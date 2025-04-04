(Photo by WB/ Courtesy Everett Collection. KISS KISS BANG BANG.)

Val Kilmer’s Best Movies

Across a 40-plus-year career, the late Val Kilmer was confounding and difficult to define both on- and off-screen, and intentionally so. An actor that seemed to have a sixth sense for the right way to do things, much to the consternation of movie directors, Kilmer grew from young leading man to action star to humorous, yet compelling supporting cast member before a final documentary that offered an intimate look into his unique life and career. Here’s an overview of some of Kilmer’s greatest roles, followed by a Tomatometer ranking of his entire filmography.

TOP SECRET! (1984): This Julliard-trained actor burst forth fully formed in the mid-1980s, when Kilmer was discovered by the legendary Airplane! comedy trio David Zucker, Jim Abrahams and Jerry Zucker and cast as the lead in Top Secret!, a send-up of the Elvis movies and spy capers. Kilmer plays an Elvis pastiche with a dazzling smile, and in between bananas dance numbers and joining the French Resistance, he manages to steal the entire movie away from luminary supporting cast members like Peter Cushing and Omar Sharif.

Chicago Sun-Times’ Roger Ebert on Top Secret!: “Instead of a plot, it has a funny young actor named Val Kilmer as the hero, a 1950s-style American rock ‘n’ roller who is sent on a concert tour behind the Iron Curtain, and manages to reduce East Germany to a shambles while never missing a word of ‘Tutti Frutti’ (he never even stumbles during a wop-bop-a-loo-bop, a lop-bam-boom).”

(Photo by Copyright © ©TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Colle / Everett Collection. REAL GENIUS.)

REAL GENIUS (1985): Only a year later, Kilmer returned in the nerds-versus-military caper Real Genius. Again, Kilmer’s character seems to take control of the movie as the handsome, disaffected yet brilliant college student Chris Knight. You’ll never forget Kilmer’s off-kilter lines about having a dream where pickles are being thrown at him, and the immortal last words of Socrates.

Washington Post’s Paul Attanasio on Real Genius: “The movie, though, is Val Kilmer’s. With his hair swirling above his ears like pasta thrown at the wall, the way his big mouth jumps out in a smile, Kilmer sits on the cusp between great-looking and weird-looking. He walks through Real Genius with a kind of spread-out swagger, cackling profusely, defying everyone with one-liners — he’s got a kind of Bugs Bunny quality (he even asks Hathaway, ‘What’s up, Doc?’).”

WILLOW (1988): After having his way with science fiction, George Lucas set his sights on the fantasy genre with Willow. Inspiration was taken from The Lord of the Rings and the classical texts, with Warwick Davis starring as a budding magician entrusted with the care of a baby prophesized to end an evil queen’s rule. On his journey, Willow meets Madmartigan, the suave but frequently harried warrior played by Kilmer. His first appearance in the film, trapped in an elevated outdoor cage and left to die, gives the story a big jolt, with Kilmer delivering a touch of modern cynicsm to this refined and precious film.

Time Out’s Tom Huddleston on Willow: “Kilmer’s performance as the wisecracking Madmartigan (great name) feels like a true star turn, packed with breezy charisma.”

(Photo by ©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection. TOP GUN.)

TOP GUN (1986) & TOP GUN: MAVERICK (2022): Under contract to Paramount and obligated to appear as an action star despite blowing his audition according to his autobiography, Kilmer intentionally played Iceman in Top Gun as an intense blowhard, defining the character himself out of whole cloth because nobody else would do it.

36 years later and at the end of his career, Kilmer returned in the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, as the same character, but this time dying of cancer, and his inspirational cameo turn offers critical advice to Tom Cruise’s Maverick at a key moment in the film.

The Ringer’s Adam Nayman on Top Gun: “Over and over again, Iceman states his problems with Maverick, but the almost self-parodic intensity of Kilmer’s acting—his sneering, lascivious contempt for Cruise—seems to come from somewhere deep inside, and may be a response to his irritation with the movie itself.”

AV Club’s Todd Gilchrist on Top Gun: Maverick: “[Glen] Powell shines among the rest of the new recruits as Rooster’s nemesis, a next-generation version of Val Kilmer’s Iceman, even as Kilmer shows up for a brief and tender cameo highlighting both the wisdom that comes with getting older, and the heartbreaking vulnerability.”

