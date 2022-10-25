(Photo by Sony Pictures Releasing)

All Salma Hayek Movies Ranked By Tomatometer

A string of ’90s hits launched Salma Hayek’s career: She and Antonio Banderas sizzled in Desperado, she stuck her foot in Quentin Tarantino’s mouth in From Dusk Till Dawn, and starred opposite peak-Friends Matthew Perry in fan favorite rom-com Fools Rush In. Wild Wild West with Will Smith was decidedly not a hit, but one of those bizarre epic Hollywood misfires whose stature only grows with time.

Hayek got her only Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for 2002’s Frida, her Certified Fresh biopic about the Mexican art icon. Soon after, she and Banderas and Robert Rodriguez wrapped up their Mexico trilogy with Once Upon a Time in Mexico, which was preceded by Desperado and El Mariachi. She again reunited with Banderas for Puss in Boots, whipped out the guns for Everly, and gave a layered, dramatic performance recently in Beatriz at Dinner.

Next up, she’s got her spot at the table in House of Gucci, directed by Ridley Scott. Now, we’re ranking all Salma Hayek movies by Tomatometer! —Alex Vo

#8 Dogma (1999) 67% 85% #8 Adjusted Score: 72440% Critics Consensus: Provocative and audacious, Dogma is an uneven but thoughtful religious satire that's both respectful and irreverent. Synopsis: Two fallen angels who were ejected from paradise find themselves banned in Wisconsin. They are now headed for New Jersey... Two fallen angels who were ejected from paradise find themselves banned in Wisconsin. They are now headed for New Jersey... [More] Starring: Ben Affleck, Linda Fiorentino, Matt Damon, George Carlin Directed By: Kevin Smith

#9 Desperado (1995) 67% 79% #9 Adjusted Score: 69745% Critics Consensus: Desperado contains almost too much action and too little story to sustain interest, but Antonio Banderas proves a charismatic lead in Robert Rodriguez's inventive extravaganza. Synopsis: Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) plunges headfirst into the dark border underworld when he follows a trail of blood to the last... Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) plunges headfirst into the dark border underworld when he follows a trail of blood to the last... [More] Starring: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Joaquim de Almeida, Cheech Marin Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#19 Eternals (2021) 47% 73% #19 Adjusted Score: 68912% Critics Consensus: An ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing -- and occasionally confounding -- new directions. Synopsis: Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have... Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have... [More] Starring: Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan Directed By: Chloé Zhao

#25 Hotel (2001) 41% 31% #25 Adjusted Score: 41302% Critics Consensus: Hotel earns a handful of points for sheer ambition, but they aren't enough to carry the movie over its steep pretensions. Synopsis: In Venice, Italy, a collection of strangers at a hotel vary from strange to corrupt to disturbed. A film crew... In Venice, Italy, a collection of strangers at a hotel vary from strange to corrupt to disturbed. A film crew... [More] Starring: Rhys Ifans, Saffron Burrows, David Schwimmer, Salma Hayek Directed By: Mike Figgis

#33 Everly (2014) 28% 29% #33 Adjusted Score: 29599% Critics Consensus: Everly benefits from Joe Lynch's stylish direction and Salma Hayek's starring work, but it's too thinly written and sleazily violent to fully recommend. Synopsis: Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman (Salma Hayek) matches wits and weaponry with a legion... Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman (Salma Hayek) matches wits and weaponry with a legion... [More] Starring: Salma Hayek, Hiroyuki Watanabe, Laura Cepeda, Togo Igawa Directed By: Joe Lynch

#40 54 (1998) 15% 32% #40 Adjusted Score: 18063% Critics Consensus: Robbed of its integral LGBTQ themes, 54 is a compromised and disjointed glance at the glory days of disco. Synopsis: In 1970s New York City, Studio 54 is the epicenter of sex, drugs and disco music. It's there that up-and-comer... In 1970s New York City, Studio 54 is the epicenter of sex, drugs and disco music. It's there that up-and-comer... [More] Starring: Ryan Phillippe, Salma Hayek, Neve Campbell, Mike Myers Directed By: Mark Christopher

