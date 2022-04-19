(Photo by DC)

24 Batman Animated Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the animated movie adventures of Batman, starting with his Certified Fresh theatrical blockbuster The LEGO Batman Movie. Though the legendary DC superhero has plenty of Fresh animated movies, LEGO is the only one to get enough critics reviews to cross the threshold to qualify for Certified Fresh, and that includes the grandbatty of ’em all, 1993’s Mask of the Phantasm. That kicked off a great run of Batman films based off animated TV series, including Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, SubZero, and Mystery of the Batwoman.

In 2007, the DCU Animated Original Movies kicked off, which includes Under the Red Hood, The Killing Joke, Year One, and Hush. (We put together how to watch the DC animated movies in order!) And we’ve thrown in the animated films based off the 1960s TV series, anime takes like Batman Ninja and Gotham Knight, crossovers with Scooby-Doo and Ninja Turtles, and filled out the rest of the list with animated Batman movies that don’t have enough reviews for a Tomatometer score for completion’s sake. Now, see the Batman animated movies ranked by Tomatometer! (As far theatrical-only Batman movies, we got you covered.)