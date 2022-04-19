(Photo by DC)

24 Batman Animated Movies Ranked

We’re ranking the animated movie adventures of Batman, starting with his Certified Fresh theatrical blockbuster The LEGO Batman Movie. Though the legendary DC superhero has plenty of Fresh animated movies, LEGO is the only one to get enough critics reviews to cross the threshold to qualify for Certified Fresh, and that includes the grandbatty of ’em all, 1993’s Mask of the Phantasm. That kicked off a great run of Batman films based off animated TV series, including Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, SubZero, and Mystery of the Batwoman.

In 2007, the DCU Animated Original Movies kicked off, which includes Under the Red Hood, The Killing Joke, Year One, and Hush. (We put together how to watch the DC animated movies in order!) And we’ve thrown in the animated films based off the 1960s TV series, anime takes like Batman Ninja and Gotham Knight, crossovers with Scooby-Doo and Ninja Turtles, and filled out the rest of the list with animated Batman movies that don’t have enough reviews for a Tomatometer score for completion’s sake. Now, see the Batman animated movies ranked by Tomatometer! (As far theatrical-only Batman movies, we got you covered.)

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 113379%
Critics Consensus: The Lego Batman Movie continues its block-buster franchise's winning streak with another round of dizzyingly funny -- and beautifully animated -- family-friendly mayhem.
Synopsis: There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman (Will Arnett) wants to save the city from the Joker's... [More]
Starring: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes
Directed By: Chris McKay

#2
#2
Adjusted Score: 100117%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: It's a dark time in Gotham City. Held hostage by the powerful Falcone crime family, the city is rife with... [More]
Starring: Jensen Ackles, Naya Rivera, Josh Duhamel, Billy Burke
Directed By: Chris Palmer

#3
#3
Adjusted Score: 76398%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two continues... [More]
Starring: Jensen Ackles, Naya Rivera, Josh Duhamel, Billy Burke
Directed By: Chris Palmer

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 85952%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Batman and his allies team up with the turtles to battle Shredder, Ra's Al Ghul, and The League of Assassins.... [More]
Starring: Darren Criss, Tara Strong, Rachel Bloom, Tom Kenny
Directed By: Jake Castorena

#5
#5
Adjusted Score: 47097%
Critics Consensus: This feature length entry in the Batman Beyond mythos sends off the Mark Hamill-voiced Joker in thrilling fashion, hitting the same caped crusading peaks of the original series.
Synopsis: In the Gotham City of the future, an older Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) trains a college student, Terry McGinnis (Will... [More]
Starring: Will Friedle, Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, Melissa Joan Hart
Directed By: Curt Geda

#6
#6
Adjusted Score: 31492%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Batman faces a vigilante who aims to clean up Gotham City but does not follow his moral code.... [More]
Starring: Bruce Greenwood, Neil Patrick Harris, Jensen Ackles, Jason Isaacs
Directed By: Brandon Vietti

#7
#7
Adjusted Score: 29361%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Bruce Wayne (Peter Weller), now 55-years-old, comes out of retirement to don the cape and cowl. As Batman, he fights... [More]
Starring: Peter Weller, Ariel Winter, Wade Williams, Michael McKean
Directed By: Jay Oliva

#8

Batman vs. Robin (2015)
100%

#8
Adjusted Score: 22910%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Damian Wayne has a hard time accepting his father's no-killing rule, and soon starts to believe his destiny lies within... [More]
Starring: Jason O'Mara, Stuart Allan, David McCallum, Sean Maher
Directed By: Jay Oliva

#9

Batman: Bad Blood (2016)
100%

#9
Adjusted Score: 34147%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: With Batman missing, it's up to Dick Grayson to put on the cowl and protect Gotham.... [More]
Starring: Stuart Allan, Morena Baccarin, Steve Blum, Gaius Charles
Directed By: Jay Oliva

#10
#10
Adjusted Score: 94229%
Critics Consensus: Adam West's groovy interpretation of the The Caped Crusader returns in a new medium, popping in the realm of animation with the irascible energy of an exclamation-accented onomatopoeia.
Synopsis: Batman and Robin have their hands full when Penguin, The Joker, Riddler and Catwoman combine their nefarious talents to threaten... [More]
Starring: Adam West, Burt Ward, Julie Newmar, Wally Wingert
Directed By: Rick Morales

#11
#11
Adjusted Score: 75756%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Set in the midst of the swinging 1970s, this Elseworlds adventure finds Bruce Wayne training under a master sensei. It... [More]
Starring: Kelly Hu, Michael Jai White, Mark Dacascos, James Hong
Directed By: Sam Liu

#12
#12
Adjusted Score: 43120%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Batman and Robin chase Mr. Freeze, who has kidnapped Batgirl in order to save his wife.... [More]
Starring: Kevin Conroy, Michael Ansara, Loren Lester, Efrem Zimbalist Jr.
Directed By: Boyd Kirkland

#13

Batman: Hush (2019)
88%

#13
Adjusted Score: 88124%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: A mysterious villain tries to take down Batman.... [More]
Starring: Jason O'Mara, Jennifer Morrison, Jerry O'Connell, Rebecca Romijn
Directed By: Justin Copeland

#14

Batman Year One (2011)
88%

#14
Adjusted Score: 31652%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Bruce Wayne (Ben McKenzie) fights his new nemesis, Catwoman (Eliza Dushku), while lawman James Gordon (Bryan Cranston) battles corruption in... [More]
Starring: Bryan Cranston, Ben McKenzie, Eliza Dushku, Jon Polito
Directed By: Sam Liu, Lauren Montgomery

