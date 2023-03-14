100 Best War Movies of All Time

Adjusted Score: 79992%

Critics Consensus: Flags of Our Fathers is both a fascinating look at heroism, both earned and manufactured, and a well-filmed salute to the men who fought at the battle of Iwo Jima.

Synopsis: In February and March of 1945, U.S. troops fight and win one of the most crucial and costly battles of... In February and March of 1945, U.S. troops fight and win one of the most crucial and costly battles of... [More]