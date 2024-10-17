(Photo by Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection. SMILE 2.)

78 Best Horror Movie Sequels

Is it any wonder when filmmakers make it big with a horror movie original, we’d be naïve to not expect a wave of sequels? Perfect the ratio of budget costs to scary shocks, and studios will be rolling out profitable sequel after sequel like a hellbound factory on wheels. But passing critics inspection is another thing, so we’re presenting the best horror sequels ever, everything fit for consumption when going back in for bloody seconds and more.

To start, these are not movies that improved upon their predecessor’s Tomatometer scores. We wanted more than just three entries on this list. These are horror sequels that crossed the basic boo barrier of the 60% Tomatometer score.

And we play it loose defining sequels. We allowed entry for movies in vaguely connected or anthology series, including V/H/S/, 10 Cloverfield Lane, Prey, and ABCs of Death. And we chucked in prequel movies like A Quiet Place: Day One, Ouija: Origin of Evil, and Annabelle: Creation. To reiterate: Prequels is sequels, Finkle is Einhorn.

While long-shambling horror and especially slasher series may give the impression that creating a broadly appealing sequel is anything but child’s play, strong, even superior sequels have been found dating back to Bride of Frankenstein in 1935, Hammer’s own Frankenstein series and the Quatermass movies of the 1950s and 1960s, and Dawn of the Dead of the 1970s.

Some series are almost made up entirely of strong follow-ups, like the Scream movies which counts only the third movie as its Rotten stab at it. A Quiet Place and Evil Dead never got buried.

But other franchises can take decades. Michael Myers didn’t get Fresh with it again until 2018’s Halloween, 40 years after the original. 2023’s X marks the spot for Saw, the only widely critics-supported Jigsaw joint, including the 2004 original.

And now recently, we got Smile 2, Terrifier 3, and Alien: Romulus. With all of them on deck, continue on to discover the best horror sequels of all time!

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 108435%
Critics Consensus: An eccentric, campy, technically impressive, and frightening picture, James Whale's Bride of Frankenstein has aged remarkably well.
Synopsis: After recovering from injuries sustained in the mob attack upon himself and his creation, Dr. Frankenstein (Colin Clive) falls under... [More]
Starring: Boris Karloff, Elsa Lanchester, Colin Clive, Valerie Hobson
Directed By: James Whale

#2

Prey (2022)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#2
Adjusted Score: 109810%
Critics Consensus: The rare action thriller that spikes adrenaline without skimping on character development, Prey is a Predator prequel done right.
Synopsis: Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, "Prey" is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and... [More]
Starring: Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush
Directed By: Dan Trachtenberg

#3

Aliens (1986)
Tomatometer icon 94%

#3
Adjusted Score: 109149%
Critics Consensus: While Alien was a marvel of slow-building, atmospheric tension, Aliens packs a much more visceral punch, and features a typically strong performance from Sigourney Weaver.
Synopsis: After floating in space for 57 years, Lt. Ripley's (Sigourney Weaver) shuttle is found by a deep space salvage team.... [More]
Starring: Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn, Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser
Directed By: James Cameron

#4

Pearl (2022)
Tomatometer icon 93%

#4
Adjusted Score: 104589%
Critics Consensus: Pearl finds Ti West squeezing fresh gore out of the world he created with X -- and once again benefiting from a brilliant Mia Goth performance.
Synopsis: Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X, in this astonishing follow-up to the year's... [More]
Starring: Mia Goth, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, Matthew Sunderland
Directed By: Ti West

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 109886%
Critics Consensus: A nerve-wracking continuation of its predecessor, A Quiet Place Part II expands the terrifying world of the franchise without losing track of its heart.
Synopsis: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they... [More]
Starring: Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe
Directed By: John Krasinski

#6

Dawn of the Dead (1978)
Tomatometer icon 91%

#6
Adjusted Score: 96917%
Critics Consensus: One of the most compelling and entertaining zombie films ever, Dawn of the Dead perfectly blends pure horror and gore with social commentary on material society.
Synopsis: As hordes of zombies swarm over the U.S., the terrified populace tries everything in their power to escape the attack... [More]
Starring: David Emge, Ken Foree, Gaylen Ross, Scott H. Reiniger
Directed By: George A. Romero

