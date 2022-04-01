Beverly Hills Cop

(Photo by Paramount Pictures/ courtesy Everett Collection)

All Eddie Murphy Movies Ranked

Eddie Murphy’s movie career came roaring out of the gate in the early ’80s, with three yearly successive Certified Fresh classics in a row: 48 HRS, Trading Places, and Beverly Hills Cop. His presence represented a shake-up in the comedy status quo: Provocative jokes, tough action, and even some social commentary. Combined with his other seminal ’80s movie, Coming to America, Murphy was the king of American comedy. And if you needed even more raw (literally) material, you could turn to his hard-hitting stand-up movies.

Harlem Nights was a highlight in his immediate post-America career, if only in having Murphy in the director’s chair, and luring Richard Pryor and Redd Foxx into the same movie. But it was the softening of Murphy’s image that propelled him into the blockbuster stage of his career with The Nutty Professor, where he performs seven separate roles. Along with roles in Mulan, Dr. Dolittle, and Shrek, suddenly every kid out there knew his name. (The Golden Child apparently had not worked.) In-between, Murphy was still able to put out more adult-oriented movies like Bowfinger and Life.

But the cracks began to show with The Adventures of Pluto Nash, one of the more notorious bombs in Hollywood history, along with The Haunted Mansion and Daddy Day Care, where audiences slowly started to turn on his family material (the critics were already out). A Best Supporting Actor Oscar nom for Dreamgirls in 2006 was quickly overshadowed by the pile-up disasters of Norbit, Meet Dave, Imagine That, and A Thousand Words. Murphy peaced out from filmmaking until a time audiences and critics would be more appreciative of his talents, hopefully with the movies to back it up.

It seemed like that moment might have been four years later with 2016’s Mr. Church. Nah, nobody saw it. Instead, the true comeback would hit in 2019: Dolemite Is My Name, where he plays bold and brash blaxploitation legend Rudy Ray Moore, and for which he received the most glowing reviews of his career. Now, we’re ranking all Eddie Murphy movies by Tomatometer!

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 111474%
Critics Consensus: In dramatizing Rudy Ray Moore's stranger-than-fiction story, Eddie Murphy makes Dolemite Is My Name just as bold, brash, and ultimately hard to resist as its subject.
Synopsis: Performer Rudy Ray Moore develops an outrageous character named Dolemite, who becomes an underground sensation and star of a kung-fu,... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Keegan-Michael Key
Directed By: Craig Brewer

#2

48 HRS. (1982)
93%

#2
Adjusted Score: 94309%
Critics Consensus: Marking an auspicious feature film debut for Eddie Murphy, 48 Hrs. is a briskly paced action comedy that succeeds largely due to the outstanding chemistry between its two leads.
Synopsis: Renegade cop Jack Cates (Nick Nolte) pulls bank robber Reggie Hammond (Eddie Murphy) from a federal prison on a 48-hour... [More]
Starring: Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy, Annette O'Toole, Frank McRae
Directed By: Walter Hill

#3

Shrek 2 (2004)
89%

#3
Adjusted Score: 97859%
Critics Consensus: It may not be as fresh as the original, but topical humor and colorful secondary characters make Shrek 2 a winner in its own right.
Synopsis: After returning from their honeymoon and showing home movies to their friends, Shrek and Fiona learn that her parents have... [More]
Starring: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Julie Andrews
Directed By: Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, Conrad Vernon

#4

Shrek (2001)
88%

#4
Adjusted Score: 96634%
Critics Consensus: While simultaneously embracing and subverting fairy tales, the irreverent Shrek also manages to tweak Disney's nose, provide a moral message to children, and offer viewers a funny, fast-paced ride.
Synopsis: Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek (Mike Myers) whose precious solitude... [More]
Starring: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, John Lithgow
Directed By: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson

#5

Trading Places (1983)
88%

#5
Adjusted Score: 89014%
Critics Consensus: Featuring deft interplay between Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd, Trading Places is an immensely appealing social satire.
Synopsis: Upper-crust executive Louis Winthorpe III (Dan Aykroyd) and down-and-out hustler Billy Ray Valentine (Eddie Murphy) are the subjects of a... [More]
Starring: Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy, Ralph Bellamy, Don Ameche
Directed By: John Landis

