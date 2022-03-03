79 Best Superhero Movies of All Time

Friends of the super variety, we’ve collected every Fresh and Certified Fresh superhero movie with at least 20 reviews to assemble our guide to the 75 best superhero movies ever, ranked by Tomatometer!

It’s been a decades-long battle towards the top in pop culture for superhero movies, and we’re featuring here all the goods, the greats, and the masterpieces made along the way. Everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Iron Man, Avengers) to DCEU (Aquaman, Wonder Woman), animated fare (The Incredibles, Megamind) to live-action spoofs (The Toxic Avenger, Mystery Men), comedies (Deadpool) and the super serious (The Dark Knight), and then throwing in some originals made just for the big screen (The Rocketeer, Darkman, Unbreakable).

Great leaping buggaboos! This introduction is now over! Throw up the cape, slip on that cowl (but leave the whip at home, unless you’re looking for the erotic films list…), and hop into the Tomatomobile: We ride for to the 75 best superhero movies of all time!

#1
#1
Adjusted Score: 121582%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.
Synopsis: Bitten by a radioactive spider in the subway, Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers that transform him into... [More]
Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali
Directed By: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

#2

The Incredibles (2004)
97%

#2
Adjusted Score: 107410%
Critics Consensus: Bringing loads of wit and tons of fun to the animated superhero genre, The Incredibles easily lives up to its name.
Synopsis: In this lauded Pixar animated film, married superheroes Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) and Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) are forced to... [More]
Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Jason Lee
Directed By: Brad Bird

#3

Black Panther (2018)
96%

#3
Adjusted Score: 129240%
Critics Consensus: Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU's most absorbing stories -- and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.
Synopsis: After the death of his father, T'Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place... [More]
Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira
Directed By: Ryan Coogler

#4
#4
Adjusted Score: 128368%
Critics Consensus: Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga.
Synopsis: Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#5

Logan (2017)
94%

#5
Adjusted Score: 126224%
Critics Consensus: Hugh Jackman makes the most of his final outing as Wolverine with a gritty, nuanced performance in a violent but surprisingly thoughtful superhero action film that defies genre conventions.
Synopsis: In the near future, a weary Logan (Hugh Jackman) cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) at a remote... [More]
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen, Richard E. Grant
Directed By: James Mangold

#6

The Dark Knight (2008)
94%

#6
Adjusted Score: 108246%
Critics Consensus: Dark, complex, and unforgettable, The Dark Knight succeeds not just as an entertaining comic book film, but as a richly thrilling crime saga.
Synopsis: With the help of allies Lt. Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and DA Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), Batman (Christian Bale) has... [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine
Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#7

Iron Man (2008)
94%

#7
Adjusted Score: 105232%
Critics Consensus: Powered by Robert Downey Jr.'s vibrant charm, Iron Man turbo-charges the superhero genre with a deft intelligence and infectious sense of fun.
Synopsis: A billionaire industrialist and genius inventor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), is conducting weapons tests overseas, but terrorists kidnap him... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jeff Bridges
Directed By: Jon Favreau

#8
#8
Adjusted Score: 101466%
Critics Consensus: Superman deftly blends humor and gravitas, taking advantage of the perfectly cast Christopher Reeve to craft a loving, nostalgic tribute to an American pop culture icon.
Synopsis: Just before the destruction of the planet Krypton, scientist Jor-El (Marlon Brando) sends his infant son Kal-El on a spaceship... [More]
Starring: Christopher Reeve, Gene Hackman, Marlon Brando, Margot Kidder
Directed By: Richard Donner

#9

Wonder Woman (2017)
93%

#9
Adjusted Score: 129002%
Critics Consensus: Thrilling, earnest, and buoyed by Gal Gadot's charismatic performance, Wonder Woman succeeds in spectacular fashion.
Synopsis: Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior.... [More]
Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright
Directed By: Patty Jenkins

#10

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)
93%

#10
Adjusted Score: 127189%
Critics Consensus: Exciting, funny, and above all fun, Thor: Ragnarok is a colorful cosmic adventure that sets a new standard for its franchise -- and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Synopsis: Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba
Directed By: Taika Waititi