THE DOORS (1991): Kilmer’s next great role was one of a few that he seemed born to play: the doomed leading man Jim Morrison of the psychedelic rock band The Doors, a passion project by conspiracy-minded filmmaker Oliver Stone. Kilmer blows the doors off the film (pun intended) with a performance worthy of the Lizard King himself.

LA Times’ Michael Wilmington on The Doors: “Stone has chosen his cast amazingly well. Kilmer’s Morrison is a visual triumph, and the actor pulls a Raging Bull-style metamorphosis from pouty acid Adonis to booze-belly drunk with oddly tender panache.”

(Photo by ©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection. TOMBSTONE.)

TOMBSTONE (1993): And then there’s Doc Holliday in Tombstone. One of a pair of Wyatt Earp-themed films released by competing studios with close-by release dates, the other, Kevin Costner one had the disadvantage of not having Kilmer as Holliday turning in one of the all-time great Western performances. Kilmer fully inhabits Holliday as a tuberculosis-cursed dandy who’s the best pistol shot of them all, and proves it repeatedly. If Kilmer wasn’t your Huckleberry before seeing this movie, he certainly was afterward.

CBR’s Martin Carr on Tombstone: “Kurt Russell might have his name on the marquee in Tombstone, but Val Kilmer walks away with every frame. A debonair depiction of Southern civility, cloaked in tuberculosis, who fires from the hip. Kilmer comes at this historical figure with a true artist’s eye for human frailty.”

HEAT (1995): By the mid-90s and at maximum star stature, Kilmer still took powerhouse supporting roles, especially when directors like Michael Mann were involved. Though Heat is ostensibly a showcase for Robert DeNiro’s criminal Neil McCauley and Al Pacino’s detective Lt. Vincent Hanna, Kilmer really shines here as DeNiro’s reluctant and romantic right-hand man.

Globe and Mail’s Rick Groen on Heat: “Val Kilmer is a presence unto himself as Neil’s protege, a sharpshooter who admires his boss’s guile yet can’t abide his credo – he’s attached at the hip to his wife (‘For me, the sun rises and sets on her’), and his fate is an ironic joke at Neil’s expense, a sly aside sneaked quietly into the folds of the script.”

(Photo by Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection. BATMAN FOREVER.)

BATMAN FOREVER (1995): In the same year as Heat, Kilmer took over for Batman at the same time Joel Schumacher took over from Tim Burton, creating a movie, Batman Forever, that was much more of a throwback to the 1960s Batman TV series with Adam West than the grim, severe (but excellent) pair of Burton films. Kilmer’s Batman and Bruce Wayne was allowed to laugh and emit one-liners and still be intense, playing effectively against maniac villains Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face and Jim Carrey as the Riddler.

LA Times’ Kenneth Turan on Batman Forever: “To start at the top, Val Kilmer, a late-inning replacement for Michael Keaton, brings his ice-cold Top Gun persona to the dual role of caped crime-fighter and billionaire businessman Bruce Wayne and the fit is perfect. With steely eyes, inflectionless speech and a Zen-like calm, Kilmer is adept at both the heroic and the humorous aspects of his conflicted personality.”

KISS KISS BANG BANG (2005): Skipping ahead a decade and through a bunch of less-than-good movies lands us on Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, the debut of eclectic virtuoso action filmmaker Shane Black, who intentionally cast two actors on the comeback trail in a metatextual buddy comedy with fourth walls breaking all over the place. The first actor was Robert Downey Jr., who parlayed this nervous thief turned actor turned detective, his favorite role, into a career second act in Iron Man a few years later. The other was Kilmer, playing exasperated and deadpan as the immortal Gay Perry.

The Atlantic’s Christopher Orr on Kiss Kiss Bang Bang: “Kilmer’s Perry may be gay, but in narrative terms he’s the straight man, and Kilmer portrays him with deadpan assurance, never falling back on comic stereotype.”

(Photo by ©Amazon/Courtesy Everett Collection. VAL.)

