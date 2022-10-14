(Photo by Dimension Films/ Courtesy: Everett Collection.)

Every Halloween Movie Ranked

For Laurie Strode, it’s been a long road back to Haddonfield. After surviving the original night of terror against Michael Myers in the original 1977 Halloween, she has entered the slipstream of alternate timelines, at points lighting him on fire, decapitating him, or getting thrown off a roof by him. Meanwhile, other Halloween movies have her institutionalized, or shot dead by the police. One even ignores her existence completely, offering annoying TV commercial jingles and magic Stonehenge rocks in her place. (That was Halloween III: Season of the Witch by the way.)

2018’s reboot-continuation Halloween was Certified Fresh, so of course Myers retruned Halloween Kills before the trilogy ended with, er, Halloween Ends. No matter which style or version your prefer in the franchise, we’re ranking every Halloween movie made and sorting them by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

