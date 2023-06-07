(Photo by Paramount Classics/courtesy Everett Collection)

50 Best Soccer Movies, Ranked by Tomatometer

To start playing soccer, all you need is a flat surface, a round ball, a leg or two, and boom, you’re halfway to becoming a regular Diego Beckham. With its low barrier to entry and sky-high skill ceiling, it’s no wonder soccer’s the most popular sport in the world (at least until pickleball takes over — just 2.5 billion more people to go). So when it comes to the best movies ever made about soccer, we’re looking at it top to bottom, from goal-scoring winners to movies that may have flopped before the critics but still managed to find a spot on audiences’ teams.

We kick off our guide to the best soccer movies with Certified Fresh movies, including Offside (the comedy-drama from Iran, released when women were completely banned from attending sports), Bend It Like Beckham (the movie that made Keira Knightley a star), Shaolin Soccer (the outrageous action-fantasy from Stephen Chow), Diego Maradona (a documentary on one of the sport’s most legendary players), Early Man (stop-motion from Aardman Animations), and Looking for Eric (even freakin’ Ken Loach lightened up thanks to soccer). This premier selection of Certified Fresh movies reveals how truly international the sport is, as the only American soccer film in the top 10 is Once in a Lifetime: The Extraordinary Story of the New York Cosmos, a revealing documentary on the 1970-1985 soccer club that famously signed Pele.

Beyond the top 10, we look at Fresh movies, including the Robert Duvall-starring A Shot at Glory, the World War II-set Victory, and Elisabeth Shue‘s autobiographical Gracie. Following that are Rotten-rated movies, including the ones that also rep positive Audience Scores like Green Street Hooligans, Mean Machine, and Goal! The Dream Begins. —Alex Vo

#1 Offside (2006) 94% #1 Adjusted Score: 96598% Critics Consensus: A spirited film that explores gender politics with comedy, intelligence, and a variety of interesting characters. Synopsis: Since women are banned from soccer matches, Iranian females masquerade as males so they can slip into Tehran's stadium to... Since women are banned from soccer matches, Iranian females masquerade as males so they can slip into Tehran's stadium to... [More] Starring: Sima Mobarakshai, Safar Samandar, Shayesteh Irani, Mohamad Kheirabadi Directed By: Jafar Panahi

#8 Early Man (2018) 80% #8 Adjusted Score: 88315% Critics Consensus: Early Man isn't quite as evolved as Aardman's best work, but still retains the unique visuals and sweet humor that have made the studio a favorite among animation enthusiasts. Synopsis: A plucky cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to... A plucky cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to... [More] Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams, Miriam Margolyes Directed By: Nick Park

#17 Pelé (2021) 84% #17 Adjusted Score: 84569% Critics Consensus: Perhaps at penalty for being overtly conventional, Pelé rewards fútbol fans with incredible archival footage of a king on the field while peripherally examining his relationship with Brazil's politics. Synopsis: This documentary feature tells the story of iconic footballer Pelé, his quest for perfection and the mythical status he attained.... This documentary feature tells the story of iconic footballer Pelé, his quest for perfection and the mythical status he attained.... [More] Starring: Pelé Directed By: Ben Nicholas, David Tryhorn

#18 The Workers Cup (2017) 82% #18 Adjusted Score: 82157% Critics Consensus: No consensus yet. Synopsis: Inside Qatar's labor camps, African and Asian migrant workers building the facilities of the 2022 World Cup compete in a... Inside Qatar's labor camps, African and Asian migrant workers building the facilities of the 2022 World Cup compete in a... [More] Starring: Directed By: Adam Sobel

#24 Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait (2006) 65% #24 Adjusted Score: 52657% Critics Consensus: Zidane, Un Portrait du 21E Siecle hits surprisingly few of the expected documentary beats, but the end result is still uniquely immersive. Synopsis: A soccer match between Real Madrid and Villareal from the perspective of player Zinédine Zidane.... A soccer match between Real Madrid and Villareal from the perspective of player Zinédine Zidane.... [More] Starring: Directed By: Douglas Gordon, Philippe Parreno