All SNL Movies Ranked

#1

Bob Roberts (1992)
95%

#1
Adjusted Score: 98166%
Critics Consensus: Behind and in front of the camera, Tim Robbins delivers a landslide comedic victory with Bob Roberts -- a shrewdly crackling lampoon of modern politics.
Synopsis: Millionaire conservative Bob Roberts (Tim Robbins) launches an insurgent campaign against incumbent senator Brickley Paiste (Gore Vidal), firing up crowds... [More]
Starring: Tim Robbins, Giancarlo Esposito, Ray Wise, Brian Murray
Directed By: Tim Robbins

#2

Wayne's World (1992)
78%

#2
Adjusted Score: 85914%
Critics Consensus: An oddball comedy that revels in its silliness and memorable catch phrases, Wayne's World is also fondly regarded because of its endearing characters.
Synopsis: A big screen spin-off of the "Saturday Night Live" skit. Rob Lowe plays a producer that wants to take the... [More]
Starring: Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Rob Lowe, Tia Carrere
Directed By: Penelope Spheeris

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 81499%
Critics Consensus: Too over the top for its own good, but ultimately rescued by the cast's charm, director John Landis' grace, and several soul-stirring musical numbers.
Synopsis: After his release from prison, Jake (John Belushi) reunites with his brother, Elwood (Dan Aykroyd) -- collectively known as the... [More]
Starring: John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, James Brown, Cab Calloway
Directed By: John Landis

#4

Wayne's World 2 (1993)
60%

#4
Adjusted Score: 63364%
Critics Consensus: The characters are still endearing, but the jokes in Wayne's World 2 are more hit-and-miss the second time around.
Synopsis: After Wayne Campbell (Mike Myers) has a dream in which Jim Morrison tells him to put on a rock concert,... [More]
Starring: Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Christopher Walken, Tia Carrere
Directed By: Stephen Surjik

#5

MacGruber (2010)
48%

#5
Adjusted Score: 52413%
Critics Consensus: It too often mistakes shock value for real humor, but MacGruber is better than many SNL films -- and better than it probably should be.
Synopsis: In the decade since his fiancee was killed, an Army Ranger, Green Beret and Navy SEAL rolled into one (Will... [More]
Starring: Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Val Kilmer
Directed By: Jorma Taccone

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 46968%
Critics Consensus: Braving onward without the late John Belushi, Blues Brothers 2000 gets the band back together with a spirited soundtrack, but a mission that's far less divine.
Synopsis: The now-brotherless Ellwood Blues (Dan Aykroyd) is finally out of prison, attempting to reunite the old band and find a... [More]
Starring: Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman, Joe Morton, J. Evan Bonifant
Directed By: John Landis

#7

Coneheads (1993)
35%

#7
Adjusted Score: 37008%
Critics Consensus: Listless, crude, and overall uninspired, Coneheads offers further evidence that stretching an SNL sketch to feature length can be tougher than narfling a garthok.
Synopsis: Cone-headed extraterrestrials Beldar (Dan Aykroyd) and Prymaat (Jane Curtin) find themselves in New Jersey after a recon mission for their... [More]
Starring: Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin, Michelle Burke, Michael McKean
Directed By: Steve Barron

#8

Superstar (1999)
32%

#8
Adjusted Score: 34802%
Critics Consensus: Dumb script and flat jokes made this another SNL misfire.
Synopsis: Orphaned after the death of her parents and raised by her strict grandmother (Glynis Johns), awkward Roman Catholic high-school student... [More]
Starring: Molly Shannon, Will Ferrell, Elaine Hendrix, Harland Williams
Directed By: Bruce McCulloch

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 30103%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: New Age therapist Stuart Smalley (Al Franken) tries to rid his family of substance abuse and co-dependency.... [More]
Starring: Al Franken, Laura San Giacomo, Vincent D'Onofrio, Shirley Knight
Directed By: Harold Ramis

#10

The Ladies Man (2000)
11%

#10
Adjusted Score: 13191%
Critics Consensus: The Ladies Man joins the growing list of mediocre movies based on SNL skits. It just doesn't have enough material to last the length of the movie.
Synopsis: After being ejected from his job for one too many vulgar and inappropriate comments, Leon (Tim Meadows) unsuccessfully seeks employment... [More]
Starring: Tim Meadows, Karyn Parsons, Billy Dee Williams, Will Ferrell
Directed By: Reginald Hudlin

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 11484%
Critics Consensus: Has the same problems as the worst SNL movies: one-note characters and plots unreasonably stretched to feature length runtime.
Synopsis: Despite being well into adulthood, brothers Doug (Chris Kattan) and Steve Butabi (Will Ferrell) still live at home and work... [More]
Starring: Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan, Molly Shannon, Dan Hedaya
Directed By: John Fortenberry, Amy Heckerling

#12

It's Pat (1994)
0%

#12
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The he-or-she character (Julia Sweeney) from "Saturday Night Live" continues to make people wonder.... [More]
Starring: Julia Sweeney, Dave Foley, Charles Rocket, Kathy Griffin
Directed By: Adam Bernstein