#11

Incredibles 2 (2018)
93%

#11
Adjusted Score: 117257%
Critics Consensus: Incredibles 2 reunites Pixar's family crimefighting team for a long-awaited follow-up that may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name.
Synopsis: Telecommunications guru Winston Deavor enlists Elastigirl to fight crime and make the public fall in love with superheroes once again.... [More]
Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Huck Milner
Directed By: Brad Bird

#12

Spider-Man 2 (2004)
93%

#12
Adjusted Score: 104626%
Critics Consensus: Boasting an entertaining villain and deeper emotional focus, this is a nimble sequel that improves upon the original.
Synopsis: When a failed nuclear fusion experiment results in an explosion that kills his wife, Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) is... [More]
Starring: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Alfred Molina
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#13
#13
Adjusted Score: 121815%
Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Homecoming does whatever a second reboot can, delivering a colorful, fun adventure that fits snugly in the sprawling MCU without getting bogged down in franchise-building.
Synopsis: Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, young Peter Parker returns home to live with his Aunt May. Under the... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Jon Watts

#14
#14
Adjusted Score: 106054%
Critics Consensus: Guardians of the Galaxy is just as irreverent as fans of the frequently zany Marvel comic would expect -- as well as funny, thrilling, full of heart, and packed with visual splendor.
Synopsis: Brash space adventurer Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) finds himself the quarry of relentless bounty hunters after he steals an orb... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel
Directed By: James Gunn

#15
#15
Adjusted Score: 106767%
Critics Consensus: Thanks to a script that emphasizes its heroes' humanity and a wealth of superpowered set pieces, The Avengers lives up to its hype and raises the bar for Marvel at the movies.
Synopsis: When Thor's evil brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), gains access to the unlimited power of the energy cube called the Tesseract,... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth
Directed By: Joss Whedon

#16
#16
Adjusted Score: 97657%
Critics Consensus: Teen Titans Go! To the Movies distills the enduring appeal of its colorful characters into a charmingly light-hearted adventure whose wacky humor fuels its infectious fun -- and belies a surprising level of intelligence.
Synopsis: It seems that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies -- all but the Teen... [More]
Starring: Greg Cipes, Scott Menville, Khary Payton, Tara Strong
Directed By: Peter Rida Michail, Aaron Horvath

#17
#17
Adjusted Score: 119027%
Critics Consensus: A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU.
Synopsis: Peter Parker's relaxing European vacation takes an unexpected turn when Nick Fury shows up in his hotel room to recruit... [More]
Starring: Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei
Directed By: Jon Watts

#18
#18
Adjusted Score: 118157%
Critics Consensus: Captain America: Civil War begins the next wave of Marvel movies with an action-packed superhero blockbuster boasting a decidedly non-cartoonish plot and the courage to explore thought-provoking themes.
Synopsis: Political pressure mounts to install a system of accountability when the actions of the Avengers lead to collateral damage. The... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#19

Shazam! (2019)
90%

#19
Adjusted Score: 115439%
Critics Consensus: An effortlessly entertaining blend of humor and heart, Shazam! is a superhero movie that never forgets the genre's real power: joyous wish fulfillment.
Synopsis: We all have a superhero inside of us -- it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out.... [More]
Starring: Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer
Directed By: David F. Sandberg

#20
#20
Adjusted Score: 109425%
Critics Consensus: Enlivened by writer-director James Gunn's singularly skewed vision, The Suicide Squad marks a funny, fast-paced rebound that plays to the source material's violent, anarchic strengths.
Synopsis: Welcome to hell--a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst... [More]
Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Viola Davis
Directed By: James Gunn

#21
#21
Adjusted Score: 104854%
Critics Consensus: X-Men: Days of Future Past combines the best elements of the series to produce a satisfyingly fast-paced outing that ranks among the franchise's finest installments.
Synopsis: Convinced that mutants pose a threat to humanity, Dr. Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage) develops the Sentinels, enormous robotic weapons that... [More]
Starring: Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence
Directed By: Bryan Singer