VAL (2021): Lastly, there’s Kilmer’s documentary about himself, his life, and his career, Val, told mostly through home movies from a camera that Kilmer carried everywhere on film sets, back when such things were unwieldy and didn’t fit in your pocket. Kilmer’s movie is narrated by his son, who sounds remarkably like him, and though Kilmer had a reputation for being difficult to work with, this documentary instead celebrates his life, through good times and bad, and good films and bad.

Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Greenblatt on Val: “So it’s some kind of cosmic irony, maybe, that the voice he lost several years ago to throat cancer comes through as vibrantly and insistently as it does in Val, a new documentary streaming on Prime Video that is by turns indulgent, bittersweet, and profoundly moving.”

Kilmer’s Best Films by Tomatometer

Kilmer’s autobiographical documentary and his Top Gun sequel cameo ended up being the final bookend on an eclectic career, full of spectacular, idiosyncratic performances. Here they all are by Tomatometer score, with Certified Fresh Films first. (Steve Horton, Alex Vo)

#1

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)
Tomatometer icon 96%

#1
Critics Consensus: Top Gun: Maverick pulls off a feat even trickier than a 4G inverted dive, delivering a long-belated sequel that surpasses its predecessor in wildly entertaining style.
Synopsis: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise , Miles Teller , Jennifer Connelly , Jon Hamm
Directed By: Joseph Kosinski
#2

Val (2021)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#2
Critics Consensus: An absorbingly reflective documentary that benefits from its subject's self-chronicling, Val offers an intimate look at a unique life and career.
Synopsis: For over 40 years Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood's most mercurial and/or misunderstood actors has been documenting his own life [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , Jack Kilmer
Directed By: Ting Poo , Leo Scott
#3

True Romance (1993)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#3
Critics Consensus: Fueled by Quentin Tarantino's savvy screenplay and a gallery of oddball performances, Tony Scott's True Romance is a funny and violent action jaunt in the best sense.
Synopsis: A comic-book nerd and Elvis fanatic Clarence (Christian Slater) and a prostitute named Alabama (Patricia Arquette) fall in love. Clarence [More]
Starring: Christian Slater , Patricia Arquette , Dennis Hopper , Val Kilmer
Directed By: Tony Scott
#4

Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang (2005)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#4
Critics Consensus: Tongue-in-cheek satire blends well with entertaining action and spot-on performances in this dark, eclectic neo-noir homage.
Synopsis: Two-bit crook Harry Lockhart (Robert Downey Jr.) stumbles into an audition for a mystery film while on the run from [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr. , Val Kilmer , Michelle Monaghan , Corbin Bernsen
Directed By: Shane Black
#5

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009)
Tomatometer icon 86%

#5
Critics Consensus: Befitting its unorthodox origins, this Bad Lieutenant benefits from Werner Herzog's typically fearless direction and a delightfully unhinged Nicolas Cage in the title role.
Synopsis: Terence McDonagh (Nicolas Cage) isn't doing so well. He has a nasty painkiller addiction, courtesy of an injury he sustained [More]
Starring: Nicolas Cage , Eva Mendes , Val Kilmer , Xzibit
Directed By: Werner Herzog
#6

Heat (1995)
Tomatometer icon 83%

#6
Critics Consensus: Though Al Pacino and Robert De Niro share but a handful of screen minutes together, Heat is an engrossing crime drama that draws compelling performances from its stars -- and confirms Michael Mann's mastery of the genre.
Synopsis: Master criminal Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) is trying to control the rogue actions of one of his men, while [More]
Starring: Al Pacino , Robert De Niro , Val Kilmer , Jon Voight
Directed By: Michael Mann
#7

The Prince of Egypt (1998)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#7
Critics Consensus: The Prince of Egypt's stunning visuals and first-rate voice cast more than compensate for the fact that it's better crafted than it is emotionally involving.
Synopsis: In this animated retelling of the Book of Exodus, Egyptian Prince Moses (Val Kilmer), upon discovering his roots as a [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , Ralph Fiennes , Michelle Pfeiffer , Sandra Bullock
Directed By: Brenda Chapman , Steve Hickner , Simon Wells
#8

Pollock (2000)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#8
Critics Consensus: Though Pollock does not really allow audiences a glimpse of the painter as a person, it does powerfully depict the creative process. Harris throws himself into the role and turns in a compelling performance.
Synopsis: In August of 1949, Life Magazine ran a banner headline that begged the question: Jackson Pollock: Is he the greatest [More]
Starring: Ed Harris , Marcia Gay Harden , Amy Madigan , Jennifer Connelly
Directed By: Ed Harris
#9

