79 Best Superhero Movies of All Time

Friends of the super variety, we’ve collected every Fresh and Certified Fresh superhero movie with at least 20 reviews to assemble our guide to the 75 best superhero movies ever, ranked by Tomatometer!

It’s been a decades-long battle towards the top in pop culture for superhero movies, and we’re featuring here all the goods, the greats, and the masterpieces made along the way. Everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Iron Man, Avengers) to DCEU (Aquaman, Wonder Woman), animated fare (The Incredibles, Megamind) to live-action spoofs (The Toxic Avenger, Mystery Men), comedies (Deadpool) and the super serious (The Dark Knight), and then throwing in some originals made just for the big screen (The Rocketeer, Darkman, Unbreakable).

Great leaping buggaboos! This introduction is now over! Throw up the cape, slip on that cowl (but leave the whip at home, unless you’re looking for the erotic films list …), and hop into the Tomatomobile: We ride for to the 75 best superhero movies of all time!

#3 Black Panther (2018) 96% #3 Adjusted Score: 129240% Critics Consensus: Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU's most absorbing stories -- and introducing some of its most fully realized characters. Synopsis: After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place... After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place... [More] Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira Directed By: Ryan Coogler

#5 Logan (2017) 94% #5 Adjusted Score: 126224% Critics Consensus: Hugh Jackman makes the most of his final outing as Wolverine with a gritty, nuanced performance in a violent but surprisingly thoughtful superhero action film that defies genre conventions. Synopsis: In the near future, a weary Logan (Hugh Jackman) cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) at a remote... In the near future, a weary Logan (Hugh Jackman) cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) at a remote... [More] Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen, Richard E. Grant Directed By: James Mangold

#10 Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 93% #10 Adjusted Score: 127189% Critics Consensus: Exciting, funny, and above all fun, Thor: Ragnarok is a colorful cosmic adventure that sets a new standard for its franchise -- and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Synopsis: Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits... Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits... [More] Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba Directed By: Taika Waititi

#11 Incredibles 2 (2018) 93% #11 Adjusted Score: 117257% Critics Consensus: Incredibles 2 reunites Pixar's family crimefighting team for a long-awaited follow-up that may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name. Synopsis: Telecommunications guru Winston Deavor enlists Elastigirl to fight crime and make the public fall in love with superheroes once again.... Telecommunications guru Winston Deavor enlists Elastigirl to fight crime and make the public fall in love with superheroes once again.... [More] Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner Directed By: Brad Bird

#24 Spider-Man (2002) 90% #24 Adjusted Score: 97630% Critics Consensus: Not only does Spider-Man provide a good dose of web-swinging fun, it also has a heart, thanks to the combined charms of director Sam Raimi and star Tobey Maguire. Synopsis: "Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and... "Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and... [More] Starring: Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco Directed By: Sam Raimi

#26 Doctor Strange (2016) 89% #26 Adjusted Score: 113357% Critics Consensus: Doctor Strange artfully balances its outré source material against the blockbuster constraints of the MCU, delivering a thoroughly entertaining superhero origin story in the bargain. Synopsis: Dr. Stephen Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) life changes after a car accident robs him of the use of his hands. When... Dr. Stephen Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) life changes after a car accident robs him of the use of his hands. When... [More] Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong Directed By: Scott Derrickson

#34 Deadpool (2016) 85% #34 Adjusted Score: 106694% Critics Consensus: Fast, funny, and gleefully profane, the fourth-wall-busting Deadpool subverts superhero film formula with wildly entertaining -- and decidedly non-family-friendly -- results. Synopsis: Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is a former Special Forces operative who now works as a mercenary. His world comes crashing... Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is a former Special Forces operative who now works as a mercenary. His world comes crashing... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T.J. Miller Directed By: Tim Miller

#35 X2 (2003) 85% #35 Adjusted Score: 93336% Critics Consensus: Tightly scripted, solidly acted, and impressively ambitious, X2: X-Men United is bigger and better than its predecessor -- and a benchmark for comic sequels in general. Synopsis: Stryker (Brian Cox), a villianous former Army commander, holds the key to Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) past and the future of... Stryker (Brian Cox), a villianous former Army commander, holds the key to Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) past and the future of... [More] Starring: Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry Directed By: Bryan Singer