#22
#22
Adjusted Score: 113307%
Critics Consensus: The Lego Batman Movie continues its block-buster franchise's winning streak with another round of dizzyingly funny -- and beautifully animated -- family-friendly mayhem.
Synopsis: There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman (Will Arnett) wants to save the city from the Joker's... [More]
Starring: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes
Directed By: Chris McKay

#23
#23
Adjusted Score: 102753%
Critics Consensus: Suspenseful and politically astute, Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a superior entry in the Avengers canon and is sure to thrill Marvel diehards.
Synopsis: After the cataclysmic events in New York with his fellow Avengers, Steve Rogers, aka Captain America (Chris Evans), lives in... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Sebastian Stan
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#24

Spider-Man (2002)
90%

#24
Adjusted Score: 97630%
Critics Consensus: Not only does Spider-Man provide a good dose of web-swinging fun, it also has a heart, thanks to the combined charms of director Sam Raimi and star Tobey Maguire.
Synopsis: "Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and... [More]
Starring: Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#25

Big Hero 6 (2014)
90%

#25
Adjusted Score: 98926%
Critics Consensus: Agreeably entertaining and brilliantly animated, Big Hero 6 is briskly-paced, action-packed, and often touching.
Synopsis: Robotics prodigy Hiro (Ryan Potter) lives in the city of San Fransokyo. Next to his older brother, Tadashi, Hiro's closest... [More]
Starring: Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit, T.J. Miller, Jamie Chung
Directed By: Don Hall, Chris Williams

#26

Doctor Strange (2016)
89%

#26
Adjusted Score: 113357%
Critics Consensus: Doctor Strange artfully balances its outré source material against the blockbuster constraints of the MCU, delivering a thoroughly entertaining superhero origin story in the bargain.
Synopsis: Dr. Stephen Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) life changes after a car accident robs him of the use of his hands. When... [More]
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong
Directed By: Scott Derrickson

#27
#27
Adjusted Score: 106120%
Critics Consensus: A lighter, brighter superhero movie powered by the effortless charisma of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man and The Wasp offers a much-needed MCU palate cleanser.
Synopsis: Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope... [More]
Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michael Peña
Directed By: Peyton Reed

#28
#28
Adjusted Score: 104257%
Critics Consensus: The Dark Knight Rises is an ambitious, thoughtful, and potent action film that concludes Christopher Nolan's franchise in spectacular fashion.
Synopsis: It has been eight years since Batman (Christian Bale), in collusion with Commissioner Gordon (Gary Oldman), vanished into the night.... [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway, Tom Hardy, Marion Cotillard
Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#29
#29
Adjusted Score: 96006%
Critics Consensus: With a tidy plot, clean animation, and humor that fits its source material snugly, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie is entertainment that won't drive a wedge between family members.
Synopsis: George Beard and Harold Hutchins are two overly imaginative pranksters who spend hours in a treehouse creating comic books. When... [More]
Starring: Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Nick Kroll, Thomas Middleditch
Directed By: David Soren

#30
#30
Adjusted Score: 97581%
Critics Consensus: With a strong script, stylish direction, and powerful performances from its well-rounded cast, X-Men: First Class is a welcome return to form for the franchise.
Synopsis: In the early 1960s, during the height of the Cold War, a mutant named Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) meets a... [More]
Starring: James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence
Directed By: Matthew Vaughn

#31
#31
Adjusted Score: 96774%
Critics Consensus: Guillermo del Toro crafts a stellar comic book sequel, boasting visuals that are as imaginative as the characters are endearing.
Synopsis: Hellboy (Ron Perlman), his pyrokinetic girlfriend, Liz (Selma Blair), and aquatic empath, Abe Sapien (Doug Jones), face their biggest battle... [More]
Starring: Ron Perlman, Selma Blair, Doug Jones, Jeffrey Tambor
Directed By: Guillermo del Toro

#32
#32
Adjusted Score: 114637%
Critics Consensus: Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet, and the result is a thrilling, emotionally resonant blockbuster that (mostly) realizes its gargantuan ambitions.
Synopsis: Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet --... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Chadwick Boseman
Directed By: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

