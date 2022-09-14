RT Recommends Hispanic Movies to Watch With the Whole Family

(Photo by Sony, Fox 2000, Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection)

RT Recommends: 44 Hispanic Movies to Watch With the Whole Family

Celebrate heritage and loved ones with Hispanic movies to watch with the whole family! Viewers of all ages can enjoy these movies that entertain, dazzle, and embrace culture, featuring stars like Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas, Eugenio Derbez, and more.

You’ll find plenty of PG animated classics, including Coco, Puss in Boots, The Book of Life, and the Miles Morales-starring Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The power of music is in this list, too, calling in movies like In the Heights, West Side Story, La Bamba, and Selena. Action abounds in the Zorro and Spy Kids movies (directed by Robert Rodriguez, who also helmed Alita: Battle Angel), while history comes to life with Cesar Chavez, Stand and Deliver, and McFarland, USA.

Read on for our recommendations of 44 Hispanic movies to watch with the whole family! (And you can find them all in Vudu’s family movies collection, with most on sale!)

#1

Coco (2017)
97%

#1
Adjusted Score: 124582%
Critics Consensus: Coco's rich visual pleasures are matched by a thoughtful narrative that takes a family-friendly -- and deeply affecting -- approach to questions of culture, family, life, and death.
Synopsis: Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de... [More]
Starring: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach
Directed By: Lee Unkrich

#2

Encanto (2021)
91%

#2
Adjusted Score: 101792%
Critics Consensus: Encanto's setting and cultural perspective are new for Disney, but the end result is the same -- enchanting, beautifully animated fun for the whole family.
Synopsis: The Madrigals are an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the... [More]
Starring: Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda
Directed By: Jared Bush, Byron Howard

#3

In the Heights (2021)
94%

#3
Adjusted Score: 113972%
Critics Consensus: Lights up for In the Heights, a joyous celebration of heritage and community fueled by dazzling direction and singalong songs.
Synopsis: The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to the event of the summer, where... [More]
Starring: Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, Corey Hawkins
Directed By: Jon M. Chu

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 121598%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.
Synopsis: Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into... [More]
Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali
Directed By: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

#5

West Side Story (2021)
91%

#5
Adjusted Score: 111775%
Critics Consensus: Steven Spielberg's West Side Story presents a new look at the classic musical that lives up to its beloved forebear -- and in some respects might even surpass it.
Synopsis: Love at first sight strikes when young Tony spots Maria at a high school dance in 1957 New York City.... [More]
Starring: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez
Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#6

McFarland, USA (2015)
80%

#6
Adjusted Score: 85059%
Critics Consensus: Disney's inspirational sports drama formula might be old hat, but McFarland, USA proves it still works -- especially with a talented director and eminently likable star in the mix.
Synopsis: Track coach Jim White (Kevin Costner) is a newcomer to a predominantly Latino high-school in California's Central Valley. Coach White... [More]
Starring: Kevin Costner, Maria Bello, Morgan Saylor, Michael Aguero
Directed By: Niki Caro

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 93372%
Critics Consensus: Led by a winning performance from Isabela Moner, Dora and the Lost City of Gold is a family-friendly adventure that retains its source material's youthful spirit.
Synopsis: Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure yet --... [More]
Starring: Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria
Directed By: James Bobin

#8

West Side Story (1961)
92%

#8
Adjusted Score: 104376%
Critics Consensus: Buoyed by Robert Wise's dazzling direction, Leonard Bernstein's score, and Stephen Sondheim's lyrics, West Side Story remains perhaps the most iconic of all the Shakespeare adaptations to visit the big screen.
Synopsis: A musical in which a modern day Romeo and Juliet are involved in New York street gangs. On the harsh... [More]
Starring: Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Russ Tamblyn, George Chakiris
Directed By: Jerome Robbins, Robert Wise

#9
#9
Adjusted Score: 75451%
Critics Consensus: If Under the Same Moon is often manipulative, it is also heartfelt, and features strong performances from its leads.
Synopsis: Single mother Rosario (Kate del Castillo) leaves her young son Carlitos (Adrian Alonso) in the care of his grandmother and... [More]
Starring: Adrian Alonso, Kate del Castillo, Eugenio Derbez, Maya Zapata
Directed By: Patricia Riggen

#10

Spare Parts (2015)
56%

#10
Adjusted Score: 56458%
Critics Consensus: Spare Parts is effective enough to do in a pinch for inspirational sports drama fans - although most of them will have seen these story beats hit more powerfully before.
Synopsis: With the help of their high school's newest teacher (George Lopez), four Hispanic students form a robotics club. Although they... [More]
Starring: George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis, Carlos PenaVega, Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Sean McNamara

