(Photo by ©Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection)
All Will Ferrell Movies Ranked
We’re ranking all the movies starring Will Ferrell by Tomatometer, including his comedy classics (The Other Guys, Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Blades of Glory), audience favorites (Step Brothers, Elf), and the sad sensitive guy stuff (Stranger Than Fiction, Everything Must Go). —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 105510%
Critics Consensus: Boasting beautiful animation, a charming voice cast, laugh-a-minute gags, and a surprisingly thoughtful story, The Lego Movie is colorful fun for all ages.
Synopsis:
Emmet (Chris Pratt), an ordinary LEGO figurine who always follows the rules, is mistakenly identified as the Special -- an... [More]
#2
Elf (2003) 85%79%
Adjusted Score: 91608%
Critics Consensus: A movie full of Yuletide cheer, Elf is a spirited, good-natured family comedy, and it benefits greatly from Will Ferrell's funny and charming performance as one of Santa's biggest helpers.
Synopsis:
Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa's elves.... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 99861%
Critics Consensus: While it isn't quite as much fun as its predecessor, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part fits neatly into an animated all-ages franchise with heart and humor to spare.
Synopsis:
The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 85605%
Critics Consensus: A clever parody of cop-buddy action-comedies, The Other Guys delivers several impressive action set pieces and lots of big laughs, thanks to the assured comic chemistry between Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.
Synopsis:
Unlike their heroic counterparts on the force, desk-bound NYPD detectives Gamble (Will Ferrell) and Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg) garner no headlines... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 82237%
Critics Consensus: It's just as uneven and loosely structured as the first Anchorman -- and while Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues may not be quite as quotable, it's nearly as funny as its predecessor.
Synopsis:
Seven years after capturing the heart of co-anchor Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate), newsman Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) is offered the... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 79581%
Critics Consensus: A fun, whimsical tale about an office drone trying to save his life from his narrator, Stranger Than Fiction features a subdued performances from Will Ferrell that contributes mightily to its quirky, mind-bending affect.
Synopsis:
A mentally unstable IRS auditor (Will Ferrell) hears an author's (Emma Thompson) voice in his head and discovers that he... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 77456%
Critics Consensus: It may not improve on the Raymond Carver short story that inspired it, but Everything Must Go resists cliche and boasts a pair of magnetic performances from the perfectly cast Ferrell and Wallace.
Synopsis:
Longtime salesman Nick Halsey (Will Ferrell) has seen better days. No longer at the top of his game, Nick, an... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 78060%
Critics Consensus: Though it occasionally stalls, Talladega Nights' mix of satire, clever gags, and excellent ensemble performances put it squarely in the winner's circle.
Synopsis:
NASCAR superstar Ricky Bobby (Will Ferrell) is at the top of his game; adored by fans, a trophy wife by... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 78494%
Critics Consensus: It regurgitates plot points from earlier animated efforts, and isn't quite as funny as it should be, but a top-shelf voice cast and strong visuals help make Megamind a pleasant, if unspectacular, diversion.
Synopsis:
Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 74296%
Critics Consensus: A clever, funny slice of alternate history, Dick farcically re-imagines the Watergate era and largely succeeds, thanks to quirky, winning performances from Michelle Williams, Kirsten Dunst and Will Ferrell.
Synopsis:
Betsy (Kirsten Dunst) and Arlene (Michelle Williams) are two 15-year-old girls in 1976. When Betsy visits Arlene at the Watergate... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 77502%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to the spirited performances of a talented cast - particularly Will Ferrell and Jon Heder as rivals-turned-teammates -- Blades of Glory successfully spoofs inspirational sports dramas with inspired abandon.
Synopsis:
Figure skaters Chazz Michael Michaels (Will Ferrell) and Jimmy MacElroy (Jon Heder) take their intense rivalry too far during the... [More]
#12
Adjusted Score: 73662%
Critics Consensus: Curious George is a bright, sweet, faithful adaptation of the beloved children's books.
Synopsis:
In this animated film, explorer Ted (Will Ferrell) journeys to Africa hoping to recover an important artifact for his friend... [More]
#13
Adjusted Score: 70764%
Critics Consensus: Although it adds little to the long tradition of Dickens adaptations, Spirited is so genially overstuffed that it's easy to at least intermittently enjoy.
