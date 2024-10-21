Gladiator II First Reactions: Ridley Scott Has Done It Again

Gladiator , released 24 years ago, was a huge hit at the box office and the winner of five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Now there’s a sequel, and the first reactions indicate Gladiator II could be as big and well-received as the original. Scott continues to have the goods as a director, they say, while Denzel Washington is being lauded for his performance, which might garner him a third Academy Award.

Here’s what critics are saying about Gladiator II:

Has Ridley Scott done it again?

Ridley Scott returns to the Colosseum to prove to the world that HE’S. STILL. GOT. IT. Absolutely BUZZING after Gladiator II! An EPIC Shakespearean tale of hope, futility, and power within a crumbling system…What a picture!

– Griffin Schiller, FilmSpeak

Rest easy, Romans. Gladiator II is the kind of large scale filmmaking excellence only Ridley Scott could corral. Everything about it just works… Bold, muscular filmmaking from a legendary talent.

– Drew Taylor, The Wrap

Welcome back to the f–king movies! That sums up Gladiator II.

– Clayton Davis, Variety

OOOOOOMMMMMMGGGGGG… This was TOO GOOD.

– Shanelle Genai, The Root

Gladiator II is a true epic.

– Erik Anderson, AwardsWatch

Gladiator II is the REAL DEAL!

– Scott Mantz, KTLA

Gladiator II is pretty f–king great.

– Josh Horowitz, MTV

The cinematic event of the year.

– Jillian Chilingerian, Offscreen Central

(Photo by Paramount Pictures)

Does it live up to the original?

An epic sequel worthy of its Oscar-winning predecessor.

– Scott Mantz, KTLA

Everyone absolutely BRINGS their all in an epic sequel of man’s duplicity that takes it all to another level while paying homage to its predecessor.

– Jillian Chlingerian, Offscreen Central

I liked Gladiator II about as much as Gladiator. The relentlessly entertaining, three-star tentpole actioner looks/sounds great but lacks the courage of its convictions amid the “treat the first film as pure gospel” mentality that plagues too many legacy sequels.

– Scott Mendelson, The Outside Scoop

Dovetails stylishly with the original.

– Simon Thompson, The Playlist

Maverick vibes in its ability to conjure the past while adding something new.

– Drew Taylor, The Wrap

Gladiator II doesn’t quite rise to the greatness of the original but it’s a damn fine sequel with big stakes, a solid story, and excellent performances… It’s just slightly lacking emotionally.

– Germain Lussier, io9.com

It’s largely uneven and lacks the emotional punch of the first film.

– Andrew J. Salazar, Discussing Film

Gladiator II lacks the focus and emotional punch of the original.

– Will Mavity, Next Best Picture

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

Is it one of Scott’s best films?

Ridley Scott’s best in years.

– Erik Anderson, AwardsWatch

Ridley Scott’s best directorial effort since Black Hawk Down.

– Clayton Davis, Variety

A return to form for director Ridley Scott!

– Scott Mantz, KTLA

Ridley Scott’s direction is unhinged, framing this as an epic Roman opera. The visuals get the job done.

– Andrew J. Salazar, Discussing Film

Listen I’m Ridley Scott’s number one hater, and I LOVED Gladiator II.

– Jillian Chilingerian, Offscreen Central

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

How is the action?

It’s overflowing with memorable action.

– Will Mavity, Next Best Picture

Great action, amazing visual effects.

– Scott Mantz, KTLA

Gladiator II serves up the richest feast in the epic action set pieces and deliciously ribald treachery.

– Simon Thompson, The Playlist

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

What about the performances?

Joseph Quinn is such a freak in Gladiator II and Paul Mescal is so feral as a natural born leader not to mention Pedro Pascal showing off his versatility for the big screen, Ridley Scott made a movie for the girls.

– Jillian Chilingerian, Offscreen Central

Stellar performances across the board (esp. Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington)!

– Scott Mantz, KTLA

Paul Mescal leads a solid, stellar cast with aplomb. Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger are a collective powerhouse.

– Simon Thompson, The Playlist

Gladiator II works best as an acting showcase for Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Joseph Quinn.

– Andrew J. Salazar, Discussing Film

Paul Mescal is a great action star without sacrificing his indie grit, a worthy heir to the throne. Denzel Washington EATS every line and costume without ever overplaying.

– Erik Anderson, AwardsWatch

I found Paul Mescal’s work as Lucius to be one of the film’s most honest surprises.

– Clayton Davis, Variety

Paul and Pedro ate but the DENZEL ABSOLUTELY STOLE THE SHOW BABY.

– Shanelle Genai, The Root

Denzel FEASTS in a showstopping, Machiavellian performance.

– Griffin Schiller, FilmSpeak

Mescal isn’t quite as captivating a lead here as Crowe was in the original, but… it’s got Denzel stealing the movie in soon to be one of his most iconic performances.

– Will Mavity, Next Best Picture

(Photo by ©Paramount Pictures)

Does anyone in particular deserve Oscar recognition?

Get ready to crown your Best Supporting Actor Denzel Washington!

– Griffin Schiller, FilmSpeak

Engrave Denzel Washington’s name on the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Gladiator II right this instance.

– Jillian Chilingerian, Offscreen Central

This is Denzel Washington, having the time of his life in one of his most killer roles yet. A third Oscar could very well come his way… Another blockbuster the Academy can most definitely embrace.

– Clayton Davis, Variety

If Gladiator II makes the Best Picture lineup, I think Denzel is winning number three. If the film is below the line only, I think he’s still good for a nom. Really special performance.

– Will Mavity, Next Best Picture

Gladiator II opens in theaters everywhere on November 22, 2024.

Thumbnail image by Paramount Pictures

On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.