#6

Mulan (1998)
86%

#6
Adjusted Score: 89804%
Critics Consensus: Exploring themes of family duty and honor, Mulan breaks new ground as a Disney film, while still bringing vibrant animation and sprightly characters to the screen.
Synopsis: Fearful that her ailing father will be drafted into the Chinese military, Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) takes his spot -- though,... [More]
Starring: Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, B.D. Wong, Miguel Ferrer
Directed By: Barry Cook, Tony Bancroft

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 86695%
Critics Consensus: The buddy cop movie continues its evolution unabated with this Eddie Murphy vehicle that's fast, furious, and funny.
Synopsis: After his childhood buddy is murdered while visiting Detroit, rebellious cop Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) follows the leads to Beverly... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Lisa Eilbacher
Directed By: Martin Brest

#8

Bowfinger (1999)
81%

#8
Adjusted Score: 85571%
Critics Consensus: A witty commentary on modern film-making, with enough jokes to keep it entertaining throughout.
Synopsis: On the verge of bankruptcy and desperate for his big break, aspiring filmmaker Bobby Bowfinger (Steve Martin) concocts a crazy... [More]
Starring: Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy, Heather Graham, Christine Baranski
Directed By: Frank Oz

#9

Dreamgirls (2006)
79%

#9
Adjusted Score: 87082%
Critics Consensus: Dreamgirls' simple characters and plot hardly detract from the movie's real feats: the electrifying performances and the dazzling musical numbers.
Synopsis: Deena (Beyoncé Knowles),Effie (Jennifer Hudson) and Lorrell (Anika Noni Rose) form a music trio called the Dreamettes. When ambitious manager... [More]
Starring: Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles, Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Hudson
Directed By: Bill Condon

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 75545%
Critics Consensus: Eddie Murphy was in full control at this point, starkly evident in Coming to America's John Landis' coasting direction.
Synopsis: Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) is the prince of a wealthy African country and wants for nothing, except a wife who... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, John Amos, James Earl Jones
Directed By: John Landis

#11

Tower Heist (2011)
68%

#11
Adjusted Score: 75085%
Critics Consensus: Tower Heist is a true Brett Ratner joint: little brains to this caper, but it's fun fluff, exciting to watch, and showcases a welcome return to form for Eddie Murphy.
Synopsis: For more than 10 years, Josh Kovaks (Ben Stiller) has managed one of New York City's most luxurious and well-secured... [More]
Starring: Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy, Casey Affleck, Alan Alda
Directed By: Brett Ratner

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 65897%
Critics Consensus: The Nutty Professor falls back on juvenile humor eagerly and often, but Eddie Murphy's consistently funny work in dual roles means more for audiences to love.
Synopsis: Brilliant and obese scientist Sherman Klump (Eddie Murphy) invents a miraculous weight-loss solution. After a date with chemistry student Carla... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Jada Pinkett, James Coburn, Larry Miller
Directed By: Tom Shadyac

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 64990%
Critics Consensus: While not without its moments, Shrek Forever After too often feels like a rote rehashing of the franchise's earlier entries.
Synopsis: Long-settled into married life and fully domesticated, Shrek (Mike Myers) begins to long for the days when he felt like... [More]
Starring: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Antonio Banderas
Directed By: Mike Mitchell

#14

Life (1999)
51%

#14
Adjusted Score: 51760%
Critics Consensus: Entertaining if not over-the-top humor from a solid comic duo provides plenty of laughs.
Synopsis: During Prohibition, loudmouth Harlem grifter Ray (Eddie Murphy) and the no-nonsense Claude (Martin Lawrence) team up on a bootlegging mission... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, Obba Babatundé, Ned Beatty
Directed By: Ted Demme

#15

Coming 2 America (2021)
49%

#15
Adjusted Score: 61646%
Critics Consensus: Decades after its predecessor joked about the fine line between love and nausea, Coming 2 America reminds audiences that there's an equally fine line between sequel and retread.
Synopsis: Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall)... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones
Directed By: Craig Brewer