#33
#33
Adjusted Score: 116983%
Critics Consensus: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's action-packed plot, dazzling visuals, and irreverent humor add up to a sequel that's almost as fun -- if not quite as thrillingly fresh -- as its predecessor.
Synopsis: Peter Quill and his fellow Guardians are hired by a powerful alien race, the Sovereign, to protect their precious batteries... [More]
Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista
Directed By: James Gunn

#34

Deadpool (2016)
85%

#34
Adjusted Score: 106694%
Critics Consensus: Fast, funny, and gleefully profane, the fourth-wall-busting Deadpool subverts superhero film formula with wildly entertaining -- and decidedly non-family-friendly -- results.
Synopsis: Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is a former Special Forces operative who now works as a mercenary. His world comes crashing... [More]
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T.J. Miller
Directed By: Tim Miller

#35

X2 (2003)
85%

#35
Adjusted Score: 93336%
Critics Consensus: Tightly scripted, solidly acted, and impressively ambitious, X2: X-Men United is bigger and better than its predecessor -- and a benchmark for comic sequels in general.
Synopsis: Stryker (Brian Cox), a villianous former Army commander, holds the key to Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) past and the future of... [More]
Starring: Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry
Directed By: Bryan Singer

#36

The Batman (2022)
84%

#36
Adjusted Score: 98284%
Critics Consensus: A grim, gritty, and gripping super-noir, The Batman ranks among the Dark Knight's bleakest -- and most thrillingly ambitious -- live-action outings.
Synopsis: Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence... [More]
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell
Directed By: Matt Reeves

#37

The Crow (1994)
85%

#37
Adjusted Score: 88558%
Critics Consensus: Filled with style and dark, lurid energy, The Crow is an action-packed visual feast that also has a soul in the performance of the late Brandon Lee.
Synopsis: The night before his wedding, musician Eric Draven (Brandon Lee) and his fiancée are brutally murdered by members of a... [More]
Starring: Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson, Michael Wincott, David Patrick Kelly
Directed By: Alex Proyas

#38

Superman II (1980)
85%

#38
Adjusted Score: 88357%
Critics Consensus: The humor occasionally stumbles into slapstick territory, and the special effects are dated, but Superman II meets, if not exceeds, the standard set by its predecessor.
Synopsis: Superman (Christopher Reeve) foils the plot of terrorists by hurtling their nuclear device into outer space, but the bomb's shock... [More]
Starring: Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder, Gene Hackman, Ned Beatty
Directed By: Richard Lester

#39

Deadpool 2 (2018)
84%

#39
Adjusted Score: 109402%
Critics Consensus: Though it threatens to buckle under the weight of its meta gags, Deadpool 2 is a gory, gleeful lampoon of the superhero genre buoyed by Ryan Reynolds' undeniable charm.
Synopsis: Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool meets Russell, an angry teenage mutant who lives at an orphanage. When Russell becomes the target of... [More]
Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz
Directed By: David Leitch

#40

Batman Begins (2005)
84%

#40
Adjusted Score: 96850%
Critics Consensus: Brooding and dark, but also exciting and smart, Batman Begins is a film that understands the essence of one of the definitive superheroes.
Synopsis: A young Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) travels to the Far East, where he's trained in the martial arts by Henri... [More]
Starring: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes
Directed By: Christopher Nolan

#41
#41
Adjusted Score: 86057%
Critics Consensus: Stylish and admirably respectful of the source material, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm succeeds where many of the live-action Batman adaptations have failed.
Synopsis: ... [More]
Starring: Kevin Conroy, Stacy Keach, Dana Delany, Hart Bochner
Directed By: Eric Radomski

#42

Ant-Man (2015)
83%

#42
Adjusted Score: 96399%
Critics Consensus: Led by a charming performance from Paul Rudd, Ant-Man offers Marvel thrills on an appropriately smaller scale -- albeit not as smoothly as its most successful predecessors.
Synopsis: Forced out of his own company by former protégé Darren Cross, Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) recruits the talents of... [More]
Starring: Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Corey Stoll
Directed By: Peyton Reed

