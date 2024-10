(Photo by Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection. SMILE 2.)

78 Best Horror Movie Sequels

Is it any wonder when filmmakers make it big with a horror movie original, we’d be naïve to not expect a wave of sequels? Perfect the ratio of budget costs to scary shocks, and studios will be rolling out profitable sequel after sequel like a hellbound factory on wheels. But passing critics inspection is another thing, so we’re presenting the best horror sequels ever, everything fit for consumption when going back in for bloody seconds and more.

To start, these are not movies that improved upon their predecessor’s Tomatometer scores. We wanted more than just three entries on this list. These are horror sequels that crossed the basic boo barrier of the 60% Tomatometer score.

And we play it loose defining sequels. We allowed entry for movies in vaguely connected or anthology series, including V/H/S/, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Prey, and ABCs of Death. And we chucked in prequel movies like A Quiet Place: Day One, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and Annabelle: Creation. To reiterate: Prequels is sequels, Finkle is Einhorn.

While long-shambling horror and especially slasher series may give the impression that creating a broadly appealing sequel is anything but child’s play, strong, even superior sequels have been found dating back to Bride of Frankenstein in 1935, Hammer’s own Frankenstein series and the Quatermass movies of the 1950s and 1960s, and Dawn of the Dead of the 1970s.

Some series are almost made up entirely of strong follow-ups, like the Scream movies which counts only the third movie as its Rotten stab at it. A Quiet Place and Evil Dead never got buried.

But other franchises can take decades. Michael Myers didn’t get Fresh with it again until 2018’s Halloween, 40 years after the original. 2023’s X marks the spot for Saw, the only widely critics-supported Jigsaw joint, including the 2004 original.

And now recently, we got Smile 2, Terrifier 3, and Alien: Romulus. With all of them on deck, continue on to discover the best horror sequels of all time!

#2 Prey (2022)

94% #2 Adjusted Score: 109810% Critics Consensus: The rare action thriller that spikes adrenaline without skimping on character development, Prey is a Predator prequel done right. Synopsis: Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... [More] Starring: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush Directed By: Dan Trachtenberg

#3 Aliens (1986)

94% #3 Adjusted Score: 109149% Critics Consensus: While Alien was a marvel of slow-building, atmospheric tension, Aliens packs a much more visceral punch, and features a typically strong performance from Sigourney Weaver. Synopsis: After floating in space for 57 years, Lt. Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) shuttle is found by a deep space salvage team.... After floating in space for 57 years, Lt. Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) shuttle is found by a deep space salvage team.... [More] Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn, Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser Directed By: James Cameron

#4 Pearl (2022)

93% #4 Adjusted Score: 104589% Critics Consensus: Pearl finds Ti West squeezing fresh gore out of the world he created with X -- and once again benefiting from a brilliant Mia Goth performance. Synopsis: Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's... Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's... [More] Starring: Mia Goth, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland Directed By: Ti West

#14 Terrifier 2 (2022)

87% #14 Adjusted Score: 90803% Critics Consensus: Terrifier 2 outdoes the original in every way -- which makes it bad news for the squeamish, but a bloody good time for genre enthusiasts. Synopsis: After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he... After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he... [More] Starring: Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt Directed By: Damien Leone

#16 Smile 2 (2024)

85% #16 Adjusted Score: 90561% Critics Consensus: Blessed with a nerve-jangling star turn by Naomi Scott, writer-director Parker Finn broadens Smile's conceit into a pop stardom nightmare that'll leave a rictus grin on horror fans' faces. Synopsis: About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and... About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and... [More] Starring: Naomi Scott, Kyle Gallner, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage Directed By: Parker Finn

#19 Scream 2 (1997)

81% #19 Adjusted Score: 86549% Critics Consensus: As with the first film, Scream 2 is a gleeful takedown of scary movie conventions that manages to poke fun at terrible horror sequels without falling victim to the same fate. Synopsis: Sydney (Neve Campbell) and tabloid reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) survived the events of the first "Scream," but their nightmare... Sydney (Neve Campbell) and tabloid reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) survived the events of the first "Scream," but their nightmare... [More] Starring: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Sarah Michelle Gellar Directed By: Wes Craven

#20 Alien: Romulus (2024)

80% #20 Adjusted Score: 106172% Critics Consensus: Honoring its nightmarish predecessors while chestbursting at the seams with new frights of its own, Romulus injects some fresh acid blood into one of cinema's great horror franchises. Synopsis: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face... While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face... [More] Starring: Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced Directed By: Fede Alvarez

#22 Saw X (2023)

80% #22 Adjusted Score: 88018% Critics Consensus: Led by a franchise-best performance from Tobin Bell, Saw X reinvigorates the series with an installment that has a surprising amount of heart to go with all the gore. Synopsis: John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of... John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of... [More] Starring: Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand Directed By: Kevin Greutert

#24 Doctor Sleep (2019)

