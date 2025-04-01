CinemaCon 2025 - Day 1: Sony Offers First Looks at Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

(Photo by Sony Pictures Animation)

CinemaCon is back! The “largest and most important gathering for the worldwide motion picture theater industry” returns for 2025 and Hollywood’s biggest studios will share updates on their upcoming theatrical slate. Sony Pictures, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Pictures, Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Amazon MGM Studios, Paramount Pictures, and Walt Disney Studios will reveal trailers, first looks, release dates, casting announcements, and more. Check back all week as we dig into the three biggest moments for each studio at CinemaCon 2025.

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man Swings Back into Theaters with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Fans of the web-slinger were given huge updates for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Sony provided us with an official title for Spider-Man 4 and release dates for it and Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Brand New Day director Dusin Daniel Cretton took the stage to share his love for Spidey’s heart and humor, sharing the Marvel hero “made me believe the hero behind the mask wasn’t so different from me.” Meanwhile, star Tom Holland sent in a video message from his shoot of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey saying, “I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start.” The first of Holland’s Spider-Man films without “Home” in the title, this could send the franchise in an exciting new direction. It releases two months after Avengers: Doomsday and 10 months ahead of Avengers: Secret Wars, so expect it to have a major impact on the future of the MCU.

In addition to learning its official release date, the CinemaCon crowd got a first look at Beyond the Spider-Verse. Featuring the franchise’s gorgeous animation, the footage showed Miles Morales facing off against Miles G. Morales’ Prowler. A fugitive on the run from every other Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse, Miles declares he’ll be doing things his way. Producer Phil Lord promised the film would be a “massive finale to the trilogy” and is fully being prepped for release in large format screens.

Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell Soar in First Look at Kogonada’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

The CinemaCon crowd was given a first look at Margot Robbie in her first role since Barbie. In a film that features two people who are “reckoning with their pasts to find love in the present,” director Kogonada pairs the star with Colin Farrell in his upcoming romance filled with magical realism. In an emotional and uplifting first trailer, the director shows off his “two extraordinary stars at the peak of their craft.” Invoking shades of Big Fish and La La Land, the film will likely be a big hit with audiences. Also, with its talent, star power, and September 19 release date, expect a big awards push for the Sony pictures release.

The Beatles Biopic Cast Its Fab Four and Announces a Four-Film Cinematic Event

Closing out the Sony presentation was perhaps the biggest news out of CinemaCon in years. Director Sam Mendes has officially cast four of Hollywood’s brightest young stars as the legendary rockers:

Paul Mescal is Paul McCartney

Harris Dickinson is John Lennon

Barry Keoghan is Ringo Starr

Joseph Quinn is George Harrison

In an ambitious and historic move, the four-film cinematic event will release in its entirety in April 2028. The films will weave together and “combine to tell the story of the greatest band ever.” Sony chairman and CEO Tom Rothman described the project as “the first binge-able theatrical experience.”