#43

Darkman (1990)
83%

#43
Adjusted Score: 86961%
Critics Consensus: Gruesome and deliciously broad, Sam Raimi's Darkman bears the haunted soulfulness of gothic tragedy while packing the stylistic verve of onomatopoeia springing off a comic strip page.
Synopsis: When thugs employed by a crime boss lead a vicious assault on Dr. Peyton Wilder (Liam Neeson), leaving him literally... [More]
Starring: Liam Neeson, Frances McDormand, Colin Friels, Larry Drake
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#44

X-Men (2000)
82%

#44
Adjusted Score: 87465%
Critics Consensus: Faithful to the comics and filled with action, X-Men brings a crowded slate of classic Marvel characters to the screen with a talented ensemble cast and surprisingly sharp narrative focus.
Synopsis: They are children of the atom, homo superior, the next link in the chain of evolution. Each was born with... [More]
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Famke Janssen
Directed By: Bryan Singer

#45

Hellboy (2004)
81%

#45
Adjusted Score: 89349%
Critics Consensus: With wit, humor and Guillermo del Toro's fantastic visuals, the entertaining Hellboy transcends the derivative nature of the genre.
Synopsis: At the end of World War II, the Nazis attempt to open a portal to a paranormal dimension in order... [More]
Starring: Ron Perlman, John Hurt, Selma Blair, Rupert Evans
Directed By: Guillermo del Toro

#46

Batman Returns (1992)
80%

#46
Adjusted Score: 87444%
Critics Consensus: Director Tim Burton's dark, brooding atmosphere, Michael Keaton's work as the tormented hero, and the flawless casting of Danny DeVito as The Penguin and Christopher Walken as, well, Christopher Walken make the sequel better than the first.
Synopsis: The monstrous Penguin (Danny DeVito), who lives in the sewers beneath Gotham, joins up with wicked shock-headed businessman Max Shreck... [More]
Starring: Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken
Directed By: Tim Burton

#47

The Mask (1994)
80%

#47
Adjusted Score: 82102%
Critics Consensus: It misses perhaps as often as it hits, but Jim Carrey's manic bombast, Cameron Diaz' blowsy appeal, and the film's overall cartoony bombast keep The Mask afloat.
Synopsis: When timid bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) discovers a magical mask containing the spirit of the Norse god Loki,... [More]
Starring: Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz, Peter Riegert, Peter Greene
Directed By: Charles Russell

#48

Captain Marvel (2019)
79%

#48
Adjusted Score: 112965%
Critics Consensus: Packed with action, humor, and visual thrills, Captain Marvel introduces the MCU's latest hero with an origin story that makes effective use of the franchise's signature formula.
Synopsis: Captain Marvel is an extraterrestrial Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of an intergalactic battle between her... [More]
Starring: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou
Directed By: Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck

#49

Black Widow (2021)
79%

#49
Adjusted Score: 104006%
Critics Consensus: Black Widow's deeper themes are drowned out in all the action, but it remains a solidly entertaining standalone adventure that's rounded out by a stellar supporting cast.
Synopsis: Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her... [More]
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz
Directed By: Cate Shortland

#50
#50
Adjusted Score: 109774%
Critics Consensus: With a fresh perspective, some new friends, and loads of fast-paced action, Birds of Prey captures the colorfully anarchic spirit of Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.
Synopsis: It's open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her... [More]
Starring: Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell
Directed By: Cathy Yan

#51

Iron Man 3 (2013)
79%

#51
Adjusted Score: 93248%
Critics Consensus: With the help of its charismatic lead, some impressive action sequences, and even a few surprises, Iron Man 3 is a witty, entertaining adventure and a strong addition to the Marvel canon.
Synopsis: Plagued with worry and insomnia since saving New York from destruction, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), now, is more dependent... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce
Directed By: Shane Black