Top Secret! (1984)
Tomatometer icon 76%

#9
Critics Consensus: Top Secret! finds the team of Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker sending up everything from spy movies to Elvis musicals with reckless, loony abandon.
Synopsis: Popular and dashing American singer Nick Rivers (Val Kilmer) travels to East Germany to perform in a music festival. When [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , Lucy Gutteridge , Christopher Villiers , Omar Sharif
Directed By: Jim Abrahams , David Zucker , Jerry Zucker
#10

Tombstone (1993)
Tomatometer icon 75%

#10
Critics Consensus: If you're seeking a stylish modern western with a solid story and a well-chosen ensemble cast, Tombstone is your huckleberry.
Synopsis: Wyatt Earp and his brothers, Morgan and Virgil, have left their gunslinger ways behind them to settle down and start [More]
Starring: Kurt Russell , Val Kilmer , Michael Biehn , Powers Boothe
Directed By: George P. Cosmatos
#11

Kill Me Again (1989)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#11
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After Faye (Joanne Whalley-Kilmer) and her psychotic boyfriend, Vince (Michael Madsen), successfully rob a mob courier, Faye decides to abscond [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , Joanne Whalley , Michael Madsen , Pat Mulligan
Directed By: John Dahl
#12

Thunderheart (1992)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#12
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a series of murders stuns a small Native American reservation, the FBI sends in agent Ray Levoi to investigate. [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , Graham Greene , Sam Shepard , Sheila Tousey
Directed By: Michael Apted
#13

Real Genius (1985)
Tomatometer icon 77%

#13
Critics Consensus: It follows college tropes, but Real Genius has an optimistic streak that puts you on Val Kilmer's side all the way.
Synopsis: When science whiz Mitch Taylor (Gabe Jarret) arrives at Pacific Tech as a freshman, he's paired up with genius senior [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , Gabriel Jarret , William Atherton , Michelle Meyrink
Directed By: Martha Coolidge
#14

Palo Alto (2013)
Tomatometer icon 70%

#14
Critics Consensus: A promising debut for director Gia Coppola, Palo Alto compensates for its drifting plot with solid performances and beautiful cinematography.
Synopsis: A lack of parental guidance encourages teens in an affluent California town to rebel with substance abuse and casual sex. [More]
Starring: James Franco , Emma Roberts , Nat Wolff , Zoe Levin
Directed By: Gia Coppola
#15

Joe the King (1999)
Tomatometer icon 68%

#15
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A teen (Noah Fleiss) with an alcoholic, abusive father (Val Kilmer) and a harsh mother (Karen Young) turns to theft [More]
Starring: Noah Fleiss , Val Kilmer , Karen Young , Ethan Hawke
Directed By: Frank Whaley
#16

Spartan (2004)
Tomatometer icon 65%

#16
Critics Consensus: A good cast and Mamet's mastery over the written language elevate an otherwise conventional thriller.
Synopsis: When the president's daughter, Laura Newton (Kristen Bell), is kidnapped by a human trafficking ring, high-ranking Secret Service agent Robert [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , Derek Luke , William H. Macy , Ed O'Neill
Directed By: David Mamet
#17

The Salton Sea (2002)
Tomatometer icon 63%

#17
Critics Consensus: A slick Tarantino-inspired movie that is not for everyone.
Synopsis: After the murder of his beloved wife, a man (Val Kilmer) in search of redemption is set adrift in a [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , Vincent D'Onofrio , Adam Goldberg , Luis Guzmán
Directed By: D.J. Caruso
#18

Kill the Irishman (2011)
Tomatometer icon 63%

#18
Critics Consensus: Kill the Irishman may not add much in the way of new ingredients to its crowded genre, but the admirable efforts of a solidly assembled cast add extra depth to a familiar story.
Synopsis: Mobster Danny Greene (Ray Stevenson) ignites a turf war in 1970s Cleveland that leads to the collapse of the Mafia [More]
Starring: Ray Stevenson , Vincent D'Onofrio , Val Kilmer , Christopher Walken
Directed By: Jonathan Hensleigh
#19

