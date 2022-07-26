VIDEO
Mike Myers Movies and TV Shows Ranked by Tomatometer
We’re ranking the films and series of Canadian comedy legend
More notable Myers projects include brief but memorable appearances in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and Quentin Tarantino's Nazi-killin' Inglourious Basterds, and TV comeback The Pentaverate, Netflix's Illuminati spoof.
#1
Adjusted Score: 97837%
Critics Consensus: It may not be as fresh as the original, but topical humor and colorful secondary characters make Shrek 2 a winner in its own right.
Synopsis:
After returning from their honeymoon and showing home movies to their friends, Shrek and Fiona learn that her parents have...
#2
Adjusted Score: 102749%
Critics Consensus: A classic Tarantino genre-blending thrill ride, Inglourious Basterds is violent, unrestrained, and thoroughly entertaining.
Synopsis:
It is the first year of Germany's occupation of France. Allied officer Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) assembles a team...
#3
Adjusted Score: 96687%
Critics Consensus: While simultaneously embracing and subverting fairy tales, the irreverent Shrek also manages to tweak Disney's nose, provide a moral message to children, and offer viewers a funny, fast-paced ride.
Synopsis:
Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek (Mike Myers) whose precious solitude...
#4
Adjusted Score: 87331%
Critics Consensus: An oddball comedy that revels in its silliness and memorable catch phrases, Wayne's World is also fondly regarded because of its endearing characters.
Synopsis:
A big screen spin-off of the "Saturday Night Live" skit. Rob Lowe plays a producer that wants to take the...
#5
Adjusted Score: 76796%
Critics Consensus: A light and goofy comedy which provides laughs, largely due to performances and screenwriting by Myers.
Synopsis:
A world-class playboy and part-time special agent, Powers is defrosted after 30 years in a cryogenic freeze to match wits...
#6
Adjusted Score: 86113%
Critics Consensus: Bohemian Rhapsody hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection.
Synopsis:
Freddie Mercury -- the lead singer of Queen -- defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history's most beloved...
#7
Adjusted Score: 63253%
Critics Consensus: The characters are still endearing, but the jokes in Wayne's World 2 are more hit-and-miss the second time around.
Synopsis:
After Wayne Campbell (Mike Myers) has a dream in which Jim Morrison tells him to put on a rock concert,...
#8
Adjusted Score: 65019%
Critics Consensus: While not without its moments, Shrek Forever After too often feels like a rote rehashing of the franchise's earlier entries.
Synopsis:
Long-settled into married life and fully domesticated, Shrek (Mike Myers) begins to long for the days when he felt like...
#9
Adjusted Score: 59354%
Critics Consensus: While the narrative structure is messy and doesn't make much sense, the third installment of the Austin Powers franchise contains enough inspired bits to entertain.
Synopsis:
Teaming up with the mysterious yet peculiar Goldmember, Dr. Evil hatches a time-traveling scheme to take over the world, one...
#10
Adjusted Score: 54592%
Critics Consensus: So I Married an Axe Murderer is a unique rom-com with moments of heart and hilarity -- even if they're all too scattered to cohere into a consistent whole.
Synopsis:
Just after a bad breakup, Charlie MacKenzie (Mike Myers) falls for lovely butcher Harriet Michaels (Nancy Travis) and introduces her...
#11
Adjusted Score: 55510%
Critics Consensus: Provides lots of laughs with Myers at the healm; as funny or funnier than the original.
Synopsis:
In his second screen adventure, British super spy Austin Powers must return to 1969, as arch-nemesis Dr. Evil has ventured...
#12
Adjusted Score: 50592%
Critics Consensus: Shrek the Third has pop culture potshots galore, but at the expense of the heart, charm, and wit that made the first two Shreks classics.
Synopsis:
When King Harold suddenly croaks, Shrek (Mike Myers) learns he will have to rule the land of Far, Far Away,...
#13
Adjusted Score: 39111%
Critics Consensus: The lack of hockey action and authenticity left critics cold.
Synopsis:
A publicity stunt turns into the ultimate lopsided competition, when the world famous New York Rangers face off against the...
Synopsis:
A Canadian journalist tries to uncover the truth about a society of five men who have controlled the world since...
[More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 23421%
Critics Consensus: Worth seeking out for only the most hardcore of Margot Robbie completists, Terminal lives down to the medical definition of its title in dreadfully derivative fashion.
Synopsis:
In the dark heart of a sprawling and anonymous city, two assassins carry out a sinister mission, a teacher battles...
#16
Adjusted Score: 17088%
Critics Consensus: Robbed of its integral LGBTQ themes, 54 is a compromised and disjointed glance at the glory days of disco.
Synopsis:
In 1970s New York City, Studio 54 is the epicenter of sex, drugs and disco music. It's there that up-and-comer...
#17
Adjusted Score: 17245%
Critics Consensus: Uneven in tone and badly edited, A View From the Top wastes the talents of its cast and condescends to its characters.
Synopsis:
A comedy about a young woman from meager beginnings, who has high hopes for the future. Donna (Gwyneth Paltrow) dreams...
#18
Adjusted Score: 19336%
Critics Consensus: The Love Guru features far too many gross-out gags, and too few earned laughs, ranking as one of Mike Myers' poorest outings.
Synopsis:
Born in America and raised in an Indian ashram, Pitka (Mike Myers) returns to his native land to seek his...
#19
Adjusted Score: 14881%
Critics Consensus: Filled with double entendres and potty humor, this Cat falls flat.
Synopsis:
In this live-action film based on the favorite children's tale, the trouble-making Cat in the Hat (Mike Myers) arrives at...
