller clichés, Homecoming will leave viewers wishing they'd opted for a lopsided football game and some awkward dancing instead.
Synopsis:
A jealous woman (Mischa Barton) plots revenge after her former beau (Matt Long) returns to their hometown with a pretty... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 564%
Critics Consensus: Bolero combines a ludicrous storyline and wildly mismatched cast in its desperate attempts to titillate, but only succeeds in arousing boredom.
Synopsis:
A 1920s English heiress (Bo Derek) seeks ecstasy with a sheik in Morocco and a bullfighter (Andrea Occhipinti) in Spain.... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 496%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
To get back in the good graces of her murderous boss (Bruce Willis), a seductive thief (Claire Forlani) recruits an... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 496%
Critics Consensus: Bereft of characterization or even satisfying rock 'em sock 'em, Max Steel feels like futzing with an action figure without any childhood imagination.
Synopsis:
Teenager Max McGrath (Ben Winchell) discovers that his body can generate the most powerful energy in the universe. Steel (Josh... [More]
#30
Critics Consensus: Respected director Chen Kaige's first English-language film is a spectacularly misguided erotic thriller, with ludicrous plot twists and cringe-worthy dialogue.
Synopsis:
A woman (Heather Graham) grows suspicious of her controlling husband (Joseph Fiennes) after she discovers secrets about the women in... [More]
#31
Critics Consensus: This overly wacky farce strains for sophistication but lacks polish and a coherent narrative.
Synopsis:
A gay man (Stanislas Merhar) tells a woman (Jane Birkin) impersonating a psychiatrist that he witnessed a murder.... [More]
#32
Critics Consensus: Never aiming higher than threadbare jokes and offensive attempts at politically incorrect humor, Transylmania is a vampire comedy that truly sucks.
Synopsis:
College students arrive at a Romanian castle for a semester abroad, unaware that the place is infested with vampires.... [More]
#33
Critics Consensus: Shallow and brackish, Dark Tide fails to rise.
Synopsis:
A traumatized shark expert (Halle Berry) must battle her own fears to lead a thrill-seeking businessman on a dive into... [More]
#34
Critics Consensus: With plot points Stolen from countless superior films, this would-be thriller squanders a solid cast on overly serious and suspense-free storytelling.
Synopsis:
A detective (Jon Hamm) becomes obsessed with solving a child's 50-year-old murder, uncovering striking similarities between the case and his... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 6%
Critics Consensus: Simon Sez no matter how starved you are for something to watch, there has to be a better option than this dreadfully misguided action thriller.
Synopsis:
Interpol agent Simon (Dennis Rodman) is gathering information about the weapons trade on the French Riviera and trying to pinpoint... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 5931%
Critics Consensus: Inept on almost every level, Alone in the Dark may not work as a thriller, but it's good for some head-slapping, incredulous laughter.
Synopsis:
When the investigations of supernatural detective Edward Carnby (Christian Slater) lead him to uncover a long-lost tribe called the Abskani,... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 4110%
Critics Consensus: An ill-concieved attempt to utilize Dana Carvey's talent for mimicry, The Master of Disguise is an irritating, witless farce weighted down by sophomoric gags.
Synopsis:
Pistachio Disguisey (Dana Carvey), a genial waiter at his father Frabbrizio's (James Brolin) Italian restaurant, possesses an uncanny knack for... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 4014%
Critics Consensus: A mirthless, fairly desperate family film, Daddy Day Camp relies too heavily on bodily functions for comedic effect, resulting in plenty of cheap gags but no laughs.
Synopsis:
Spurred on by their wives' insistence that their children attend summer camp, daycare entrepreneurs Charlie Hinton (Cuba Gooding Jr.) and... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 3467%
Critics Consensus: Returning to their seemingly bottomless well of flatulence humor, racial stereotypes, and stale pop culture gags, Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer have produced what is arguably their worst Movie yet.
Synopsis:
During a fateful night, a group of impossibly attractive 20-somethings (Matt Lanter, Vanessa Minnillo, Kim Kardashian) must dodge a series... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 7196%
Critics Consensus: An implausible, overheated potboiler that squanders a stellar cast, Twisted is a clichéd, risible whodunit.
Synopsis:
Recently promoted and transferred to the homicide division, Inspector Jessica Shepard (Ashley Judd) feels pressure to prove herself -- and... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 3270%
Critics Consensus: A crude comedy with nothing new or insightful to say about the subjects it satirizes.
