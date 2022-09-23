Mark Hamill Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking by Tomatometer the films of Mark Hamill! Our guide starts with Hamill’s Certified Fresh films, which include a big chunk of a little franchise called Star Wars. All of the original trilogy is Certified Fresh, and same for most of the of the sequel trilogy. Hamill also made notable appearances in Certified Fresh movies like Samuel Fuller’s The Big Red One and Kingsman: The Secret Service. After those are Hamill’s Fresh films, which feature his many legendary voice work as The Joker, in some of Batman’s best movies like Mask of the Phantasm and Return of the Joker. He’s also lent his voice for American dubs of Studio Ghibli films like Nausicaa and Castle in the Sky, and voiced the creepy doll in the Child’s Play reboot. —Alex Vo