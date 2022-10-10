(Photo by United Film Distribution Company/Courtesy Everett Collection)

90 Best ’70s Horror Movies

Comb your porn ’stache, put on some vinyl (records or disco boots, your choice), and smell that lead in the gasoline – we’re heading back to the Me Decade with the 90 Best 1970s Horror Movies!

The ’70s were a decade of upheaval for the genre, transforming horror into a legitimate vessel for awards recognition (The Exorcist) and the birth of the blockbuster (Jaws). The reign of Hammer gothic horror had its last gasp here (Vampire Circus), giving way to the whodunit sleaze of Italian giallo (Deep Red), American realism (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), and grindhouse (Last House on the Left). Meanwhile, legends-in-the-making made their name off horror: Steven Spielberg (Duel), Ridley Scott (Alien), David Lynch (Eraserhead), and John Carpenter (Halloween) to name a few.

Now that you’re keyed up, get down for some boo-gie nights as we get off on the best scary movies the 1970s offered! —Alex Vo

#2 Jaws (1975) 97% #2 Adjusted Score: 106205% Critics Consensus: Compelling, well-crafted storytelling and a judicious sense of terror ensure Steven Spielberg's Jaws has remained a benchmark in the art of delivering modern blockbuster thrills. Synopsis: When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... [More] Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#4 Nosferatu (1979) 95% #4 Adjusted Score: 99798% Critics Consensus: Stunning visuals from Werner Herzog and an intense portrayal of the famed bloodsucker from Klaus Kinski make this remake of Nosferatu a horror classic in its own right. Synopsis: Jonathan Harker is sent away to Count Dracula's castle to sell him a house in Virna, where he lives. But... Jonathan Harker is sent away to Count Dracula's castle to sell him a house in Virna, where he lives. But... [More] Starring: Klaus Kinski, Isabelle Adjani, Bruno Ganz, Roland Topor Directed By: Werner Herzog

#7 Carrie (1976) 93% #7 Adjusted Score: 99571% Critics Consensus: Carrie is a horrifying look at supernatural powers, high school cruelty, and teen angst -- and it brings us one of the most memorable and disturbing prom scenes in history. Synopsis: In this chilling adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, withdrawn and sensitive teen Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) faces taunting from... In this chilling adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, withdrawn and sensitive teen Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) faces taunting from... [More] Starring: Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, William Katt, Amy Irving Directed By: Brian De Palma

#11 Eraserhead (1977) 90% #11 Adjusted Score: 96089% Critics Consensus: David Lynch's surreal Eraserhead uses detailed visuals and a creepy score to create a bizarre and disturbing look into a man's fear of parenthood. Synopsis: Henry (John Nance) resides alone in a bleak apartment surrounded by industrial gloom. When he discovers that an earlier fling... Henry (John Nance) resides alone in a bleak apartment surrounded by industrial gloom. When he discovers that an earlier fling... [More] Starring: John Nance, Charlotte Stewart, Allen Joseph, Jeanne Bates Directed By: David Lynch

#15 Duel (1971) 89% #15 Adjusted Score: 90020% Critics Consensus: Duel makes brilliant use of its simple premise, serving up rock-solid genre thrills while heralding the arrival of a generational talent behind the lens. Synopsis: David Mann (Dennis Weaver), a mild mannered electronics salesman, is driving cross-country on a two-lane highway when he encounters an... David Mann (Dennis Weaver), a mild mannered electronics salesman, is driving cross-country on a two-lane highway when he encounters an... [More] Starring: Dennis Weaver, Tim Herbert, Charles Seel, Eddie Firestone Directed By: Steven Spielberg