#7

10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#7
Adjusted Score: 105263%
Critics Consensus: Smart, solidly crafted, and palpably tense, 10 Cloverfield Lane makes the most of its confined setting and outstanding cast -- and suggests a new frontier for franchise filmmaking.
Synopsis: After surviving a car accident, Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) wakes up to find herself in an underground bunker with two... [More]
Starring: John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Gallagher Jr., Douglas M. Griffin
Directed By: Dan Trachtenberg

#8

V/H/S/94 (2021)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#8
Adjusted Score: 92719%
Critics Consensus: V/H/S/94 gets the franchise back on track with a gory buffet of shorts that should delight horror anthology fans.
Synopsis: A Shudder Original Film, V/H/S/94 is the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise and marks the return of... [More]
Starring: Anna Hopkins, Christian Potenza, Kyal Legend, Devin Chin-Cheong
Directed By: Simon Barrett, Steven Kostanski, Chloe Okuno, Ryan Prows

#9

V/H/S/Beyond (2024)
Tomatometer icon 90%

#9
Adjusted Score: 92639%
Critics Consensus: The V/H/S series shows no signs of the tape wearing out with this terrifying entry, boasting an assortment of shorts that'll sate the appetite of horror and sci-fi aficionados alike.
Synopsis: Six bloodcurdling tapes unleash horror in a sci-fi-inspired hellscape, pushing the boundaries of fear and suspense.... [More]
Starring: Thom Hallum, Dane DiLiegro, Bobby Slaski, Libby Letlow
Directed By: Jay Cheel, Jordan Downey, Christian Long, Justin Long

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 92389%
Critics Consensus: Fear Street Part Three: 1666 sends the slasher series back in time for a trilogy-concluding installment that caps things off on a screaming high note.
Synopsis: The origins of Sarah Fier's curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the... [More]
Starring: Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Welch
Directed By: Leigh Janiak

#11

Evil Dead II (1987)
Tomatometer icon 88%

#11
Adjusted Score: 95873%
Critics Consensus: Less a continuation than an outright reimagining, Sam Raimi transforms his horror tale into a comedy of terrors -- and arguably even improves on the original formula.
Synopsis: The second of three films in the Evil Dead series is part horror, part comedy, with Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell)... [More]
Starring: Bruce Campbell, Sarah Berry, Dan Hicks, Denise Bixler
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 105755%
Critics Consensus: Grounded in raw humanity by Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn, this sideways entry into A Quiet Place finds fresh notes of fright to play amid the silence.
Synopsis: Experience the day the world went quiet.... [More]
Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, Djimon Hounsou
Directed By: Michael Sarnoski

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 91874%
Critics Consensus: A smart and subversive twist on slasher horror, Fear Street Part II: 1978 shows that summer camp has never been scarier thanks to stellar performances from Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, and Ryan Simpkins.
Synopsis: Shadyside, 1978. School's out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider... [More]
Starring: Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, Chiara Aurelia
Directed By: Leigh Janiak

#14

Terrifier 2 (2022)
Tomatometer icon 87%

#14
Adjusted Score: 90803%
Critics Consensus: Terrifier 2 outdoes the original in every way -- which makes it bad news for the squeamish, but a bloody good time for genre enthusiasts.
Synopsis: After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he... [More]
Starring: Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton, Elliott Fullam, Sarah Voigt
Directed By: Damien Leone

#15

Day of the Dead (1985)
Tomatometer icon 87%

#15
Adjusted Score: 90773%
Critics Consensus: Day of the Dead may arguably be the least haunting entry in George A. Romero's undead trilogy, but it will give audiences' plenty to chew on with its shocking gore and scathing view of society.
Synopsis: The living dead regroup above while humans (Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander, Joseph Pilato) sweat it out below in a Florida... [More]
Starring: Lori Cardille, Terence Alexander, Joseph Pilato, Jarlath Conroy
Directed By: George A. Romero

#16

Smile 2 (2024)
Tomatometer icon 85%

#16
Adjusted Score: 90561%
Critics Consensus: Blessed with a nerve-jangling star turn by Naomi Scott, writer-director Parker Finn broadens Smile's conceit into a pop stardom nightmare that'll leave a rictus grin on horror fans' faces.
Synopsis: About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and... [More]
Starring: Naomi Scott, Kyle Gallner, Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage
Directed By: Parker Finn