Synopsis:
Four adult orphans (Kal Penn, Adam Campbell, Faune Chambers, Jayma Mays) have an incredible adventure in a spoof of blockbuster... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 3154%
Critics Consensus: This heartfelt but incompetent, cliche-ridden sports picture is the cinematic equivalent of an airball.
Synopsis:
The lives of a gifted athlete (Wesley Jonathan) and his best friend (Anthony Mackie) change when they take a fateful... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 2570%
Critics Consensus: A dull, soapy potboiler that lacks the energy to qualify as a guilty pleasure, The In Crowd is undone by slow pacing, poor acting, and a stunning lack of originality.
Synopsis:
Adrien Williams has spent time at a psychiatric hospital, learning to come to terms with a troubled past and is... [More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 2680%
Critics Consensus: Dull and unfunny, One For the Money wastes Katherine Heigl's talents on a stunningly generic comic thriller.
Synopsis:
New Jersey native Stephanie Plum (Katherine Heigl) has plenty of attitude, even if she is broke after six months of... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 2342%
Critics Consensus: As far as westerns go, Texas Rangers is strictly mediocre stuff.
Synopsis:
Texas, 1875. In a land without justice, where chaos reigns, one legendary man, Leander McNelly (Dylan McDermott), is chosen to... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 3296%
Critics Consensus: A tired, unfunny, offensive waste of time, Meet the Spartans scrapes the bottom of the cinematic barrel.
Synopsis:
When Xerxes (Ken Davitian), the evil god king of Persia, sends his massive army to Sparta, King Leonidas (Sean Maguire)... [More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 3363%
Critics Consensus: Filled with crass dialogue, unlikable characters, and overdone slapstick gags, King's Ransom is an utterly inept would-be comedy.
Synopsis:
When the rich and arrogant Malcolm King (Anthony Anderson) informs his wife, Renee (Kellita Smith), that he plans to divorce... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 3249%
Critics Consensus: Strange Wilderness is a laugh-free comedy that's both aimless and overly crass.
Synopsis:
Peter Gaulke takes over, when his father, a respected wildlife TV host dies, but receives far less success. When the... [More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 3264%
Critics Consensus: Flat direction and actors who look embarrassed to be onscreen make Baby Geniuses worse than the premise suggests.
Synopsis:
Evil partners (Kathleen Turner, Christopher Lloyd) experiment on an infant and send his twin to a reputable research nursery.... [More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 3130%
Critics Consensus: Kickin' It Old Skool is one big unfunny pop culture reference that doesn't feature many laughs.
Synopsis:
At a talent show in 1986, young Justin Schumacher suffers a head injury and slips into a coma. Twenty years... [More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 3856%
Critics Consensus: A wholly misguided tribute to its subject's searing talent and enduring impact, Nina is the cinematic equivalent of a covers project featuring all the wrong artists.
Synopsis:
Manager Clifton Henderson (David Oyelowo) helps singer and pianist Nina Simone (Zoe Saldana) rediscover her love for music.... [More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 2921%
Critics Consensus: The Haunting of Molly Hartley is a rather lifeless horror endeavor, with a pedestrian plot and few scares.
Synopsis:
After surviving a brutal attack by her insane mother, teenage Molly (Haley Bennett) is eager to get a fresh start... [More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 7553%
Critics Consensus: Ugly, campy, and poorly acted, Battlefield Earth is a stunningly misguided, aggressively bad sci-fi folly.
Synopsis:
In the year 3000, there are no countries, no cities... Earth is a wasteland. And man is an endangered species.... [More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 6664%
Critics Consensus: Removing the social critique of the original, this updated version of Rollerball is violent, confusing, and choppy. Klein makes for a bland hero.
Synopsis:
Jonathan (Chris Klein) is the most popular player in the fastest and most extreme sport of all time: rollerball. Along... [More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 6296%
Critics Consensus: Although it features an inexplicably committed performance from Al Pacino, Jack and Jill is impossible to recommend on any level whatsoever.
Synopsis:
Thanksgiving is usually a happy time, but ad executive Jack (Adam Sandler) dreads the holiday because his twin sister, Jill... [More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 5803%
Critics Consensus: Bless the Child squanders its talented cast on a plot that's more likely to inspire unintentional laughs than shivers.
Synopsis:
When Maggie's sister Jenna saddles her with an autistic newborn named Cody she touches Maggie's heart and becomes the daughter... [More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 8744%
Critics Consensus: Monotonously fast-paced to the point of exhaustion, Getaway offers a reminder of the dangers in attempting to speed past coherent editing, character development, sensible dialogue, and an interesting plot.
