78 Best Horror Movie Sequels

Is it any wonder when filmmakers make it big with a horror movie original, we’d be naïve to not expect a wave of sequels? Perfect the ratio of budget costs to scary shocks, and studios will be rolling out profitable sequel after sequel like a hellbound factory on wheels. But passing critics inspection is another thing, so we’re presenting the best horror sequels ever, everything fit for consumption when going back in for bloody seconds and more.

To start, these are not movies that improved upon their predecessor’s Tomatometer scores. We wanted more than just three entries on this list. These are horror sequels that crossed the basic boo barrier of the 60% Tomatometer score.

And we play it loose defining sequels. We allowed entry for movies in vaguely connected or anthology series, including V/H/S/, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Prey, and ABCs of Death. And we chucked in prequel movies like A Quiet Place: Day One, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and Annabelle: Creation. To reiterate: Prequels is sequels, Finkle is Einhorn.

While long-shambling horror and especially slasher series may give the impression that creating a broadly appealing sequel is anything but child’s play, strong, even superior sequels have been found dating back to Bride of Frankenstein in 1935, Hammer’s own Frankenstein series and the Quatermass movies of the 1950s and 1960s, and Dawn of the Dead of the 1970s.

Some series are almost made up entirely of strong follow-ups, like the Scream movies which counts only the third movie as its Rotten stab at it. A Quiet Place and Evil Dead never got buried.

But other franchises can take decades. Michael Myers didn’t get Fresh with it again until 2018’s Halloween, 40 years after the original. 2023’s X marks the spot for Saw, the only widely critics-supported Jigsaw joint, including the 2004 original.

And now recently, we got Smile 2, Terrifier 3, and Alien: Romulus. With all of them on deck, continue on to discover the best horror sequels of all time!

#2 Prey (2022)

94% #2 Adjusted Score: 109810% Critics Consensus: The rare action thriller that spikes adrenaline without skimping on character development, Prey is a Predator prequel done right. Synopsis: Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... [More] Starring: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush Directed By: Dan Trachtenberg

#3 Aliens (1986)

94% #3 Adjusted Score: 109149% Critics Consensus: While Alien was a marvel of slow-building, atmospheric tension, Aliens packs a much more visceral punch, and features a typically strong performance from Sigourney Weaver. Synopsis: After floating in space for 57 years, Lt. Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) shuttle is found by a deep space salvage team.... After floating in space for 57 years, Lt. Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) shuttle is found by a deep space salvage team.... [More] Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn, Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser Directed By: James Cameron

#4 Pearl (2022)

93% #4 Adjusted Score: 104589% Critics Consensus: Pearl finds Ti West squeezing fresh gore out of the world he created with X -- and once again benefiting from a brilliant Mia Goth performance. Synopsis: Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's... Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's... [More] Starring: Mia Goth, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland Directed By: Ti West

#20 Alien: Romulus (2024)

80% #20 Adjusted Score: 106172% Critics Consensus: Honoring its nightmarish predecessors while chestbursting at the seams with new frights of its own, Romulus injects some fresh acid blood into one of cinema's great horror franchises. Synopsis: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face... While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face... [More] Starring: Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced Directed By: Fede Alvarez

#26 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

77% #26 Adjusted Score: 100890% Critics Consensus: Michael Keaton's devious poltergeist still has plenty of juice left in this madcap return to form for Tim Burton, marrying charming practical effects and ghoulish gags to provide a fun fun time. Synopsis: Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still... Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega Directed By: Tim Burton

#32 Prometheus (2012)

73% #32 Adjusted Score: 88280% Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott's ambitious quasi-prequel to Alien may not answer all of its big questions, but it's redeemed by its haunting visual grandeur and compelling performances -- particularly Michael Fassbender as a fastidious android. Synopsis: The discovery of a clue to mankind's origins on Earth leads a team of explorers to the darkest parts of... The discovery of a clue to mankind's origins on Earth leads a team of explorers to the darkest parts of... [More] Starring: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba Directed By: Ridley Scott

#33 MaXXXine (2024)

72% #33 Adjusted Score: 90696% Critics Consensus: Intoxicating with its maxxximal style, MaXXXine is an uneven but vibrant pastiche that drives a stiletto through Hollywood's heart. Synopsis: In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious... In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious... [More] Starring: Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan Directed By: Ti West