#52
#52
Adjusted Score: 90400%
Critics Consensus: With plenty of pulpy action, a pleasantly retro vibe, and a handful of fine performances, Captain America is solidly old-fashioned blockbuster entertainment.
Synopsis: It is 1941 and the world is in the throes of war. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) wants to do his... [More]
Starring: Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Jones
Directed By: Joe Johnston

#53

Batman (1966)
79%

#53
Adjusted Score: 81598%
Critics Consensus: Batman: The Movie elevates camp to an art form -- and has a blast doing it, every gloriously tongue-in-cheek inch of the way.
Synopsis: Kaaapowie! Holy feature film, Batman ... one based on the tongue-in-cheek, campy 1960's television series. Watch Batman (Adam West) and... [More]
Starring: Adam West, Burt Ward, Cesar Romero, Lee Meriwether
Directed By: Leslie H. Martinson

#54

Thor (2011)
77%

#54
Adjusted Score: 88218%
Critics Consensus: A dazzling blockbuster that tempers its sweeping scope with wit, humor, and human drama, Thor is mighty Marvel entertainment.
Synopsis: As the son of Odin (Anthony Hopkins), king of the Norse gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will soon inherit the throne... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hiddleston
Directed By: Kenneth Branagh

#55
#55
Adjusted Score: 91233%
Critics Consensus: Exuberant and eye-popping, Avengers: Age of Ultron serves as an overstuffed but mostly satisfying sequel, reuniting its predecessor's unwieldy cast with a few new additions and a worthy foe.
Synopsis: When Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) jump-starts a dormant peacekeeping program, things go terribly awry, forcing him, Thor (Chris Hemsworth),... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans
Directed By: Joss Whedon

#56

Kick-Ass (2010)
76%

#56
Adjusted Score: 87001%
Critics Consensus: Not for the faint of heart, Kick-Ass takes the comic adaptation genre to new levels of visual style, bloody violence, and gleeful profanity.
Synopsis: Using his love for comics as inspiration, teenager Dave Lizewski (Aaron Johnson) decides to reinvent himself as a superhero --... [More]
Starring: Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Mark Strong, Chloë Grace Moretz
Directed By: Matthew Vaughn

#57

Superman Returns (2006)
74%

#57
Adjusted Score: 85978%
Critics Consensus: Bryan Singer's reverent and visually decadent adaptation gives the Man of Steel welcome emotional complexity. The result: a satisfying stick-to-your-ribs adaptation.
Synopsis: While Lex Luthor (Kevin Spacey) plots to destroy him once and for all, the Man of Steel (Brandon Routh) returns... [More]
Starring: Brandon Routh, Kate Bosworth, James Marsden, Frank Langella
Directed By: Bryan Singer

#58

Defendor (2009)
74%

#58
Adjusted Score: 73034%
Critics Consensus: Defendor's reach occasionally exceeds its grasp, but this unique take on the superhero genre is held together by Woody Harrelson's solid performance.
Synopsis: An everyday guy (Woody Harrelson) believes he is a superhero and befriends a teenager while seeing a psychiatrist.... [More]
Starring: Woody Harrelson, Kat Dennings, Sandra Oh, Elias Koteas
Directed By: Peter Stebbings

#59

V for Vendetta (2006)
73%

#59
Adjusted Score: 83488%
Critics Consensus: Visually stunning and thought-provoking, V For Vendetta's political pronouncements may rile some, but its story and impressive set pieces will nevertheless entertain.
Synopsis: Following world war, London is a police state occupied by a fascist government, and a vigilante known only as V... [More]
Starring: Natalie Portman, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Rea, John Hurt
Directed By: James McTeigue

#60

Sky High (2005)
73%

#60
Adjusted Score: 78370%
Critics Consensus: This highly derivative superhero coming-of-age flick is moderately entertaining, family-friendly fluff.
Synopsis: At a school in the sky where teens learn how to be superheroes, Will Stronghold (Michael Angarano) lands in a... [More]
Starring: Michael Angarano, Kurt Russell, Kelly Preston, Danielle Panabaker
Directed By: Mike Mitchell

