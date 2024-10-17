(Photo by Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection. SMILE 2.)
78 Best Horror Movie Sequels
Is it any wonder when filmmakers make it big with a horror movie original, we’d be naïve to not expect a wave of sequels? Perfect the ratio of budget costs to scary shocks, and studios will be rolling out profitable sequel after sequel like a hellbound factory on wheels. But passing critics inspection is another thing, so we’re presenting the best horror sequels ever, everything fit for consumption when going back in for bloody seconds and more.
To start, these are not movies that improved upon their predecessor’s Tomatometer scores. We wanted more than just three entries on this list. These are horror sequels that crossed the basic boo barrier of the 60% Tomatometer score.
And we play it loose defining sequels. We allowed entry for movies in vaguely connected or anthology series, including V/H/S/, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Prey, and ABCs of Death. And we chucked in prequel movies like A Quiet Place: Day One, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and Annabelle: Creation. To reiterate: Prequels is sequels, Finkle is Einhorn.
While long-shambling horror and especially slasher series may give the impression that creating a broadly appealing sequel is anything but child’s play, strong, even superior sequels have been found dating back to Bride of Frankenstein in 1935, Hammer’s own Frankenstein series and the Quatermass movies of the 1950s and 1960s, and Dawn of the Dead of the 1970s.
Some series are almost made up entirely of strong follow-ups, like the Scream movies which counts only the third movie as its Rotten stab at it. A Quiet Place and Evil Dead never got buried.
But other franchises can take decades. Michael Myers didn’t get Fresh with it again until 2018’s Halloween, 40 years after the original. 2023’s X marks the spot for Saw, the only widely critics-supported Jigsaw joint, including the 2004 original.
And now recently, we got Smile 2, Terrifier 3, and Alien: Romulus. With all of them on deck, continue on to discover the best horror sequels of all time!
#1
Adjusted Score: 108435%
Critics Consensus: An eccentric, campy, technically impressive, and frightening picture, James Whale's Bride of Frankenstein has aged remarkably well.
Synopsis:
After recovering from injuries sustained in the mob attack upon himself and his creation, Dr. Frankenstein (Colin Clive) falls under...
[More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 109810%
Critics Consensus: The rare action thriller that spikes adrenaline without skimping on character development, Prey is a Predator prequel done right.
Synopsis:
Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and...
[More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 109149%
Critics Consensus: While Alien was a marvel of slow-building, atmospheric tension, Aliens packs a much more visceral punch, and features a typically strong performance from Sigourney Weaver.
Synopsis:
After floating in space for 57 years, Lt. Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) shuttle is found by a deep space salvage team....
[More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 104589%
Critics Consensus: Pearl finds Ti West squeezing fresh gore out of the world he created with X -- and once again benefiting from a brilliant Mia Goth performance.
Synopsis:
Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's...
[More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 109886%
Critics Consensus: A nerve-wracking continuation of its predecessor, A Quiet Place Part II expands the terrifying world of the franchise without losing track of its heart.
Synopsis:
Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they...
[More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 96917%
Critics Consensus: One of the most compelling and entertaining zombie films ever, Dawn of the Dead perfectly blends pure horror and gore with social commentary on material society.
Synopsis:
As hordes of zombies swarm over the U.S., the terrified populace tries everything in their power to escape the attack...
[More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 105263%
Critics Consensus: Smart, solidly crafted, and palpably tense, 10 Cloverfield Lane makes the most of its confined setting and outstanding cast -- and suggests a new frontier for franchise filmmaking.
Synopsis:
After surviving a car accident, Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) wakes up to find herself in an underground bunker with two...
[More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 92719%
Critics Consensus: V/H/S/94 gets the franchise back on track with a gory buffet of shorts that should delight horror anthology fans.
Synopsis:
A Shudder Original Film, V/H/S/94 is the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise and marks the return of...
[More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 92639%
Critics Consensus: The V/H/S series shows no signs of the tape wearing out with this terrifying entry, boasting an assortment of shorts that'll sate the appetite of horror and sci-fi aficionados alike.
Synopsis:
Six bloodcurdling tapes unleash horror in a sci-fi-inspired hellscape, pushing the boundaries of fear and suspense....
[More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 92389%
Critics Consensus: Fear Street Part Three: 1666 sends the slasher series back in time for a trilogy-concluding installment that caps things off on a screaming high note.