#17

Candyman (2021)
Tomatometer icon 84%

#17
Adjusted Score: 101162%
Critics Consensus: Candyman takes an incisive, visually thrilling approach to deepening the franchise's mythology -- and terrifying audiences along the way.
Synopsis: For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost... [More]
Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo
Directed By: Nia DaCosta

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 88495%
Critics Consensus: Ouija: Origin of Evil swerves its franchise's planchette unexpectedly to YES with a surprisingly scary and dramatically satisfying follow-up to its lackluster predecessor.
Synopsis: In 1967 Los Angeles, widowed mother Alice Zander (Elizabeth Reaser) unwittingly invites authentic evil into her home by adding a... [More]
Starring: Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso, Lulu Wilson, Henry Thomas
Directed By: Mike Flanagan

#19

Scream 2 (1997)
Tomatometer icon 81%

#19
Adjusted Score: 86549%
Critics Consensus: As with the first film, Scream 2 is a gleeful takedown of scary movie conventions that manages to poke fun at terrible horror sequels without falling victim to the same fate.
Synopsis: Sydney (Neve Campbell) and tabloid reporter Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) survived the events of the first "Scream," but their nightmare... [More]
Starring: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Sarah Michelle Gellar
Directed By: Wes Craven

#20

Alien: Romulus (2024)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#20
Adjusted Score: 106172%
Critics Consensus: Honoring its nightmarish predecessors while chestbursting at the seams with new frights of its own, Romulus injects some fresh acid blood into one of cinema's great horror franchises.
Synopsis: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face... [More]
Starring: Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced
Directed By: Fede Alvarez

#21

The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#21
Adjusted Score: 91991%
Critics Consensus: The Conjuring 2 can't help but lose a bit of its predecessor's chilly sting through familiarity, but what remains is still a superior ghost story told with spine-tingling skill.
Synopsis: In 1977, paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren come out of a self-imposed sabbatical to travel to Enfield,... [More]
Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Madison Wolfe, Frances O'Connor
Directed By: James Wan

#22

Saw X (2023)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#22
Adjusted Score: 88018%
Critics Consensus: Led by a franchise-best performance from Tobin Bell, Saw X reinvigorates the series with an installment that has a surprising amount of heart to go with all the gore.
Synopsis: John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of... [More]
Starring: Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand
Directed By: Kevin Greutert

#23

Halloween (2018)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#23
Adjusted Score: 100540%
Critics Consensus: Halloween largely wipes the slate clean after decades of disappointing sequels, ignoring increasingly elaborate mythology in favor of basic - yet still effective - ingredients.
Synopsis: It's been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. Locked... [More]
Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton
Directed By: David Gordon Green

#24

Doctor Sleep (2019)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#24
Adjusted Score: 96929%
Critics Consensus: Doctor Sleep forsakes the elemental terror of its predecessor for a more contemplative sequel that balances poignant themes against spine-tingling chills.
Synopsis: Struggling with alcoholism, Dan Torrance remains traumatized by the sinister events that occurred at the Overlook Hotel when he was... [More]
Starring: Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran, Cliff Curtis
Directed By: Mike Flanagan

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: 81576%
Critics Consensus: Wes Craven's New Nightmare adds an unexpectedly satisfying - not to mention intelligent - meta layer to a horror franchise that had long since lost its way.
Synopsis: Reality and fantasy meet in unsettling ways in this installment of the long-running horror series, which finds director Wes Craven... [More]
Starring: Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp, Miko Hughes, David Newsom
Directed By: Wes Craven

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 100890%
Critics Consensus: Michael Keaton's devious poltergeist still has plenty of juice left in this madcap return to form for Tim Burton, marrying charming practical effects and ghoulish gags to provide a fun fun time.
Synopsis: Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still... [More]
Starring: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Jenna Ortega
Directed By: Tim Burton

#27

Scream VI (2023)
Tomatometer icon 76%

#27
Adjusted Score: 93686%
Critics Consensus: Certain aspects of horror's most murderously meta franchise may be going stale, but a change of setting and some inventive set pieces help keep Scream VI reasonably sharp.
Synopsis: Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.... [More]
Starring: Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown
Directed By: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

