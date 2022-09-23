Mark Hamill Movies Ranked by Tomatometer

We’re ranking by Tomatometer the films of Mark Hamill! Our guide starts with Hamill’s Certified Fresh films, which include a big chunk of a little franchise called Star Wars. All of the original trilogy is Certified Fresh, and same for most of the of the sequel trilogy. Hamill also made notable appearances in Certified Fresh movies like Samuel Fuller’s The Big Red One and Kingsman: The Secret Service. After those are Hamill’s Fresh films, which feature his many legendary voice work as The Joker, in some of Batman’s best movies like Mask of the Phantasm and Return of the Joker. He’s also lent his voice for American dubs of Studio Ghibli films like Nausicaa and Castle in the Sky, and voiced the creepy doll in the Child’s Play reboot. Alex Vo

#1
Adjusted Score: 103507%
Critics Consensus: Dark, sinister, but ultimately even more involving than A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back defies viewer expectations and takes the series to heightened emotional levels.
Synopsis: The adventure continues in this "Star Wars" sequel. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher)... [More]
Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams
Directed By: Irvin Kershner

#2
Adjusted Score: 111486%
Critics Consensus: Packed with action and populated by both familiar faces and fresh blood, The Force Awakens successfully recalls the series' former glory while injecting it with renewed energy.
Synopsis: Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, the galaxy faces a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren... [More]
Starring: Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver
Directed By: J.J. Abrams

#3
Adjusted Score: 106438%
Critics Consensus: A legendarily expansive and ambitious start to the sci-fi saga, George Lucas opened our eyes to the possibilities of blockbuster filmmaking and things have never been the same.
Synopsis: The Imperial Forces -- under orders from cruel Darth Vader (David Prowse) -- hold Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) hostage, in... [More]
Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Alec Guinness
Directed By: George Lucas

#4
Adjusted Score: 128049%
Critics Consensus: Star Wars: The Last Jedi honors the saga's rich legacy while adding some surprising twists -- and delivering all the emotion-rich action fans could hope for.
Synopsis: Luke Skywalker's peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of... [More]
Starring: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley
Directed By: Rian Johnson

#5

The Big Red One (1980)
90%

Adjusted Score: 92723%
Critics Consensus: The reconstruction of Samuel Fuller's epic account of his days in North Africa in World War II elevates the film into the pantheon of great war movies.
Synopsis: Having previously fought in World War I, an unnamed sergeant (Lee Marvin) now leads soldiers of the U.S. First Infantry... [More]
Starring: Lee Marvin, Mark Hamill, Robert Carradine, Bobby Di Cicco
Directed By: Samuel Fuller

#6
Adjusted Score: 90813%
Critics Consensus: Though failing to reach the cinematic heights of its predecessors, Return of the Jedi remains an entertaining sci-fi adventure and a fitting end to the classic trilogy.
Synopsis: Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) battles horrible Jabba the Hut and cruel Darth Vader to save his comrades in the Rebel... [More]
Starring: Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams
Directed By: Richard Marquand

#7

Brigsby Bear (2017)
82%

Adjusted Score: 94417%
Critics Consensus: Audiences attuned to Brigsby Bear's strange frequency will be moved by its earnest -- and endearingly original -- approach to pop culture's impact and the creative urge.
Synopsis: The show "Brigsby Bear Adventures" is a children's television program produced for an audience of one: James Pope. When the... [More]
Starring: Kyle Mooney, Greg Kinnear, Matt Walsh, Michaela Watkins
Directed By: Dave McCary

#8
Adjusted Score: 85086%
Critics Consensus: Stylish, subversive, and above all fun, Kingsman: The Secret Service finds director Matthew Vaughn sending up the spy genre with gleeful abandon.
Synopsis: Gary "Eggsy" Unwin (Taron Egerton), whose late father secretly worked for a spy organization, lives in a South London housing... [More]
Starring: Colin Firth, Michael Caine, Taron Egerton, Samuel L. Jackson
Directed By: Matthew Vaughn

#9
Adjusted Score: 46855%
Critics Consensus: This feature length entry in the Batman Beyond mythos sends off the Mark Hamill-voiced Joker in thrilling fashion, hitting the same caped crusading peaks of the original series.
Synopsis: In the Gotham City of the future, an older Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) trains a college student, Terry McGinnis (Will... [More]
Starring: Will Friedle, Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, Melissa Joan Hart
Directed By: Curt Geda

#10
Adjusted Score: 97352%
Critics Consensus: With a storytelling palette as rich and brilliant as its animation, Castle in the Sky thrillingly encapsulates Studio Ghibli's unique strengths.
Synopsis: Young orphan Sheeta and her kidnapper, Col. Muska, are flying to a military prison when their plane is attacked by... [More]
Starring: Anna Paquin, James Van Der Beek, Cloris Leachman, Mark Hamill
Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#11
Adjusted Score: 89255%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Far in the future, after an apocalyptic conflict has devastated much of the world's ecosystem, the few surviving humans live... [More]
Starring: Shia LaBeouf, Alison Lohman, Patrick Stewart, Uma Thurman
Directed By: Hayao Miyazaki

#12
Adjusted Score: 34469%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Scooby (Scott Innes) and the rest of the Mystery, Inc., crew encounter creepy characters at a haunted house on a... [More]
Starring: Scott Innes, Billy West, Mary Kay Bergman, Frank Welker
Directed By: Jim Stenstrum