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 49065%
Critics Consensus: Eddie Murphy remains appealing as the wisecracking Axel Foley, but Beverly Hills Cop II doesn't take him -- or the viewer -- anywhere new enough to justify a sequel.
Synopsis: The hard-nosed Detroit cop from the original film returns to Los Angeles to help solve another case. This time he... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, Brigitte Nielsen, John Ashton
Directed By: Tony Scott

#17

Boomerang (1992)
44%

#17
Adjusted Score: 44422%
Critics Consensus: Boomerang injects some fresh color into the corporate rom-com formula, but the frothy fun is undercut by off-putting gender dynamics and misjudged gags.
Synopsis: A cocky ad executive, Marcus (Eddie Murphy) has a reputation as a ladies' man. However, Marcus gets a taste of... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry, Robin Givens, David Alan Grier
Directed By: Reginald Hudlin

#18

Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001)
42%

#18
Adjusted Score: 45911%
Critics Consensus: Although there are laughs to be had in Dr. Dolittle 2, its preoccupation with toilet humor and Murphy's restrained performance makes this a missed opportunity.
Synopsis: In Dr. Dolittle 2, the now-famous doc has more patients -- two-legged and four-legged -- than he can handle. But... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wilson, Jeffrey Jones, Kevin Pollak
Directed By: Steve Carr

#19

Dr. Dolittle (1998)
42%

#19
Adjusted Score: 44162%
Critics Consensus: Doctor Dolittle finds some mirth in the novelty of wisecracking critters, but this family feature's treacly tone is made queasy by a reliance on scatological gags that undercut the intended warmth.
Synopsis: After a fender bender, Dr. John Dolittle (Eddie Murphy) gets back his childhood ability to converse with animals. But the... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Ossie Davis, Oliver Platt, Peter Boyle
Directed By: Betty Thomas

#20

Shrek the Third (2007)
41%

#20
Adjusted Score: 50576%
Critics Consensus: Shrek the Third has pop culture potshots galore, but at the expense of the heart, charm, and wit that made the first two Shreks classics.
Synopsis: When King Harold suddenly croaks, Shrek (Mike Myers) learns he will have to rule the land of Far, Far Away,... [More]
Starring: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Antonio Banderas
Directed By: Chris Miller

#21

Imagine That (2009)
41%

#21
Adjusted Score: 44702%
Critics Consensus: Despite a promising turn by newcomer Yara Shahidi, Imagine That is another pedestrian family comedy that squanders Eddie Murphy's comedic talents.
Synopsis: Like many busy professionals, Evan Danielson (Eddie Murphy) is so focused on his career that quality time with his young... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Thomas Haden Church, Yara Shahidi, Nicole Ari Parker
Directed By: Karey Kirkpatrick

#22

Daddy Day Care (2003)
27%

#22
Adjusted Score: 31543%
Critics Consensus: Daddy Day Care does its job of babysitting the tots. Anyone older will probably be bored.
Synopsis: While his wife, Kim (Regina King), brings home the bacon, unemployed Charlie (Eddie Murphy) spends his days caring for the... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin, Steve Zahn, Regina King
Directed By: Steve Carr

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 28772%
Critics Consensus: While Eddie Murphy is still hilarious as the entire Klump family, the movie falls apart because of uneven pacing, a poor script, and skits that rely on being gross rather than funny.
Synopsis: Professor Sherman Klump (Eddie Murphy) is getting married. And the Klump family could not be more delighted. His fiancee Denise... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Janet Jackson, Larry Miller, John Ales
Directed By: Peter Segal

#24

Showtime (2002)
25%

#24
Adjusted Score: 28857%
Critics Consensus: Showtime starts out as a promising satire of the buddy cop genre. Unfortunately, it ends up becoming the type of movies it is satirizing.
Synopsis: When a no-nonsense LAPD detective (Robert De Niro) is forced to star in a reality-based television show with a frustrated... [More]
Starring: Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy, Rene Russo, Pedro Damián
Directed By: Tom Dey

