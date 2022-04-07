(Photo by Dimension Films/ courtesy Everett Collection)

Jackie Chan Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

Considering how often Jackie Chan movie titles were changed on their journey to America, it’s understandable to be confused going through his films – even after you’ve watched them. Like, did Operation Condor 2 come out before the first Operation Condor? Is Supercop actually part of the Police Story franchise? How many “new” Police Stories are there, anyways? This is alleviated by the fact that you could just throw your hands up and pick a random Jackie Chan movie from the ’80s and, chances are, it’s gonna be pretty dang good. Police Story and Police Story 2 were made during this decade (and have been added to The Criterion Collection), along with Project A, Project A2, and Armour of God – all representing an explosive debut of a relentless entertainer willing to leap off buildings, hang on the sides of fast-moving vehicles, avoiding heavy lethal objects at the last second, and do just about every punishing stunt conceivable for our enjoyment.

And the batting average for Jackie Chan movies in the ’90s is nothing to scoff at either. This was the era that brought him international fame, starting with 1995’s Rumble in the Bronx, which led to more eyes on previous films, like Legend of the Drunken Master, and the projects that followed, like Supercop. And Chan resurrected the buddy action/comedy with Owen Wilson in Shanghai Noon, and Chris Tucker in Rush Hour, where people to this day are still hoping for a third sequel. (Fun fact: Rotten Tomatoes founder Senh Duong was inspired to create the site after an inconvenient night searching for reviews on movies like First Strike and Who Am I?. So no Jackie Chan, no Rotten Tomatoes. And then where would we be? The dark ages, that’s where.)

After a string of mediocre big-budget Hollywood affairs (The Tuxedo, The Medallion, and The Spy Next Door among them), Chan has mainly been working in China, continuing to produce, direct, and explore more dramatic roles. Now we’re ranking Jackie Chan movie by Tomatometer!