#11

Instant Family (2018)
81%

#11
Adjusted Score: 89193%
Critics Consensus: Instant Family may not quite capture the complexity of real-life adoption, but fittingly for the unconditional bond it honors, this flawed yet well-intentioned dramedy is ultimately worth the investment.
Synopsis: When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope... [More]
Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer, Isabela Moner
Directed By: Sean Anders

#12

Underwater Dreams (2014)
100%

#12
Adjusted Score: 61186%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The sons of undocumented Mexican immigrants learn how to build underwater robots.... [More]
Starring: Michael Peña
Directed By: Mary Mazzio

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 49565%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Born the runt of the litter, a timid young rooster named Toto (Bruno Bichir) summons the courage to fight an... [More]
Starring: Bruno Bichir, Carlos Espejel, Angélica Vale, Omar Chaparro
Directed By: Gabriel Riva Palacio Alatriste, Rodolfo Riva Palacio Alatriste

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 93795%
Critics Consensus: Stand and Deliver pulls off the unlikely feat of making math class the stuff of underdog drama -- and pays rousing tribute to a real-life inspirational figure in the bargain.
Synopsis: Los Angeles high school teacher Jaime Escalante (Edward James Olmos) is being hassled by tough students like Angel Guzman (Lou... [More]
Starring: Edward James Olmos, Lou Diamond Phillips, Rosanna DeSoto, Andy Garcia
Directed By: Ramón Menéndez

#15

La Bamba (1987)
83%

#15
Adjusted Score: 87525%
Critics Consensus: Elevated by a perceptive performance by a perfectly cast Lou Diamond Phillips, La Bamba distills its subject's creative energy -- and reflects his music's enduring appeal.
Synopsis: Los Angeles teenager Ritchie Valens (Lou Diamond Phillips) becomes an overnight rock 'n' roll success in 1958, thanks to a... [More]
Starring: Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales, Rosanna DeSoto, Elizabeth Peña
Directed By: Luis Valdez

#16

Selena (1997)
67%

#16
Adjusted Score: 68382%
Critics Consensus: Selena occasionally struggles to tell its subject's story with depth or perspective, but those flaws are rendered largely irrelevant by Jennifer Lopez in the title role.
Synopsis: In this biographical drama, Selena Quintanilla (Jennifer Lopez) is born into a musical Mexican-American family in Texas. Her father, Abraham... [More]
Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos, Jon Seda, Constance Marie
Directed By: Gregory Nava

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 45028%
Critics Consensus: Impressive sports action sequences are the highlight, as the run-of the-mill story invokes every known sports movie cliche.
Synopsis: Santiago Muñez, a Mexican cook in Los Angeles, gets a chance to follow his dream of playing professional soccer. A... [More]
Starring: Kuno Becker, Alessandro Nivola, Stephen Dillane, Anna Friel
Directed By: Danny Cannon

#18

The Book of Life (2014)
83%

#18
Adjusted Score: 87061%
Critics Consensus: The Book of Life's gorgeous animation is a treat, but it's a pity that its story lacks the same level of craft and detail that its thrilling visuals provide.
Synopsis: In the Mexican town of San Angel, Manolo (Diego Luna), Maria (Zoë Saldana) and Joaquin (Channing Tatum) have been friends... [More]
Starring: Diego Luna, Zoë Saldana, Channing Tatum, Ice Cube
Directed By: Jorge R. Gutierrez

#19
#19
Adjusted Score: 46287%
Critics Consensus: A Walk in the Clouds aims for sweeping period romance, but quickly unravels thanks to a miscast leading man and a story that relies on cheap melodrama.
Synopsis: When soldier Paul Sutton (Keanu Reeves) is on his way home after World War II, he realizes that he barely... [More]
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Anthony Quinn, Giancarlo Giannini
Directed By: Alfonso Arau

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 87665%
Critics Consensus: Real Women Have Curves, physical as well as emotional -- and this coming-of-age story traces them in a vividly warm-hearted look at the Mexican-American experience.
Synopsis: Curves on a blossoming young woman can be sexy, but not if you are told you have too many of... [More]
Starring: America Ferrera, Lupe Ontiveros, Ingrid Oliu, George Lopez
Directed By: Patricia Cardoso

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 85555%
Critics Consensus: Banderas returns as an aging Zorro in this surprisingly nimble, entertaining swashbuckler.
Synopsis: After being imprisoned for 20 years, Zorro -- Don Diego de la Vega (Anthony Hopkins) -- receives word that his... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stuart Wilson
Directed By: Martin Campbell

