90 Best ’70s Horror Movies

Comb your porn ’stache, put on some vinyl (records or disco boots, your choice), and smell that lead in the gasoline – we’re heading back to the Me Decade with the 90 Best 1970s Horror Movies!

The ’70s were a decade of upheaval for the genre, transforming horror into a legitimate vessel for awards recognition (The Exorcist) and the birth of the blockbuster (Jaws). The reign of Hammer gothic horror had its last gasp here (Vampire Circus), giving way to the whodunit sleaze of Italian giallo (Deep Red), American realism (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), and grindhouse (Last House on the Left). Meanwhile, legends-in-the-making made their name off horror: Steven Spielberg (Duel), Ridley Scott (Alien), David Lynch (Eraserhead), and John Carpenter (Halloween) to name a few.

Now that you’re keyed up, get down for some boo-gie nights as we get off on the best scary movies the 1970s offered! —Alex Vo

#1 Alien (1979) 98% #1 Adjusted Score: 109360% Critics Consensus: A modern classic, Alien blends science fiction, horror and bleak poetry into a seamless whole. Synopsis: In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey... In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey... [More] Starring: Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt, Veronica Cartwright Directed By: Ridley Scott

#2 Jaws (1975) 97% #2 Adjusted Score: 106205% Critics Consensus: Compelling, well-crafted storytelling and a judicious sense of terror ensure Steven Spielberg's Jaws has remained a benchmark in the art of delivering modern blockbuster thrills. Synopsis: When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island,... [More] Starring: Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, Lorraine Gary Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#4 Nosferatu (1979) 95% #4 Adjusted Score: 99798% Critics Consensus: Stunning visuals from Werner Herzog and an intense portrayal of the famed bloodsucker from Klaus Kinski make this remake of Nosferatu a horror classic in its own right. Synopsis: Jonathan Harker is sent away to Count Dracula's castle to sell him a house in Virna, where he lives. But... Jonathan Harker is sent away to Count Dracula's castle to sell him a house in Virna, where he lives. But... [More] Starring: Klaus Kinski, Isabelle Adjani, Bruno Ganz, Roland Topor Directed By: Werner Herzog

#7 Carrie (1976) 93% #7 Adjusted Score: 99571% Critics Consensus: Carrie is a horrifying look at supernatural powers, high school cruelty, and teen angst -- and it brings us one of the most memorable and disturbing prom scenes in history. Synopsis: In this chilling adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, withdrawn and sensitive teen Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) faces taunting from... In this chilling adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel, withdrawn and sensitive teen Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) faces taunting from... [More] Starring: Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie, William Katt, Amy Irving Directed By: Brian De Palma

#8 Suspiria (1977) 93% #8 Adjusted Score: 98868% Critics Consensus: The blood pours freely in Argento's classic Suspiria, a giallo horror as grandiose and glossy as it is gory. Synopsis: Suzy (Jessica Harper) travels to Germany to attend ballet school. When she arrives, late on a stormy night, no one... Suzy (Jessica Harper) travels to Germany to attend ballet school. When she arrives, late on a stormy night, no one... [More] Starring: Jessica Harper, Stefania Casini, Joan Bennett, Eva Axén Directed By: Dario Argento

#11 Eraserhead (1977) 90% #11 Adjusted Score: 96089% Critics Consensus: David Lynch's surreal Eraserhead uses detailed visuals and a creepy score to create a bizarre and disturbing look into a man's fear of parenthood. Synopsis: Henry (John Nance) resides alone in a bleak apartment surrounded by industrial gloom. When he discovers that an earlier fling... Henry (John Nance) resides alone in a bleak apartment surrounded by industrial gloom. When he discovers that an earlier fling... [More] Starring: John Nance, Charlotte Stewart, Allen Joseph, Jeanne Bates Directed By: David Lynch

#12 House (1977) 90% #12 Adjusted Score: 90789% Critics Consensus: House is a gleefully demented collage of grand guginol guffaws and bizarre sequences. Synopsis: In an effort to avoid spending time with her father and his creepy new lover, young Gorgeous (Kimiko Ikegami) resolves... In an effort to avoid spending time with her father and his creepy new lover, young Gorgeous (Kimiko Ikegami) resolves... [More] Starring: Kimiko Ikegami, Ai Matsubara, Miki Jinbo, Eriko Tanaka Directed By: Nobuhiko Ôbayashi