#38 Superman II (1980) 85% #38 Adjusted Score: 88357% Critics Consensus: The humor occasionally stumbles into slapstick territory, and the special effects are dated, but Superman II meets, if not exceeds, the standard set by its predecessor. Synopsis: Superman (Christopher Reeve) foils the plot of terrorists by hurtling their nuclear device into outer space, but the bomb's shock... Superman (Christopher Reeve) foils the plot of terrorists by hurtling their nuclear device into outer space, but the bomb's shock... [More] Starring: Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder, Gene Hackman, Ned Beatty Directed By: Richard Lester

#39 Deadpool 2 (2018) 84% #39 Adjusted Score: 109402% Critics Consensus: Though it threatens to buckle under the weight of its meta gags, Deadpool 2 is a gory, gleeful lampoon of the superhero genre buoyed by Ryan Reynolds' undeniable charm. Synopsis: Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of... Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of... [More] Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz Directed By: David Leitch

#40 Batman Begins (2005) 84% #40 Adjusted Score: 96850% Critics Consensus: Brooding and dark, but also exciting and smart, Batman Begins is a film that understands the essence of one of the definitive superheroes. Synopsis: A young Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) travels to the Far East, where he's trained in the martial arts by Henri... A young Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) travels to the Far East, where he's trained in the martial arts by Henri... [More] Starring: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#42 Ant-Man (2015) 83% #42 Adjusted Score: 96399% Critics Consensus: Led by a charming performance from Paul Rudd, Ant-Man offers Marvel thrills on an appropriately smaller scale -- albeit not as smoothly as its most successful predecessors. Synopsis: Forced out of his own company by former protégé Darren Cross, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) recruits the talents of... Forced out of his own company by former protégé Darren Cross, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) recruits the talents of... [More] Starring: Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Corey Stoll Directed By: Peyton Reed

#43 Darkman (1990) 83% #43 Adjusted Score: 86961% Critics Consensus: Gruesome and deliciously broad, Sam Raimi's Darkman bears the haunted soulfulness of gothic tragedy while packing the stylistic verve of onomatopoeia springing off a comic strip page. Synopsis: When thugs employed by a crime boss lead a vicious assault on Dr. Peyton Wilder (Liam Neeson), leaving him literally... When thugs employed by a crime boss lead a vicious assault on Dr. Peyton Wilder (Liam Neeson), leaving him literally... [More] Starring: Liam Neeson, Frances McDormand, Colin Friels, Larry Drake Directed By: Sam Raimi

#44 X-Men (2000) 82% #44 Adjusted Score: 87465% Critics Consensus: Faithful to the comics and filled with action, X-Men brings a crowded slate of classic Marvel characters to the screen with a talented ensemble cast and surprisingly sharp narrative focus. Synopsis: They are children of the atom, homo superior, the next link in the chain of evolution. Each was born with... They are children of the atom, homo superior, the next link in the chain of evolution. Each was born with... [More] Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Famke Janssen Directed By: Bryan Singer

#45 Hellboy (2004) 81% #45 Adjusted Score: 89349% Critics Consensus: With wit, humor and Guillermo del Toro's fantastic visuals, the entertaining Hellboy transcends the derivative nature of the genre. Synopsis: At the end of World War II, the Nazis attempt to open a portal to a paranormal dimension in order... At the end of World War II, the Nazis attempt to open a portal to a paranormal dimension in order... [More] Starring: Ron Perlman, John Hurt, Selma Blair, Rupert Evans Directed By: Guillermo del Toro

#46 Batman Returns (1992) 80% #46 Adjusted Score: 87444% Critics Consensus: Director Tim Burton's dark, brooding atmosphere, Michael Keaton's work as the tormented hero, and the flawless casting of Danny DeVito as The Penguin and Christopher Walken as, well, Christopher Walken make the sequel better than the first. Synopsis: The monstrous Penguin (Danny DeVito), who lives in the sewers beneath Gotham, joins up with wicked shock-headed businessman Max Shreck... The monstrous Penguin (Danny DeVito), who lives in the sewers beneath Gotham, joins up with wicked shock-headed businessman Max Shreck... [More] Starring: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken Directed By: Tim Burton

#47 The Mask (1994) 80% #47 Adjusted Score: 82102% Critics Consensus: It misses perhaps as often as it hits, but Jim Carrey's manic bombast, Cameron Diaz' blowsy appeal, and the film's overall cartoony bombast keep The Mask afloat. Synopsis: When timid bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) discovers a magical mask containing the spirit of the Norse god Loki,... When timid bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) discovers a magical mask containing the spirit of the Norse god Loki,... [More] Starring: Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz, Peter Riegert, Peter Greene Directed By: Charles Russell