Synopsis:
A modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens' classic holiday story "A Christmas Carol."... [More]
#14
Adjusted Score: 73788%
Critics Consensus: Its crude brand of political satire isn't quite as smart or sharp as one might hope in an election year, but The Campaign manages to generate a sufficient number of laughs thanks to its well-matched leads.
Synopsis:
When incumbent Congressman Cam Brady (Will Ferrell) commits a major gaffe, two wealthy CEOs decide to try to gain influence... [More]
#15
Adjusted Score: 73699%
Critics Consensus: Filled with inspired silliness and quotable lines, Anchorman isn't the most consistent comedy in the world, but Will Ferrell's buffoonish central performance helps keep this portrait of a clueless newsman from going off the rails.
Synopsis:
Hotshot television anchorman Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) welcomes upstart reporter Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) into the male-dominated world of 1970s... [More]
#16
Adjusted Score: 68821%
Critics Consensus: A wacky satire on the fashion industry, Zoolander is one of those deliberately dumb comedies that can deliver genuine laughs.
Synopsis:
Propelled to the top of the fashion world by a photogenic gaze he calls "Blue Steel," dimwitted male model Derek... [More]
#17
Adjusted Score: 73968%
Critics Consensus: Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga contains inspired ingredients and laugh-out-loud moments, but they're outnumbered by the flat stretches in this overlong comedy.
Synopsis:
Two small-town singers chase their pop star dreams at a global music competition, where scheming rivals, high stakes and onstage... [More]
#18
Adjusted Score: 65450%
Critics Consensus: While not consistently funny, the movie does have its moments.
Synopsis:
After discovering his girlfriend (Juliette Lewis) has been participating in group sex, attorney Mitch (Luke Wilson) feels his world come... [More]
#19
Adjusted Score: 62611%
Critics Consensus: Step Brothers indulges in a cheerfully relentless immaturity that will quickly turn off viewers unamused by Ferrell and Reilly -- and delight those who find their antics hilarious.
Synopsis:
Brennan Huff (Will Ferrell) and Dale Doback (John C. Reilly) have one thing in common: they are both lazy, unemployed... [More]
#20
Adjusted Score: 56903%
Critics Consensus: Woody Allen's uneven Melinda and Melinda fails to find neither comedy nor pathos in what seems like a rehash of his previous themes.
Synopsis:
While dining out with friends, Sy (Wallace Shawn) suggests the difficulty of separating comedy from tragedy. To illustrate his point,... [More]
#21
Adjusted Score: 56728%
Critics Consensus: Despite the rich source material, The Producers has a stale, stagy feel more suited to the theater than the big screen.
Synopsis:
Failing producer Max Bialystock (Nathan Lane) and his accountant, Leo Bloom (Matthew Broderick), scam a group of elderly women out... [More]
#22
Adjusted Score: 45836%
Critics Consensus: Thinly written and not as funny as it needs to be, Casa de mi Padre would have worked better as a fake trailer or short film; stretched to feature length, it wears out its welcome far too quickly.
Synopsis:
Armando's (Will Ferrell) younger brother, Raul (Diego Luna), returns to the family ranch with his beautiful fiancee, Sonia (Genesis Rodriguez),... [More]
#23
Adjusted Score: 43309%
Critics Consensus: This dour coming-of-age story has nothing to distinguish it from similarly themed indie fare.
Synopsis:
Tired of struggling to be an actress, Reese Holden (Zooey Deschanel) leaves New York and returns to her Michigan home.... [More]
#24
Adjusted Score: 46204%
Critics Consensus: The script is mediocre and fails to give Ferrell a proper comedic showcase.
Synopsis:
As a child, Phil Weston (Will Ferrell) was never able to live up to the demands of his overbearing father,... [More]
#25
Adjusted Score: 40835%
Critics Consensus: The Wendell Baker Story is a lackadaisical comedy of quirky characters and situations, but ultimately the lazy narrative bores instead of charms.
Synopsis:
Career con artist Wendell Baker (Luke Wilson) discovers he has a talent for straightening out tense situations. Following his release... [More]
#26
Adjusted Score: 50086%
Critics Consensus: Fittingly named for a remake whose charms are dwarfed by its superior source material, Downhill is frequently -- and frustratingly -- less than the sum of its talented parts.
Synopsis:
A woman starts to have second doubts about her husband after he runs away from an approaching avalanche, leaving her... [More]
#27
Adjusted Score: 34295%
Critics Consensus: Dumb script and flat jokes made this another SNL misfire.
