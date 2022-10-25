(Photo by Sony Pictures Releasing)
All Salma Hayek Movies Ranked By Tomatometer
A string of ’90s hits launched Salma Hayek’s career: She and Antonio Banderas sizzled in Desperado, she stuck her foot in Quentin Tarantino’s mouth in From Dusk Till Dawn, and starred opposite peak-Friends Matthew Perry in fan favorite rom-com Fools Rush In. Wild Wild West with Will Smith was decidedly not a hit, but one of those bizarre epic Hollywood misfires whose stature only grows with time.
Hayek got her only Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for 2002’s Frida, her Certified Fresh biopic about the Mexican art icon. Soon after, she and Banderas and Robert Rodriguez wrapped up their Mexico trilogy with Once Upon a Time in Mexico, which was preceded by Desperado and El Mariachi. She again reunited with Banderas for Puss in Boots, whipped out the guns for Everly, and gave a layered, dramatic performance recently in Beatriz at Dinner.
Next up, she’s got her spot at the table in House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott. Now, we’re ranking all Salma Hayek movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 92022%
Critics Consensus: It isn't deep or groundbreaking, but what it lacks in profundity, Puss in Boots more than makes up for with an abundance of wit, visual sparkle, and effervescent charm.
Synopsis:
Long before meeting Shrek, Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) -- just named a hero for saving a woman from a... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 92445%
Critics Consensus: It may not quite scale Aardman's customary delirious heights, but The Pirates! still represents some of the smartest, most skillfully animated fare that modern cinema has to offer.
Synopsis:
Accompanied by his ragtag crew, an enthusiastic pirate captain (Hugh Grant) sails the high seas and dreams of besting his... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 89206%
Critics Consensus: Visually splendid and narratively satisfying, Tale of Tales packs an off-kilter wallop for mature viewers in search of something different.
Synopsis:
Three fairy tales revolve around a king (John C. Reilly) who must slay a sea monster, a giant flea and... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 97249%
Critics Consensus: Sausage Party is definitely offensive, but backs up its enthusiastic profanity with an impressively high laugh-to-gag ratio -- and a surprisingly thought-provoking storyline.
Synopsis:
Life is good for all the food items that occupy the shelves at the local supermarket. Frank (Seth Rogen) the... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 80749%
Critics Consensus: Frida is a passionate, visually striking biopic about the larger-than-life artist.
Synopsis:
This is the true story of Frida Kahlo (Salma Hayek) and her husband Diego Rivera (Alfred Molina), the larger-than-life painters... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 84684%
Critics Consensus: Beatriz at Dinner offers timely social commentary enlivened by powerful, layered performances from Salma Hayek and John Lithgow.
Synopsis:
Beatriz is a Los Angeles massage therapist and holistic healer who drives to the seaside mansion of her client Cathy.... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 70473%
Critics Consensus: Not much of a story, but the execution is interesting.
Synopsis:
A production company begins casting for its next feature, and an up-and-coming actress named Rose (Salma Hayek) tries to manipulate... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 72440%
Critics Consensus: Provocative and audacious, Dogma is an uneven but thoughtful religious satire that's both respectful and irreverent.
Synopsis:
Two fallen angels who were ejected from paradise find themselves banned in Wisconsin. They are now headed for New Jersey... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 69745%
Critics Consensus: Desperado contains almost too much action and too little story to sustain interest, but Antonio Banderas proves a charismatic lead in Robert Rodriguez's inventive extravaganza.
Synopsis:
Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) plunges headfirst into the dark border underworld when he follows a trail of blood to the last... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 72053%
Critics Consensus: Violent, pulpy, loopy fun, with Depp stealing the show.
Synopsis:
Return of the mythic guitar-slinging hero, El Mariachi (Antonio Banderas), in the final installment of the Mariachi/Desperado trilogy. The saga... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 68895%
Critics Consensus: Kahlil Gibran's the Prophet is a thrillingly lovely adaptation of the classic text, albeit one that doesn't quite capture the magic of its source material.
