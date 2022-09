All Florence Pugh Movies and Shows Ranked

We’re ranking the films and series starring Florence Pugh! Our guide starts with Pugh’s Certified Fresh works, including Midsommar, Little Women, and Fighting With My Family, all released in 2019 as her banner year triple header. Pugh was a scene-stealer as Yelena Belova in Black Widow, and ditto when she reprised the role on TV in Hawkeye. Recently she’s starred in tabloid-heavy Don’t Worry Darling, and will portray Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two. —Alex Vo

#1 Little Women (2019) 95% #1 Adjusted Score: 121605% Critics Consensus: With a stellar cast and a smart, sensitive retelling of its classic source material, Greta Gerwig's Little Women proves some stories truly are timeless. Synopsis: In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer,... In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer,... [More] Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen Directed By: Greta Gerwig

#5 Lady Macbeth (2016) 88% #5 Adjusted Score: 102907% Critics Consensus: Lady Macbeth flashes some surprising toughness beneath its period exterior, bolstered by a mesmerizing -- and unforgiving -- central performance by Florence Pugh. Synopsis: In rural England, 1865, a woman who is trapped in a loveless marriage to a much older man begins a... In rural England, 1865, a woman who is trapped in a loveless marriage to a much older man begins a... [More] Starring: Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis, Paul Hilton, Naomi Ackie Directed By: William Oldroyd

#6 Midsommar (2019) 83% #6 Adjusted Score: 108425% Critics Consensus: Ambitious, impressively crafted, and above all unsettling, Midsommar further proves writer-director Ari Aster is a horror auteur to be reckoned with. Synopsis: A young American couple, their relationship foundering, travel to a fabled Swedish midsummer festival where a seemingly pastoral paradise transforms... A young American couple, their relationship foundering, travel to a fabled Swedish midsummer festival where a seemingly pastoral paradise transforms... [More] Starring: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter Directed By: Ari Aster

#7 Black Widow (2021) 79% #7 Adjusted Score: 102757% Critics Consensus: Black Widow's deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that's rounded out by a stellar supporting cast. Synopsis: In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller "Black Widow," Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger... In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller "Black Widow," Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger... [More] Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz Directed By: Cate Shortland

#8 King Lear (2018) 91% #8 Adjusted Score: 90429% Critics Consensus: Led by dual mesmerizing performances from Sir Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson and rounded out by a solidly stocked ensemble, this King Lear is a highly watchable adaptation. Synopsis: King Lear divides his kingdom among his three daughters -- Goneril, Regan and Cordelia. The kingdom and family soon collapse... King Lear divides his kingdom among his three daughters -- Goneril, Regan and Cordelia. The kingdom and family soon collapse... [More] Starring: Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Emily Watson, Florence Pugh Directed By: Richard Eyre

#11 Outlaw King (2018) 62% #11 Adjusted Score: 70939% Critics Consensus: Muddy and bloody to a fault, Outlaw King doesn't skimp on the medieval battle scenes, but tends to lose track of the fact-based legend at the heart of its story. Synopsis: After being crowned King of Scotland, legendary warrior Robert the Bruce is forced into exile by the English and leads... After being crowned King of Scotland, legendary warrior Robert the Bruce is forced into exile by the English and leads... [More] Starring: Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle Directed By: David Mackenzie