#22

Rio (2011)
72%

#22
Adjusted Score: 77835%
Critics Consensus: This straightforward movie reaches great heights thanks to its colorful visual palette, catchy music, and funny vocal performances.
Synopsis: Captured by smugglers when he was just a hatchling, a macaw named Blu (Jesse Eisenberg) never learned to fly and... [More]
Starring: Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, Jemaine Clement, Leslie Mann
Directed By: Carlos Saldanha

#23

Tortilla Soup (2001)
74%

#23
Adjusted Score: 76400%
Critics Consensus: An English remake of Ang Lee's Eat Drink Man Woman, Tortilla Soup is as charming and flavorful as the dishes it features.
Synopsis: Three grown sisters, Maribel (Tamara Mello), Leticia (Elizabeth Peña) and Carmen (Jacqueline Obradors) try to cope and live with their... [More]
Starring: Héctor Elizondo, Jacqueline Obradors, Elizabeth Peña, Tamara Mello
Directed By: Maria Ripoll

#24

Puss in Boots (2011)
86%

#24
Adjusted Score: 91016%
Critics Consensus: It isn't deep or groundbreaking, but what it lacks in profundity, Puss in Boots more than makes up for with an abundance of wit, visual sparkle, and effervescent charm.
Synopsis: Long before meeting Shrek, Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) -- just named a hero for saving a woman from a... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Bob Thornton
Directed By: Chris Miller

#25

Cantinflas (2014)
48%

#25
Adjusted Score: 47002%
Critics Consensus: Cantinflas focuses on the idol instead of the man and in spite of Óscar Janeada's padrísimo performance, this biopic feels like the GIF of what could've been a contender.
Synopsis: From humble beginnings, Cantinflas (Óscar Jaenada) travels from the small stage to the bright lights of Hollywood and becomes Mexico's... [More]
Starring: Óscar Jaenada, Michael Imperioli, Ilse Salas, Luis Gerardo Méndez
Directed By: Sebastian del Amo

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: 16057%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a gang of bully birds threaten his father and take over their circus, Cuco the parrot heads to Hollywood... [More]
Starring: Edward James Olmos, Rico Rodriguez, Cheech Marin, Kate del Castillo
Directed By: Ricardo Arnaiz, Mike Kunkel, Raúl García

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 51540%
Critics Consensus: Predictable story and thin characters made the movie flat.
Synopsis: Two con-men (Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh) get hold of a map to the lost City of Gold, El Dorado. After... [More]
Starring: Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, Rosie Perez, Armand Assante
Directed By: Bibo Bergeron, Will Finn, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Don Paul

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Kids intend to stop the ghost of a woman who abducts children -- due to her guilt over having drowned... [More]
Starring: Monica del Carmen, Rafael Inclán, Rocio Lara
Directed By: Alberto Rodríguez

#29

Fools Rush In (1997)
34%

#29
Adjusted Score: 35043%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Three months after a one-night stand with Isabel Fuentes (Salma Hayek) in Las Vegas, New York City real estate developer... [More]
Starring: Matthew Perry, Salma Hayek, Jon Tenney, Carlos Gomez
Directed By: Andy Tennant

#30

Spanglish (2004)
54%

#30
Adjusted Score: 59711%
Critics Consensus: Paz Vega shines, and Adam Sandler gives a performance of thoughtfulness and depth, but Spanglish is ultimately undermined by sitcommy plotting and unearned uplift.
Synopsis: Mexican immigrant and single mother Flor Moreno (Paz Vega) finds housekeeping work with Deborah (Téa Leoni) and John Clasky (Adam... [More]
Starring: Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni, Paz Vega, Cloris Leachman
Directed By: James L. Brooks

#31

Cesar Chavez (2014)
38%

#31
Adjusted Score: 40483%
Critics Consensus: Too in awe of its subject's great works to present him as a human being, Cesar Chávez settles for trite hagiography.
Synopsis: Famed labor organizer and civil-rights activist Cesar Chavez (Michael Peña) is torn between his duty to his family and his... [More]
Starring: Michael Peña, America Ferrera, Rosario Dawson, John Malkovich
Directed By: Diego Luna

#32

Rio 2 (2014)
48%

#32
Adjusted Score: 52536%
Critics Consensus: Like most sequels, Rio 2 takes its predecessor's basic template and tries to make it bigger -- which means it's even busier, more colorful, and ultimately more exhausting for viewers outside the youthful target demographic.
Synopsis: Blue macaws Blu (Jesse Eisenberg), Jewel (Anne Hathaway) and their three children are comfortably settled in the city -- perhaps... [More]
Starring: Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg, Jemaine Clement, Kristin Chenoweth
Directed By: Carlos Saldanha