#28

Scream (2022)
Tomatometer icon 76%

#28
Adjusted Score: 92630%
Critics Consensus: The fifth Scream finds the franchise working harder than ever to maintain its meta edge -- and succeeding surprisingly often.
Synopsis: Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the... [More]
Starring: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Melissa Barrera
Directed By: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

#29

V/H/S/99 (2022)
Tomatometer icon 76%

#29
Adjusted Score: 78161%
Critics Consensus: Like most anthologies, V/H/S/99 has its ups and downs -- but more often than not, this collection of shorts continues the franchise's recent creative rebound.
Synopsis: V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the... [More]
Starring: Kim Abunuwara, Duncan Anderson, Kyle Bales, Verona Blue
Directed By: Flying Lotus, Maggie Levin, Tyler MacIntyre, Johannes Roberts

#30

Land of the Dead (2005)
Tomatometer icon 74%

#30
Adjusted Score: 80597%
Critics Consensus: George A. Romero's latest entry in his much-vaunted Dead series is not as fresh as his genre-inventing original, Night of the Living Dead. But Land of the Dead does deliver on the gore and zombies-feasting-on-flesh action.
Synopsis: In a world where zombies form the majority of the population, the remaining humans build a feudal society away from... [More]
Starring: Simon Baker, John Leguizamo, Asia Argento, Robert Joy
Directed By: George A. Romero

#31

Terrifier 3 (2024)
Tomatometer icon 73%

#31
Adjusted Score: 78704%
Critics Consensus: Taking an axe to yuletide cheer and everything else in its path, Terrifier 3 is a bloody fantastic stocking stuffer for the holiday season.
Synopsis: After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the... [More]
Starring: David Howard Thornton, Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, Chris Jericho
Directed By: Damien Leone

#32

Prometheus (2012)
Tomatometer icon 73%

#32
Adjusted Score: 88280%
Critics Consensus: Ridley Scott's ambitious quasi-prequel to Alien may not answer all of its big questions, but it's redeemed by its haunting visual grandeur and compelling performances -- particularly Michael Fassbender as a fastidious android.
Synopsis: The discovery of a clue to mankind's origins on Earth leads a team of explorers to the darkest parts of... [More]
Starring: Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron, Idris Elba
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#33

MaXXXine (2024)
Tomatometer icon 72%

#33
Adjusted Score: 90696%
Critics Consensus: Intoxicating with its maxxximal style, MaXXXine is an uneven but vibrant pastiche that drives a stiletto through Hollywood's heart.
Synopsis: In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious... [More]
Starring: Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan
Directed By: Ti West

#34

Creep 2 (2017)
Tomatometer icon 100%

#34
Adjusted Score: 100583%
Critics Consensus: Creep 2 has everything that made the original work and more -- more laughs, more awkwardness, more unsettling terror.
Synopsis: A video artist quickly realizes she has made a mistake when she meets a serial killer in a cabin.... [More]
Starring: Mark Duplass, Karan Soni, Patrick Brice, Desiree Akhavan
Directed By: Patrick Brice

#35

Son of Frankenstein (1939)
Tomatometer icon 95%

#35
Adjusted Score: 99506%
Critics Consensus: Boris Karloff's final appearance as the Monster is a fitting farewell before the series descended into self-parody.
Synopsis: Baron Wolf von Frankenstein (Basil Rathbone) is determined to prove the legitimacy of his father's scientific work, thus rescuing the... [More]
Starring: Basil Rathbone, Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi, Lionel Atwill
Directed By: Rowland V. Lee

#36
#36
Adjusted Score: 89100%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Andrew Keir, James Donald, Barbara Shelley, Julian Glover
Directed By: Roy Ward Baker

#37
#37
Adjusted Score: 53360%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A patient (Tatiana Maslany) at a rehabilitation center tries to prevent a young woman (Emily Perkins) from transforming into a... [More]
Starring: Emily Perkins, Katharine Isabelle, Tatiana Maslany, Janet Kidder
Directed By: Brett C. Sullivan

#38
#38
Adjusted Score: 90727%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Wrongly accused of murdering his brother, Geoffrey Radcliffe (Vincent Price) is found guilty and sentenced to die. But when sympathetic... [More]
Starring: Cedric Hardwicke, Vincent Price, Nan Grey, John Sutton
Directed By: Joe May