Synopsis:
Though he used to race cars for a living, Brent Magna (Ethan Hawke) is now pitted against the clock in... [More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 4992%
Critics Consensus: As frustrating as a 404 error, Fear Dot Com is a stylish, incoherent, and often nasty mess with few scares.
Synopsis:
When four bodies are discovered among the industrial decay and urban grime of New York City, brash young detective Mike... [More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 5478%
Critics Consensus: Seagal is now too bulky to make a convincing action hero, and Half Past Dead is too silly and incoherent to deliver any visceral kicks.
Synopsis:
Criminal mastermind Donny/49er One (Morris Chestnut) has set in motion a plan to infiltrate a high-tech prison in order to... [More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 5896%
Critics Consensus: Devoid of chills, thrills, or even cheap titillation, The Roommate isn't even bad enough to be good.
Synopsis:
When Sara (Minka Kelly), a young design student from Iowa, arrives for college in Los Angeles, she is eager to... [More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 3924%
Critics Consensus: Melodramatic and weighed down with silly dialogue, Deuces Wild is a forgettable, overheated thriller that leaves no cliche unturned.
Synopsis:
Leon (Stephen Dorff) and Bobby (Brad Renfro) are brothers who, with their friends, are determined to maintain the way of... [More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 5170%
Critics Consensus: The Mod Squad aims for stylish cool and thrilling adventure, but collapses in an incoherent jumble of dated source material and unintentional hilarity.
Synopsis:
Julie (Claire Danes) is on her way to jail for assault. Arsonist Linc (Omar Epps) is looking at serious prison... [More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 5022%
Critics Consensus: The Apparition fails to offer anything original, isn't particularly scary, and offers so little in the way of dramatic momentum that it's more likely to put you to sleep than thrill you.
Synopsis:
Plagued by frightening occurrences in their home, Kelly (Ashley Greene) and Ben (Sebastian Stan) learn that a university's parapsychology experiment... [More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 4561%
Critics Consensus: A grungy, disjointed, mostly brainless mess of a film, House of the Dead is nonetheless loaded with unintentional laughs.
Synopsis:
Simon (Tyron Leitso) and Greg (Will Sanderson) meet a group of friends and set out to attend a rave on... [More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 4570%
Critics Consensus: Down to You is ruined by a bland, by-the-numbers plot and an awful script.
Synopsis:
College coeds in New York City, Al (Freddie Prinze Jr.), the son of a celebrity chef (Henry Winkler), and Imogen... [More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 2631%
Critics Consensus: A severely misguided and inept comedy incapable of even telling its single joke properly.
Synopsis:
Innocent Midwesterner Bucky Larson (Nick Swardson) works in a dead-end job as a grocery bagger and has never even kissed... [More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 2640%
Critics Consensus: Employing multiple cinematic clichés and milking stale performances, Deal proves inadequate for even the lowly regarded poker movie genre.
Synopsis:
Tommy Vinson (Burt Reynolds), a former cardsharp, gave up poker years ago when his wife threatened to leave him. Tommy... [More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 3380%
Critics Consensus: The Darkness clumsily relies on an assortment of genre tropes, leaving only the decidedly non-frightening ghost of superior horror films in its wake.
Synopsis:
Peter Taylor (Kevin Bacon), his wife Bronny and their two children return to Los Angeles after a fun-filled vacation to... [More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 3495%
Critics Consensus: Passion Play has a terrific cast, but don't be fooled - the only real question at the heart of this misbegotten mystery is what its stars were thinking.
Synopsis:
A washed-up musician (Mickey Rourke) tries to protect an enigmatic winged woman (Megan Fox) from a merciless gangster (Bill Murray)... [More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 3424%
Critics Consensus: Overly formulaic and tonally inconsistent, Getting Even with Dad tries for a sentimental conclusion it doesn't earn and winds up a slapsticky cash grab aimed at fans of Home Alone.
Synopsis:
Con man Ray Gleason (Ted Danson) is going after one last heist -- a stash of rare coins -- when... [More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 4113%
Critics Consensus: About as funny as a keelhauling, McHale's Navy will leave most viewers feeling they've been the victim of a particularly dishonorable discharge.
Synopsis:
Shopkeeper McHale (Tom Arnold) is called back to captain the PT-73 and save a Caribbean island from annihilation.... [More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 4410%
Critics Consensus: Aside from an opportunity to watch a mustachioed Nicolas Cage acting from under a wig and behind a prosthetic nose, Arsenal has depressingly little to offer.