Synopsis:
The origins of Sarah Fier's curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the...
[More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 95873%
Critics Consensus: Less a continuation than an outright reimagining, Sam Raimi transforms his horror tale into a comedy of terrors -- and arguably even improves on the original formula.
Synopsis:
The second of three films in the Evil Dead series is part horror, part comedy, with Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell)...
[More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 105755%
Critics Consensus: Grounded in raw humanity by Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn, this sideways entry into A Quiet Place finds fresh notes of fright to play amid the silence.
Synopsis:
Experience the day the world went quiet....
[More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 91874%
Critics Consensus: A smart and subversive twist on slasher horror, Fear Street Part II: 1978 shows that summer camp has never been scarier thanks to stellar performances from Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, and Ryan Simpkins.
Synopsis:
Shadyside, 1978. School's out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider...
[More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 90803%
Critics Consensus: Terrifier 2 outdoes the original in every way -- which makes it bad news for the squeamish, but a bloody good time for genre enthusiasts.
Synopsis:
After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he...
[More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 90773%
Critics Consensus: Day of the Dead may arguably be the least haunting entry in George A. Romero's undead trilogy, but it will give audiences' plenty to chew on with its shocking gore and scathing view of society.
Synopsis:
The living dead regroup above while humans (Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander, Joseph Pilato) sweat it out below in a Florida...
[More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 90561%
Critics Consensus: Blessed with a nerve-jangling star turn by Naomi Scott, writer-director Parker Finn broadens Smile's conceit into a pop stardom nightmare that'll leave a rictus grin on horror fans' faces.
Synopsis:
About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and...
[More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 101162%
Critics Consensus: Candyman takes an incisive, visually thrilling approach to deepening the franchise's mythology -- and terrifying audiences along the way.
Synopsis:
For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost...
[More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 88495%
Critics Consensus: Ouija: Origin of Evil swerves its franchise's planchette unexpectedly to YES with a surprisingly scary and dramatically satisfying follow-up to its lackluster predecessor.
Synopsis:
In 1967 Los Angeles, widowed mother Alice Zander (Elizabeth Reaser) unwittingly invites authentic evil into her home by adding a...
[More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 86549%
Critics Consensus: As with the first film, Scream 2 is a gleeful takedown of scary movie conventions that manages to poke fun at terrible horror sequels without falling victim to the same fate.
Synopsis:
Sydney (Neve Campbell) and tabloid reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) survived the events of the first "Scream," but their nightmare...
[More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 106172%
Critics Consensus: Honoring its nightmarish predecessors while chestbursting at the seams with new frights of its own, Romulus injects some fresh acid blood into one of cinema's great horror franchises.
Synopsis:
While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face...
[More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 91991%
Critics Consensus: The Conjuring 2 can't help but lose a bit of its predecessor's chilly sting through familiarity, but what remains is still a superior ghost story told with spine-tingling skill.
Synopsis:
In 1977, paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren come out of a self-imposed sabbatical to travel to Enfield,...
[More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 88018%
Critics Consensus: Led by a franchise-best performance from Tobin Bell, Saw X reinvigorates the series with an installment that has a surprising amount of heart to go with all the gore.
Synopsis:
John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of...
[More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 100540%
Critics Consensus: Halloween largely wipes the slate clean after decades of disappointing sequels, ignoring increasingly elaborate mythology in favor of basic - yet still effective - ingredients.
Synopsis:
It's been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. Locked...
[More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 96929%
Critics Consensus: Doctor Sleep forsakes the elemental terror of its predecessor for a more contemplative sequel that balances poignant themes against spine-tingling chills.
Synopsis:
Struggling with alcoholism, Dan Torrance remains traumatized by the sinister events that occurred at the Overlook Hotel when he was...
[More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 81576%
Critics Consensus: Wes Craven's New Nightmare adds an unexpectedly satisfying - not to mention intelligent - meta layer to a horror franchise that had long since lost its way.
Synopsis:
Reality and fantasy meet in unsettling ways in this installment of the long-running horror series, which finds director Wes Craven...
[More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 100890%
Critics Consensus: Michael Keaton's devious poltergeist still has plenty of juice left in this madcap return to form for Tim Burton, marrying charming practical effects and ghoulish gags to provide a fun fun time.
Synopsis:
Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still...
[More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 93686%
Critics Consensus: Certain aspects of horror's most murderously meta franchise may be going stale, but a change of setting and some inventive set pieces help keep Scream VI reasonably sharp.
