Jackie Chan Movies Ranked by Tomatometer
Considering how often Jackie Chan movie titles were changed on their journey to America, it’s understandable to be confused going through his films – even after you’ve watched them. Like, did Operation Condor 2 come out before the first Operation Condor? Is Supercop actually part of the Police Story franchise? How many “new” Police Stories are there, anyways? This is alleviated by the fact that you could just throw your hands up and pick a random Jackie Chan movie from the ’80s and, chances are, it’s gonna be pretty dang good. Police Story and Police Story 2 were made during this decade (and have been added to The Criterion Collection), along with Project A, Project A2, and Armour of God – all representing an explosive debut of a relentless entertainer willing to leap off buildings, hang on the sides of fast-moving vehicles, avoiding heavy lethal objects at the last second, and do just about every punishing stunt conceivable for our enjoyment.
And the batting average for Jackie Chan movies in the ’90s is nothing to scoff at either. This was the era that brought him international fame, starting with 1995’s Rumble in the Bronx, which led to more eyes on previous films, like Legend of the Drunken Master, and the projects that followed, like Supercop. And Chan resurrected the buddy action/comedy with Owen Wilson in Shanghai Noon, and Chris Tucker in Rush Hour, where people to this day are still hoping for a third sequel. (Fun fact: Rotten Tomatoes founder Senh Duong was inspired to create the site after an inconvenient night searching for reviews on movies like First Strike and Who Am I?. So no Jackie Chan, no Rotten Tomatoes. And then where would we be? The dark ages, that’s where.)
After a string of mediocre big-budget Hollywood affairs (The Tuxedo, The Medallion, and The Spy Next Door among them), Chan has mainly been working in China, continuing to produce, direct, and explore more dramatic roles. Now we’re ranking Jackie Chan movie by Tomatometer!
#4
Adjusted Score: 94957%
Critics Consensus: Kung Fu Panda has a familiar message, but the pleasing mix of humor, swift martial arts action, and colorful animation makes for winning Summer entertainment.
Synopsis:
Po the panda (Jack Black) works in his family's noodle shop and dreams of becoming a kung-fu master. His dream... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 87361%
Critics Consensus: The storyline arc may seem a tad familiar to fans of the original, but Kung Fu Panda 2 offers enough action, comedy, and visual sparkle to compensate.
Synopsis:
Now known as the Dragon Warrior, Po (Jack Black) protects the Valley of Peace alongside his friends and fellow kung... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 83743%
Critics Consensus: Although the plot is really nothing to brag about, Jackie Chan and Owen Wilson work well together. The cinematography looks great, and Jackie delivers a hilarious performance. This is an old-fashioned crowd-pleaser.
Synopsis:
Bumbling Chon Wang (Jackie Chan) works as an Imperial guard in the Forbidden City of China. When Princess Pei Pei... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 70341%
Critics Consensus: A silly, anachronistic mess, but the pairing of Chan and Wilson makes the movie fun.
Synopsis:
After taming the wild west in the comedy "Shanghai Noon," Chon Wang (Jackie Chan) and Roy O'Bannon (Owen Wilson) are... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 74119%
Critics Consensus: The Foreigner adheres strictly to action thriller formula, but benefits from committed -- and out of character -- performances from its talented veteran stars.
Synopsis:
Quan is a humble London businessman whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 68179%
Critics Consensus: This hotly-anticipated pairing of martial arts legends Jackie Chan and Jet Li features dazzling fight scenes but is weighed down by too much filler.
Synopsis:
Jason (Michael Angarano), an American teenager, is a huge fan of Hong Kong cinema and old kung-fu movies. While browsing... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 55872%
Critics Consensus: Rush Hour 2 doesn't feel as fresh or funny as the first, and the stunts lack some of the intricacy normally seen in Chan's films.
Synopsis:
After an explosion at the US Embassy in Hong Kong kills two customs agents investigating currency smuggling, Inspector Lee (Jackie... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 38186%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A detective from Hong Kong teams up with an American gambler to battle a Chinese criminal.... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 36890%
Critics Consensus: Hit-and-miss family fare that bares only the slightest resemblance to Verne's novel.
Synopsis:
Phileas Fogg (Steve Coogan) is an inventor living in Victorian England. He believes he can travel around the world in... [More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 23800%
Critics Consensus: Rush Hour 3 is a tired rehash of the earlier films, and a change of scenery can't hide a lack of new ideas.
Synopsis:
East meets West again when the assassination of Ambassador Han leads to the reunion of Lee (Jackie Chan) and Carter... [More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 20249%
Critics Consensus: The use of special effects diminishes some of Chan's appeal in this disposable picture.
Synopsis:
Eddie (Jackie Chan) is an indomitable Hong Kong cop who, after a near fatal accident involving a mysterious medallion, is... [More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 15047%
Critics Consensus: Lacking a script funny enough to cover up for Jackie Chan's fading physical gifts, The Spy Next Door fails on every conceivable level.
Synopsis:
Bob Ho (Jackie Chan), an undercover operative for the CIA, decides to give up his career and marry his girlfriend,... [More]