79% #24 Adjusted Score: 96929% Critics Consensus: Doctor Sleep forsakes the elemental terror of its predecessor for a more contemplative sequel that balances poignant themes against spine-tingling chills. Synopsis: Struggling with alcoholism, Dan Torrance remains traumatized by the sinister events that occurred at the Overlook Hotel when he was... Struggling with alcoholism, Dan Torrance remains traumatized by the sinister events that occurred at the Overlook Hotel when he was... [More] Starring: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Cliff Curtis Directed By: Mike Flanagan

#26 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

77% #26 Adjusted Score: 100890% Critics Consensus: Michael Keaton's devious poltergeist still has plenty of juice left in this madcap return to form for Tim Burton, marrying charming practical effects and ghoulish gags to provide a fun fun time. Synopsis: Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still... Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega Directed By: Tim Burton

#32 Prometheus (2012)

73% #32 Adjusted Score: 88280% Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott's ambitious quasi-prequel to Alien may not answer all of its big questions, but it's redeemed by its haunting visual grandeur and compelling performances -- particularly Michael Fassbender as a fastidious android. Synopsis: The discovery of a clue to mankind's origins on Earth leads a team of explorers to the darkest parts of... The discovery of a clue to mankind's origins on Earth leads a team of explorers to the darkest parts of... [More] Starring: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba Directed By: Ridley Scott

#33 MaXXXine (2024)

72% #33 Adjusted Score: 90696% Critics Consensus: Intoxicating with its maxxximal style, MaXXXine is an uneven but vibrant pastiche that drives a stiletto through Hollywood's heart. Synopsis: In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious... In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious... [More] Starring: Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan Directed By: Ti West

#34 Creep 2 (2017)

100% #34 Adjusted Score: 100583% Critics Consensus: Creep 2 has everything that made the original work and more -- more laughs, more awkwardness, more unsettling terror. Synopsis: A video artist quickly realizes she has made a mistake when she meets a serial killer in a cabin.... A video artist quickly realizes she has made a mistake when she meets a serial killer in a cabin.... [More] Starring: Mark Duplass, Karan Soni, Patrick Brice, Desiree Akhavan Directed By: Patrick Brice

#56 Army of Darkness (1992)

69% #56 Adjusted Score: 76796% Critics Consensus: Some of the evil magic is gone as this trilogy capper dispenses with most of the scares, but Bruce Campbell's hammy charm and Sam Raimi's homage to classic visual effects make for a fun enough adventure. Synopsis: 3rd Evil Dead movie. Ash (Bruce Campbell) finds himself trapped in medieval times. He must quest for the Necronomicon, a... 3rd Evil Dead movie. Ash (Bruce Campbell) finds himself trapped in medieval times. He must quest for the Necronomicon, a... [More] Starring: Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz, Marcus Gilbert, Ian Abercrombie Directed By: Sam Raimi

#57 Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

68% #57 Adjusted Score: 81475% Critics Consensus: Zombieland: Double Tap makes up for a lack of fresh brains with an enjoyable reunion that recaptures the spirit of the original and adds a few fun twists. Synopsis: Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock leave the confines of the White House to travel to Graceland in... Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock leave the confines of the White House to travel to Graceland in... [More] Starring: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#64 Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

64% #64 Adjusted Score: 74744% Critics Consensus: Fun for fans even if it isn't as frightening as some of its predecessors, Annabelle Comes Home suggests there's still some life left in the Conjuring franchise. Synopsis: Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren lock the possessed doll in the... Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren lock the possessed doll in the... [More] Starring: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman Directed By: Gary Dauberman

#65 Dracula's Daughter (1936)

64% #65 Adjusted Score: 67881% Critics Consensus: Dracula's Daughter extends the Universal horror myth in an interesting direction, but the talky script and mild atmosphere undermine its ambition. Synopsis: Although Count Dracula was destroyed by Van Helsing (Edward Van Sloan), who is now being tried for his murder, Dracula's... Although Count Dracula was destroyed by Van Helsing (Edward Van Sloan), who is now being tried for his murder, Dracula's... [More] Starring: Otto Kruger, Gloria Holden, Marguerite Churchill, Irving Pichel Directed By: Lambert Hillyer

#70 Psycho II (1983)

62% #70 Adjusted Score: 65311% Critics Consensus: Although it can't hold a cleaver to the classic original, Psycho II succeeds well enough on its own merits to satisfy horror fans. Synopsis: Two decades after the original murders at the Bates Motel, Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) completes his treatment at a mental... Two decades after the original murders at the Bates Motel, Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) completes his treatment at a mental... [More] Starring: Anthony Perkins, Vera Miles, Meg Tilly, Robert Loggia Directed By: Richard Franklin

#76 Scream 4 (2011)

60% #76 Adjusted Score: 67383% Critics Consensus: The franchise is showing its age, but Scream 4 is undeniably an improvement over its predecessor, with just enough meta humor and clever kills. Synopsis: It has been many years since the Ghostface Killer cut a deadly path through the town of Woodsboro. In order... It has been many years since the Ghostface Killer cut a deadly path through the town of Woodsboro. In order... [More] Starring: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Emma Roberts Directed By: Wes Craven