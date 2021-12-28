(Photo by Paramount. Thumbnail: Paramount/Everett Collection.)

The Best Horror Movies of 2021, Ranked by Tomatometer

A Quiet Place Part II became the first post-quarantine theatrical release to match pre-pandemic box office numbers. So it was through horror that we declared, yes, we still like seeing movies with the lights off with strangers! It’s entirely fitting audiences came back to theaters screaming: Experiencing scary movies in theaters is a communal release of terror and tension, something a lot of people could’ve used after 2020. With this guide, we’ll be listing every Fresh and Certified Fresh horror movie of 2021, like Quiet Place II and Fear Street.

#45 Antlers (2021) 60% #45 Adjusted Score: 67921% Critics Consensus: It struggles to find a successful balance between its genre and allegorical elements, but Antlers is sharp enough to recommend as a richly atmospheric creature feature. Synopsis: From the visionary world of acclaimed director Scott Cooper and horror maestro Guillermo del Toro comes ANTLERS. In an isolated... From the visionary world of acclaimed director Scott Cooper and horror maestro Guillermo del Toro comes ANTLERS. In an isolated... [More] Starring: Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene Directed By: Scott Cooper

#31 Bloodthirsty (2020) 80% #31 Adjusted Score: 81993% Critics Consensus: Offering a hauntingly lush style and plenty of gore, Bloodthirsty successfully captures the nightmarish darkness behind being hungry like the wolf in the quest for fame. Synopsis: Grey, an indie singer, whose first album was a smash hit, gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer... Grey, an indie singer, whose first album was a smash hit, gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer... [More] Starring: Lauren Beatty, Greg Bryk, Katharine King So, Judith Buchan Directed By: Amelia Moses

#21 Werewolves Within (2021) 86% #21 Adjusted Score: 92322% Critics Consensus: Werewolves Within is the rare horror comedy that offers equal helpings of either genre -- and adds up to a whole lot of fun in the bargain. Synopsis: After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... [More] Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns Directed By: Josh Ruben

#19 Nightbooks (2021) 87% #19 Adjusted Score: 86796% Critics Consensus: Its contents may be a bit busy and overly familiar, but Nightbooks offers a fun -- and actually fairly scary -- gateway to horror for younger viewers. Synopsis: Alex (Winslow Fegley) is a creative boy with a strong passion for writing scary stories. But when he's labeled weird... Alex (Winslow Fegley) is a creative boy with a strong passion for writing scary stories. But when he's labeled weird... [More] Starring: Winslow Fegley, Lidya Jewett, Krysten Ritter Directed By: David Yarovesky

#12 Censor (2021) 89% #12 Adjusted Score: 96158% Critics Consensus: Occasionally uneven but bold and viscerally effective, Censor marks a bloody good step forward for British horror. Synopsis: Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled... Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled... [More] Starring: Niamh Algar, Michael Smiley, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin Directed By: Prano Bailey-Bond

#5 Lucky (2020) 93% #5 Adjusted Score: 95075% Critics Consensus: A rich blend of thrilling horror and sharp social commentary, Lucky acts as a bloody good calling card for director Natasha Kermani and writer-star Brea Grant. Synopsis: A self-help book author finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. She... A self-help book author finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. She... [More] Starring: Brea Grant, Hunter C. Smith, Kristina Klebe, Kausar Mohammed Directed By: Natasha Kermani