Felon (2008)
Tomatometer icon 60%

#19
Critics Consensus: Felon offers a rather hackneyed depiction of prison life, but is held together by a pleasantly complex plot and solid performances from Kilmer and Dorff.
Synopsis: A new convict (Stephen Dorff) struggles to maintain his sanity and sense of humanity after he's thrust into a prison [More]
Starring: Stephen Dorff , Val Kilmer , Harold Perrineau , Marisol Nichols
Directed By: Ric Roman Waugh
#20

Top Gun (1986)
Tomatometer icon 59%

#20
Critics Consensus: Though it features some of the most memorable and electrifying aerial footage shot with an expert eye for action, Top Gun offers too little for non-adolescent viewers to chew on when its characters aren't in the air.
Synopsis: The Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School is where the best of the best train to refine their elite flying [More]
Starring: Tom Cruise , Kelly McGillis , Anthony Edwards , Val Kilmer
Directed By: Tony Scott
#21

The Missing (2003)
Tomatometer icon 58%

#21
Critics Consensus: An expertly acted and directed Western. But like other Ron Howard features, the movie is hardly subtle.
Synopsis: When rancher and single mother of two Maggie Gilkeson (Cate Blanchett) sees her teenage daughter, Lily (Evan Rachel Wood), kidnapped [More]
Starring: Tommy Lee Jones , Cate Blanchett , Evan Rachel Wood , Jenna Boyd
Directed By: Ron Howard
#22

The Doors (1991)
Tomatometer icon 56%

#22
Critics Consensus: Val Kilmer delivers a powerhouse performance as one of rock's most incendiary figures, but unfortunately, Oliver Stone is unable to shed much light on the circus surrounding the star.
Synopsis: After a psychedelic experience in the California desert, Jim Morrison (Val Kilmer), lead singer of The Doors, and his bandmates [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , Meg Ryan , Kevin Dillon , Kyle MacLachlan
Directed By: Oliver Stone
#23

Standing Up (2013)
Tomatometer icon 56%

#23
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Victims of a vicious prank at summer camp, two kids are left alone and naked on an island in a [More]
Starring: Chandler Canterbury , Annalise Basso , Radha Mitchell , Val Kilmer
Directed By: D.J. Caruso
#24

Déjà Vu (2006)
Tomatometer icon 55%

#24
Critics Consensus: Tony Scott tries to combine action, science fiction, romance, and explosions into one movie, but the time travel conceit might be too preposterous and the action falls apart under scrutiny.
Synopsis: The team of top-secret program brings ATF agent Doug Carlin (Denzel Washington) into its midst to capture the terrorist (Jim [More]
Starring: Denzel Washington , Val Kilmer , Jim Caviezel , Paula Patton
Directed By: Tony Scott
#25

Willow (1988)
Tomatometer icon 52%

#25
Critics Consensus: State-of-the-art special effects and an appealing performance from Warwick Davis can't quite save Willow from its slow pace and generic story.
Synopsis: Enter the world of "Willow." Journey to the far corners of your imagination, to a land of myth and magic, [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , Joanne Whalley , Warwick Davis , Jean Marsh
Directed By: Ron Howard
#26

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)
Tomatometer icon 51%

#26
Critics Consensus: The Ghost and the Darkness hits its target as a suspenseful adventure, but it falls into a trap of its own making whenever it reaches for supernatural profundity.
Synopsis: Sir Robert Beaumont (Tom Wilkinson) is behind schedule on a railroad in Africa. Enlisting noted engineer John Henry Patterson (Val [More]
Starring: Michael Douglas , Val Kilmer , Tom Wilkinson , John Kani
Directed By: Stephen Hopkins
#27

MacGruber (2010)
Tomatometer icon 47%

#27
Critics Consensus: It too often mistakes shock value for real humor, but MacGruber is better than many SNL films -- and better than it probably should be.
Synopsis: In the decade since his fiancee was killed, an Army Ranger, Green Beret and Navy SEAL rolled into one (Will [More]
Starring: Will Forte , Kristen Wiig , Ryan Phillippe , Val Kilmer
Directed By: Jorma Taccone
#28