Synopsis:
A dissident being kept under house arrest recounts valuable lessons in a series of vignettes while a mischievous young woman... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 81777%
Critics Consensus: House of Gucci vacillates between inspired camp and dour drama too often to pull off a confident runway strut, but Lady Gaga's note-perfect performance has a timeless style all its own.
Synopsis:
House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 64515%
Critics Consensus: A pulpy crime drama/vampire film hybrid, From Dusk Till Dawn is an uneven but often deliriously enjoyable B-movie.
Synopsis:
On the run from a bank robbery that left several police officers dead, Seth Gecko (George Clooney) and his paranoid,... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 65121%
Critics Consensus: Smart and well-acted, The Hummingbird Project marks a flawed yet undeniably intriguing addition to writer-director Kim Nguyen's filmography.
Synopsis:
Cousins Vincent and Anton are players in the high-stakes game of high-frequency trading, where winning is measured in milliseconds. Their... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 40527%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In 19th-century Mexico two women (Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek) from vastly different backgrounds join forces against a ruthless U.S. bank... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 57517%
Critics Consensus: Rip-off of other sci-fi thrillers.
Synopsis:
To the students at Harrington High, the principal and her posse of teachers have always been a little odd, but... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 58538%
Critics Consensus: It's undeniably messy, but Savages finds Oliver Stone returning to dark, fearlessly lurid form.
Synopsis:
California entrepreneurs Ben (Aaron Johnson) and Chon (Taylor Kitsch) run a lucrative business raising marijuana and share a one-of-a-kind love... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 36924%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A real estate agent (Mathieu Demy) from Paris arrives in Los Angeles to settle his late mother's estate, but a... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 68912%
Critics Consensus: An ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing -- and occasionally confounding -- new directions.
Synopsis:
Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 48127%
Critics Consensus: Several genres and plotlines intertwine in Lonely Hearts but don't connect, creating an uneven and unsatisfying film.
Synopsis:
Det. Elmer Robinson (John Travolta), still grieving the loss of his suicidal wife, pursues two notorious murderers in 1940s New... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 49877%
Critics Consensus: The movie will be found wanting if one is not taken in by the 3-D visuals.
Synopsis:
Pint-sized kid spy Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara) faces his biggest challenge yet when he confronts the Toymaker (Sylvester Stallone), a... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 46629%
Critics Consensus: The Roads Not Taken is the well-acted result of an undeniably singular vision -- one which is ultimately frustratingly, fatally inert.
Synopsis:
A day in the life of Leo and his daughter, Molly, as she grapples with the challenges of her father's... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 60316%
Critics Consensus: The Hitman's Bodyguard coasts on Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds' banter -- but doesn't get enough mileage to power past an overabundance of action-comedy clichés.
Synopsis:
The world's top protection agent is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world's... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 45769%
Critics Consensus: Here Comes the Boom benefits from Kevin James's genial presence but the film doesn't deliver enough laughs to live up to its title -- or enough satisfying plot to make up the difference.
Synopsis:
Once a collegiate wrestler, Scott Voss (Kevin James) is now a 42-year-old, apathetic biology teacher in a failing high school.... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 41302%
Critics Consensus: Hotel earns a handful of points for sheer ambition, but they aren't enough to carry the movie over its steep pretensions.
Synopsis:
In Venice, Italy, a collection of strangers at a hotel vary from strange to corrupt to disturbed. A film crew... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 40490%
Critics Consensus: How to be a Latin Lover inspires a few laughs from its talented ensemble, but it raises the question: Is bad representation better than no representation?
Synopsis:
Maximo gets the surprise of his life when his wealthy, 80-year-old wife dumps him for a younger car salesman. Forced... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 12216%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After suffering a freak accident, an unemployed ad man (José Mota) hires an agent to help him turn his newfound... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 42520%
Critics Consensus: This overstuffed, scattershot vampire flick suffers from poor characterization and an unwieldy mix of scares and chuckles.