#25

Mr. Church (2016)
24%

#25
Adjusted Score: 25255%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a young girl and her dying mother are joined by a black male cook who comes to live with... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Britt Robertson, Xavier Samuel, Natascha McElhone
Directed By: Bruce Beresford

#26

Harlem Nights (1989)
23%

#26
Adjusted Score: 24230%
Critics Consensus: An all-star comedy lineup is wasted on a paper-thin plot and painfully clunky dialogue.
Synopsis: In the waning days of Prohibition, Sugar Ray (Richard Pryor) and his adopted son, Quick (Eddie Murphy), run a speakeasy... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Redd Foxx, Danny Aiello
Directed By: Eddie Murphy

#27

Another 48 HRS. (1990)
21%

#27
Adjusted Score: 20706%
Critics Consensus: Even the return of Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte, and director Walter Hill can't hide the lazy, patchwork quality of Another 48 Hrs.
Synopsis: While trying to capture drug lord "The Iceman," policeman Jack Cates (Nick Nolte) confronts two criminals and kills one of... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Nick Nolte, Brion James, Kevin Tighe
Directed By: Walter Hill

#28

Meet Dave (2008)
20%

#28
Adjusted Score: 22811%
Critics Consensus: Easy gags and slack direction drag this occasionally clever alien-out-of-planet comedy down to unimaginative lows.
Synopsis: Dave Ming Chang (Eddie Murphy) is the ultimate fish out of water. Even though he's just arrived in New York,... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Elizabeth Banks, Gabrielle Union, Scott Caan
Directed By: Brian Robbins

#29

I Spy (2002)
16%

#29
Adjusted Score: 19331%
Critics Consensus: Insipid and mirthless, I-Spy bares little resemblance to the TV series that inspired it.
Synopsis: When the Switchblade, the most sophisticated prototype stealth fighter created yet, is stolen from the U.S. government, one of the... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Owen Wilson, Famke Janssen, Malcolm McDowell
Directed By: Betty Thomas

#30
#30
Adjusted Score: 17921%
Critics Consensus: Neither scary nor funny, The Haunted Mansion is as lifeless as the ghosts in the movie.
Synopsis: Workaholic real estate agent Jim Evers (Eddie Murphy) is accused by his wife, Sara (Marsha Thomason), of neglecting his son... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp, Wallace Shawn, Marsha Thomason
Directed By: Rob Minkoff

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 8837%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: In the conniving world of politics, even a professional shyster like Thomas Jefferson Johnson (Eddie Murphy) can find himself outmatched.... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Lane Smith, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Joe Don Baker
Directed By: Jonathan Lynn

#32

Holy Man (1998)
12%

#32
Adjusted Score: 14041%
Critics Consensus: Cloying and unfunny, Holy Man wastes the repartee between Eddie Murphy and Jeff Goldblum on the gospel of toothless satire and unearned sentimentality.
Synopsis: Ricky Hayman (Jeff Goldblum), an executive at a home shopping network, is on the verge of losing his job. Sales... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Jeff Goldblum, Kelly Preston, Robert Loggia
Directed By: Stephen Herek

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: 11545%
Critics Consensus: Neither scary nor very funny, this misguided effort never lives up to its premise.
Synopsis: In the wake of her mother's death in a mental institution, detective Rita Veder (Angela Bassett) is assigned to a... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett, Allen Payne, Kadeem Hardison
Directed By: Wes Craven

#34

Norbit (2007)
9%

#34
Adjusted Score: 13111%
Critics Consensus: Coming off his Oscar-nominated performance in Dreamgirls, the talented-but-inconsistent Eddie Murphy plays three roles in Norbit, a cruel, crass, stereotype-filled comedy that's more depressing than funny.
Synopsis: Mild-mannered Norbit (Eddie Murphy) has always had it rough, since the day he was left abandoned at a combination Chinese... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton, Cuba Gooding Jr., Eddie Griffin
Directed By: Brian Robbins