Song to Song (2017)
Tomatometer icon 43%

#28
Critics Consensus: As visually sumptuous as it is narratively spartan, Terrence Malick's Song to Song echoes elements of the writer-director's recent work -- for better and for worse.
Synopsis: Set against the Austin, Texas, music scene, two entangled couples -- struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) and BV (Ryan Gosling), [More]
Starring: Ryan Gosling , Rooney Mara , Michael Fassbender , Natalie Portman
Directed By: Terrence Malick
#29

Batman Forever (1995)
Tomatometer icon 41%

#29
Critics Consensus: Loud, excessively busy, and often boring, Batman Forever nonetheless has the charisma of Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones to offer mild relief.
Synopsis: Batman (Val Kilmer) faces off against two foes: the schizophrenic, horribly scarred former District Attorney Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face (Tommy [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , Tommy Lee Jones , Jim Carrey , Nicole Kidman
Directed By: Joel Schumacher
#30

The Super (2017)
Tomatometer icon 40%

#30
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A bereaved former cop takes a job as a superintendant in a huge New York apartment building. His tenants begin [More]
Starring: Patrick Flueger , Val Kilmer , Mattea Conforti , Taylor Richardson
Directed By: Stephan Rick
#31

Streets of Blood (2009)
Tomatometer icon 40%

#31
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two New Orleans lawmen (Val Kilmer, 50 Cent) investigate the murder of a fellow officer in the wake of Hurricane [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , 50 Cent , Sharon Stone , Brian Presley
Directed By: Charles Winkler
#32

Twixt (2011)
Tomatometer icon 39%

#32
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When supernatural fiction writer Hall Baltimore arrives in an isolated small town, he hears about the local lore of vampires [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , Bruce Dern , Elle Fanning , Ben Chaplin
Directed By: Francis Ford Coppola
#33

Wonderland (2003)
Tomatometer icon 34%

#33
Critics Consensus: A sordid and pointless movie with some good preformances.
Synopsis: In this fact-based film, John Holmes (Val Kilmer) is one of the most successful porn stars of all time. But, [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , Kate Bosworth , Lisa Kudrow , Josh Lucas
Directed By: James Cox
#34

Summer Love (2006)
Tomatometer icon 33%

#34
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Violence erupts in a small town when a stranger (Karel Roden), an alcoholic sheriff (Bogusław Linda) and a barmaid (Katarzyna [More]
Starring: Bogusław Linda , Karel Roden , Katarzyna Figura , Val Kilmer
Directed By: Piotr Uklanski
#35

At First Sight (1999)
Tomatometer icon 32%

#35
Critics Consensus: Interesting premise, but too long and conventional.
Synopsis: In the midst of a desperately needed vacation, cynical Manhattanite Amy Benic (Mira Sorvino) meets blind massage therapist Virgil Adamson [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , Mira Sorvino , Kelly McGillis , Steven Weber
Directed By: Irwin Winkler
#36

The Saint (1997)
Tomatometer icon 30%

#36
Critics Consensus: The Saint is watchable thanks to Kilmer and Shue, but the muddled screenplay stretches credulity.
Synopsis: Based on the popular spy series, this film follows suave international thief Simon Templar (Val Kilmer), who is contracted by [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , Elisabeth Shue , Rade Serbedzija , Valeriy Nikolaev
Directed By: Phillip Noyce
#37

Planes (2013)
Tomatometer icon 26%

#37
Critics Consensus: Planes has enough bright colors, goofy voices, and slick animation to distract some young viewers for 92 minutes -- and probably sell plenty of toys in the bargain -- but on nearly every other level, it's a Disney disappointment.
Synopsis: Dusty is a small-town plane who dreams of one day competing as a high-flying air racer. However, poor Dusty has [More]
Starring: Dane Cook , Stacy Keach , Brad Garrett , Teri Hatcher
Directed By: Klay Hall
#38

Mindhunters (2004)
Tomatometer icon 25%

#38
Critics Consensus: A retread of Ten Little Indians that lacks the source material's wit.
Synopsis: FBI agent Jake Harris (Val Kilmer) escorts a group of cadets to a remote island for simulation training. The cadets, [More]
Starring: LL Cool J , Jonny Lee Miller , Kathryn Morris , Patricia Velasquez
Directed By: Renny Harlin
#39