Synopsis:
Darren (Chris Massoglia) is just like any other teenager, until the day he encounters the Cirque du Freak and a... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 38996%
Critics Consensus: Though Hayek is luminous, Farrell seems miscast, and the film fails to capture the gritty, lively edginess of the book upon which it's based.
Synopsis:
Arturo Bandini (Colin Farrell) is a writer who moves from Colorado to Los Angeles with aspirations of completing a great... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 34946%
Critics Consensus: Only Fools Rush In to see a basic romantic comedy where opposites try to attract and find an unlikely happy ending.
Synopsis:
Three months after a one-night stand with Isabel Fuentes (Salma Hayek) in Las Vegas, New York City real estate developer... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 27398%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
After creating a prosperous life in Iran, a Jewish family may be forced to abandon everything as a revolution looms... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 32946%
Critics Consensus: When it comes to building an entertaining sci-fi drama around some cool ideas, this Bliss is largely ignorant.
Synopsis:
Bliss is a mind-bending love story following Greg (Owen Wilson) who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 29599%
Critics Consensus: Everly benefits from Joe Lynch's stylish direction and Salma Hayek's starring work, but it's too thinly written and sleazily violent to fully recommend.
Synopsis:
Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman (Salma Hayek) matches wits and weaponry with a legion... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 33747%
Critics Consensus: Despite the charms of its ensemble, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard fails to protect the audience from repetitive and tired genre tropes.
Synopsis:
The world's most lethal odd couple -- bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) --... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 32870%
Critics Consensus: Like a Boss oversees a merger of powerful comedic talents, but the end results are likely to leave audience members feeling swindled out of their investments.
Synopsis:
Best friends Mia and Mel run their own cosmetics company -- a business they built from the ground up. But... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 19922%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When bisexual porn star Valentino (Vincent D'Onofrio) meets new-in-town hustler Gary (Thomas Jane), there is an immediate attraction between the... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 33025%
Critics Consensus: A slick but bland thriller.
Synopsis:
Having already stolen two from the set of three priceless Napoleon Diamonds, expert jewel thief Max Burdett (Pierce Brosnan) decides... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 18515%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
During a routine prison work detail, convict Piper (Laurence Fishburne) is chained to Dodge (Stephen Baldwin), a cyberhacker, when gunfire... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 21590%
Critics Consensus: Bombastic, manic, and largely laugh-free, Wild Wild West is a bizarre misfire in which greater care was lavished upon the special effects than on the script.
Synopsis:
When President Ulysses S. Grant (Kevin Kline) learns that diabolical inventor Dr. Arliss Loveless (Kenneth Branagh) is planning to assassinate... [More]
#40
54 (1998) 15%32%
Adjusted Score: 18063%
Critics Consensus: Robbed of its integral LGBTQ themes, 54 is a compromised and disjointed glance at the glory days of disco.
Synopsis:
In 1970s New York City, Studio 54 is the epicenter of sex, drugs and disco music. It's there that up-and-comer... [More]
#41
Adjusted Score: 17041%
Critics Consensus: Grown Ups' cast of comedy vets is amiable, but they're let down by flat direction and the scattershot, lowbrow humor of a stunted script.
Synopsis:
The death of their childhood basketball coach leads to a reunion for some old friends (Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris... [More]
#42
Adjusted Score: 12356%
Critics Consensus: While it's almost certainly the movie event of the year for filmgoers passionate about deer urine humor, Grown Ups 2 will bore, annoy, and disgust audiences of nearly every other persuasion.
Synopsis:
Lenny Feder (Adam Sandler) moves his family back to his hometown to be with his friends, but he finds --... [More]
#43
Adjusted Score: 6505%
Critics Consensus: Stranding Pierce Brosnan as a charmless cad, this tone-deaf romantic comedy is Some Kind Of something, but it definitely isn't beautiful.
Synopsis:
A woman starts to fall in love with a successful college professor who had a baby with her younger sister.... [More]
