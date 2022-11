Adjusted Score: 12785%

Critics Consensus: The Ladies Man joins the growing list of mediocre movies based on SNL skits. It just doesn't have enough material to last the length of the movie.

Synopsis: After being ejected from his job for one too many vulgar and inappropriate comments, Leon (Tim Meadows) unsuccessfully seeks employment... After being ejected from his job for one too many vulgar and inappropriate comments, Leon (Tim Meadows) unsuccessfully seeks employment... [More]