#61
#61
Adjusted Score: 86495%
Critics Consensus: A well-chosen cast and sure-handed direction allow The Amazing Spider-Man to thrill, despite revisiting many of the same plot points from 2002's Spider-Man.
Synopsis: Abandoned by his parents and raised by an aunt and uncle, teenager Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), AKA Spider-Man, is trying... [More]
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary
Directed By: Marc Webb

#62

Iron Man 2 (2010)
72%

#62
Adjusted Score: 83578%
Critics Consensus: It isn't quite the breath of fresh air that Iron Man was, but this sequel comes close with solid performances and an action-packed plot.
Synopsis: With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) faces pressure from... [More]
Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson
Directed By: Jon Favreau

#63

Megamind (2010)
72%

#63
Adjusted Score: 78183%
Critics Consensus: It regurgitates plot points from earlier animated efforts, and isn't quite as funny as it should be, but a top-shelf voice cast and strong visuals help make Megamind a pleasant, if unspectacular, diversion.
Synopsis: Though he is the most-brilliant supervillain the world has known, Megamind (Will Ferrell) is the least-successful. Thwarted time and again... [More]
Starring: Will Ferrell, Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill
Directed By: Tom McGrath

#64

Batman (1989)
72%

#64
Adjusted Score: 77986%
Critics Consensus: An eerie, haunting spectacle, Batman succeeds as dark entertainment, even if Jack Nicholson's Joker too often overshadows the title character.
Synopsis: Having witnessed his parents' brutal murder as a child, millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) fights crime in Gotham City... [More]
Starring: Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton, Kim Basinger, Robert Wuhl
Directed By: Tim Burton

#65
#65
Adjusted Score: 87915%
Critics Consensus: Zack Snyder's Justice League lives up to its title with a sprawling cut that expands to fit the director's vision -- and should satisfy the fans who willed it into existence.
Synopsis: In ZACK SNYDER'S JUSTICE LEAGUE, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben... [More]
Starring: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#66

The Wolverine (2013)
71%

#66
Adjusted Score: 82001%
Critics Consensus: Although its final act succumbs to the usual cartoonish antics, The Wolverine is one superhero movie that manages to stay true to the comics while keeping casual viewers entertained.
Synopsis: Lured to a Japan he hasn't seen since World War II, century-old mutant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) finds himself in a... [More]
Starring: Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Famke Janssen, Will Yun Lee
Directed By: James Mangold

#67

Unbreakable (2000)
70%

#67
Adjusted Score: 75422%
Critics Consensus: With a weaker ending, Unbreakable is not as a good as The Sixth Sense. However, it is a quietly suspenseful film that intrigues and engages, taking the audience through unpredictable twists and turns along the way.
Synopsis: David Dunn (Bruce Willis) is the sole survivor of a devastating train wreck. Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson) is a... [More]
Starring: Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Robin Wright Penn, Charlayne Woodard
Directed By: M. Night Shyamalan

#68
#68
Adjusted Score: 68717%
Critics Consensus: A silly and ribald superhero spoof, Toxic Avenger uninhibited humor hits more than it misses.
Synopsis: A 98-pound nerd (Mark Torgl) from New Jersey lands in a vat of toxic waste and becomes a benevolent monster... [More]
Starring: Andree Maranda, Mitchell Cohen, Mark Torgl, Jennifer Babtist
Directed By: Michael Herz, Samuel Weil

#69
#69
Adjusted Score: 76212%
Critics Consensus: The Incredible Hulk may not be quite the smashing success that fans of Marvel's raging behemoth might hope for, but it offers more than enough big green action to make up for its occasionally puny narrative.
Synopsis: Scientist Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) desperately seeks a cure for the gamma radiation that contaminated his cells and turned him... [More]
Starring: Edward Norton, Liv Tyler, Tim Roth, William Hurt
Directed By: Louis Leterrier

#70
#70
Adjusted Score: 24959%
Critics Consensus: No consensus yet.
Synopsis: The mutant superhero (David Mattey) rises from the sludge to save a group of students held hostage in Tromaville.... [More]
Starring: David Mattey, Heidi Sjursen, Clyde Lewis, Debbie Rochon
Directed By: Lloyd Kaufman