#39
#39
Adjusted Score: 88422%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Dr. Stein (Peter Cushing) and his assistant (Francis Matthews) sew up a new monster, Karl (Michael Gwynn).... [More]
Starring: Peter Cushing, Francis Matthews, Michael Gwynn, Eunice Gayson
Directed By: Terence Fisher

#40
#40
Adjusted Score: 81645%
Critics Consensus: Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead expands the original's canvas without sacrificing any of its bloody fun, adding up to a sequel that fans of the first are bound to enjoy.
Synopsis: Martin mistakenly thinks things could not get worse after he kills his girlfriend with an ax, cuts off his arm... [More]
Starring: Vegar Hoel, Charlotte Frogner, Amrita Acharia, Jocelyn DeBoer
Directed By: Tommy Wirkola

#41

Cult of Chucky (2017)
Tomatometer icon 81%

#41
Adjusted Score: 81524%
Critics Consensus: Old Dolls can learn new tricks: This little murderer with a facelift is sillier and better than ever thanks to Don Mancini's Cult of Chucky.
Synopsis: Chucky returns to terrorize his human victim, Nica, who is confined to an asylum for the criminally insane. Meanwhile, the... [More]
Starring: Fiona Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif, Alex Vincent
Directed By: Don Mancini

#42

Quatermass II (1957)
Tomatometer icon 80%

#42
Adjusted Score: 80593%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Professor Bernard Quatermass (Brian Donlevy), in his attempts to convince the British government to colonize the moon, learns that thousands... [More]
Starring: Brian Donlevy, Michael Ripper, Sid James, Bryan Forbes
Directed By: Val Guest

#43
#43
Adjusted Score: 16606%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Legendary monster-killer Burt Gummer (Michael Gross) has returned to Perfection, Nev., scene of the original attacks by the worm creatures... [More]
Starring: Michael Gross, Charlotte Stewart, Tony Genaro, Ariana Richards
Directed By: Brent Maddock

#44

Curse of Chucky (2013)
Tomatometer icon 79%

#44
Adjusted Score: 75527%
Critics Consensus: The franchise hex of disappointing sequels is broken by going back to basics in this chilling entry, restoring a sense of playfulness to the Chucky saga.
Synopsis: Out for revenge, Chucky (Brad Dourif) the killer doll infiltrates the family of a woman, her sister and her young... [More]
Starring: Fiona Dourif, A Martinez, Danielle Bisutti, Brennan Elliott
Directed By: Don Mancini

#45

V/H/S/85 (2023)
Tomatometer icon 74%

#45
Adjusted Score: 76164%
Critics Consensus: One of the franchise's stronger entries, V/H/S/85 largely avoids the quality control issues common to anthologies, with consistently creepy results.
Synopsis: An ominous mixtape blends never before seen snuff footage with nightmarish newscasts and disturbing home video to create a surreal,... [More]
Starring: Jordan Belfi, Freddy Rodríguez, James Ransone, Dani Deette
Directed By: David Bruckner, Scott Derrickson, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani

#46

ABCs of Death 2 (2014)
Tomatometer icon 73%

#46
Adjusted Score: 73696%
Critics Consensus: ABCs of Death 2 delivers some inventively gory thrills, offering a surprising (albeit still somewhat uneven) upgrade over its predecessor.
Synopsis: Twenty-six filmmakers from around the globe helm stories that detail 26 ways to meet your maker, each one corresponding to... [More]
Starring: Martina García, C. Ernst Harth, Eric Jacobus, Andy Nyman
Directed By: Aharon Keshales, Navot Papushado, Alejandro Brugués, Bill Plympton

#47
#47
Adjusted Score: 73820%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Shepherd Ygor (Bela Lugosi) rescues the monster (Lon Chaney) from a sulfur pit and brings him to Dr. Frankenstein's other... [More]
Starring: Lon Chaney Jr., Cedric Hardwicke, Bela Lugosi, Ralph Bellamy
Directed By: Erle C. Kenton