Stateside (2004)
Tomatometer icon 24%

#39
Critics Consensus: An inept drama that rings false.
Synopsis: A young man and woman with different backgrounds find their lives crossing in this drama, which is loosely based on [More]
Starring: Rachael Leigh Cook , Jonathan Tucker , Agnes Bruckner , Val Kilmer
Directed By: Reverge Anselmo
#40

The Real McCoy (1993)
Tomatometer icon 24%

#40
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After a decade behind bars, former burglar Karen McCoy (Kim Basinger) simply wants to earn a legitimate living to support [More]
Starring: Kim Basinger , Val Kilmer , Terence Stamp , Gailard Sartain
Directed By: Russell Mulcahy
#41

The Island of Dr. Moreau (1996)
Tomatometer icon 23%

#41
Critics Consensus: Timid and unfocused in its storytelling, The Island Of Dr. Moreau is more lackluster misfire than morbid curiosity.
Synopsis: An English U.N. negotiator (David Thewlis) becomes stranded in the tropics with a mad scientist (Marlon Brando) who makes half-human [More]
Starring: Marlon Brando , Val Kilmer , David Thewlis , Fairuza Balk
Directed By: John Frankenheimer
#42

The Birthday Cake (2021)
Tomatometer icon 23%

#42
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Gio brings a cake to a memorial celebration for the 10th anniversary of his father's mysterious death, hosted by his [More]
Starring: Shiloh Fernandez , Val Kilmer , Ewan McGregor , Paul Sorvino
Directed By: Jimmy Giannopoulos
#43

2:22 (2017)
Tomatometer icon 20%

#43
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Two planes almost collide after a blinding flash of light paralyzes air traffic controller Dylan Branson for a few seconds. [More]
Starring: Michiel Huisman , Teresa Palmer , Sam Reid , Maeve Dermody
Directed By: Paul Currie
#44

10th and Wolf (2006)
Tomatometer icon 19%

#44
Critics Consensus: A scattered mob movie that employs every mafia cliche and fails to establish an identity of its own.
Synopsis: While serving in the military, a Marine sergeant (James Marsden) believes his family's ties to organized crime are a thing [More]
Starring: James Marsden , Giovanni Ribisi , Brad Renfro , Piper Perabo
Directed By: Bobby Moresco
#45

Paydirt (2020)
Tomatometer icon 18%

#45
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A parolee teams up with his old crew to find a buried bag of cash that was stolen a decade [More]
Starring: Luke Goss , Val Kilmer , Mike Hatton , Paul Sloan
Directed By: Christian Sesma
#46

Alexander (2004)
Tomatometer icon 15%

#46
Critics Consensus: Even at nearly three hours long, this ponderous, talky, and emotionally distant biopic fails to illuminate Alexander's life.
Synopsis: The story is an epic that is as daring and ambitious as its subject, a relentless conqueror who by the [More]
Starring: Colin Farrell , Angelina Jolie , Val Kilmer , Christopher Plummer
Directed By: Oliver Stone
#47

Red Planet (2000)
Tomatometer icon 14%

#47
Critics Consensus: While the special effects are impressive, the movie suffers from a lack of energy and interesting characters.
Synopsis: Mission Commander Kate Bowman is the pilot and commander of the most important mission of the 21st century: saving the [More]
Starring: Val Kilmer , Carrie-Anne Moss , Tom Sizemore , Benjamin Bratt
Directed By: Antony Hoffman
#48

Delgo (2008)
Tomatometer icon 12%

#48
Critics Consensus: Delgo features a blend of plot elements from earlier (and superior) fantasy films, with weaker animation and dull characters.
Synopsis: The mystical land of Jhamora is torn apart by the enmity of two races: the winged Nohrin and the terrestrial [More]
Starring: Freddie Prinze Jr. , Chris Kattan , Jennifer Love Hewitt , Anne Bancroft
Directed By: Marc F. Adler , Jason Maurer
#49

The Snowman (2017)
Tomatometer icon 7%

#49
Critics Consensus: A mystery that feels as mashed together and perishable as its title, The Snowman squanders its bestselling source material as well as a top-notch ensemble cast.
Synopsis: For Detective Harry Hole, the death of a young woman during the first snowfall of winter feels like anything but [More]
Starring: Michael Fassbender , Rebecca Ferguson , Charlotte Gainsbourg , Jonas Karlsson
Directed By: Tomas Alfredson

