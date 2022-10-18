(Photo by Lions Gate/courtesy Everett Collection)

The 80 Best 2000s Horror Movies

Welcome to the new millennium. The decade horror came home to America. The decade horror went global. Welcome to the 80 Best Horror Movies of the 2000s.

If horror movies reflect the fears and concerns of a people, it’s notable that America claimed torture-porn as their de rigueur subgenre. Something in Saw and its ilk’s slow-roasted dismantling of human flesh appealed to a nation consumed by post-9/11 paranoia and a bombardment of wartime images and atrocity. But while torture-porn movies made a killing at the box office, none were ever particularly well-reviewed; only Hostel arrives here. Recovering from the ’90s doldrums, the best horror movies came from overseas, as digital cameras lowered the cost to film and the rise of the internet made knowledge and dissemination of these movies as simple as a mouse click. In fact, of the top 10 movies here (which includes the likes of Pan’s Labyrinth and The Host), only two were shot in America. Other trends seen during this decade: Asian originals and occasional remakes (The Ring, Thirst), found footage (Paranormal Activity, Cloverfield), the return of the living dead (Shaun of the Dead, 28 Days Later), and nostalgic throwbacks (Slither, Death Proof).

Time to add some scary MIDIs to your MySpace and set AIM status to away (FOREVER), because here comes the best scary 2000s movies! —Alex Vo

#9 Zombieland (2009) 89% 86% #9 Adjusted Score: 100149% Critics Consensus: Wickedly funny and featuring plenty of gore, Zombieland is proof that the zombie subgenre is far from dead. Synopsis: After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... After a virus turns most people into zombies, the world's surviving humans remain locked in an ongoing battle against the... [More] Starring: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

#14 Slither (2006) 86% 63% #14 Adjusted Score: 91790% Critics Consensus: A slimy, B-movie homage oozing with affection for low-budget horror films, Slither is creepy and funny -- if you've got the stomach for it. Synopsis: Wheelsy is a small town where not much happens and everyone minds his own business. No one notices when evil... Wheelsy is a small town where not much happens and everyone minds his own business. No one notices when evil... [More] Starring: Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks, Michael Rooker, Gregg Henry Directed By: James Gunn

#18 Pontypool (2008) 84% 68% #18 Adjusted Score: 87034% Critics Consensus: Witty and restrained but still taut and funny, this Pontypool is a different breed of low-budget zombie film. Synopsis: When disc jockey Grant Mazzy (Stephen McHattie) reports to his basement radio station in the Canadian town of Pontypool, he... When disc jockey Grant Mazzy (Stephen McHattie) reports to his basement radio station in the Canadian town of Pontypool, he... [More] Starring: Stephen McHattie, Lisa Houle, Georgina Reilly, Hrant Alianak Directed By: Bruce McDonald

#22 Taxidermia (2006) 81% 76% #22 Adjusted Score: 82101% Critics Consensus: Surreal and visually striking, Taxidermia is, at times, graphic and difficult to watch, but creatively touches on disturbing subjects with imagination and wit. Synopsis: Set over three generations and beginning with Morosgoványi Vendel, a sexually frustrated orderly during the war who relieves his tensions... Set over three generations and beginning with Morosgoványi Vendel, a sexually frustrated orderly during the war who relieves his tensions... [More] Starring: Marc Bischoff, Máté Gábor, Gergő Trócsányi, Piroska Molnár Directed By: Gyorgy Palfi

#24 Dog Soldiers (2002) 81% 79% #24 Adjusted Score: 82080% Critics Consensus: Frightening, funny, and packed with action, Dog Soldiers is well worth checking out for genre fans -- and marks writer-director Neil Marshall as a talent to keep an eye on. Synopsis: During a routine nighttime training mission in the Scottish Highlands, a small squad of British soldiers expected to rendezvous with... During a routine nighttime training mission in the Scottish Highlands, a small squad of British soldiers expected to rendezvous with... [More] Starring: Sean Pertwee, Kevin McKidd, Emma Cleasby, Liam Cunningham Directed By: Neil Marshall

#44 Fido (2007) 73% 72% #44 Adjusted Score: 75813% Critics Consensus: Making the most of its thin premise, Fido is an occasionally touching satire that provides big laughs and enough blood and guts to please gorehounds. Synopsis: When a cloud of space dust causes the dead to rise as ravenous zombies, the ZomCon Corp. emerges to conquer... When a cloud of space dust causes the dead to rise as ravenous zombies, the ZomCon Corp. emerges to conquer... [More] Starring: Carrie-Anne Moss, Billy Connolly, K'Sun Ray, Henry Czerny Directed By: Andrew Currie

#52 The Ring (2002) 71% 48% #52 Adjusted Score: 78139% Critics Consensus: With little gore and a lot of creepy visuals, The Ring gets under your skin, thanks to director Gore Verbinski's haunting sense of atmosphere and an impassioned performance from Naomi Watts. Synopsis: It sounds like just another urban legend -- a videotape filled with nightmarish images leads to a phone call foretelling... It sounds like just another urban legend -- a videotape filled with nightmarish images leads to a phone call foretelling... [More] Starring: Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, David Dorfman, Brian Cox Directed By: Gore Verbinski

#54 Grace (2009) 71% 31% #54 Adjusted Score: 71454% Critics Consensus: Though not entirely effective as a conventional horror flick, Grace is still a graphic, disturbing, and artful exploration of twisted maternal instinct. Synopsis: In the wake of a horrific car accident that kills her husband, Michael (Stephen Park), expectant mother Madeline Matheson (Jordan... In the wake of a horrific car accident that kills her husband, Michael (Stephen Park), expectant mother Madeline Matheson (Jordan... [More] Starring: Jordan Ladd, Gabrielle Rose, Samantha Ferris, Malcolm Stewart Directed By: Paul Solet

#57 Tormented (2009) 69% 33% #57 Adjusted Score: 69609% Critics Consensus: It relies too heavily on American slasher cliches, but Tormented is a timely, funny, and even somewhat touching entry in the high school horror genre. Synopsis: Darren Mullet (Calvin Dean) doesn't have it easy. He's overweight, uses an inhaler and is constantly bullied by his spoiled... Darren Mullet (Calvin Dean) doesn't have it easy. He's overweight, uses an inhaler and is constantly bullied by his spoiled... [More] Starring: Alex Pettyfer, April Pearson, Dimitri Leonidas, Calvin Dean Directed By: Jon Wright

#61 American Psycho (2000) 68% 85% #61 Adjusted Score: 73517% Critics Consensus: If it falls short of the deadly satire of Bret Easton Ellis's novel, American Psycho still finds its own blend of horror and humor, thanks in part to a fittingly creepy performance by Christian Bale. Synopsis: In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as... In New York City in 1987, a handsome, young urban professional, Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), lives a second life as... [More] Starring: Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Reese Witherspoon Directed By: Mary Harron

#75 Identity (2003) 63% 75% #75 Adjusted Score: 69179% Critics Consensus: Identity is a film that will divide audiences -- the twists of its plot will either impress or exasperate you. Synopsis: When a vicious storm breaks out in the Nevada desert, 10 people seek refuge in an isolated motel. At the... When a vicious storm breaks out in the Nevada desert, 10 people seek refuge in an isolated motel. At the... [More] Starring: John Cusack, Ray Liotta, Amanda Peet, John Hawkes Directed By: James Mangold