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 86140%
Critics Consensus: Stylish and admirably respectful of the source material, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm succeeds where many of the live-action Batman adaptations have failed.
Synopsis: In this animated feature set in the 1940s, the troubled yet heroic Batman (Kevin Conroy) is pitted against a mysterious... [More]
Starring: Kevin Conroy, Efrem Zimbalist Jr., Bob Hastings, Mark Hamill
Directed By: Eric Radomski, Bruce W. Timm

#16

Batman Ninja (2018)
82%

#16
Adjusted Score: 82106%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Batman, along with his allies and adversaries, finds himself transported from modern Gotham City to feudal Japan.... [More]
Starring: Roger Craig Smith, Tony Hale, Tara Strong, Grey DeLisle
Directed By: Junpei Mizusaki

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 58507%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Batman scours the dark streets of Gotham City to find the elusive serial killer Jack the Ripper.... [More]
Starring: Bruce Greenwood, Jennifer Carpenter, Scott Patterson, Yuri Lowenthal
Directed By: Sam Liu

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 28263%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Dark Knight (Kevin Conroy) battles Scarecrow, Killer Croc and Deadshot.... [More]
Starring: Kevin Conroy, Gary Dourdan, David McCallum, Parminder Nagra
Directed By: Yasuhiro Aoki, Futoshi Higashide, Toshiyuki Kubooka, Hiroshi Morioka

#19
#19
Adjusted Score: 45469%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Bruce Greenwood, Vincent Martella, John DiMaggio, Zehra Fazal
Directed By: Brandon Vietti

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 28767%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Batman (Kevin Conroy) must prevent the Joker (Troy Baker) from destroying Gotham City, while battling a new batch of villains... [More]
Starring: Kevin Conroy, Troy Baker, Matthew Gray Gubler, Neal McDonough
Directed By: Jay Oliva, Ethan Spaulding

#21

Son of Batman (2014)
64%

#21
Adjusted Score: 47318%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Batman (Jason O'Mara) learns that he has a violent young son who was raised in secret by the League of... [More]
Starring: Jason O'Mara, Thomas Gibson, Morena Baccarin, Giancarlo Esposito
Directed By: Ethan Spaulding

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 12605%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Batman (Kevin Conroy) and a new crime-fighter battle the Penguin and his arms-smuggling operation.... [More]
Starring: Kevin Conroy, Tara Strong, Efrem Zimbalist Jr., Bob Hastings
Directed By: Curt Geda, Tim Maltby

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 39758%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Batman and Nightwing join forces with Harley Quinn to stop a global threat brought about by Poison Ivy and the... [More]
Starring: Melissa Rauch, Kevin Conroy, Paget Brewster, Robin Atkin Downes
Directed By: Sam Liu

#24
#24
Adjusted Score: 38004%
Critics Consensus: This stilted retelling of the Joker's origin adds little to its iconic source material, further diminished by some questionable story additions that will have fans demanding justice for Barbara Gordon.
Synopsis: Batman (Kevin Conroy) must save Commissioner Gordon (Ray Wise) from the Joker's (Mark Hamill) twisted quest to drive him insane.... [More]
Starring: Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, Ray Wise, Tara Strong
Directed By: Sam Liu

#25
#25
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Superman (Tim Daly) and Batman (Kevin Conroy) join forces to save a Kryptonian visitor from the evil Darkseid (Andre Braugher).... [More]
Starring: Summer Glau, Edward Asner, Tim Daly, Andre Braugher
Directed By: Lauren Montgomery

#26
#26
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Batman and his new sidekick, Robin, deal with the Joker's newest plot, while Superman brings a global catastrophe to Gotham.... [More]
Starring: Peter Weller, Ariel Winter, David Selby, Paget Brewster
Directed By: Jay Oliva

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Superman (Tim Daly) and Batman join forces to save the world from Lex Luthor's (Clancy Brown) evil plot.... [More]
Starring: CCH Pounder, Allison Mack, Clancy Brown, John C. McGinley
Directed By: Sam Liu

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: When Gotham is plagued by crime committed by an animal-themed villain squad composed of The Penguin, Silverback, Cheetah, Killer Croc... [More]
Starring: Roger Craig Smith, Chris Diamantopoulos, Dana Snyder, Travis Willingham
Directed By: Butch Lukic

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Mr. Freeze turns Killer Croc and Bane into super-sized monsters, and they bash their way through downtown Gotham until the... [More]
Starring: Roger Craig Smith, Carlos Alazraqui, Troy Baker, John DiMaggio
Directed By: Curt Geda

#30
#30
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Batman (Troy Baker) and the Justice League team up to prevent Lex Luthor and the Joker from destroying the world... [More]
Starring: Troy Baker, Clancy Brown, Laura Bailey, Brian Bloom
Directed By: Jon Burton

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The Dark Knight assembles his heroic friends like Green Arrow and Nightwing to stop the Joker and his cronies from... [More]
Starring: Roger Craig Smith, Troy Baker, Will Friedle, Chris Diamantopoulos
Directed By: Butch Lukic

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Batman teams up with the Scooby-Doo gang when villains from both of their worlds unite to wreak havoc on the... [More]
Starring: Frank Welker, Matthew Lillard, Grey Griffin, Kate Micucci
Directed By: Jake Castorena

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The vampire (Peter Stormare) hatches a plot to enslave Batman, the Joker (Kevin Michael Richardson), the Penguin (Tom Kenny) and... [More]
Starring: Alastair Duncan, Tom Kenny, Kevin Michael Richardson, Rino Romano
Directed By: Michael Goguen

#34
#34
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: Ominous notes sent to the Bat-family have the heroes racing against time to stop Red Hood, who's gathering Gotham City's... [More]
Starring: Troy Baker, Alyson Stoner, Scott Menville, Jason Spisak
Directed By: Matt Peters

