RT Recommends: 44 Hispanic Movies to Watch With the Whole Family

Celebrate heritage and loved ones with Hispanic movies to watch with the whole family! Viewers of all ages can enjoy these movies that entertain, dazzle, and embrace culture, featuring stars like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas, Eugenio Derbez, and more.

You’ll find plenty of PG animated classics, including Coco, Puss in Boots, The Book of Life, and the Miles Morales-starring Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The power of music is in this list, too, calling in movies like In the Heights, West Side Story, La Bamba, and Selena. Action abounds in the Zorro and Spy Kids movies (directed by Robert Rodriguez, who also helmed Alita: Battle Angel), while history comes to life with Cesar Chavez, Stand and Deliver, and McFarland, USA.

Read on for our recommendations of 44 Hispanic movies to watch with the whole family!

#1 Coco (2017) 97% #1 Adjusted Score: 124582% Critics Consensus: Coco's rich visual pleasures are matched by a thoughtful narrative that takes a family-friendly -- and deeply affecting -- approach to questions of culture, family, life, and death. Synopsis: Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de... Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de... [More] Starring: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach Directed By: Lee Unkrich

#5 West Side Story (2021) 91% #5 Adjusted Score: 111775% Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story presents a new look at the classic musical that lives up to its beloved forebear -- and in some respects might even surpass it. Synopsis: Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City.... Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City.... [More] Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#6 McFarland, USA (2015) 80% #6 Adjusted Score: 85059% Critics Consensus: Disney's inspirational sports drama formula might be old hat, but McFarland, USA proves it still works -- especially with a talented director and eminently likable star in the mix. Synopsis: Track coach Jim White (Kevin Costner) is a newcomer to a predominantly Latino high-school in California's Central Valley. Coach White... Track coach Jim White (Kevin Costner) is a newcomer to a predominantly Latino high-school in California's Central Valley. Coach White... [More] Starring: Kevin Costner, Maria Bello, Morgan Saylor, Michael Aguero Directed By: Niki Caro

#10 Spare Parts (2015) 56% #10 Adjusted Score: 56458% Critics Consensus: Spare Parts is effective enough to do in a pinch for inspirational sports drama fans - although most of them will have seen these story beats hit more powerfully before. Synopsis: With the help of their high school's newest teacher (George Lopez), four Hispanic students form a robotics club. Although they... With the help of their high school's newest teacher (George Lopez), four Hispanic students form a robotics club. Although they... [More] Starring: George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis, Carlos PenaVega, Marisa Tomei Directed By: Sean McNamara

#11 Instant Family (2018) 81% #11 Adjusted Score: 89193% Critics Consensus: Instant Family may not quite capture the complexity of real-life adoption, but fittingly for the unconditional bond it honors, this flawed yet well-intentioned dramedy is ultimately worth the investment. Synopsis: When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope... When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope... [More] Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer, Isabela Moner Directed By: Sean Anders

#12 Underwater Dreams (2014) 100% #12 Adjusted Score: 61186% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: The sons of undocumented Mexican immigrants learn how to build underwater robots.... The sons of undocumented Mexican immigrants learn how to build underwater robots.... [More] Starring: Michael Peña Directed By: Mary Mazzio

#16 Selena (1997) 67% #16 Adjusted Score: 68382% Critics Consensus: Selena occasionally struggles to tell its subject's story with depth or perspective, but those flaws are rendered largely irrelevant by Jennifer Lopez in the title role. Synopsis: In this biographical drama, Selena Quintanilla (Jennifer Lopez) is born into a musical Mexican-American family in Texas. Her father, Abraham... In this biographical drama, Selena Quintanilla (Jennifer Lopez) is born into a musical Mexican-American family in Texas. Her father, Abraham... [More] Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos, Jon Seda, Constance Marie Directed By: Gregory Nava

#22 Rio (2011) 72% #22 Adjusted Score: 77835% Critics Consensus: This straightforward movie reaches great heights thanks to its colorful visual palette, catchy music, and funny vocal performances. Synopsis: Captured by smugglers when he was just a hatchling, a macaw named Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) never learned to fly and... Captured by smugglers when he was just a hatchling, a macaw named Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) never learned to fly and... [More] Starring: Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, Jemaine Clement, Leslie Mann Directed By: Carlos Saldanha

#25 Cantinflas (2014) 48% #25 Adjusted Score: 47002% Critics Consensus: Cantinflas focuses on the idol instead of the man and in spite of Óscar Janeada's padrísimo performance, this biopic feels like the GIF of what could've been a contender. Synopsis: From humble beginnings, Cantinflas (Óscar Jaenada) travels from the small stage to the bright lights of Hollywood and becomes Mexico's... From humble beginnings, Cantinflas (Óscar Jaenada) travels from the small stage to the bright lights of Hollywood and becomes Mexico's... [More] Starring: Óscar Jaenada, Michael Imperioli, Ilse Salas, Luis Gerardo Méndez Directed By: Sebastian del Amo

#30 Spanglish (2004) 54% #30 Adjusted Score: 59711% Critics Consensus: Paz Vega shines, and Adam Sandler gives a performance of thoughtfulness and depth, but Spanglish is ultimately undermined by sitcommy plotting and unearned uplift. Synopsis: Mexican immigrant and single mother Flor Moreno (Paz Vega) finds housekeeping work with Deborah (Téa Leoni) and John Clasky (Adam... Mexican immigrant and single mother Flor Moreno (Paz Vega) finds housekeeping work with Deborah (Téa Leoni) and John Clasky (Adam... [More] Starring: Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni, Paz Vega, Cloris Leachman Directed By: James L. Brooks

#31 Cesar Chavez (2014) 38% #31 Adjusted Score: 40483% Critics Consensus: Too in awe of its subject's great works to present him as a human being, Cesar Chávez settles for trite hagiography. Synopsis: Famed labor organizer and civil-rights activist Cesar Chavez (Michael Peña) is torn between his duty to his family and his... Famed labor organizer and civil-rights activist Cesar Chavez (Michael Peña) is torn between his duty to his family and his... [More] Starring: Michael Peña, America Ferrera, Rosario Dawson, John Malkovich Directed By: Diego Luna

#32 Rio 2 (2014) 48% #32 Adjusted Score: 52536% Critics Consensus: Like most sequels, Rio 2 takes its predecessor's basic template and tries to make it bigger -- which means it's even busier, more colorful, and ultimately more exhausting for viewers outside the youthful target demographic. Synopsis: Blue macaws Blu (Jesse Eisenberg), Jewel (Anne Hathaway) and their three children are comfortably settled in the city -- perhaps... Blue macaws Blu (Jesse Eisenberg), Jewel (Anne Hathaway) and their three children are comfortably settled in the city -- perhaps... [More] Starring: Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, Jemaine Clement, Kristin Chenoweth Directed By: Carlos Saldanha

#33 Overboard (2018) 23% #33 Adjusted Score: 27847% Critics Consensus: Overboard makes poor use of the ever-charming Anna Faris -- and chooses questionable source material -- to offer a remake that fails to clear the fairly low bar set by the original. Synopsis: Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who's hired to clean a luxury yacht that belongs to Leonardo --... Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who's hired to clean a luxury yacht that belongs to Leonardo --... [More] Starring: Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris, Eva Longoria, John Hannah Directed By: Rob Greenberg