Synopsis:
The Lindel brothers, Mikey and JP, only had each other to rely on growing up. As adults, JP finds success... [More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 3342%
Critics Consensus: As pretentious as it is hopelessly clichéd, this Twelve is closer to zero.
Synopsis:
A high-school dropout (Chace Crawford) sells drugs to his wealthy former classmates.... [More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 4043%
Critics Consensus: Rather than exciting audiences with a thrilling race against time, Shadow Conspiracy suggests there may be a secret cabal duping talented actors into selecting woefully deficient scripts.
Synopsis:
Presidential aide Bobby Bishop (Charlie Sheen) runs into an old professor who tells him of a secret plot to assassinate... [More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 9825%
Critics Consensus: Overly reliant on caricatures and lacking any human insight, Because I Said So is an unfunny, cliche-ridden mess.
Synopsis:
Daphne Wilder (Diane Keaton) is the proud mother of three women: Milly (Mandy Moore), Maggie (Lauren Graham) and Mae (Piper... [More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 8333%
Critics Consensus: A murky thriller with few chills, Godsend features ludicrous dialogue, by-the-numbers plotting, and an excess of cheap shocks.
Synopsis:
After Paul Duncan (Greg Kinnear) and his wife, Jessie (Rebecca Romijn-Stamos), lose their young son, Adam (Cameron Bright), in an... [More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 8506%
Critics Consensus: A strained, laugh-free sequel, The Whole Ten Yards recycles its predecessor's cast and plot but not its wit or reason for being.
Synopsis:
After faking his death, former killer-for-hire Jimmy "The Tulip" Tudeski (Bruce Willis) retires to Mexico with his new wife, Jill... [More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 7466%
Critics Consensus: A romantic comedy that's neither funny nor particularly romantic, Serving Sara is a forgettable time waster.
Synopsis:
When Sara (Elizabeth Hurley) is served divorce papers while she is in New York, she is stunned. Not about to... [More]
#79
Adjusted Score: 7436%
Critics Consensus: Witless, unfocused, and arguably misogynistic, Playing for Keeps is a dispiriting, lowest-common-denominator Hollywood rom-com.
Synopsis:
Long past his soccer-playing heyday, George Dryer (Gerard Butler) is struggling financially and failing in his attempt to reconcile with... [More]
#80
Adjusted Score: 7070%
Critics Consensus: Witlessly broad and utterly devoid of laughs, Vampires Suck represents a slight step forward for the Friedberg-Seltzer team.
Synopsis:
Becca, an angst-ridden teenager, is torn between two supernatural suitors: vampire Edward and werewolf Jacob. However, she must find a... [More]
#81
Adjusted Score: 7110%
Critics Consensus: A star-studded turkey, Movie 43 is loaded with gleefully offensive and often scatological gags, but it's largely bereft of laughs.
Synopsis:
Twelve directors, including Peter Farrelly, Griffin Dunne and Brett Ratner, contributed to this collection of outrageous spoofs and stories. A... [More]
#82
Adjusted Score: 6162%
Critics Consensus: Code Name: The Cleaner is a limp action/comedy flick that alternates between lame, worn-out jokes and cheesy martial arts.
Synopsis:
When Jake (Cedric the Entertainer) awakes one morning in a strange hotel room, he finds himself in a bit of... [More]
#83
Adjusted Score: 8346%
Critics Consensus: Flatliners falls flat as a horror movie and fails to improve upon its source material, rendering this reboot dead on arrival.
Synopsis:
Five medical students embark on a daring and dangerous experiment to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond... [More]
#84
Adjusted Score: 6718%
Critics Consensus: Speed 2 falls far short of its predecessor, thanks to laughable dialogue, thin characterization, unsurprisingly familiar plot devices, and action sequences that fail to generate any excitement.
Synopsis:
Annie (Sandra Bullock) is looking forward to a Caribbean cruise with her cop boyfriend, Alex (Jason Patric), who purchased the... [More]
#85
Adjusted Score: 6639%
Critics Consensus: The Covenant plays out like a teen soap opera, full of pretty faces, wooden acting, laughable dialogue, and little suspense.
Synopsis:
In the 17th century, five families with supernatural powers make a pact of silence. Eventually one power-hungry family is banished.... [More]
#86
Adjusted Score: 6327%
Critics Consensus: The Fog is a so-so remake of a so-so movie, lacking scares, suspense or originality.
Synopsis:
The prosperous town of Antonio Bay, Ore., is born in blood, as the town's founders get their money by murdering... [More]
#87
Adjusted Score: 6300%
Critics Consensus: Lacking the punch and good cheer of The Incredibles and Sky High, Zoom is a dull and laugh-free affair.