#35
#35
Adjusted Score: 10132%
Critics Consensus: Despite being set at an amusement park, Beverly Hills Cop III forgets to have any fun as it churns out uninspired violence and witless gags, with an uncharacteristically lethargic Eddie Murphy not helping matters.
Synopsis: When his boss is killed, Detroit cop Alex Foley (Eddie Murphy) finds evidence that the murderer had ties to a... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, Héctor Elizondo, Timothy Carhart
Directed By: John Landis

#36
#36
Adjusted Score: 6515%
Critics Consensus: The Adventures of Pluto Nash is neither adventurous nor funny, and Eddie Murphy is on autopilot in this notorious box office bomb.
Synopsis: "Pluto Nash" is an action comedy set on the moon in the year 2087, starring Eddie Murphy as the title... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Randy Quaid, Rosario Dawson, Joe Pantoliano
Directed By: Ron Underwood

#37
#37
Adjusted Score: 1887%
Critics Consensus: Dated jokes (A Thousand Words was shot in 2008) and removing Eddie Murphy's voice -- his greatest comedic asset -- dooms this painful mess from the start.
Synopsis: Jack McCall (Eddie Murphy) is a selfish literary agent whose fast-talking ways allow him to close any deal. His next... [More]
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Kerry Washington, Cliff Curtis, Clark Duke
Directed By: Brian Robbins