Synopsis:
Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter....
[More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 92630%
Critics Consensus: The fifth Scream finds the franchise working harder than ever to maintain its meta edge -- and succeeding surprisingly often.
Synopsis:
Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the...
[More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 78161%
Critics Consensus: Like most anthologies, V/H/S/99 has its ups and downs -- but more often than not, this collection of shorts continues the franchise's recent creative rebound.
Synopsis:
V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the...
[More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 80597%
Critics Consensus: George A. Romero's latest entry in his much-vaunted Dead series is not as fresh as his genre-inventing original, Night of the Living Dead. But Land of the Dead does deliver on the gore and zombies-feasting-on-flesh action.
Synopsis:
In a world where zombies form the majority of the population, the remaining humans build a feudal society away from...
[More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 78704%
Critics Consensus: Taking an axe to yuletide cheer and everything else in its path, Terrifier 3 is a bloody fantastic stocking stuffer for the holiday season.
Synopsis:
After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the...
[More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 88280%
Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott's ambitious quasi-prequel to Alien may not answer all of its big questions, but it's redeemed by its haunting visual grandeur and compelling performances -- particularly Michael Fassbender as a fastidious android.
Synopsis:
The discovery of a clue to mankind's origins on Earth leads a team of explorers to the darkest parts of...
[More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 90696%
Critics Consensus: Intoxicating with its maxxximal style, MaXXXine is an uneven but vibrant pastiche that drives a stiletto through Hollywood's heart.
Synopsis:
In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious...
[More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 100583%
Critics Consensus: Creep 2 has everything that made the original work and more -- more laughs, more awkwardness, more unsettling terror.
Synopsis:
A video artist quickly realizes she has made a mistake when she meets a serial killer in a cabin....
[More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 99506%
Critics Consensus: Boris Karloff's final appearance as the Monster is a fitting farewell before the series descended into self-parody.
Synopsis:
Baron Wolf von Frankenstein (Basil Rathbone) is determined to prove the legitimacy of his father's scientific work, thus rescuing the...
[More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 89100%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#37
Adjusted Score: 53360%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A patient (Tatiana Maslany) at a rehabilitation center tries to prevent a young woman (Emily Perkins) from transforming into a...
[More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 90727%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Wrongly accused of murdering his brother, Geoffrey Radcliffe (Vincent Price) is found guilty and sentenced to die. But when sympathetic...
[More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 88422%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Dr. Stein (Peter Cushing) and his assistant (Francis Matthews) sew up a new monster, Karl (Michael Gwynn)....
[More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 81645%
Critics Consensus: Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead expands the original's canvas without sacrificing any of its bloody fun, adding up to a sequel that fans of the first are bound to enjoy.
Synopsis:
Martin mistakenly thinks things could not get worse after he kills his girlfriend with an ax, cuts off his arm...
[More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 81524%
Critics Consensus: Old Dolls can learn new tricks: This little murderer with a facelift is sillier and better than ever thanks to Don Mancini's Cult of Chucky.
Synopsis:
Chucky returns to terrorize his human victim, Nica, who is confined to an asylum for the criminally insane. Meanwhile, the...
[More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 80593%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Professor Bernard Quatermass (Brian Donlevy), in his attempts to convince the British government to colonize the moon, learns that thousands...
[More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 16606%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Legendary monster-killer Burt Gummer (Michael Gross) has returned to Perfection, Nev., scene of the original attacks by the worm creatures...
[More]
#44
Adjusted Score: 75527%
Critics Consensus: The franchise hex of disappointing sequels is broken by going back to basics in this chilling entry, restoring a sense of playfulness to the Chucky saga.
Synopsis:
Out for revenge, Chucky (Brad Dourif) the killer doll infiltrates the family of a woman, her sister and her young...
[More]
#45
Adjusted Score: 76164%
Critics Consensus: One of the franchise's stronger entries, V/H/S/85 largely avoids the quality control issues common to anthologies, with consistently creepy results.
Synopsis:
An ominous mixtape blends never before seen snuff footage with nightmarish newscasts and disturbing home video to create a surreal,...
[More]
#46
Adjusted Score: 73696%
Critics Consensus: ABCs of Death 2 delivers some inventively gory thrills, offering a surprising (albeit still somewhat uneven) upgrade over its predecessor.
