The Best Horror Movies of 2021, Ranked by Tomatometer

A Quiet Place Part II became the first post-quarantine theatrical release to match pre-pandemic box office numbers. So it was through horror that we declared, yes, we still like seeing movies with the lights off with strangers! It’s entirely fitting audiences came back to theaters screaming: Experiencing scary movies in theaters is a communal release of terror and tension, something a lot of people could’ve used after 2020. With this guide, we’ll be listing every Fresh and Certified Fresh horror movie of 2021, like Quiet Place II and Fear Street.

#45 Antlers (2021) 60% #45 Adjusted Score: 67921% Critics Consensus: It struggles to find a successful balance between its genre and allegorical elements, but Antlers is sharp enough to recommend as a richly atmospheric creature feature. Synopsis: From the visionary world of acclaimed director Scott Cooper and horror maestro Guillermo del Toro comes ANTLERS. In an isolated... From the visionary world of acclaimed director Scott Cooper and horror maestro Guillermo del Toro comes ANTLERS. In an isolated... [More] Starring: Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene Directed By: Scott Cooper

#44 Willy's Wonderland (2021) 62% #44 Adjusted Score: 65028% Critics Consensus: Willy's Wonderland isn't quite as much fun as its premise would suggest -- but it's still got Nicolas Cage beating the hell out of bloodthirsty animatronics, which is nice. Synopsis: A quiet loner (Nicolas Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down. Unable to pay... A quiet loner (Nicolas Cage) finds himself stranded in a remote town when his car breaks down. Unable to pay... [More] Starring: Nicolas Cage, Emily Tosta, Beth Grant, Ric Reitz Directed By: Kevin Lewis

#41 Wrong Turn (2021) 64% #41 Adjusted Score: 66831% Critics Consensus: Wrong Turn is a cut below more effective horror outings, but viewers in the mood for some gory chills will find that this franchise reboot does more than a few things right. Synopsis: Backwoods terror and never-jangling suspense meet when Jen (Charlotte Vega) and a group of friends set out to hike the... Backwoods terror and never-jangling suspense meet when Jen (Charlotte Vega) and a group of friends set out to hike the... [More] Starring: Charlotte Vega, Matthew Modine, Adain Bradley, Bill Sage Directed By: Mike P. Nelson

#35 Malignant (2021) 76% #35 Adjusted Score: 83587% Critics Consensus: Although Malignant isn't particularly scary, director James Wan's return to horror contains plenty of gory thrills -- and a memorably bonkers twist. Synopsis: Paralyzed by fear from shocking visions, a woman's torment worsens as she discovers her waking dreams are terrifying realities.... Paralyzed by fear from shocking visions, a woman's torment worsens as she discovers her waking dreams are terrifying realities.... [More] Starring: Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White Directed By: James Wan

#31 Bloodthirsty (2020) 80% #31 Adjusted Score: 81993% Critics Consensus: Offering a hauntingly lush style and plenty of gore, Bloodthirsty successfully captures the nightmarish darkness behind being hungry like the wolf in the quest for fame. Synopsis: Grey, an indie singer, whose first album was a smash hit, gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer... Grey, an indie singer, whose first album was a smash hit, gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer... [More] Starring: Lauren Beatty, Greg Bryk, Katharine King So, Judith Buchan Directed By: Amelia Moses

#24 Gaia (2021) 84% #24 Adjusted Score: 85652% Critics Consensus: If its narrative ambitions aren't always equaled by its chilling visuals, Gaia remains an effective slice of ecological horror. Synopsis: An injured forest ranger on a routine mission is saved by two off-the-grid survivalists. What is initially a welcome rescue... An injured forest ranger on a routine mission is saved by two off-the-grid survivalists. What is initially a welcome rescue... [More] Starring: Monique Rockman, Carel Nel, Anthony Oseyemi, Alex van Dyk Directed By: Jaco Bouwer

#22 Jakob's Wife (2021) 86% #22 Adjusted Score: 89448% Critics Consensus: Jakob's Wife gives genre legend Barbara Crampton an opportunity to carry an old-school horror story -- and she bloody well delivers. Synopsis: Anne is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past... Anne is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past... [More] Starring: Barbara Crampton, Larry Fessenden, Bonnie Aarons, Nyisha Bell Directed By: Travis Stevens

#21 Werewolves Within (2021) 86% #21 Adjusted Score: 92322% Critics Consensus: Werewolves Within is the rare horror comedy that offers equal helpings of either genre -- and adds up to a whole lot of fun in the bargain. Synopsis: After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside... [More] Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns Directed By: Josh Ruben

#19 Nightbooks (2021) 87% #19 Adjusted Score: 86796% Critics Consensus: Its contents may be a bit busy and overly familiar, but Nightbooks offers a fun -- and actually fairly scary -- gateway to horror for younger viewers. Synopsis: Alex (Winslow Fegley) is a creative boy with a strong passion for writing scary stories. But when he's labeled weird... Alex (Winslow Fegley) is a creative boy with a strong passion for writing scary stories. But when he's labeled weird... [More] Starring: Winslow Fegley, Lidya Jewett, Krysten Ritter Directed By: David Yarovesky

#13 Till Death (2021) 89% #13 Adjusted Score: 90272% Critics Consensus: Elevated by S.K. Dale's inventive direction and Megan Fox's committed performance, Till Death will part the viewer with all but the edge of their seat. Synopsis: After a romantic evening in their secluded lakehouse, Emma awakens handcuffed to her dead husband. Trapped and isolated in the... After a romantic evening in their secluded lakehouse, Emma awakens handcuffed to her dead husband. Trapped and isolated in the... [More] Starring: Megan Fox, Eoin Macken, Callan Mulvey, Jack Roth Directed By: S.K. Dale

#12 Censor (2021) 89% #12 Adjusted Score: 96158% Critics Consensus: Occasionally uneven but bold and viscerally effective, Censor marks a bloody good step forward for British horror. Synopsis: Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled... Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from the deleterious effects of watching the gore-filled... [More] Starring: Niamh Algar, Michael Smiley, Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin Directed By: Prano Bailey-Bond

#11 The Stylist (2020) 90% #11 Adjusted Score: 91394% Critics Consensus: A slasher with flair and crafty patience for the kill, The Stylist marks writer-director Jill Gevargizian as an uncommonly sharp genre filmmaker. Synopsis: We all dream of being someone else... but for Claire (Najarra Townsend, Contracted), that dream goes from an obsession to... We all dream of being someone else... but for Claire (Najarra Townsend, Contracted), that dream goes from an obsession to... [More] Starring: Brea Grant, Najarra Townsend, Millie Milan, Sarah McGuire Directed By: Jill Gevargizian

#5 Lucky (2020) 93% #5 Adjusted Score: 95075% Critics Consensus: A rich blend of thrilling horror and sharp social commentary, Lucky acts as a bloody good calling card for director Natasha Kermani and writer-star Brea Grant. Synopsis: A self-help book author finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. She... A self-help book author finds herself stalked by a threatening figure who returns to her house night after night. She... [More] Starring: Brea Grant, Hunter C. Smith, Kristina Klebe, Kausar Mohammed Directed By: Natasha Kermani