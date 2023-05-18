(Photo by Universal/ courtesy Everett Collection)

How to Watch Fast & Furious Movies In Order

You wouldn’t expect a burly international action franchise like Fast & Furious to have the most complicated timeline. Then again, who predicted the 2001 original about some humble street racing would witness its sequels dragging bank vaults across asphalt, jumping out of planes, sliding off submarines, and likely soon making contact with alien life in deep space?

Some of these Fast & Furious sequels are set later in the timeline, even though they were made earlier than others. To watch the F&F movies in chronological order as the events unfolded, you can still start with the first two: The Fast and the Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious. Tokyo Drift is the third in the series but actually set way later in the timeline, so you’ll want to skip that and jump to Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6. Then you can watch Tokyo Drift.

After that, hop to franchise best Furious 7. Follow it up with The Fate of the Furious and spin-off Hobbs & Shaw and then the latest: F9 and Fast X.

See below for the full list if you want to watch Fast & Furious movies in order! ( And check out the Fast Saga ranked by Tomatometer! ) —Alex Vo

#11 Fast X (2023) 56% #11 Adjusted Score: 65130% Critics Consensus: As irredeemably silly as it is satisfyingly self-aware, Fast X should rev the engines of longtime fans while leaving many newcomers in neutral. Synopsis: Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every... Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every... [More] Starring: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris Directed By: Louis Leterrier