Synopsis:
Twenty-six filmmakers from around the globe helm stories that detail 26 ways to meet your maker, each one corresponding to...
[More]
#47
Adjusted Score: 73820%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Shepherd Ygor (Bela Lugosi) rescues the monster (Lon Chaney) from a sulfur pit and brings him to Dr. Frankenstein's other...
[More]
#48
Adjusted Score: 79870%
Critics Consensus: While 28 Weeks Later lacks the humanism that made 28 Days Later a classic, it's made up with fantastic atmosphere and punchy direction.
Synopsis:
Six months after the original epidemic, the rage virus has all but annihilated the population of the British Isles. Nevertheless...
[More]
#49
Adjusted Score: 81859%
Critics Consensus: A funnier follow-up with a sci-fi bent, Happy Death Day 2U isn't as fiendishly fresh as its predecessor, but fans of the original may still find this a sequel worth celebrating.
Synopsis:
Collegian Tree Gelbman wakes up in horror to learn that she's stuck in a parallel universe. Her boyfriend Carter is...
[More]
#50
Adjusted Score: 73472%
Critics Consensus: It's as scattershot as its predecessor, but V/H/S/2 rounds up enough horror filmmaking talent to deliver a satisfyingly nasty -- albeit uneven -- dose of gore.
Synopsis:
As they search for clues to the whereabouts of a missing student, a couple view the ghastly stories recorded on...
[More]
#51
Adjusted Score: 76207%
Critics Consensus: Gremlins 2 trades the spiky thrills of its predecessor for looney satire, yielding a succession of sporadically clever gags that add some flavor to a recycled plot.
Synopsis:
The magical collectibles store that Gizmo calls home has just been destroyed, and the tiny monster finds his way into...
[More]
#52
Adjusted Score: 80196%
Critics Consensus: Annabelle: Creation adds another strong chapter to the Conjuring franchise - and offers further proof that freaky-looking dolls remain reliably terrifying.
Synopsis:
Former toy maker Sam Mullins and his wife, Esther, are happy to welcome a nun and six orphaned girls into...
[More]
#53
Adjusted Score: 31200%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Hoping to win a cash prize, a group of strangers heads out into the West Virginia woods for a survival-themed...
[More]
#54
Adjusted Score: 70567%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The baron (Peter Cushing) makes a couple (Veronica Carlson, Simon Ward) help him put a mad doctor's brain in another...
[More]
#55
Adjusted Score: 75463%
Critics Consensus: Competently made, but everything is a bit too familiar.
Synopsis:
Ex-FBI agent Will Graham (Edward Norton) is an expert investigator who quit the Bureau after almost losing his life in...
[More]
#56
Adjusted Score: 76796%
Critics Consensus: Some of the evil magic is gone as this trilogy capper dispenses with most of the scares, but Bruce Campbell's hammy charm and Sam Raimi's homage to classic visual effects make for a fun enough adventure.
Synopsis:
3rd Evil Dead movie. Ash (Bruce Campbell) finds himself trapped in medieval times. He must quest for the Necronomicon, a...
[More]
#57
Adjusted Score: 81475%
Critics Consensus: Zombieland: Double Tap makes up for a lack of fresh brains with an enjoyable reunion that recaptures the spirit of the original and adds a few fun twists.
Synopsis:
Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock leave the confines of the White House to travel to Graceland in...
[More]
#58
Adjusted Score: 72368%
Critics Consensus: A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors offers an imaginative and surprisingly satisfying rebound for a franchise already starting to succumb to sequelitis.
Synopsis:
During a hallucinatory incident, young Kristen Parker (Patricia Arquette) has her wrists slashed by dream-stalking monster Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund)....
[More]
#59
Adjusted Score: 67079%
Critics Consensus: After a lackluster third entry, [REC] 4 gets the series back on track, at least to the level of the first sequel.
Synopsis:
Survivors of a strange contagion which turns humans into ghouls find themselves aboard a ship where a doctor is trying...
[More]
#60
Adjusted Score: 17737%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Terror and torture await four friends when they attend a bachelor party in Las Vegas....
[More]
#61
Adjusted Score: 70559%
Critics Consensus: While the jolts and thrills are undeniably subject to the diminishing returns that plague most horror sequels, Paranormal Activity 3 is a surprisingly spine-tingling treat.