#48

28 Weeks Later (2007)
Tomatometer icon 72%

#48
Adjusted Score: 79870%
Critics Consensus: While 28 Weeks Later lacks the humanism that made 28 Days Later a classic, it's made up with fantastic atmosphere and punchy direction.
Synopsis: Six months after the original epidemic, the rage virus has all but annihilated the population of the British Isles. Nevertheless... [More]
Starring: Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner, Harold Perrineau
Directed By: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

#49

Happy Death Day 2U (2019)
Tomatometer icon 71%

#49
Adjusted Score: 81859%
Critics Consensus: A funnier follow-up with a sci-fi bent, Happy Death Day 2U isn't as fiendishly fresh as its predecessor, but fans of the original may still find this a sequel worth celebrating.
Synopsis: Collegian Tree Gelbman wakes up in horror to learn that she's stuck in a parallel universe. Her boyfriend Carter is... [More]
Starring: Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Phi Vu, Suraj Sharma
Directed By: Christopher Landon

#50

V/H/S/2 (2013)
Tomatometer icon 71%

#50
Adjusted Score: 73472%
Critics Consensus: It's as scattershot as its predecessor, but V/H/S/2 rounds up enough horror filmmaking talent to deliver a satisfyingly nasty -- albeit uneven -- dose of gore.
Synopsis: As they search for clues to the whereabouts of a missing student, a couple view the ghastly stories recorded on... [More]
Starring: L.C. Holt, Hannah Hughes, Lawrence Michael Levine, Mindy Robinson
Directed By: Simon Barrett, Jason Eisener, Gareth Evans, Gregg Hale

#51
#51
Adjusted Score: 76207%
Critics Consensus: Gremlins 2 trades the spiky thrills of its predecessor for looney satire, yielding a succession of sporadically clever gags that add some flavor to a recycled plot.
Synopsis: The magical collectibles store that Gizmo calls home has just been destroyed, and the tiny monster finds his way into... [More]
Starring: Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates, John Glover, Robert Prosky
Directed By: Joe Dante

#52

Annabelle: Creation (2017)
Tomatometer icon 70%

#52
Adjusted Score: 80196%
Critics Consensus: Annabelle: Creation adds another strong chapter to the Conjuring franchise - and offers further proof that freaky-looking dolls remain reliably terrifying.
Synopsis: Former toy maker Sam Mullins and his wife, Esther, are happy to welcome a nun and six orphaned girls into... [More]
Starring: Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Eliana Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Coulthard
Directed By: David F. Sandberg

#53

Wrong Turn 2 (2007)
Tomatometer icon 70%

#53
Adjusted Score: 31200%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Hoping to win a cash prize, a group of strangers heads out into the West Virginia woods for a survival-themed... [More]
Starring: Erica Leerhsen, Henry Rollins, Texas Battle, Daniella Alonso
Directed By: Joe Lynch

#54
#54
Adjusted Score: 70567%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The baron (Peter Cushing) makes a couple (Veronica Carlson, Simon Ward) help him put a mad doctor's brain in another... [More]
Starring: Peter Cushing, Veronica Carlson, Simon Ward, Thorley Walters
Directed By: Terence Fisher

#55

Red Dragon (2002)
Tomatometer icon 69%

#55
Adjusted Score: 75463%
Critics Consensus: Competently made, but everything is a bit too familiar.
Synopsis: Ex-FBI agent Will Graham (Edward Norton) is an expert investigator who quit the Bureau after almost losing his life in... [More]
Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Edward Norton, Ralph Fiennes, Harvey Keitel
Directed By: Brett Ratner

#56

Army of Darkness (1992)
Tomatometer icon 69%

#56
Adjusted Score: 76796%
Critics Consensus: Some of the evil magic is gone as this trilogy capper dispenses with most of the scares, but Bruce Campbell's hammy charm and Sam Raimi's homage to classic visual effects make for a fun enough adventure.
Synopsis: 3rd Evil Dead movie. Ash (Bruce Campbell) finds himself trapped in medieval times. He must quest for the Necronomicon, a... [More]
Starring: Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz, Marcus Gilbert, Ian Abercrombie
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#57
#57
Adjusted Score: 81475%
Critics Consensus: Zombieland: Double Tap makes up for a lack of fresh brains with an enjoyable reunion that recaptures the spirit of the original and adds a few fun twists.
Synopsis: Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock leave the confines of the White House to travel to Graceland in... [More]
Starring: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin
Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#58
#58
Adjusted Score: 72368%
Critics Consensus: A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors offers an imaginative and surprisingly satisfying rebound for a franchise already starting to succumb to sequelitis.
Synopsis: During a hallucinatory incident, young Kristen Parker (Patricia Arquette) has her wrists slashed by dream-stalking monster Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund).... [More]
Starring: Heather Langenkamp, Patricia Arquette, Craig Wasson, Laurence Fishburne
Directed By: Chuck Russell