Synopsis:
Capt. Zoom, or Jack (Tim Allen), as he is now known, has long since given up his career of fighting... [More]
#88
Adjusted Score: 4570%
Critics Consensus: Yet another predictable variation on the hoary old haunted-house movie, Darkness is an illogical, portentous mess.
Synopsis:
Paul (Stephan Enquist) and his older sister, Regina (Anna Paquin), unpack and settle into their new country home with their... [More]
#89
Adjusted Score: 4680%
Critics Consensus: A Little Bit of Heaven subjects viewers to a whole bunch of schmaltz - and strands Kate Hudson and Gael García Bernal in a fatally misguided film.
Synopsis:
New Orleans ad executive Marley Corbett (Kate Hudson) is a free-spirited woman who embraces her easy sexuality, shuns commitment, and... [More]
#90
Adjusted Score: 4621%
Critics Consensus: Plagued by paper-thin characterizations and a hackneyed script, Material Girls fails to live up to even the minimum standards of its genre.
Synopsis:
Two sibling cosmetics heiresses (Hilary Duff, Haylie Duff) must grow up quickly when a company scandal leaves them penniless. Though... [More]
#91
Adjusted Score: 5733%
Critics Consensus: With its shallow characters, low budget special effects, and mindless fight scenes, Mortal Kombat - Annihilation offers minimal plot development and manages to underachieve the low bar set by its predecessor.
Synopsis:
Every generation, a portal opens up between the Outerworld and Earth. Emperor Shao-Kahn (Brian Thompson), ruler of the mythical Outerworld,... [More]
#92
Adjusted Score: 4556%
Critics Consensus: BloodRayne is an absurd sword-and-sorcery vid-game adaptation from schlock-maestro Uwe Boll, featuring a distinguished (and slumming) cast.
Synopsis:
In 18th-century Romania, after spending much of her life in a traveling circus, human-vampire hybrid Rayne (Kristanna Loken) escapes and... [More]
#93
Adjusted Score: 4402%
Critics Consensus: Juvenile even by Scary Movie standards, this fifth installment offers stale pop culture gags that generate few laughs.
Synopsis:
Much bizarre activity follows after a husband (Simon Rex) and wife (Ashley Tisdale) bring their newborn infant home from the... [More]
#94
Adjusted Score: 4390%
Critics Consensus: Featuring mostly wooden performances, laughable dialogue, and shoddy production values, In the Name of the King fulfills all expectations of an Uwe Boll film.
Synopsis:
As war looms in an idyllic kingdom, a man named Farmer (Jason Statham) begins a heroic quest to find his... [More]
#95
Adjusted Score: 4712%
Critics Consensus: A trifecta of failure for writer-director-star Keenen Ivory Wayans, A Low Down Dirty Shame lives repeatedly and resolutely down to its title.
Synopsis:
After hitting a wall in his case against drug kingpin Ernesto Mendoza (Andrew Divoff), private eye Andre Shame (Keenen Ivory... [More]
#96
Adjusted Score: 5388%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Young business consultant Will Shaw (Henry Cavill) flies to Spain for a vacation aboard his family's sailboat. When Will returns... [More]
#97
Adjusted Score: 7596%
Critics Consensus: The Adventures of Pluto Nash is neither adventurous nor funny, and Eddie Murphy is on autopilot in this notorious box office bomb.
Synopsis:
"Pluto Nash" is an action comedy set on the moon in the year 2087, starring Eddie Murphy as the title... [More]
#98
Adjusted Score: 7011%
Critics Consensus: Happily N'Ever After has none of the moxy, edge, or postmodern wit of the other fairy-tales-gone-haywire CG movie it so blatantly rips off.
Synopsis:
Fairy Tale Land becomes a realm of happy endings gone wrong when Cinderella's wicked stepmother, Frieda (Sigourney Weaver), joins forces... [More]
#99
Adjusted Score: 9152%
Critics Consensus: Offensive in its depiction of autism -- and painfully misguided in essentially every respect -- Music is a vanity project that begs to be turned down.
Synopsis:
Zu (Kate Hudson) is a free spirit estranged from her family who suddenly finds herself the sole guardian of her... [More]
#100
Adjusted Score: 8199%
Critics Consensus: Mac and Me is duly infamous: not only is it a pale imitation of E.T., it's also a thinly-veiled feature length commercial for McDonalds and Coca-Cola.
Synopsis:
A young extraterrestrial, separated from its family and stranded on Earth, finds friendship with a boy in a wheelchair.... [More]