#13
Adjusted Score: 86080%
Critics Consensus: Stylish and admirably respectful of the source material, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm succeeds where many of the live-action Batman adaptations have failed.
Synopsis: In this animated feature set in the 1940s, the troubled yet heroic Batman (Kevin Conroy) is pitted against a mysterious... [More]
Starring: Kevin Conroy, Efrem Zimbalist Jr., Bob Hastings, Mark Hamill
Directed By: Eric Radomski, Bruce W. Timm

#14
Adjusted Score: 19289%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Batman and Superman team up to fight the Joker and Lex Luthor, while Bruce Wayne begins dating Lois Lane.... [More]
Starring: Tim Daly, Dana Delany, Kevin Conroy, Clancy Brown
Directed By: Toshihiko Masuda

#15
Adjusted Score: 18741%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When their van breaks down in a remote desert town, Scooby and the gang find themselves surrounded by aliens.... [More]
Starring: Jeff Bennett, Mary Kay Bergman, Mark Hamill, Jennifer Hale
Directed By: Jim Stenstrum

#16

Body Bags (1993)
67%

Adjusted Score: 36576%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Filmmaker John Carpenter introduces a trio of terror tales: "Unleaded," "Hair" and Tobe Hooper's "Baseball Man."... [More]
Starring: Alex Datcher, Mark Hamill, Stacy Keach, Robert Carradine
Directed By: John Carpenter, Tobe Hooper

#17

Child's Play (2019)
63%

Adjusted Score: 75807%
Critics Consensus: Child's Play updates an '80s horror icon for the Internet of Things era, with predictably gruesome -- and generally entertaining -- results.
Synopsis: After moving to a new city, young Andy Barclay receives a special present from his mother -- a seemingly innocent... [More]
Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Mark Hamill, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry
Directed By: Lars Klevberg

#18

Wizards (1977)
61%

Adjusted Score: 62155%
Critics Consensus: Its central metaphor is a bit too on the nose, but Wizards is an otherwise psychedelic, freaky trip into an alternate version of our world.
Synopsis: After the death of his mother, the evil mutant wizard Blackwolf (Steve Gravers) discovers some long-lost military technologies. Full of... [More]
Starring: Bob Holt, Jesse Welles, Richard Romanus, David Proval
Directed By: Ralph Bakshi

#19
Adjusted Score: 84354%
Critics Consensus: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker suffers from a frustrating lack of imagination, but concludes this beloved saga with fan-focused devotion.
Synopsis: When it's discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must... [More]
Starring: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley
Directed By: J.J. Abrams

#20
Adjusted Score: 57936%
Critics Consensus: Fans can expect a good laugh as the cast from Smith's previous films reunite for Jay and Silent Bob's last bow. The loose plotting and crude language may be too much for others though.
Synopsis: When Jay and Silent Bob learn that a "Bluntman and Chronic" movie is being made featuring their comic book counterparts,... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Jeff Anderson, Diedrich Bader, Eliza Dushku
Directed By: Kevin Smith

#21

Sushi Girl (2012)
50%

Adjusted Score: 13853%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Released from prison, a thief (Noah Hathaway) joins his partners (Tony Todd, James Duval) in crime for a tension-filled dinner... [More]
Starring: Tony Todd, James Duval, Noah Hathaway, Andy Mackenzie
Directed By: Kern Saxton

#22

Slipstream (1989)
43%

Adjusted Score: 13506%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: An adventurer (Bill Paxton) frees a prisoner (Bob Peck) from a lawman (Mark Hamill) of the future, on an Earth... [More]
Starring: Mark Hamill, Bob Peck, Bill Paxton, Kitty Aldridge
Directed By: Steven Lisberger

#23

The Guyver (1992)
40%

Adjusted Score: 9177%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When a researcher at the Chronos Corporation is mysteriously killed, his daughter (Vivian Wu) ; her boyfriend, Sean (Jack Armstrong)... [More]
Starring: Mark Hamill, Vivian Wu, Jack Armstrong, David Gale
Directed By: Screaming Mad George, Steve Wang

#24
Adjusted Score: 9177%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Hired as a consultant on a movie about one of his favorite characters, a lifelong comic fan (Mark Hamill) accompanies... [More]
Starring: Mark Hamill, Donna D'Errico, Billy West, Joseph I. Burns
Directed By: Mark Hamill

#25
Adjusted Score: 37061%
Critics Consensus: This stilted retelling of the Joker's origin adds little to its iconic source material, further diminished by some questionable story additions that will have fans demanding justice for Barbara Gordon.
Synopsis: Batman (Kevin Conroy) must save Commissioner Gordon (Ray Wise) from the Joker's (Mark Hamill) twisted quest to drive him insane.... [More]
Starring: Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, Ray Wise, Tara Strong
Directed By: Sam Liu

#26
Adjusted Score: 30838%
Critics Consensus: With John Carpenter at the helm and an eclectic onscreen ensemble, this Village of the Damned should be distinguished by more than its improved special effects.
Synopsis: Ten months after the small California town of Midwich was struck by a mysterious event during which everyone in the... [More]
Starring: Christopher Reeve, Kirstie Alley, Linda Kozlowski, Michael Paré
Directed By: John Carpenter

#27
Adjusted Score: 25825%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Mark Hamil, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels
Directed By: Steve Binder