#59

Rec 4: Apocalypse (2014)
Tomatometer icon 67%

#59
Adjusted Score: 67079%
Critics Consensus: After a lackluster third entry, [REC] 4 gets the series back on track, at least to the level of the first sequel.
Synopsis: Survivors of a strange contagion which turns humans into ghouls find themselves aboard a ship where a doctor is trying... [More]
Starring: Manuela Velasco, Paco Manzanedo, Héctor Colomé, Ismael Fritschi
Directed By: Jaume Balagueró

#60

Hostel Part III (2011)
Tomatometer icon 67%

#60
Adjusted Score: 17737%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Terror and torture await four friends when they attend a bachelor party in Las Vegas.... [More]
Starring: Sarah Habel, Kip Pardue, Thomas Kretschmann, John Hensley
Directed By: Scott Spiegel

#61
#61
Adjusted Score: 70559%
Critics Consensus: While the jolts and thrills are undeniably subject to the diminishing returns that plague most horror sequels, Paranormal Activity 3 is a surprisingly spine-tingling treat.
Synopsis: A videographer becomes obsessed with finding the source of disturbing late-night noises in his home and discovers its terrifying origin.... [More]
Starring: Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden, Lauren Bittner, Christopher Nicholas Smith
Directed By: Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman

#62

Rec 2 (2009)
Tomatometer icon 66%

#62
Adjusted Score: 68176%
Critics Consensus: It lacks the surprising jolt of the first installment, but [REC] 2 almost maintains the original's chilling momentum -- and proves not all horror sequels were made equal.
Synopsis: A doctor and a SWAT team enter a quarantined building where a virus has turned the residents into a pack... [More]
Starring: Jonathan Mellor, Óscar Zafra, Alejandro Casaseca, Pablo Rosso
Directed By: Jaume Balagueró, Paco Plaza

#63

Alien: Covenant (2017)
Tomatometer icon 65%

#63
Adjusted Score: 87915%
Critics Consensus: Alien: Covenant delivers another satisfying round of close-quarters deep-space terror, even if it doesn't take the saga in any new directions.
Synopsis: Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, members (Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup) of the colony... [More]
Starring: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride
Directed By: Ridley Scott

#64
#64
Adjusted Score: 74744%
Critics Consensus: Fun for fans even if it isn't as frightening as some of its predecessors, Annabelle Comes Home suggests there's still some life left in the Conjuring franchise.
Synopsis: Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren lock the possessed doll in the... [More]
Starring: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman
Directed By: Gary Dauberman

#65

Dracula's Daughter (1936)
Tomatometer icon 64%

#65
Adjusted Score: 67881%
Critics Consensus: Dracula's Daughter extends the Universal horror myth in an interesting direction, but the talky script and mild atmosphere undermine its ambition.
Synopsis: Although Count Dracula was destroyed by Van Helsing (Edward Van Sloan), who is now being tried for his murder, Dracula's... [More]
Starring: Otto Kruger, Gloria Holden, Marguerite Churchill, Irving Pichel
Directed By: Lambert Hillyer

#66
#66
Adjusted Score: 56143%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: After spending all the reward money from his first encounter with the giant man-eating worms called "Graboids," Earl Bassett (Fred... [More]
Starring: Fred Ward, Michael Gross, Chris Gartin, Helen Shaver
Directed By: S.S. Wilson

#67

Final Destination 5 (2011)
Tomatometer icon 63%

#67
Adjusted Score: 68001%
Critics Consensus: It's still only for the gore-thirsty faithful, but Final Destination 5 represents a surprising return to form for the franchise.
Synopsis: During a bus ride with his colleagues to a corporate retreat, Sam (Nicholas D'Agosto) experiences a horrifying vision: the suspension... [More]
Starring: Nicholas D'Agosto, Emma Bell, Miles Fisher, Ellen Wroe
Directed By: Steven Quale