#49 Black Widow (2021) 79% #49 Adjusted Score: 104006% Critics Consensus: Black Widow's deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that's rounded out by a stellar supporting cast. Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her... Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her... [More] Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz Directed By: Cate Shortland

#54 Thor (2011) 77% #54 Adjusted Score: 88218% Critics Consensus: A dazzling blockbuster that tempers its sweeping scope with wit, humor, and human drama, Thor is mighty Marvel entertainment. Synopsis: As the son of Odin (Anthony Hopkins), king of the Norse gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will soon inherit the throne... As the son of Odin (Anthony Hopkins), king of the Norse gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will soon inherit the throne... [More] Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hiddleston Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#58 Defendor (2009) 74% #58 Adjusted Score: 73034% Critics Consensus: Defendor's reach occasionally exceeds its grasp, but this unique take on the superhero genre is held together by Woody Harrelson's solid performance. Synopsis: An everyday guy (Woody Harrelson) believes he is a superhero and befriends a teenager while seeing a psychiatrist.... An everyday guy (Woody Harrelson) believes he is a superhero and befriends a teenager while seeing a psychiatrist.... [More] Starring: Woody Harrelson, Kat Dennings, Sandra Oh, Elias Koteas Directed By: Peter Stebbings

#63 Megamind (2010) 72% #63 Adjusted Score: 78183% Critics Consensus: It regurgitates plot points from earlier animated efforts, and isn't quite as funny as it should be, but a top-shelf voice cast and strong visuals help make Megamind a pleasant, if unspectacular, diversion. Synopsis: Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again... Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again... [More] Starring: Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill Directed By: Tom McGrath

#64 Batman (1989) 72% #64 Adjusted Score: 77986% Critics Consensus: An eerie, haunting spectacle, Batman succeeds as dark entertainment, even if Jack Nicholson's Joker too often overshadows the title character. Synopsis: Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) fights crime in Gotham City... Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) fights crime in Gotham City... [More] Starring: Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton, Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl Directed By: Tim Burton

#69 The Incredible Hulk (2008) 67% #69 Adjusted Score: 76212% Critics Consensus: The Incredible Hulk may not be quite the smashing success that fans of Marvel's raging behemoth might hope for, but it offers more than enough big green action to make up for its occasionally puny narrative. Synopsis: Scientist Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) desperately seeks a cure for the gamma radiation that contaminated his cells and turned him... Scientist Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) desperately seeks a cure for the gamma radiation that contaminated his cells and turned him... [More] Starring: Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, William Hurt Directed By: Louis Leterrier

#72 The Rocketeer (1991) 66% #72 Adjusted Score: 70646% Critics Consensus: An action-packed, if anachronistic, look back at pulp matinee serials, The Rocketeer may ring hollow with viewers expecting more than simple fun and gee-whiz special effects. Synopsis: Cliff Secord (Bill Campbell) is a cocky stunt pilot in love with a beautiful actress, Jenny Blake (Jennifer Connelly). When... Cliff Secord (Bill Campbell) is a cocky stunt pilot in love with a beautiful actress, Jenny Blake (Jennifer Connelly). When... [More] Starring: Bill Campbell, Jennifer Connelly, Timothy Dalton, Alan Arkin Directed By: Joe Johnston

#73 Aquaman (2018) 65% #73 Adjusted Score: 90686% Critics Consensus: Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun. Synopsis: Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by... Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by... [More] Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson Directed By: James Wan

#74 Watchmen (2009) 65% #74 Adjusted Score: 77726% Critics Consensus: Gritty and visually striking, Watchmen is a faithful adaptation of Alan Moore's graphic novel, but its complex narrative structure may make it difficult for it to appeal to viewers not already familiar with the source material. Synopsis: In an alternate 1985 America, costumed superheroes are part of everyday life. When one of his former comrades is murdered,... In an alternate 1985 America, costumed superheroes are part of everyday life. When one of his former comrades is murdered,... [More] Starring: Billy Crudup, Malin Akerman, Jackie Earle Haley, Matthew Goode Directed By: Zack Snyder

#77 Hulk (2003) 62% #77 Adjusted Score: 69916% Critics Consensus: While Ang Lee's ambitious film earns marks for style and an attempt at dramatic depth, there's ultimately too much talking and not enough smashing. Synopsis: Eric Bana ("Black Hawk Down") stars as scientist Bruce Banner, whose inner demons transform him in the aftermath of a... Eric Bana ("Black Hawk Down") stars as scientist Bruce Banner, whose inner demons transform him in the aftermath of a... [More] Starring: Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly, Sam Elliott, Josh Lucas Directed By: Ang Lee