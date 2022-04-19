(Photo by DC)
24 Batman Animated Movies Ranked
We’re ranking the animated movie adventures of Batman, starting with his Certified Fresh theatrical blockbuster The LEGO Batman Movie. Though the legendary DC superhero has plenty of Fresh animated movies, LEGO is the only one to get enough critics reviews to cross the threshold to qualify for Certified Fresh, and that includes the grandbatty of ’em all, 1993’s Mask of the Phantasm. That kicked off a great run of Batman films based off animated TV series, including Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, SubZero, and Mystery of the Batwoman.
In 2007, the DCU Animated Original Movies kicked off, which includes Under the Red Hood, The Killing Joke, Year One, and Hush. (We put together how to watch the DC animated movies in order!) And we’ve thrown in the animated films based off the 1960s TV series, anime takes like Batman Ninja and Gotham Knight, crossovers with Scooby-Doo and Ninja Turtles, and filled out the rest of the list with animated Batman movies that don’t have enough reviews for a Tomatometer score for completion’s sake. Now, see the Batman animated movies ranked by Tomatometer! (As far theatrical-only Batman movies, we got you covered.)
#1
Adjusted Score: 113379%
Critics Consensus: The Lego Batman Movie continues its block-buster franchise's winning streak with another round of dizzyingly funny -- and beautifully animated -- family-friendly mayhem.
Synopsis:
There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman (Will Arnett) wants to save the city from the Joker's...
#2
Adjusted Score: 100117%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
It's a dark time in Gotham City. Held hostage by the powerful Falcone crime family, the city is rife with...
#3
Adjusted Score: 76398%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two continues...
#4
Adjusted Score: 85952%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Batman and his allies team up with the turtles to battle Shredder, Ra's Al Ghul, and The League of Assassins....
#5
Adjusted Score: 47097%
Critics Consensus: This feature length entry in the Batman Beyond mythos sends off the Mark Hamill-voiced Joker in thrilling fashion, hitting the same caped crusading peaks of the original series.
Synopsis:
In the Gotham City of the future, an older Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) trains a college student, Terry McGinnis (Will...
#6
Adjusted Score: 31492%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Batman faces a vigilante who aims to clean up Gotham City but does not follow his moral code....
#7
Adjusted Score: 29361%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Bruce Wayne (Peter Weller), now 55-years-old, comes out of retirement to don the cape and cowl. As Batman, he fights...
#8
Adjusted Score: 22910%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Damian Wayne has a hard time accepting his father's no-killing rule, and soon starts to believe his destiny lies within...
#9
Adjusted Score: 34147%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
With Batman missing, it's up to Dick Grayson to put on the cowl and protect Gotham....
#10
Adjusted Score: 94229%
Critics Consensus: Adam West's groovy interpretation of the The Caped Crusader returns in a new medium, popping in the realm of animation with the irascible energy of an exclamation-accented onomatopoeia.
Synopsis:
Batman and Robin have their hands full when Penguin, The Joker, Riddler and Catwoman combine their nefarious talents to threaten...
#11
Adjusted Score: 75756%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Set in the midst of the swinging 1970s, this Elseworlds adventure finds Bruce Wayne training under a master sensei. It...
#12
Adjusted Score: 43120%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Batman and Robin chase Mr. Freeze, who has kidnapped Batgirl in order to save his wife....
#13
Adjusted Score: 88124%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
A mysterious villain tries to take down Batman....
#14
Adjusted Score: 31652%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Bruce Wayne (Ben McKenzie) fights his new nemesis, Catwoman (Eliza Dushku), while lawman James Gordon (Bryan Cranston) battles corruption in...
#15
Adjusted Score: 86140%
Critics Consensus: Stylish and admirably respectful of the source material, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm succeeds where many of the live-action Batman adaptations have failed.
Synopsis:
In this animated feature set in the 1940s, the troubled yet heroic Batman (Kevin Conroy) is pitted against a mysterious...
#16
Adjusted Score: 82106%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Batman, along with his allies and adversaries, finds himself transported from modern Gotham City to feudal Japan....
#17
Adjusted Score: 58507%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Batman scours the dark streets of Gotham City to find the elusive serial killer Jack the Ripper....
#18
Adjusted Score: 28263%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The Dark Knight (Kevin Conroy) battles Scarecrow, Killer Croc and Deadshot....
#19
Adjusted Score: 45469%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
#20
Adjusted Score: 28767%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Batman (Kevin Conroy) must prevent the Joker (Troy Baker) from destroying Gotham City, while battling a new batch of villains...
#21
Adjusted Score: 47318%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Batman (Jason O'Mara) learns that he has a violent young son who was raised in secret by the League of...
#22
Adjusted Score: 12605%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Batman (Kevin Conroy) and a new crime-fighter battle the Penguin and his arms-smuggling operation....
#23
Adjusted Score: 39758%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Batman and Nightwing join forces with Harley Quinn to stop a global threat brought about by Poison Ivy and the...
#24
Adjusted Score: 38004%
Critics Consensus: This stilted retelling of the Joker's origin adds little to its iconic source material, further diminished by some questionable story additions that will have fans demanding justice for Barbara Gordon.
Synopsis:
Batman (Kevin Conroy) must save Commissioner Gordon (Ray Wise) from the Joker's (Mark Hamill) twisted quest to drive him insane....
#25
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Superman (Tim Daly) and Batman (Kevin Conroy) join forces to save a Kryptonian visitor from the evil Darkseid (Andre Braugher)....
#26
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Batman and his new sidekick, Robin, deal with the Joker's newest plot, while Superman brings a global catastrophe to Gotham....
#27
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Superman (Tim Daly) and Batman join forces to save the world from Lex Luthor's (Clancy Brown) evil plot....
#28
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
When Gotham is plagued by crime committed by an animal-themed villain squad composed of The Penguin, Silverback, Cheetah, Killer Croc...
#29
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Mr. Freeze turns Killer Croc and Bane into super-sized monsters, and they bash their way through downtown Gotham until the...
#30
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Batman (Troy Baker) and the Justice League team up to prevent Lex Luthor and the Joker from destroying the world...
#31
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The Dark Knight assembles his heroic friends like Green Arrow and Nightwing to stop the Joker and his cronies from...
#32
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Batman teams up with the Scooby-Doo gang when villains from both of their worlds unite to wreak havoc on the...
#33
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
The vampire (Peter Stormare) hatches a plot to enslave Batman, the Joker (Kevin Michael Richardson), the Penguin (Tom Kenny) and...
#34
Adjusted Score: -1%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis:
Ominous notes sent to the Bat-family have the heroes racing against time to stop Red Hood, who's gathering Gotham City's...