#33

Overboard (2018)
23%

#33
Adjusted Score: 27847%
Critics Consensus: Overboard makes poor use of the ever-charming Anna Faris -- and chooses questionable source material -- to offer a remake that fails to clear the fairly low bar set by the original.
Synopsis: Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who's hired to clean a luxury yacht that belongs to Leonardo --... [More]
Starring: Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris, Eva Longoria, John Hannah
Directed By: Rob Greenberg

#34

Ferdinand (2017)
71%

#34
Adjusted Score: 79714%
Critics Consensus: Ferdinand's colorful update on a classic tale doesn't go anywhere unexpected, but its timeless themes -- and John Cena's engaging voice work in the title role -- make for family-friendly fun.
Synopsis: Ferdinand is a young bull who escapes from a training camp in rural Spain after his father never returns from... [More]
Starring: John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs
Directed By: Carlos Saldanha

#35

Monte Carlo (2011)
40%

#35
Adjusted Score: 42210%
Critics Consensus: Although it has its charming moments, Monte Carlo is mostly silly, predictable stuff that never pushes beyond the boundaries of formula.
Synopsis: Best friends Grace (Selena Gomez) and Emma (Katie Cassidy) quit their waitress jobs in small-town Texas and head to Paris... [More]
Starring: Selena Gomez, Leighton Meester, Katie Cassidy, Cory Monteith
Directed By: Thomas Bezucha

#36
#36
Adjusted Score: 31655%
Critics Consensus: Zorro can survive a lot of things, but it looks like he can't survive marriage.
Synopsis: A secret society, the Knights of Aragon, seeks to keep the United States from achieving manifest destiny -- and only... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Rufus Sewell, Raúl Mendez
Directed By: Martin Campbell

#37

Spy Kids (2001)
93%

#37
Adjusted Score: 97972%
Critics Consensus: A kinetic and fun movie that's sure to thrill children of all ages.
Synopsis: Two young kids become spies in attempt to save their parents, who are ex-spies, from an evil mastermind. Armed with... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#38
#38
Adjusted Score: 56639%
Critics Consensus: The performances are the strength of Nothing Like the Holidays, a rather ordinary holiday comedy with a latin twist.
Synopsis: It's the Christmas season, and the scattered members of the Rodriguez family converge on their parents' Chicago home to celebrate.... [More]
Starring: John Alberto Leguizamo, Freddy Rodriguez, Elizabeth Peña, Alfred Molina
Directed By: Alfredo De Villa

#39
#39
Adjusted Score: 34326%
Critics Consensus: This adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's novel comes off as rather flat and uninvolving. Scenes feel rushed and done in shorthand, and the romance between Damon and Cruz has no sparks.
Synopsis: The year is 1949. A young Texan named John Grady finds himself without a home after his mother sells the... [More]
Starring: Matt Damon, Henry Thomas, Penélope Cruz, Lucas Black
Directed By: Billy Bob Thornton

#40

Cinnamon (2012)

#40
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Tere, the owner of a restaurant on Mexico City, loses her passion for cooking after a tragic death in the... [More]
Starring: Ana Martín, Isabel Yudice, Norma Angélica, Mónica Dionne
Directed By: Jordi Mariscal

#41
#41
Adjusted Score: 78298%
Critics Consensus: Though the concept is no longer fresh, Spy Kids 2 is still an agreeable and energetic romp.
Synopsis: Now full fledged Spy Kids, Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara) Cortez are back for another James Bond style... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#42
#42
Adjusted Score: 23761%
Critics Consensus: Burdened by a rote plot and unfunny scatological humor, All the Time in the World suggests that the Spy Kids franchise has run its course.
Synopsis: Marissa Cortez Wilson (Jessica Alba) is a retired spy who keeps that identity hidden from her clueless husband and whip-smart... [More]
Starring: Jessica Alba, Alexa Vega, Jeremy Piven, Joel McHale
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#43
#43
Adjusted Score: 49880%
Critics Consensus: The movie will be found wanting if one is not taken in by the 3-D visuals.
Synopsis: Pint-sized kid spy Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara) faces his biggest challenge yet when he confronts the Toymaker (Sylvester Stallone), a... [More]
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara
Directed By: Robert Rodriguez

#44
#44
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Ozzy, a winged monkey, seeks help from the Tin Woodman, the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow to stop the evil... [More]
Starring: Dino Andrade, Ambyr Childers, Jenn McAllister, Jeff Minnerly
Directed By: Alberto Mar

Movie & TV News