#15 Duel (1971) 89% #15 Adjusted Score: 90020% Critics Consensus: Duel makes brilliant use of its simple premise, serving up rock-solid genre thrills while heralding the arrival of a generational talent behind the lens. Synopsis: David Mann (Dennis Weaver), a mild mannered electronics salesman, is driving cross-country on a two-lane highway when he encounters an... David Mann (Dennis Weaver), a mild mannered electronics salesman, is driving cross-country on a two-lane highway when he encounters an... [More] Starring: Dennis Weaver, Tim Herbert, Charles Seel, Eddie Firestone Directed By: Steven Spielberg

#19 Sisters (1973) 85% #19 Adjusted Score: 88827% Critics Consensus: Clever yet clearly indebted to the masters of the genre, Sisters offers an early glimpse of De Palma at his stylishly crafty peak. Synopsis: Inquisitive journalist Grace Collier (Jennifer Salt) is horrified when she witnesses her neighbor, fashion model Danielle Breton (Margot Kidder), violently... Inquisitive journalist Grace Collier (Jennifer Salt) is horrified when she witnesses her neighbor, fashion model Danielle Breton (Margot Kidder), violently... [More] Starring: Margot Kidder, Jennifer Salt, Charles Durning, William Finley Directed By: Brian De Palma

#25 Deep Red (1975) 93% #25 Adjusted Score: 94989% Critics Consensus: The kinetic camerawork and brutal over-the-top gore that made Dario Argento famous is on full display, but the addition of a compelling, complex story makes Deep Red a masterpiece. Synopsis: A psychic medium (Macha Méril) is brutally murdered, and musician Marcus Daly (David Hemmings) feels a need to solve the... A psychic medium (Macha Méril) is brutally murdered, and musician Marcus Daly (David Hemmings) feels a need to solve the... [More] Starring: David Hemmings, Daria Nicolodi, Gabriele Lavia, Clara Calamai Directed By: Dario Argento

#33 Salem's Lot (1979) 89% #33 Adjusted Score: 77962% Critics Consensus: Director Tobe Hooper and a devilishly charismatic James Mason elevate this television adaptation of the Stephen King novel, injecting the vampiric tradition with fresh blood and lingering scares. Synopsis: Based on the Stephen King novel, Ben Mears (David Soul) has returned to his hometown of Salem's Lot to write... Based on the Stephen King novel, Ben Mears (David Soul) has returned to his hometown of Salem's Lot to write... [More] Starring: David Soul, James Mason, Lance Kerwin, Bonnie Bedelia Directed By: Tobe Hooper

#44 Shivers (1975) 85% #44 Adjusted Score: 86680% Critics Consensus: Shivers uses elementally effective basic ingredients to brilliant effect - and lays the profoundly unsettling foundation for director David Cronenberg's career to follow. Synopsis: After a scientist living in a posh apartment complex slaughters a teen girl and kills himself, investigators discover that the... After a scientist living in a posh apartment complex slaughters a teen girl and kills himself, investigators discover that the... [More] Starring: Paul Hampton, Joe Silver, Lynn Lowry, Allan Kolman Directed By: David Cronenberg

#51 The Tenant (1976) 82% #51 Adjusted Score: 84731% Critics Consensus: A rough-edged thriller that lacks the precision of Polanski's best work, but makes up for it with its skillful mounting of paranoia, dread, and dark themes. Synopsis: In Paris, isolated Eastern European émigré Trelkovsky (Roman Polanski) rents an apartment in a spooky old building whose inhabitants regard... In Paris, isolated Eastern European émigré Trelkovsky (Roman Polanski) rents an apartment in a spooky old building whose inhabitants regard... [More] Starring: Roman Polanski, Isabelle Adjani, Melvyn Douglas, Shelley Winters Directed By: Roman Polanski

#68 Phantasm (1979) 74% #68 Adjusted Score: 77469% Critics Consensus: Phantasm: Remastered adds visual clarity to the first installment in one of horror's most enduring -- and endearingly idiosyncratic -- franchises. Synopsis: The residents of a small town have begun dying under strange circumstances, leading young Mike (Michael Baldwin) to investigate. After... The residents of a small town have begun dying under strange circumstances, leading young Mike (Michael Baldwin) to investigate. After... [More] Starring: Michael Baldwin, Bill Thornbury, Reggie Bannister, Kathy Lester Directed By: Don Coscarelli