(Photo by Universal/ courtesy Everett Collection)
How to Watch Fast & Furious Movies In Order
You wouldn’t expect a burly international action franchise like Fast & Furious to have the most complicated timeline. Then again, who predicted the 2001 original about some humble street racing would witness its sequels dragging bank vaults across asphalt, jumping out of planes, sliding off submarines, and likely soon making contact with alien life in deep space?
Some of these Fast & Furious sequels are set later in the timeline, even though they were made earlier than others. To watch the F&F movies in chronological order as the events unfolded, you can still start with the first two: The Fast and the Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious. Tokyo Drift is the third in the series but actually set way later in the timeline, so you’ll want to skip that and jump to Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6. Then you can watch Tokyo Drift.
After that, hop to franchise best Furious 7. Follow it up with The Fate of the Furious and spin-off Hobbs & Shaw and then the latest: F9 and Fast X.
See below for the full list if you want to watch Fast & Furious movies in order! (And check out the Fast Saga ranked by Tomatometer!) —Alex Vo
#1
Adjusted Score: 60548%
Critics Consensus: Sleek and shiny on the surface, The Fast and the Furious recalls those cheesy teenage exploitation flicks of the 1950s.
Synopsis:
Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) enjoys the adrenaline of street car racing and his fans treat him like a rock star.... [More]
#2
Adjusted Score: 41022%
Critics Consensus: Beautiful people and beautiful cars in a movie that won't tax the brain cells.
Synopsis:
This sequel focuses on ex-police officer Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker), who relocates from Los Angeles to Miami to start over.... [More]
#3
Adjusted Score: 35474%
Critics Consensus: While Fast and Furious features the requisite action and stunts, the filmmakers have failed to provide a competent story or compelling characters.
Synopsis:
When a crime brings them back to the mean streets of Los Angeles, fugitive ex-convict Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and... [More]
#4
Adjusted Score: 85358%
Critics Consensus: Sleek, loud, and over the top, Fast Five proudly embraces its brainless action thrills and injects new life into the franchise.
Synopsis:
Ever since ex-cop Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and Mia Torretto (Jordana Brewster) broke her brother Dom (Vin Diesel) out of... [More]
#5
Adjusted Score: 79036%
Critics Consensus: With high-octane humor and terrific action scenes, Fast & Furious 6 builds upon the winning blockbuster formula that made Fast 5 a critical and commercial success.
Synopsis:
Since Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian's (Paul Walker) heist in Rio left them and their crew very rich people, they've... [More]
#6
Adjusted Score: 42630%
Critics Consensus: Eye-popping driving sequences coupled with a limp story and flat performances make this Drift a disappointing follow-up to previous Fast and Furious installments.
Synopsis:
Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) always feels like an outsider, but he defines himself through his victories as a street racer.... [More]
#7
Adjusted Score: 91654%
Critics Consensus: Serving up a fresh round of over-the-top thrills while adding unexpected dramatic heft, Furious 7 keeps the franchise moving in more ways than one.
Synopsis:
After defeating international terrorist Owen Shaw, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker) and the rest of the crew... [More]
#8
Adjusted Score: 88899%
Critics Consensus: The Fate of the Furious opens a new chapter in the franchise, fueled by the same infectious cast chemistry and over-the-top action fans have come to expect.
Synopsis:
With Dom and Letty married, Brian and Mia retired and the rest of the crew exonerated, the globe-trotting team has... [More]
#9
Adjusted Score: 87847%
Critics Consensus: Hobbs & Shaw doesn't rev as high as the franchise's best installments, but gets decent mileage out of its well-matched stars and over-the-top action sequences.
Synopsis:
Brixton Lorr is a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could... [More]
#10
Adjusted Score: 73731%
Critics Consensus: F9 sends the franchise hurtling further over the top than ever, but director Justin Lin's knack for preposterous set pieces keeps the action humming.
Synopsis:
Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but... [More]
#11
Adjusted Score: 65130%
Critics Consensus: As irredeemably silly as it is satisfyingly self-aware, Fast X should rev the engines of longtime fans while leaving many newcomers in neutral.
Synopsis:
Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every... [More]
On an Apple device? Follow Rotten Tomatoes on Apple News.