#71
#71
Adjusted Score: 78209%
Critics Consensus: It may not be the finest film to come from the Marvel Universe, but Thor: The Dark World still offers plenty of the humor and high-stakes action that fans have come to expect.
Synopsis: In ancient times, the gods of Asgard fought and won a war against an evil race known as the Dark... [More]
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, Stellan Skarsgard
Directed By: Alan Taylor

#72

The Rocketeer (1991)
66%

#72
Adjusted Score: 70646%
Critics Consensus: An action-packed, if anachronistic, look back at pulp matinee serials, The Rocketeer may ring hollow with viewers expecting more than simple fun and gee-whiz special effects.
Synopsis: Cliff Secord (Bill Campbell) is a cocky stunt pilot in love with a beautiful actress, Jenny Blake (Jennifer Connelly). When... [More]
Starring: Bill Campbell, Jennifer Connelly, Timothy Dalton, Alan Arkin
Directed By: Joe Johnston

#73

Aquaman (2018)
65%

#73
Adjusted Score: 90686%
Critics Consensus: Aquaman swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun.
Synopsis: Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by... [More]
Starring: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson
Directed By: James Wan

#74

Watchmen (2009)
65%

#74
Adjusted Score: 77726%
Critics Consensus: Gritty and visually striking, Watchmen is a faithful adaptation of Alan Moore's graphic novel, but its complex narrative structure may make it difficult for it to appeal to viewers not already familiar with the source material.
Synopsis: In an alternate 1985 America, costumed superheroes are part of everyday life. When one of his former comrades is murdered,... [More]
Starring: Billy Crudup, Malin Akerman, Jackie Earle Haley, Matthew Goode
Directed By: Zack Snyder

#75

Spider-Man 3 (2007)
63%

#75
Adjusted Score: 73963%
Critics Consensus: Though there are more characters and plotlines, and the action sequences still dazzle, Spider-Man 3 nonetheless isn't quite as refined as the first two.
Synopsis: Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) and M.J. (Kirsten Dunst) seem to finally be on the right track in their complicated relationship,... [More]
Starring: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Thomas Haden Church
Directed By: Sam Raimi

#76
#76
Adjusted Score: 65026%
Critics Consensus: It plays like an extended episode, but The Powerpuff Girls Movie is still lots of fun.
Synopsis: Based on the hit animated television series, this feature film adaptation tells the story of how Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup... [More]
Starring: Catherine Cavadini, E.G. Daily, Roger L. Jackson, Tara Strong
Directed By: Craig McCracken

#77

Hulk (2003)
62%

#77
Adjusted Score: 69916%
Critics Consensus: While Ang Lee's ambitious film earns marks for style and an attempt at dramatic depth, there's ultimately too much talking and not enough smashing.
Synopsis: Eric Bana ("Black Hawk Down") stars as scientist Bruce Banner, whose inner demons transform him in the aftermath of a... [More]
Starring: Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly, Sam Elliott, Josh Lucas
Directed By: Ang Lee

#78

Swamp Thing (1982)
62%

#78
Adjusted Score: 61882%
Critics Consensus: Unabashedly campy -- often to its detriment -- Swamp Thing is not without its charms, among them Adrienne Barbeau as the damsel in distress.
Synopsis: On the verge of a breakthrough in his quest to wipe out world hunger, altruistic botanist Dr. Alec Holland (Ray... [More]
Starring: Louis Jourdan, Adrienne Barbeau, Ray Wise, David Hess
Directed By: Wes Craven

#79

Mystery Men (1999)
61%

#79
Adjusted Score: 65176%
Critics Consensus: Absurd characters and quirky gags are brought to life by a talented cast, providing this superhero spoof with lots of laughs.
Synopsis: Champion City already has a superhero, the appropriately named Captain Amazing (Greg Kinnear), but that doesn't deter the city's seven... [More]
Starring: Hank Azaria, Janeane Garofalo, William H. Macy, Kel Mitchell
Directed By: Kinka Usher