Synopsis:
A videographer becomes obsessed with finding the source of disturbing late-night noises in his home and discovers its terrifying origin....
[More]
#62
Adjusted Score: 68176%
Critics Consensus: It lacks the surprising jolt of the first installment, but [REC] 2 almost maintains the original's chilling momentum -- and proves not all horror sequels were made equal.
Synopsis:
A doctor and a SWAT team enter a quarantined building where a virus has turned the residents into a pack...
[More]
#63
Adjusted Score: 87915%
Critics Consensus: Alien: Covenant delivers another satisfying round of close-quarters deep-space terror, even if it doesn't take the saga in any new directions.
Synopsis:
Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, members (Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup) of the colony...
[More]
#64
Adjusted Score: 74744%
Critics Consensus: Fun for fans even if it isn't as frightening as some of its predecessors, Annabelle Comes Home suggests there's still some life left in the Conjuring franchise.
Synopsis:
Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren lock the possessed doll in the...
[More]
#65
Adjusted Score: 67881%
Critics Consensus: Dracula's Daughter extends the Universal horror myth in an interesting direction, but the talky script and mild atmosphere undermine its ambition.
Synopsis:
Although Count Dracula was destroyed by Van Helsing (Edward Van Sloan), who is now being tried for his murder, Dracula's...
[More]
#66
Adjusted Score: 56143%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After spending all the reward money from his first encounter with the giant man-eating worms called "Graboids," Earl Bassett (Fred...
[More]
#67
Adjusted Score: 68001%
Critics Consensus: It's still only for the gore-thirsty faithful, but Final Destination 5 represents a surprising return to form for the franchise.
Synopsis:
During a bus ride with his colleagues to a corporate retreat, Sam (Nicholas D'Agosto) experiences a horrifying vision: the suspension...
[More]
#68
Adjusted Score: 62676%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The baron (Peter Cushing) and his asylum sidekick (Shane Briant) put the brain of a genius in the body of...
[More]
#69
Adjusted Score: 82261%
Critics Consensus: It: Chapter Two proves bigger doesn't always mean scarier for horror sequels, but a fine cast and faithful approach to the source material keep this follow-up afloat.
Synopsis:
Defeated by members of the Losers' Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of...
[More]
#70
Adjusted Score: 65311%
Critics Consensus: Although it can't hold a cleaver to the classic original, Psycho II succeeds well enough on its own merits to satisfy horror fans.
Synopsis:
Two decades after the original murders at the Bates Motel, Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) completes his treatment at a mental...
[More]
#71
Adjusted Score: 62706%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The baron (Peter Cushing) puts an angry man's soul in the body of a woman (Susan Denberg) beautified by surgery....
[More]
#72
Adjusted Score: 62296%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Renegade police officer Matthew Cordell (Robert Z'Dar) once roamed the streets of New York City unleashing his murderous brand of...
[More]
#73
Adjusted Score: 62304%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Angela Baker (Pamela Springsteen), a psychotic transsexual, escapes from a mental hospital and surfaces at a summer camp as a...
[More]
#74
Adjusted Score: 65839%
Critics Consensus: As Diary of the Dead proves, time hasn't subdued George A. Romero's affection for mixing politics with gore, nor has it given him cinematic grace or subtlety.
Synopsis:
While on location filming a horror movie, a group of college students find themselves overrun by zombies, and ultimately end...
[More]
#75
Adjusted Score: 61593%
Critics Consensus: The schlock factor for Sharknado 2: The Second One is not as entertaining as its predecessor's, though fans of the brand will likely enjoy it.
Synopsis:
A freak weather system brings in ravenous sharks to munch on hapless New Yorkers and iconic landmarks....
[More]
#76
Adjusted Score: 67383%
Critics Consensus: The franchise is showing its age, but Scream 4 is undeniably an improvement over its predecessor, with just enough meta humor and clever kills.
Synopsis:
It has been many years since the Ghostface Killer cut a deadly path through the town of Woodsboro. In order...
[More]
#77
Adjusted Score: 66084%
Critics Consensus: Unfriended: Dark Web is more interested in chills than an exploration of its timely themes, but horror fans should still find this sequel to be steadily, undeniably effective.
Synopsis:
After finding a laptop, a young man goes online to play a game with five of his good friends. He...
[More]
#78
Adjusted Score: 24909%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The mutant superhero (David Mattey) rises from the sludge to save a group of students held hostage in Tromaville....
[More]