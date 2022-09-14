(Photo by Sony, Fox 2000, Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection)

RT Recommends: 44 Hispanic Movies to Watch With the Whole Family

Celebrate heritage and loved ones with Hispanic movies to watch with the whole family! Viewers of all ages can enjoy these movies that entertain, dazzle, and embrace culture, featuring stars like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas, Eugenio Derbez, and more.

You’ll find plenty of PG animated classics, including Coco, Puss in Boots, The Book of Life, and the Miles Morales-starring Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The power of music is in this list, too, calling in movies like In the Heights, West Side Story, La Bamba, and Selena. Action abounds in the Zorro and Spy Kids movies (directed by Robert Rodriguez, who also helmed Alita: Battle Angel), while history comes to life with Cesar Chavez, Stand and Deliver, and McFarland, USA.

Read on for our recommendations of 44 Hispanic movies to watch with the whole family! (And you can find them all in Vudu’s family movies collection , with most on sale!)

#11 Instant Family (2018) 81% #11 Adjusted Score: 89193% Critics Consensus: Instant Family may not quite capture the complexity of real-life adoption, but fittingly for the unconditional bond it honors, this flawed yet well-intentioned dramedy is ultimately worth the investment. Synopsis: When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope... When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope... [More] Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer, Isabela Moner Directed By: Sean Anders

#12 Underwater Dreams (2014) 100% #12 Adjusted Score: 61186% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: The sons of undocumented Mexican immigrants learn how to build underwater robots.... The sons of undocumented Mexican immigrants learn how to build underwater robots.... [More] Starring: Michael Peña Directed By: Mary Mazzio

#22 Rio (2011) 72% #22 Adjusted Score: 77835% Critics Consensus: This straightforward movie reaches great heights thanks to its colorful visual palette, catchy music, and funny vocal performances. Synopsis: Captured by smugglers when he was just a hatchling, a macaw named Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) never learned to fly and... Captured by smugglers when he was just a hatchling, a macaw named Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) never learned to fly and... [More] Starring: Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, Jemaine Clement, Leslie Mann Directed By: Carlos Saldanha

#32 Rio 2 (2014) 48% #32 Adjusted Score: 52536% Critics Consensus: Like most sequels, Rio 2 takes its predecessor's basic template and tries to make it bigger -- which means it's even busier, more colorful, and ultimately more exhausting for viewers outside the youthful target demographic. Synopsis: Blue macaws Blu (Jesse Eisenberg), Jewel (Anne Hathaway) and their three children are comfortably settled in the city -- perhaps... Blue macaws Blu (Jesse Eisenberg), Jewel (Anne Hathaway) and their three children are comfortably settled in the city -- perhaps... [More] Starring: Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, Jemaine Clement, Kristin Chenoweth Directed By: Carlos Saldanha

#33 Overboard (2018) 23% #33 Adjusted Score: 27847% Critics Consensus: Overboard makes poor use of the ever-charming Anna Faris -- and chooses questionable source material -- to offer a remake that fails to clear the fairly low bar set by the original. Synopsis: Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who's hired to clean a luxury yacht that belongs to Leonardo --... Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who's hired to clean a luxury yacht that belongs to Leonardo --... [More] Starring: Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris, Eva Longoria, John Hannah Directed By: Rob Greenberg