#68
#68
Adjusted Score: 62676%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The baron (Peter Cushing) and his asylum sidekick (Shane Briant) put the brain of a genius in the body of... [More]
Starring: Peter Cushing, Shane Briant, Madeline Smith, David Prowse
Directed By: Terence Fisher

#69

It: Chapter Two (2019)
Tomatometer icon 62%

#69
Adjusted Score: 82261%
Critics Consensus: It: Chapter Two proves bigger doesn't always mean scarier for horror sequels, but a fine cast and faithful approach to the source material keep this follow-up afloat.
Synopsis: Defeated by members of the Losers' Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of... [More]
Starring: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa
Directed By: Andy Muschietti

#70

Psycho II (1983)
Tomatometer icon 62%

#70
Adjusted Score: 65311%
Critics Consensus: Although it can't hold a cleaver to the classic original, Psycho II succeeds well enough on its own merits to satisfy horror fans.
Synopsis: Two decades after the original murders at the Bates Motel, Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) completes his treatment at a mental... [More]
Starring: Anthony Perkins, Vera Miles, Meg Tilly, Robert Loggia
Directed By: Richard Franklin

#71
#71
Adjusted Score: 62706%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The baron (Peter Cushing) puts an angry man's soul in the body of a woman (Susan Denberg) beautified by surgery.... [More]
Starring: Peter Cushing, Susan Denberg, Thorley Walters, Robert Morris
Directed By: Terence Fisher

#72

Maniac Cop 2 (1991)
Tomatometer icon 62%

#72
Adjusted Score: 62296%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Renegade police officer Matthew Cordell (Robert Z'Dar) once roamed the streets of New York City unleashing his murderous brand of... [More]
Starring: Robert Davi, Claudia Christian, Michael Lerner, Bruce Campbell
Directed By: William Lustig

#73
#73
Adjusted Score: 62304%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Angela Baker (Pamela Springsteen), a psychotic transsexual, escapes from a mental hospital and surfaces at a summer camp as a... [More]
Starring: Pamela Springsteen, Renee Estevez, Tony Higgins, Valerie Hartman
Directed By: Michael A. Simpson

#74

Diary of the Dead (2007)
Tomatometer icon 61%

#74
Adjusted Score: 65839%
Critics Consensus: As Diary of the Dead proves, time hasn't subdued George A. Romero's affection for mixing politics with gore, nor has it given him cinematic grace or subtlety.
Synopsis: While on location filming a horror movie, a group of college students find themselves overrun by zombies, and ultimately end... [More]
Starring: Michelle Morgan, Joshua Close, Shawn Roberts, Amy Lalonde
Directed By: George A. Romero

#75
#75
Adjusted Score: 61593%
Critics Consensus: The schlock factor for Sharknado 2: The Second One is not as entertaining as its predecessor's, though fans of the brand will likely enjoy it.
Synopsis: A freak weather system brings in ravenous sharks to munch on hapless New Yorkers and iconic landmarks.... [More]
Starring: Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, Vivica A. Fox, Kari Wuhrer
Directed By: Anthony C. Ferrante

#76

Scream 4 (2011)
Tomatometer icon 60%

#76
Adjusted Score: 67383%
Critics Consensus: The franchise is showing its age, but Scream 4 is undeniably an improvement over its predecessor, with just enough meta humor and clever kills.
Synopsis: It has been many years since the Ghostface Killer cut a deadly path through the town of Woodsboro. In order... [More]
Starring: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Emma Roberts
Directed By: Wes Craven

#77
#77
Adjusted Score: 66084%
Critics Consensus: Unfriended: Dark Web is more interested in chills than an exploration of its timely themes, but horror fans should still find this sequel to be steadily, undeniably effective.
Synopsis: After finding a laptop, a young man goes online to play a game with five of his good friends. He... [More]
Starring: Colin Woodell, Betty Gabriel, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Andrew Lees
Directed By: Stephen Susco

#78
#78
Adjusted Score: 24909%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The mutant superhero (David Mattey) rises from the sludge to save a group of students held hostage in Tromaville.... [More]
Starring: David Mattey, Heidi Sjursen, Clyde Lewis, Debbie Rochon
Directed By: Lloyd Kaufman