Synopsis:
Orphaned after the death of her parents and raised by her strict grandmother (Glynis Johns), awkward Roman Catholic high-school student... [More]
#28
Adjusted Score: 33805%
Critics Consensus: Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg have proven comedic chemistry, but Daddy's Home suffers from a dearth of genuinely funny ideas - and lacks enough guts or imagination to explore the satirical possibilities of its premise.
Synopsis:
Brad Whitaker (Will Ferrell) is a kindhearted radio executive who wants to be the best possible stepfather to his wife's... [More]
#29
Adjusted Score: 30979%
Critics Consensus: A whodunnit that stacks its lists of suspects with wasted character actors, Drowning Mona is a twee farce that will prompt audiences to tune out before the mystery is solved.
Synopsis:
The recently deceased Mona Dearly (Bette Midler) was many things: an abusive wife, a domineering mother, a loud-mouthed neighbor and... [More]
#30
Adjusted Score: 34151%
Critics Consensus: A waste of two fine funnymen, Get Hard settles for tired and offensive gags instead of tapping into its premise's boundary-pushing potential.
Synopsis:
When obscenely rich hedge-fund manager James (Will Ferrell) is convicted of fraud and sentenced to a stretch in San Quentin,... [More]
#31
Adjusted Score: 33285%
Critics Consensus: Only loosely based on the original TV series, Land of the Lost is decidedly less kid-friendly and feels more like a series of inconsistent sketches than a cohesive adventure comedy.
Synopsis:
A space-time vortex sucks scientist Rick Marshall (Will Ferrell), his assistant Holly (Anna Friel) and a survivalist Will (Danny R.... [More]
#32
Adjusted Score: 31169%
Critics Consensus: Bewitched is haunted by scattered laughs and a lack of direction.
Synopsis:
Movie star Jack Wyatt (Will Ferrell) has hit a rough patch in his career. Looking to make a comeback, he... [More]
#33
Adjusted Score: 35289%
Critics Consensus: Zoolander No. 2 has more celebrity cameos than laughs -- and its meager handful of memorable gags outnumbers the few worthwhile ideas discernible in its scattershot rehash of a script.
Synopsis:
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves thrust back into the spotlight after living in seclusion for... [More]
#34
Adjusted Score: 27829%
Critics Consensus: Semi-Pro is an intermittently funny, half-hearted attempt at sports satire, and one of Will Ferrell's weaker cinematic efforts.
Synopsis:
In 1976, singer Jackie Moon (Will Ferrell) uses the profits from his only hit single to fulfill a longtime dream... [More]
#35
Adjusted Score: 29408%
Critics Consensus: A formulaic comedy that's unlikely to spread much yuletide merriment, Daddy's Home 2 can only muster a few stray yuks from its talented cast.
Synopsis:
Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets... [More]
#36
Adjusted Score: 24934%
Critics Consensus: The House squanders a decent premise and a talented cast on thin characterizations and a shortage of comic momentum.
Synopsis:
Scott and Kate Johansen must figure out a way to earn some money after their daughter's scholarship falls through. When... [More]
#37
Adjusted Score: 6479%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Things go awry when an author (Will Ferrell) and his wife (Kristen Wiig) welcome a pregnant woman (Jessica Lowndes) into... [More]
#38
Adjusted Score: 12785%
Critics Consensus: The Ladies Man joins the growing list of mediocre movies based on SNL skits. It just doesn't have enough material to last the length of the movie.
Synopsis:
After being ejected from his job for one too many vulgar and inappropriate comments, Leon (Tim Meadows) unsuccessfully seeks employment... [More]
#39
Adjusted Score: 13111%
Critics Consensus: The lowest and vilest alleys in London do not present a more dreadful record of the adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson than does Holmes and Watson.
Synopsis:
Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a mysterious murder at Buckingham Palace. It seems like... [More]
#40
Adjusted Score: 10964%
Critics Consensus: Has the same problems as the worst SNL movies: one-note characters and plots unreasonably stretched to feature length runtime.
Synopsis:
Despite being well into adulthood, brothers Doug (Chris Kattan) and Steve Butabi (Will Ferrell) still live at home and work... [More]
#41
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
In this satire of the music industry, the members of the Suburbans, a has-been 1980s band, reunite when one of... [More]