Movie & TV News

Tag Cloud

Superheroes Calendar YA Dark Horse Comics National Geographic 45 Elton John 79th Golden Globes Awards Turner Red Carpet Discovery Channel Black Mirror Paramount Musicals series Country The CW japan disaster mockumentary SDCC ESPN international Broadway Comedy romance Apple TV+ Emmy Nominations Pixar football SXSW 2022 period drama ratings worst HBO Max Sci-Fi Binge Guide foreign Comics on TV Pirates Premiere Dates indie MGM Apple TV Plus Fantasy New York Comic Con richard e. Grant revenge Comic Book VH1 Apple TV Land Best Director Action trophy golden globes mob CMT worst movies Funimation superhero Nickelodeon pirates of the caribbean live event french Animation Video Games canceled TV shows Tubi ITV new zealand crime rotten movies we love SundanceTV DGA wonder woman toronto Schedule Star Wars teaser legend Mystery slashers Polls and Games technology The Walt Disney Company telelvision movies popular OneApp hispanic 24 frames free movies 007 book adaptation nbcuniversal australia Film rt labs christmas movies genre kaiju adaptation TCA Awards PBS TCA 2017 BAFTA theme song APB Disney+ Disney Plus television OWN fresh doctor who Sundance TV crime drama VICE unscripted Travel Channel Hollywood Foreign Press Association TLC DC Comics sitcom cars razzies streaming movies breaking bad HBO Go asian-american Cosplay supernatural hist Spring TV TIFF History BET FX Hallmark Black History Month sopranos Pop slasher Chilling Adventures of Sabrina hidden camera American Society of Cinematographers cancelled TV series cats Drama 21st Century Fox Avengers blaxploitation Pacific Islander CW Seed south america Amazon Prime Video Superheroe die hard what to watch See It Skip It DC streaming service reboot king kong Music scene in color comic books cancelled television festivals superman news king arthur prank canceled Shondaland classics Brie Larson Tomatazos aliens diversity Super Bowl 20th Century Fox South by Southwest Film Festival vs. Podcast Netflix FXX Disney Photos scary movies art house Summer cults Comedy Central TCM HBO Sundance Now Lifetime Christmas movies anthology ViacomCBS ID Showtime Winners MSNBC concert singing competition Certified Fresh name the review vampires Crackle Logo Holidays Food Network Kids & Family Toys royal family Quiz Best and Worst GLAAD quibi laika harry potter witnail Freeform facebook anime Marvel Spectrum Originals kong high school reviews 94th Oscars docuseries true crime TV movies El Rey Endgame TruTV NYCC Bravo The Arrangement Ovation First Look Winter TV leaderboard Oscars halloween tv Thanksgiving DirecTV casting Martial Arts mission: impossible Election mutant NBC Walt Disney Pictures Song of Ice and Fire Hulu Musical Acorn TV Disney streaming service Mindy Kaling Columbia Pictures 73rd Emmy Awards Ellie Kemper book Netflix Christmas movies A&E monster movies Mudbound FX on Hulu Hear Us Out discovery blockbusters Alien Teen Chernobyl children's TV posters GIFs Film Festival comedies Vudu Classic Film child's play satire miniseries Awards The Purge Legendary spanish spider-verse 2016 CBS All Access Infographic black comedy versus Disney Channel documentary adventure First Reviews IFC Films Sony Pictures WarnerMedia game show Epix strong female leads Adult Swim cancelled TV shows LGBT HFPA screen actors guild fast and furious Fargo young adult sequel zero dark thirty jamie lee curtis suspense Mary poppins CBS sag awards Universal Pictures twilight lord of the rings TCA remakes dc Exclusive Video screenings Arrowverse dragons Marvel Studios action-comedy Anna Paquin festival sports TNT godzilla politics Marvel Television Character Guide rom-coms dark President stoner PlayStation debate deadpool Reality independent 2019 Masterpiece cartoon venice Wes Anderson Esquire Syfy scary Universal Women's History Month binge jurassic park Lifetime composers 71st Emmy Awards Star Trek comics crime thriller Pet Sematary Reality Competition MTV space critics Writers Guild of America justice league The Academy boxoffice blockbuster critic resources olympics Holiday toy story Shudder Horror emmy awards Paramount Plus dramedy chucky The Walking Dead travel rt archives Amazon Prime Rocky AMC Plus robots Britbox Hallmark Christmas movies universal monsters DC Universe Crunchyroll franchise Christmas Interview Oscar halloween Turner Classic Movies Starz best Awards Tour Rocketman Television Academy cinemax psycho police drama Warner Bros. crossover BET Awards Best Actor spinoff green book new star wars movies comic Creative Arts Emmys Tumblr golden globe awards RT History FOX RT21 Fox News Best Actress Valentine's Day Grammys all-time Paramount Network natural history directors biopic Rom-Com Family kids Mary Poppins Returns Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt E3 movie renewed TV shows comic book movies IMDb TV Disney Plus rt labs critics edition Tokyo Olympics Opinion BBC America Amazon Studios dogs spain docudrama archives WGN elevated horror MCU 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Countdown historical drama comic book movie women boxing stand-up comedy latino gangster Captain marvel BBC One psychological thriller animated Set visit Marathons zombie documentaries video on demand hollywood rotten Stephen King italian stop motion Nominations films Sneak Peek Fall TV Mary Tyler Moore BBC TV renewals thriller spanish language serial killer live action Rock ABC a nightmare on elm street obituary Amazon 72 Emmy Awards Trailer Image Comics dexter heist movie Year in Review award winner comiccon Sundance TV One YouTube San Diego Comic-Con 4/20 2021 cooking Trivia 93rd Oscars Pride Month zombies based on movie 90s Tarantino adenture nfl Ghostbusters Pop TV Cannes Television Critics Association 2015 A24 Box Office aapi Prime Video ABC Family marvel comics biography 2018 Nat Geo USA Network social media hispanic heritage month GoT tv talk ghosts dreamworks talk show Watching Series X-Men Emmys scorecard Baby Yoda science fiction TBS IFC LGBTQ sequels mcc CNN new york USA Comic-Con@Home 2021 cancelled Lionsgate Biopics feel good SXSW 2017 spy thriller black Academy Awards dceu Trophy Talk joker YouTube Red Extras parents Lucasfilm romantic comedy transformers Western Tags: Comedy basketball marvel cinematic universe streaming Cartoon Network 2020 NBA japanese werewolf cops Heroines criterion TV trailers Neflix spider-man batman finale TCA Winter 2020 target VOD Fox Searchlight YouTube Premium know your critic james bond nature Spike saw PaleyFest Best Picture Peacock political drama game of thrones E! AMC indiana jones Instagram Live The Witch war video 99% 1990s medical drama ABC Signature
Copyright ©  2018 Fandango. All rights reserved.
Terms of Service         Privacy Policy